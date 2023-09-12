Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad nominated for international travel award

JEDDAH: Jeddah’s historical district, Al-Balad, has been nominated for the “Most Desirable City - Rest of World” category of the Wanderlust Travel Award, state news agency SPA reported.
The awards, launched 22 years ago, highlight what it deems to be the finest experiences and destinations within the travel sector, spanning various categories, including tourist destinations, tour operators, aviation companies, and more.
The nomination is seen as recognition from the travel community, underscoring Al-Balad's status as a world-class heritage destination.
Voting is open for the 24 award categories until Oct. 18.
NEW DELHI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s state visit to India, following close on the heels of the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi, represents a turning point in the region’s strategic dynamics and for the economies of both countries, according to analysts.
The crown prince arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning to head the Saudi delegation to the G20 summit before commencing a state visit at the invitation of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking an important boost to trade and diplomatic ties.
“We are very glad to be in India,” the Saudi crown prince and prime minister said during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi held in honor of his visit. “The relationship between India and the Arabian Peninsula goes back thousands of years in history.
“The relationship between us is in our DNA in Saudi Arabia. India is our friend. They helped us build Saudi Arabia over the past 70 years. There is a lot of Saudi work in India, helping development.
“This trip will highlight the Saudi work done here in India and ensure that our relationship is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries, and, with the leadership of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am sure this will happen.”
On Monday, the two leaders oversaw the signing of several joint agreements covering energy, petrochemicals, renewable energy, agriculture and industry, as well as others in the social and cultural sectors.
Analysts believe the timing of the state visit and the scale of their engagement offers clues as to the direction of strategic thinking between the two governments. “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India following New Delhi’s successful hosting of the G20 holds significant implications,” Mohammed Soliman, director of the Strategic Technologies and Cyber Security Program at the Middle East Institute, told Arab News.
“It signifies a desire to strengthen bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and India, possibly through trade agreements, investments, or diplomatic cooperation.
“Additionally, the visit offers an opportunity for discussions on various fronts, including economic ties, energy security, regional diplomacy and multilateral engagement. It underscores the importance of Delhi and Riyadh collaborating on global economic and diplomatic matters.”
FASTFACTS
A joint statement issued on Monday said “means to deepen strategic relations between the two friendly countries” were reviewed.
It said “views on current regional and international issues” were exchanged.
It added that “the importance of enhancing cooperation in areas that aim to advance the economic partnership between the two countries” was stressed.
Also on Monday, the crown prince took part in the joint Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council meeting in New Delhi, where he told officials that relations between the two countries are mutually beneficial.
“Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India gained significance because of the importance attached to the first leaders’ meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council of India and Saudi Arabia,” Ranjit Kumar, a strategic affairs expert based in New Delhi, told Arab News.
“India attaches great significance to this council, which has become a medium for further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.
“Prime Minister Modi has described Saudi Arabia as India’s most important strategic partner. Modi has rightly commented that cooperative relations between India and Saudi Arabia are very important for peace and stability in the region.”
The development of a strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India will likely have far-reaching ramifications for the wider West Asian region, potentially expanding common interests beyond trade into areas like defense cooperation.
“Prime Minister Modi’s statement regarding the significance of the India-Saudi relationship for regional stability likely alludes to the ongoing geopolitical and economic convergence between the Middle East and South Asia, forming what is often referred to as West Asia,” said Soliman.
“In this evolving landscape marked by complex geopolitical dynamics, India and Saudi Arabia, both influential economies in the region with global and regional impacts, hold considerable sway over the trajectory of regional stability.
“As such, their cooperation becomes increasingly important, encompassing areas such as intelligence-sharing, diplomatic mediation in regional conflicts, economic growth, and the assurance of a secure and reliable energy supply within West Asia.”
One major strategic development to come out of the G20 leaders’ summit on Saturday was the unveiling of ambitious plans to create a modern-day “spice road,” with potentially wide-ranging geopolitical implications.
India and Saudi Arabia, along with the US, the EU, the UAE and others, launched the initiative to link railways, ports, electricity, data networks and hydrogen pipelines.
“This corridor will not only connect the two countries, but promote economic cooperation, digital connectivity between Asia, West Asia and Europe,” said Modi in footage broadcast by state media.
“As two of the world’s fastest growing economies, our mutual cooperation is important for the peace and stability of the entire region. For India, Saudi Arabia is one of the most important strategic partners.”
For Soliman, the significance of this new corridor cannot be overstated. “The India-Middle East corridor holds significant potential for strengthening the relationship and strategic resilience among Mediterranean states, the Gulf region, and India — essentially forming a crucial geopolitical bridge between Europe and the Indo-Pacific,” he said.
“This corridor can play a pivotal role in advancing economic integration through increased trade and investment opportunities. Additionally, it bolsters India’s energy security by diversifying its energy sources and promoting infrastructure development.
“This progress creates a foundation for enhanced diplomatic cooperation on transcontinental issues, marking a significant geopolitical and geoeconomic milestone in the 21st century.”
Analysts also point to the immense opportunities for Indian businesses created by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification and social reform agenda, particularly for those working in the tech sector.
“We know that Saudi Arabia has big aims. They are looking to become an economy in transition, moving away from oil,” Kabir Taneja, a fellow of the strategic studies program at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, told Arab News.
“We have the potential to set up projects both here and in Saudi Arabia. From India, the services sector, the IT sector is something that India can help with when it comes to developing a localized Saudi economy and, of course, Saudi Arabia has the capital to invest in infrastructure.
“For India, funding for infrastructure is where the main game is right now and that is what is fueling a lot of this 7.8 or 7.9 percent growth.
“It is the infrastructure development that is very similar to what happened with China, which is why it is very important when it comes to the bilateral relationship between India and Saudi Arabia.”
For Muddassir Quamar, associate professor at the Centre for West Asia Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, the strengthening of trade ties has come hand in hand with a shared acknowledgment of common strategic aims in the region.
“Both India and Saudi Arabia are leading global economies, which are growing very fast and recognize the importance of economic reforms and prosperity for the people,” Quamar told Arab News.
“Saudi Arabia is a regional power in the Middle East, it is the leading regional economy and plays a very important role in regional politics and stability.
“Some of the recent initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia to fight climate change, its mega reforestation drive, in green energy and the world water commission, are significant for regional stability.”
Furthermore, the growth of Saudi-India ties reflects a broader shift toward a multipolar world, in which emerging economies are playing a greater role in determining their own relationships and the power dynamics within their respective neighborhoods.
As India this year becomes the world’s most populous country, and is potentially on track to become the world’s fourth biggest economy, Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region have adjusted their policy focus accordingly.
“Several initiatives have been identified to take the relationship to a new level,” said Kumar, the strategic affairs expert.
“In the fast-changing geopolitical profile of the Middle East, India and Saudi Arabia both need each other to balance their relationships for a peaceful and stable West Asia, where more than 8 million people of Indian origin reside and contribute for the betterment of the economy of the region.”
Media Oasis in India’s capital New Delhi opens a window on Saudi megaprojects
Visitors thrilled by interactive pavilions established on the sidelines of G20 summit in New Delhi
Ambassadors, influencers and families could virtually explore Saudi cities and learn about Vision 2030
Rahaf Jambi
NEW DELHI: Media Oasis, a hub that welcomed journalists covering the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi over the weekend, also drew enthusiastic interest from a wide range of other visitors, from ambassadors to influencers, who were wowed by its high-tech, interactive displays.
Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Media from September 9 to 11, this was third edition of the Media Oasis and the first to take place outside the Kingdom. The three-day event was designed to shine a light on the latest technological advances, architectural developments, and cultural innovations underway in Saudi Arabia, through exhibitions split across 12 pavilions.
On Monday, its closing day, the Media Oasis welcomed a media delegation that was accompanying Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with a number of international ambassadors, influencers, and even families who came to explore and interact with its displays.
Akhilesh Verma, a 30-year-old Indian filmmaker, was particularly impressed by a section showcasing The Line, a megaproject launched by NEOM with the aim of reimagining urban spaces. He told Arab News he hopes to visit Saudi Arabia soon.
“I like the new concept, the city in a singular line, and I like the beautiful lighting and decorating here, it is very nice,” Verma said of Media Oasis.
“The whole perspective has changed. We used to view Saudi Arabia as a desert but now we see there are mountains, there are seas, there is everything enjoyable.”
Courtesy of massive video screens, visitors to Media Oasis were virtually transported to the streets of Jeddah and Riyadh, allowing them to experience the Saudi cities at the click of a button.
In the NEOM section of the event, guests were given a tour of the many futuristic megaprojects taking shape on the Kingdom’s northwestern coast, including The Line, Sindalah Island, the Trojena ski resort, and the Oxagon floating industrial zone.
Kuhuk Singh, an Indian makeup artist and influencer, said she was impressed by the projects that have been launched as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program of social reforms and economic diversification.
“I love The Line and I am interested and excited to visit Saudi Arabia for my coming vacation,” she said. “Saudis are so friendly; two or three of them I know personally and had lunch with them and it was a great experience.”
Visitors also had a chance to see artworks crafted by artificial intelligence technology, as they learned about the digitization projects being carried out by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence.
Ateeq Siddiqui, director of Indian sales management consultancy LyncBiz, said he enjoyed the opportunity to meet and network with young Saudis at the Media Oasis and was especially drawn to its technology section.
“This is the future of technology, which is adopted by the government of Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News. “I really like how the future is about new trends, new technology, new adoption, new innovation.”
Salman Al-Subaie, a 13-year-old who visited Media Oasis with his family, said he was particularly impressed by the sports exhibit.
“I liked how the Ministry of Sport showcased the Saudi sports projects and how it was presented to foreigners,” he told Arab News.
His brother, Mohammed, 10, said he especially enjoyed a display of football strips featuring players’ autographs.
Nouf Al-Saud, general manager of marketing at the Ministry of Sport, told Arab News: “We are here to showcase how sport has positively transformed the Kingdom, our society and economy. Our crown prince’s vision and continuous support to the sport sector resulted in Saudi Arabia becoming one of the most exciting and dynamic countries in world sport.
“The numbers speak for themselves, whether it is the increased number of Saudis — young and old, boys and girls — playing more sport than ever, or the significant growth that sport has seen on the economic front and its increased contribution to our national GDP (gross domestic product).
“We are here to tell our sports story and connect with the world to explore partnership opportunities and together build a better future led by sport.”
Visitors also learned more about the clean-energy transition in Saudi Arabia from a booth provided by SABIC, which highlighted the many solutions the chemical manufacturing company has developed to help combat climate change and plastic waste.
Zikrur Rahman, an Indian citizen who previously lived in Saudi Arabia, said he had visited Media Oasis on all three days to network.
“I think this is one of the best things that you, as Saudis, have started, and the idea of oasis creation is a word you have used which is very proper for this kind of presentation,” he told Arab News.
“I think the youngsters I have seen here, those who are working and so actively involved, give us pleasure to see the Saudi young generations coming up with brand new ideas, with new initiatives, which is really taking the Saudi nation to a higher level.”
Saudi university project looks at Kingdom’s water resources
Project aims to focus on Saudi Arabia’s rising water consumption amid a growing population
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz University’s Water Research Center has launched a project aimed at conserving water in the Kingdom’s valleys, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The research center is working on hydrological atlases focusing on surface and groundwater resources in different regions.
It has already completed work on the regions of Makkah and Jazan, as well as Madinah, Hail, and Al-Qassim. It has started work on atlases for the Tabuk and Al-Jouf regions.
The project aims to focus on Saudi Arabia’s rising water consumption amid a growing population.
The atlases look to educate scientific bodies, specialized research institutes, and decision-makers about the hydrology of distinct valley basins, as well as their impact on surface water supplies and groundwater recharge.
Advanced monitoring technologies, remote sensing techniques, and geographic information systems will be used throughout the research process.
The atlases will seek to promote optimal rainwater usage while reducing flood risks.
Dr. Iqbal Ismail, director of the university’s research center, spoke of the project’s mission to address water issues locally, nationally, regionally, and internationally through research, consultations, training, and information dissemination.
The center plans to establish a database focused on water resources in Saudi Arabia and link it to regional and international databases.
Saudi Arabia, India issue joint statement marking end of crown prince’s visit
Bilateral relations are “marked by trust, mutual understanding, goodwill, cooperation and respect for each other’s interests,” the statement said
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and India issued a joint statement marking the end of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the country on Monday.
In the statement, both sides recalled the historic and friendly relations between their countries.
Bilateral relations are “marked by trust, mutual understanding, goodwill, cooperation and respect for each other’s interests,” the statement said.
Both sides expressed satisfaction that their relations had expanded and deepened in different fields including politics, trade, investment, energy, defence, security and culture.
India thanked the Kingdom for taking excellent care of more than 2.4 million Indians residing in Saudi Arabia and conveyed its appreciation for the full support extended by Saudi Arabia to Indian authorities during the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Sudan via Jeddah under Operation Kaveri.
India also congratulated Saudi Arabia for a successful Hajj this year and expressed its appreciation for the excellent coordination between the two countries in facilitating Indian Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.
Both countries highlighted the importance of energy cooperation as an important pillar of the strategic partnership between them.
They also stressed the importance of supporting the stability of the world’s oil markets by encouraging dialogue and cooperation between producing and consuming countries and ensuring the security of energy supply sources in world markets.
Saudi Arabia affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to being a reliable partner and exporter of crude oil supplies to India.
Both countries said they look forward to boosting joint cooperation in the fields of electricity, grid interconnection, and hydrogen and its derivatives.
They also agreed to develop joint projects to transform oil into petrochemicals in the two countries, and to provide the necessary support, requirements, and enablers to accelerate the West Coast refinery project.
Both countries also agreed to explore investment opportunities in the field of fertilizers and intermediate, transformative and specialized petrochemicals.