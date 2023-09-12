You are here

  • Home
  • BAU celebrates 60th batch of graduates, meets challenges by establishing a university hospital and embracing AI

BAU celebrates 60th batch of graduates, meets challenges by establishing a university hospital and embracing AI

BAU celebrates 60th batch of graduates, meets challenges by establishing a university hospital and embracing AI
1 / 2
More than 2000 students graduated this year from the Beirut Arab University in a central ceremony held on the university’s campus in Debbieh. (Supplied)
BAU celebrates 60th batch of graduates, meets challenges by establishing a university hospital and embracing AI
2 / 2
University President Dr. Wael Abdel Salam hands one of the graduates his diploma. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/46daf

Updated 12 September 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BAU celebrates 60th batch of graduates, meets challenges by establishing a university hospital and embracing AI

BAU celebrates 60th batch of graduates, meets challenges by establishing a university hospital and embracing AI
  • Decrease in the number of Arab students, with more than 1,600 students who registered for the new academic year
  • The university’s administration takes pride in the number of graduates, which has reached about 120,000 men and women since its inception
Updated 12 September 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Beirut Arab University, the fourth-ranked university in Lebanon, is racing against time as it organizes the graduation ceremonies of its 60th batch of graduates and welcomes the new academic year, which brings with it challenges that are no less daunting than those of the previous years.
The university’s administration takes pride in the number of graduates, which has reached about 120,000 men and women since its inception. The students specialize in different faculties that have been successively added: humanities, law and political science, business administration, architecture — design and built environment, engineering, sciences, pharmacy, medicine, dentistry and health sciences.
However, the university, staff and students now have significant concerns.
Dr. Wael Nabil Abdelsalam, the professor of general surgery who was newly appointed as president of BAU, said: “In this fast-moving world, innovation should be the focus of the next phase, as it is the only way to address the challenges of the job market at a pace that keeps up with the digital world, AI and other technologies that are shaping our present and future.”
He said: “The university faces today the challenge of proving to the world that disregarding the human element in the scientific and cultural scene is the start of the civilization and identity’s decline, and renewed scientific research is a weapon to protect humanity and its ideas.”
Throughout decades, BAU was referred to as the “university of Arabs” as it was sought by Arab students who studied scientific, literary, legal and social specializations in Lebanon, fields where its role has now declined.
According to Zina Ariss, director of public relations and communications, the university now “serves its Lebanese community in particular, and the Arab world in general.
“The number of Arab students has declined due to the security and economic conditions in Lebanon,” Aris said.
“1,605 students of different nationality have registered for the 2023-2024 academic year, and those include Palestinians, Iraqis, Sudanese, Algerians, Bahrainis, Saudis, Libyans, Jordanians, Omanis, Qataris, Kuwaitis, Egyptians, Tunisians and Yemenis.”
“We are a generation of trauma,” said graduate Youssef Al-Amin, from the faculty of humanities, in his speech. He spoke for the 2,119 graduates holding bachelor, master and doctoral degrees from 10 faculties, as he summarized the challenges the students have faced over the past four years.
During the graduation ceremony, which was held a few days ago on the university campus in Debbieh, 20 km south of Beirut, Al-Amin said: “We have all experienced the most horrific crime on August 4, 2020, during the nuclear-like explosion of Beirut port and persisted as the people were still picking up the pieces and the victims without any justice or truth. We were an online generation due to the coronavirus pandemic, and persisted. Despite the dollar, tuition and electricity crises, we did not give up, and today we hold our certificates amid all this chaos, our dreams have not been realized but we are not broken.”
The university is moving toward establishing a university hospital.
Abdelsalam said that the hospital “will incorporate the expertise and excellence accumulated by the faculties and will enhance the medical sector in Lebanon under the signature of Beirut Arab University.”
Ariss said that the idea of constructing this hospital “has been lingering for quite a while.”
“The university is working to create the suitable conditions to turn this idea into a reality, thus serving our Lebanese and Arab community,” she said. “The economic feasibility studies have been conducted for a while, however, the economic crisis in Lebanon has hindered its implementation.”
Ariss noted that under BAU’s new president, the idea is now being given serious consideration to implement and fulfill the dream.
The Bir Wal Ihsan Endowment owns BAU, along with other educational institutions.
Ariss denied any intention for Alexandria University to relinquish its role as BAU’s partner, as has been rumored in Lebanon.
She said: “The relation with Alexandria University is excellent, and there is a cooperation agreement between the board of trustees of the Bir Wal Ihsan Endowment and Alexandria University that includes academic and scientific collaboration, including education, research, seminars, conferences, the use of laboratories and libraries, student training, and scientific and academic development through BAU’s mechanisms.”
The Bir Wal Ihsan Society founded BAU, a private Lebanese institution for higher education, in 1960. The campus was established in Beirut near the Sijn Al-Raml, a prison in Tariq el-Jdideh where prisoners of conscience communicated with the university students through loudspeakers to learn about news from Lebanon and the world and coordinate protests and strikes to free the prisoners. The university later incorporated what remained of the prison, which can still be found on the university campus.
In this year’s graduation ceremonies, awards were distributed to top students under the names of the late Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser and the late Secretary General of BAU Issam Houry.
Some of the alumni who have held prominent positions in their countries include: Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Rafik Al-Hariri, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Kreishan, Qatar’s Minister of Interior Abd Allah Abn Naser Elthany, UAE’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Hussein Al-Shaali, Kuwait’s former Minister of Education and Higher Education Sulaiman Al-Bader, Saudi Minister of Hajj Dr. Fouad bin Abdul-Salam Al-Farsi, President of Al-Quds Open University Younes Amr, former governor of Jerusalem Jamil Othman Nasser, as well as diplomats, deputies, writers, poets, thinkers and economists.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Arab University graduation ceremony

Related

Beirut concert tells tale of two cities exposing Lebanon’s wealth gap photos
Middle-East
Beirut concert tells tale of two cities exposing Lebanon’s wealth gap
On Beirut’s Hamra Street, culture fades while poverty and begging prevail
Middle-East
On Beirut’s Hamra Street, culture fades while poverty and begging prevail

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures
  • All 12 persons are abroad now, the spokesperson added
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: A Tunisian judge issued international arrest warrants for 12 prominent political figures, including a former prime minister and a former presidential chief of staff, charging them with forming a terrorist alliance and conspiring against the state, the state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a court spokesperson.
In addition to former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and former Chief of Staff Nadia Akacha, the 12 included Moadh Ghannouchi, the son of Ennahda Islamist party leader Rached Ghannouchi.
All 12 persons are abroad now, the spokesperson added.

 

 

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Tunisia press union denounces state ‘censorship’
Middle-East
Tunisia press union denounces state ‘censorship’
A man walks inside national Bardo museum, in Tunis March 27, 2015. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Tunisia to reopen national museum closed in 2021 power seizure

UK trade unions back boycotts of Israel over Palestinian oppression

UK trade unions back boycotts of Israel over Palestinian oppression
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

UK trade unions back boycotts of Israel over Palestinian oppression

UK trade unions back boycotts of Israel over Palestinian oppression
  • TUC motion calls for opposition to government ‘anti-boycott’ bill
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Trade unions in the UK have passed a motion in support of boycotting Israel, condemning its oppression of the Palestinian people. 

The motion, which was proposed by the National Education Union at the Trades Union Congress in Liverpool, called for political opposition to the upcoming Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill, which, if passed in Parliament, would make it harder to boycott Israel.

It also called for support for a coalition of more than 70 groups called Right to Boycott, which includes Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, Liberty, the Quakers, the Methodist Church, the Muslim Association of Britain, and Na’amod: British Jews Against Occupation.

The motion stated that the bill “would undermine ethical investment and procurement by public bodies by restricting the consideration of human and workers’ rights, international law and environmental concerns, linked to the behavior of a foreign state.”

It added: “It damages freedom of speech, local democracy, devolution, and pension scheme members’ rights.”

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said in a statement: “We welcome the passing of this important motion which confirms the enduring support of the British trade union movement for the Palestinian struggle for liberation, and its opposition to the government’s attempts to repress the BDS movement. 

“The motion importantly rejects any attempt to delegitimize the Palestinian call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel and companies supporting its oppression and support for that call here in the UK. 

“We urge the Labour Party leadership to pay heed to this overwhelming vote by a body representing millions of British workers, including thousands of Labour Party members.”

The Labour Party said it would oppose the government’s bill but has called suggestions the BDS campaign is solely motivated by opposition to Israeli oppression of Palestinians “problematic.”

Topics: UK Palestinians Israel

Related

UK’s second-biggest trade union backs Israel boycott movement
World
UK’s second-biggest trade union backs Israel boycott movement
Trade union calls for Deliveroo UK riders strike to highlight IPO risks
Business & Economy
Trade union calls for Deliveroo UK riders strike to highlight IPO risks

Top Hamas leader in Beirut in a bid to stop clashes at Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp

Top Hamas leader in Beirut in a bid to stop clashes at Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

Top Hamas leader in Beirut in a bid to stop clashes at Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp

Top Hamas leader in Beirut in a bid to stop clashes at Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp
  • Senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk will meet with Lebanese officials and representatives from the Palestinian factions to try and reach a settlement to end the clashes
  • Hamas has not taken part in the clashes
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

SIDON, Lebanon: A top Hamas leader arrived in Beirut Tuesday to push for an end to clashes in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp that resumed despite multiple cease-fire agreements.
Days of fighting in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon left at least six people dead and over 50 others wounded, according to medical officials and state media. Stray bullets and shells hit residential areas in the country’s third-largest city, wounding five Lebanese soldiers at checkpoints near the camp on Monday.
A cease-fire declared late Monday, after Lebanon’s head of the country’s General Security Directorate met with officials from rival Palestinian factions, lasted just hours before fighting erupted again.
Senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk will meet with Lebanese officials and representatives from the Palestinian factions to try and reach a settlement to end the clashes, the militant group said in a statement.
Hamas has not taken part in the clashes.
The fighting broke out Thursday night after nearly a month of calm in Ein el-Hilweh between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and militant Islamist groups.
Fatah and other allied factions had intended to crack down on suspects accused of killing Fatah military general, Abu Ashraf al Armoushi, in the camp in late July.
Osama Saad, a Lebanese legislator representing Sidon said on Tuesday — in an interview with Lebanese TV station Al-Jadeed — that the camp clashes pose a wider threat to the whole country. He said al Armoushi had “good relations with all the factions” and kept the tense camp relatively secure.
“As political forces, we have a responsibility, and so do the Palestinians and Lebanese authorities to resolve this,” Saad said.
Ein el-Hilweh is home to some 55,000 people according to the United Nations, and is notorious for its lawlessness, and violence.
Meanwhile, UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, has been tending to hundreds of displaced families who fled the camp alongside other charities. Many have taken shelter in nearby mosques, schools, and the Sidon municipality building. UNRWA has relocated some 1,200 people to schools in the area from a mosque near the camp’s entrance.
“We left without our clothing and belongings. Children and women have no place to go,” Mariam Maziar, a Palestinian refugee who fled with her children told The Associated Press from a shelter in UNRWA’s Nablus School in Sidon. “Don’t they feel remorse for what they’re doing to us? Where are we supposed to go? Our homes are destroyed.”
Ein el-Hilweh camp was established in 1948 to house Palestinians who were displaced when Israel was established.

Topics: Lebanon Ein el-Hilweh Refugee camp clashes Hamas

Related

Ceasefire declared after days of intense fighting in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp
Middle-East
Ceasefire declared after days of intense fighting in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp
Ten dead as clashes resume in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon
Middle-East
Ten dead as clashes resume in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon

Morocco king visits quake victims in hospital: state media

Morocco king visits quake victims in hospital: state media
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

Morocco king visits quake victims in hospital: state media

Morocco king visits quake victims in hospital: state media
  • King Mohammed VI visited Marrakesh University Hospital and donated blood
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

MARRAKESH: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI paid a hospital visit Tuesday to victims of the earthquake that rocked the North African country last week, killing at least 2,900 people, state media reported.
The monarch visited Marrakesh University Hospital and “inquired about the state of health of the injured” before donating blood, according to the official MAP news agency.

Topics: Morocco earthquake

Related

Fatima Boujdig, an earthquake survivor, shows her wounds in Tafeghaghte, a remote village of the High Atlas mountains. (Reuters) video
Middle-East
Frustration mounts with Morocco earthquake aid yet to reach some survivors; toll rises to 2,901
Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco
Middle-East
Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco

US sanctions Lebanon-South America network accused of financing Hezbollah

US sanctions Lebanon-South America network accused of financing Hezbollah
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

US sanctions Lebanon-South America network accused of financing Hezbollah

US sanctions Lebanon-South America network accused of financing Hezbollah
  • Amer Mohamed Akil Rada was described as “one of the operational members”
  • Washington also claims that the group has been involved in drug trafficking
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

BEIRUT: The US Treasury on Tuesday slapped terrorism sanctions on a family network of seven individuals and businesses in Lebanon and South America accused of financing the militant group Hezbollah, including a Lebanese man who officials say was involved in two deadly attacks in Argentina in the 1990s.
Amer Mohamed Akil Rada was described as “one of the operational members” who carried out the attack on the Argentine-Israelite Mutual Association in Buenos Aires in 1994, which killed 85 people and wounded hundreds. A 1992 attack on the Israeli Embassy in Argentina killed 29 people.
“Today’s action underscores the US government’s commitment to pursuing Hezbollah operatives and financiers no matter their location,” said Brian Nelson, the Treasury’s under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement.
The Iran-backed group is designated a “foreign terrorist organization,” and Washington also claims that the group has been involved in drug trafficking in Latin America to generate revenue.
Rada, according to the Treasury, spent over a decade in South America before relocating to Lebanon. During his time there, he allegedly ran a charcoal business that frequently exported from Colombia to Lebanon and used “80 percent of the proceeds of his commercial enterprise to benefit Hezbollah”.
Rada’s brother, Samer, was also sanctioned and accused of being involved in various drug trafficking and money laundering operations across Latin America. According to the Treasury, he was previously based in Belize but fled due to a drug-related case and was involved in smuggling 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of cocaine worth $15 million hidden in fruit shipments seized in El Salvador.
He also heads Venezuelan-based company BCI Technologies CA, which some reports say is a prominent cryptocurrency consultancy firm in the country.
The US also sanctioned Rada’s son, identified as Mehdi Akil Helbawi, and his Colombia-based venture Zanga S.A.S., the coal exporting company that officials say his father used to fund Hezbollah.
The Treasury also slapped sanctions on Lebanon-based company Black Diamond SARL and owner Ali Ismail Ajrouch. The company reportedly transferred some $40,000 to the Colombia-based coal company.

Topics: US US Treasury Department Lebanon Hezbollah sanctions

Related

Hezbollah seeks restriction on UN’s Lebanon peacekeepers
Middle-East
Hezbollah seeks restriction on UN’s Lebanon peacekeepers
The US designated Green Without Borders and its leader for allegedly providing support to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Middle-East
US sanctions Lebanese environmental group accused of being an arm of Hezbollah

Latest updates

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures
Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures
Saudis qualify for 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals in Qatar
Saudis qualify for 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals in Qatar
England extend Scotland’s pain in football’s oldest international fixture
England extend Scotland’s pain in football’s oldest international fixture
Saudi envoy meets UN General Assembly president
Saudi envoy meets UN General Assembly president
Saudis make Tyneside a ‘home from home’ despite two losses at PIF-owned venue
Saudis make Tyneside a ‘home from home’ despite two losses at PIF-owned venue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.