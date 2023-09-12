American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill

You are here

Members of the CNSAS, Italian alpine and speleological rescuers, carry a stretcher with American researcher Mark Dickey during a rescue operation in the Morca cave, near Anamur, southern Turkey, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP)
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

  • The biggest challenges for the rescuers were the steep vertical sections and navigating through mud and water at low temperatures in the horizontal sections
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

TASELI PLATEAU, Turkiye: Rescuers pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave on Monday, more than a week after he became seriously ill 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below its entrance, said the Speleological Federation of Turkiye.
Teams from across Europe had rushed to Morca cave in southern Turkiye’s Taurus Mountains to aid Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver who became seriously ill on Sept. 2 with stomach bleeding. He was on an expedition to map the cave, which is the country’s third deepest.
Dickey was too frail to climb out himself, so rescuers carried him with the help of a stretcher, making frequent stops at temporary camps set up along the way.
“Mark Dickey is out of the Morca cave. He is fine and is being tended to by emergency medical worker in the encampment above,” said a statement by the speleological federation on Monday. “Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully. We congratulate all those who have contributed!”
A statement from Mark’s parents. Debbie and Andy Dickey, said the fact that their son “has been moved out of Morca Cave in stable condition is indescribably relieving and fills us with incredible joy.”
The American was first treated inside the cave by a Hungarian doctor who went down the cave on Sept. 3. Doctors and rescuers then took turns caring for him. The cause of Dickey’s illness was not clear.
The biggest challenges for the rescuers were the steep vertical sections and navigating through mud and water at low temperatures in the horizontal sections. There was also the psychological toll of staying inside a dark, damp cave for extended periods of time.
Around 190 experts from Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Turkiye took part in the rescue, including doctors, paramedics and experienced cavers. Teams comprised of a doctor and three to four other rescuers took turns staying by his side at all times.
The rescue began on Saturday after doctors, who administered IV fluids and blood, determined that Dickey could make the arduous ascent.
Before the evacuation could begin, rescuers first had to widen some of the cave’s narrow passages, install ropes to pull him up vertical shafts on a stretcher and set up temporary camps along the way.
Dickey, who is from Croton-on-Hudson, New York, is a well-known cave researcher and a cave rescuer himself who had participated in many international expeditions.
He and several other people on the expedition were mapping the 1,276-meter (4,186-foot) deep Morca cave system for the Anatolian Speleology Group Association. Dickey became ill on Sept. 2, but it took until the next morning to notify people above ground.
Turkish authorities made a video message available that showed Dickey standing and moving around on Thursday. While alert and talking, he said he was not “healed on the inside” and needed a lot of help to get out of the cave. He thanked the caving community and the Turkish government for their efforts to rescue him.

US allows $6 billion transfer as part of Iran prisoner swap

Updated 18 sec ago

Updated 18 sec ago
WASHINGTON: The United States waived sanctions to allow the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar, a step needed to carry out a previously announced US-Iran prisoner swap, according to a US document seen by Reuters on Monday.
The broad outlines of the US-Iran deal under which five US citizens detained by Iran would be allowed to leave in exchange for the transfer of the funds and the release of five Iranians held in the United States were made public on Aug. 10.
According to the State Department document seen by Reuters, Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined that waiving the sanctions was in the national security interests of the United States.
The document sent to US congressional committees marks the first time the US government has formally acknowledged it is releasing five Iranians detained in the United States as part of the agreement to secure the freedom of the five US citizens.
“To facilitate their release, the United State has committed to release five Iranian nationals currently detained in the United States and to permit the transfer of approximately $6 billion in Iranian funds held in restricted accounts in the (Republic of Korea) to restricted accounts in Qatar, where the funds will be available only for humanitarian trade,” it said.
The document said the transfer of funds would only provide “limited benefit to Iran” since the funds can only be used for humanitarian trade.
“Allowing these funds to be transferred from restricted Iranian accounts held in the (Republic of Korea) to accounts in Qatar for humanitarian trade is necessary to facilitate the release of these US citizens,” the document said.
White House spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement late on Monday that Blinken, on Sept. 8, had undertaken “a procedural step in an ongoing process to ensure Iranian funds can move from one restricted account to another and remain restricted to humanitarian trade.”
She said the administration had kept Congress informed from the start of the process.
“As we have said from the outset, what is being pursued here is an arrangement wherein we secure the release of 5 wrongfully held Americans. This remains a sensitive and ongoing process,” she said. “While this is a step in the process, no individuals have been or will be released into US custody this week.”
The transfer of the $6 billion and the prisoner exchange could take place
as early as next week
, according to eight Iranian and other sources familiar with the negotiations.
The waiver applies to certain financial institutions that fall under the primary jurisdiction of Germany, Ireland, Qatar, South Korea and Switzerland to engage in transactions with the National Iranian Oil Company, the Central Bank of Iran and other Iranian financial institutions under US sanctions, it added.

Morocco wants IMF-World Bank meetings to proceed despite quake

Updated 12 September 2023
Reuters

  • The IMF and World Bank annual meetings are expected to draw well over 10,000 people to Marrakech, from the delegations of their 190 member states to media, non-profit and civil society groups, requiring elaborate security and travel arrangements
Updated 12 September 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Moroccan government wants to proceed with International Monetary Fund-World Bank annual meetings scheduled for October in Marrakech despite Friday’s devastating earthquake, two sources familiar with the meeting planning said on Monday.
“From the viewpoint of the Moroccan authorities, the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank will take place as scheduled: October 9-15, 2023. There is no change of plan as of now,” one of the people, a source close to the Moroccan government, told Reuters.
The people were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The IMF and World Bank declined to comment on Morocco’s position on the meetings, referring Reuters to a joint weekend statement with India, France, the European Union and the African Union that expressed condolences for the loss of life and damage and spoke of “our willingness to support Morocco in the best possible way,” including addressing urgent short-term financial needs.
Both institutions had said their immediate focus was on the initial response to the disaster.
The death toll from the 6.8 magnitude quake that struck in the High Atlas Mountains, 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Marrakech reached nearly 2,900 on Monday, with over 2,500 injured.
The collapse of the traditional mud brick houses into earthen rubble in the hardest-hit areas has made the search for survivors particularly difficult.
Marrakech suffered some damage in its ancient city center, but more modern parts of the city have largely escaped damage. The site for the IMF and World Bank meetings, a campus of temporary structures on the city’s outskirts near the airport, is largely intact, and preparation work is continuing, one of the sources said.
Bloomberg had earlier reported that Moroccan officials were expecting the meetings to proceed.
The IMF and World Bank annual meetings are expected to draw well over 10,000 people to Marrakech, from the delegations of their 190 member states to media, non-profit and civil society groups, requiring elaborate security and travel arrangements.
The meetings in Marrakech were originally scheduled for 2021, but were postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IMF and World Bank every three years hold their annual meetings in a developing economy that has shown strong economic policies and governance, to be held up as an example for other countries to follow, including Indonesia in 2018 and Peru in 2015.
In October 2018, the IMF and World Bank proceeded with their annual meetings on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, with more than 11,000 participants, just two weeks after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and tsunami struck Sulawesi, killing more than 4,300 people.
The Indonesian island of Lombok, just east of Bali, had also suffered more than 500 deaths in a series of quakes in July and August 2018. Both disasters left tens of thousands of people homeless.
Then-IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde visited disaster recovery areas in Lombok, while Kristalina Georgieva, who was World Bank chief executive officer at the time and later succeeded Lagarde as the head of the IMF, visited devastated Palu in central Sulawesi.
At the time, Lagarde said: “Canceling the meetings was not an option because that would be a tremendous waste of the resources that had been committed over the last three years and lose the great opportunity to showcase Indonesia to the world and to create opportunities and jobs.”

 

Israel includes Gaza Americans in US visa-waiver pilot as deadline nears

Updated 12 September 2023
Reuters

  • Gaza, whose ruling Hamas Islamists are on Israeli and US terrorism blacklists and whose borders are blockaded by Israel and Egypt, had been excluded from the pilot
Updated 12 September 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM/GAZA: Israel eased travel for Palestinian Americans from the Gaza Strip on Monday as part of final preparations for a deal enabling Israelis to enter the United States without visas, Israeli and US officials said.
As a condition for its accession to the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP), Israel has since July 20 loosened access through its borders, and in and out of the occupied West Bank, for Palestinian Americans in a pilot period.
The deadline for Israel to show compliance with the US conditions is Sept 30. If successful, it expects to be incorporated in the VWP by November — a respite for relations strained by disputes over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reforms and policies on the Palestinians.
Gaza, whose ruling Hamas Islamists are on Israeli and US terrorism blacklists and whose borders are blockaded by Israel and Egypt, had been excluded from the pilot. That stirred protests by Palestinian Americans and US calls for a change in policy.
Israel’s Interior Ministry said that, as of Monday, Palestinian Americans living in Gaza and who are not deemed security threats are able to enter Israel on “B2” tourist visas, which also gives them the option of flying out of its airports.
The US Embassy in Jerusalem confirmed the new policy.
Palestinian Americans from abroad are still largely precluded from visiting Gaza. As a stop-gap, Israel has said it would allow those who have first-degree relatives there to apply for permission to make once-yearly visits of up to 90 days.
“This is an improvement that doesn’t really add any value,” Hani Almadhoun, a Palestinian American from the Washington, DC area, told Reuters. He said he felt like he was being told: “You may come and have a picnic in Israel, but you might not be able to go see your family which is really just minutes (away).”
Under the pilot, more than 5,400 Palestinian Americans have entered Israel or crossed its boundary with the West Bank, according to Interior Ministry figures. It said 51 Palestinian Americans have been refused entry, 49 on suspicion of planning to overstay their visas and two as potential security threats.
The US Embassy says some Palestinian Americans have complained of being barred from traveling between Israel and the West Bank by car. On Monday, it said a joint US-Israeli team begin talks “to develop solutions over the coming months.”
Between 45,000 and 60,000 Palestinian Americans live in the West Bank, a US official estimated. An Israeli official gave lower figures, saying that of 70,000 to 90,000 Palestinian Americans worldwide, 15,000 to 20,000 are West Bank residents.
Israel previously said it intended to include Palestinian Americans living in Gaza — whose number it puts at between 100 and 130 — on Sept 15 but would try to bring the date forward.
Palestinian and US officials have assessed that the number of dual US nationals in Gaza may be several hundred. Asked about the apparent discrepancy in the figures, an Israeli official said most of those are not full-time Gaza residents.

 

 

Sudan’s military chief visits Eritrea to discuss Sudan conflict with the president

Updated 12 September 2023
AP

  • Sudan is host to some 126,000 Eritrean refugees, many of whom have fled political persecution in one of the world’s most repressive countries, according to the UN refugee agency
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

CAIRO: Sudan’s military chief traveled to Eritrea on Monday for a meeting with President Isaias Afwerki, the general’s latest international trip since fighting broke out between his army and a rival paramilitary force in mid-April, state media said.
Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan has been looking for international support since tensions with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, burst into open fighting that has reduced Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and its neighboring cities of Omdurman and Bahri, to urban battlefields.
Sudan’s state-run SUNA news agency said the talks between Burhan and Isaias would focus on bilateral relations and the conflict in Sudan. No further details were given.
For years, relations between Eritrea and Sudan have been fraught. Sudan is host to some 126,000 Eritrean refugees, many of whom have fled political persecution in one of the world’s most repressive countries, according to the UN refugee agency. Influential tribal groups in eastern Sudan that have long campaigned for a separate state — including the Beja — have been backed by Isaias’ government.
The visit is Burhan’s fourth high profile diplomatic meeting in the past two weeks.
Last week, he met with the Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha. The previous week, he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the Egyptian coastal city of el-Alamein.
Few details were made public about either trip.
Fighting raged in Sudan. On Sunday, a drone attack in an open market in Khartoum killed at least 43 people. The Associated Press has been unbale to verify which force was behind the attack.
In the western Darfur region — the scene of a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s — the conflict has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias attacking ethnic African groups, according to rights groups and the United Nations.
On Monday, Beth Van Schaack. the US ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice, condemned the violence that has rocked Darfur, including “killings on the basis of ethnicity committed by the Rapid Support Forces and their allied militias.”
Schaak said the US was bolstering the International Criminal Court’s effort to locate fugitives, but she gave few details on how it was helping the court, in which the United States is not a member state. In July, the ICC’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, said he was investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur region.
The conflict has killed more than 4,000 people, according to the United Nations. The real toll is likely much higher, doctors and activists say.

 

IAEA head concerned at ‘decrease in interest’ in Iran nuclear escalation

Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

  • Last month, Iran said it has reached a prisoner exchange deal with the United States, which includes the release of five US citizens held in Tehran and several Iranians detained in the US
  • Diplomatic sources say the United States and the so-called E3 group — France, Germany and the United Kingdom — have no plan this week to censure Iran for its lack of cooperation with the IAEA
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

VIENNA: The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Monday he was concerned the international community was losing interest in holding Iran to account over its advancing nuclear program.
The comments follow an easing tensions between Iran and the United States, who announced a prisoner swap last month.
Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in confidential reports seen by AFP that Iran had made “no progress” on several outstanding nuclear issues.
These include reinstalling IAEA monitoring cameras Tehran had removed from its known nuclear sites, or explaining the presence in Iran of uranium particles enriched to near weapons-grade level.
IAEA director general Raphael Grossi said on Monday he had noticed a “decrease in interest” from IAEA member states, without naming them.
“There is a certain routinization of what is going on there (in Iran) and I am concerned about this, because the issues are as valid today as they were before,” he told reporters on the first day of the IAEA board of governors’ meeting in Vienna.
Diplomatic sources say the United States and the so-called E3 group — France, Germany and the United Kingdom — have no plan this week to censure Iran for its lack of cooperation with the IAEA.
Instead, at the behest of Washington, they will submit a joint declaration to the IAEA board meeting, which is expected to gain broad support, a source told AFP.
Last month, Iran said it has reached a prisoner exchange deal with the United States, which includes the release of five US citizens held in Tehran and several Iranians detained in the US.
“We are aware that there is a bilateral process of sorts. We have been informed by the United States about this. But when it comes to the nuclear part, (it is) not clear what is being discussed,” Grossi stressed.
“There are many pressing issues on the international agenda but I think it is important to continue to support the agency in its work,” he continued.
In 2015, major world powers reached a deal with Iran, under which Tehran would curb its nuclear program in exchange for relief from crippling economic sanctions.
That started to unravel in 2018 when then US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it and reimposed sanctions. Tehran in turn stepped up its nuclear program.
Efforts to revive the deal have been fruitless so far.
Iran has always denied any ambition to develop a nuclear weapons capability, insisting its activities are entirely peaceful.
 

 

