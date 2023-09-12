You are here

  • Home
  • London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop

London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop

London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop
The stelae, dating from the second half of the first millennium B.C., are thought to have been stolen from necropoli. (V&A)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8398g

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop

London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop
  • Police recovered stones after archeology enthusiast noticed them in an interior design store
  • V&A will temporarily care for, research, and conserve the stelae before returning them to Yemen when it is safe
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Officials from the British Victoria and Albert Museum on Tuesday signed an historic agreement with Yemen to look after four ancient stone artifacts found by police in an east London shop, the Guardian reported.

The stelae, dating from the second half of the first millennium B.C., are thought to have been stolen from necropoli subjected to looting in recent years.

The Metropolitan police’s art and antiques unit, which investigates art theft, illegal trafficking, and fraud, recovered the stones after an archeology enthusiast noticed them in an interior design store.

Under the terms of the deal, the museum will temporarily care for, research, and conserve the stelae before returning them to Yemen when it is safe to do so.

The stones will be put on public display at the London museum’s East Storehouse when it opens in 2025, the Guardian said.

The agreement was inked by museum director, Tristram Hunt, and Yemeni ambassador to the UK, Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed.

Hunt told the Guardian: “This is a historic agreement that will give the public the chance to appreciate these exceptional examples of Yemeni culture and creativity, before the objects are repatriated, and shine a light on how the V and A’s Culture in Crisis program helps curtail the illegal trade of looted objects and the preservation of cultural heritage worldwide.”

Charles Harper, the UK’s deputy ambassador to Yemen, said: “Arts and culture can play an important role in rebuilding a society from conflict and this agreement is a fantastic way to ensure Yemeni culture remains in Yemeni care.

“The war has taken a devastating toll on Yemenis. The UK will continue to support UN-led efforts to bring about a sustainable and inclusive peace in Yemen.”

The stones are of the sort on the International Council of Museums’ emergency red list of cultural objects at risk.
 

Topics: Victoria & Albert Museum Yemen ancient artifacts

Related

Special Why the irony of British Museum thefts is not lost on nations awaiting return of looted artifacts
Middle-East
Why the irony of British Museum thefts is not lost on nations awaiting return of looted artifacts
Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone
Middle-East
Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone

More than 2,000 African migrants arrive in southern Italy by boat

More than 2,000 African migrants arrive in southern Italy by boat
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

More than 2,000 African migrants arrive in southern Italy by boat

More than 2,000 African migrants arrive in southern Italy by boat
  • Sicilian authorities arranged a ferry to pick up 600 people from Lampedusa and transport them to Porto Empedocle
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: More than 2,000 migrants on Tuesday arrived on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on 33 boats, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The migrants — most of whom had departed from the Tunisian city of Sfax — came from Sudan, Chad, Tunisia, Guinea, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Cameroon. They claimed to have each paid 5,000 Tunisian dinars ($1,595) for the crossing.

The arrivals followed the landing of 51 boats on Monday, which carried 1,993 migrants to Italy’s southernmost point.

Authorities in the Sicilian city of Agrigento arranged a ferry to pick up 600 people from Lampedusa and transport them to Porto Empedocle, ANSA reported. The coast guard ship Diciotti is also scheduled to transport migrants from the island.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday offered her country’s support to Libya after the country was hit by devastating floods. She said she had offered to send assistance.

Her office told ANSA: “Premier Giorgia Meloni learned with pain of the major damage caused by Hurricane Daniel, which hit eastern Libya causing death, injury and destruction.

“Italy expresses all its closeness and solidarity to the families of the victims and to the Libyan people and it has activated the Civil Protection Department to assist Libya in the best possible way with this emergency.”
 

Topics: Italy migrant crisis

Related

68 migrants rescued from Mediterranean
Middle-East
68 migrants rescued from Mediterranean
Cyprus migrants face wave of attacks as hostility brews
Middle-East
Cyprus migrants face wave of attacks as hostility brews

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports
  • “Regardless of the (European) Commission’s further decision, we will not open the border to Ukrainian grain after that date,” the government said
  • “If Brussels does not keep the embargo, we will introduce these measures ourselves,” it said
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

WARSAW: The Polish government on Tuesday agreed to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports unilaterally even if the current EU restrictions expire on September 15.
“Regardless of the (European) Commission’s further decision, we will not open the border to Ukrainian grain after that date,” the government said in a statement.
The statement said the government was still looking to extend the ban at the EU level but would do so in any case.
“If Brussels does not keep the embargo, we will introduce these measures ourselves... The interests of the Polish countryside are most important to us,” it said.
The conflict in Ukraine and the problems with Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea have resulted in the EU becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.
In June, the EU agreed to restrict imports of grain from Ukraine to five member states seeking to protect their farmers who blamed those imports for the slump in prices on local markets.
The five member states are Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
The five have asked for the restrictions, which expire on Friday, to be extended.
The issue is particularly sensitive in Poland as the country is holding elections next month.
The current populist right-wing government of the Law and Justice party has strong support in farming regions.
“I want to assure all farmers, the entire Polish countryside, that we will definitely defend the interests of the Polish farmer,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the cabinet meeting.
Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Poland wanted to help Ukraine “but at the same time we must remember our citizens.”
The government adopted a resolution calling on the EU to extend the ban on wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seed imports.
It said Poland’s ban “will remain in force until agricultural relations between Poland and Ukraine are regulated.”
Poland is a major supplier of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and hosts some one million Ukrainian refugees.
The issue of grain imports has triggered a diplomatic spat between the two neighbors.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday that Kyiv was considering legal action.
“We have no intention of harming Polish farmers... But in case of violation of trade law in the interest of political populism before the elections, Ukraine will be forced to turn to WTO arbitration to obtain compensation for violation of GATT norms,” he said on social media, referring to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.

Topics: Ukraine Poland grain

Related

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
World
Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
World
Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks

UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban

UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban
Updated 12 September 2023
Reuters

UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban

UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban
  • Human rights in Afghanistan are in a state of collapse, acutely affecting the lives of millions of women, men, girls and boys
  • The Taliban say they respect women’s rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law
Updated 12 September 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN rights chief accused Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban on Tuesday of a “shocking level of oppression” of women and girls and said human rights in the country were in a state of collapse.
Taliban regained power in August 2021 after a two-decade insurgency against the Western-backed government and have deeply restricted the rights and freedoms of women and girls through bans on education and work.
“Human rights in Afghanistan are in a state of collapse, acutely affecting the lives of millions of women, men, girls and boys,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
“The shocking level of oppression of Afghan women and girls is immeasurably cruel,” he added.
A Taliban spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. The Taliban say they respect women’s rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law and local custom.
Turk’s speech coincides with the publication of a UN report covering the period March 2022-Aug 2023 which notes a “systematic regression of the rule of law and human rights in Afghanistan, particularly with regard to the rights of women and girls.”
It documents various alleged violations including 324 cases of violence against women and girls including murders — or so-called “honor killings” — as well as beatings and child marriages.
The report did not give a comparison with the pre-Taliban period under US-backed President Ashraf Ghani, but such abuses have not been uncommon in Afghanistan’s recent history.
It also said it had frequently documented instances of women being harassed or beaten at checkpoints by Taliban authorities for not wearing the hijab (hair covering) correctly or sent home from the market for lacking a male “mahram” (guardian).
The 47-member Human Rights Council agreed in 2021 to appoint a UN independent expert to examine rights violations in Afghanistan and the European Union hopes to renew the mandate at the ongoing session in Geneva that runs through to Oct. 13.

Topics: UN Afghanistan Taliban afghan women's rights

Related

France evacuates five Afghan women 'threatened by Taliban'
Pakistan
France evacuates five Afghan women 'threatened by Taliban'
Taliban prevent scores of Afghan women from studying abroad, scholarship group says
World
Taliban prevent scores of Afghan women from studying abroad, scholarship group says

Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center

Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center

Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center
  • Police are continuing their search for the girl’s father and stepmother in connection with her death
  • Urfan Sharif traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9, bringing the five children with them
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Tuesday ordered the five siblings of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead with extensive injuries near London put into a children’s protection center after they were located by police.
The police are continuing their search for the girl’s father and stepmother in connection with her death.
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10. British police identified her father, Urfan Sharif, his wife, Beinash Batool, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, as people they want to speak to in the investigation.
An autopsy of the girl didn’t establish a cause of death but showed that she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” British police said in a statement.
Urfan Sharif traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9, bringing the five children with them. The couple then went into hiding, officials say.
The five children were recovered by police Monday evening from Urfan Sharif’s family home in Jhelum, about 175 kilometers (110 miles) northwest of Lahore in central Pakistan.
The children, ranging in age from 1 to 13, were found after Interpol issued yellow notices for them. Yellow notices are used to help locate missing persons, often minors.
Police officer Nasir Mahmood Bajwa said the children have been in safe custody since their recovery. They were produced before the court on Tuesday under high security. The court ordered the children to be shifted to the custody of the Child Protection Bureau in Rawalpindi city, close to Islamabad.
Police earlier detained 10 relatives of Urfan Sharif, including his father, brothers and cousins, for interrogation in an attempt to pressure the couple to surrender.

Topics: Sara Sharif UK pakistan court protection center

Related

Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid
World
Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid
‘Unable to bear this pressure’: Sara Sharif’s grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities
World
‘Unable to bear this pressure’: Sara Sharif’s grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities

Criminal gangs using migrant labor in return for cut-price passage to UK: French sources

Criminal gangs using migrant labor in return for cut-price passage to UK: French sources
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Criminal gangs using migrant labor in return for cut-price passage to UK: French sources

Criminal gangs using migrant labor in return for cut-price passage to UK: French sources
  • Migrants employed to use violence, act as lookouts on Channel crossings in exchange for reduced fares later
  • Warnings of ‘hardened criminals’ coming to UK week after 2 men jailed for attack on French police
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Criminal gangs trafficking people into the UK in small boats across the English Channel are training migrants who cannot meet the full cost of the journey to become criminals in their extended networks as part-payment.
French sources told The Times some migrants were being put to work using violence to traffic others, as well as being used as lookouts, security, and debt collectors.
In one incident in August, six Afghan migrants drowned after their boat capsized in the Channel. Four men were subsequently arrested — two Iraqis, and two Sudanese who had been recruited by the gang to help facilitate the journey in exchange for their own crossing later. The Sudanese men allegedly used violence against other migrants and launched the boat knowing it was unsafe.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said: “The two Sudanese, aged 17 and 26, are suspected of having participated in the transport of passengers in dangerous conditions, in return for a privileged fare on their own passage.”
A source told The Times: “The people smugglers are recruiting and then tutoring the migrants to work for them. They are being used to force other migrants across by using force and violence. They are armed and are doing the dirty work of the gang, including chasing debts and settling scores.
“They are also providing protection for senior smugglers and keeping lookout. It’s risky and tough work but in return they get a cheaper trip to Britain. They then feel indebted to the gang so when they’re in Britain they work for the British side and are put to work in car washes, factories, and cannabis farms.”
The source added: “These people are ruthless and will stop at nothing to get a cheaper crossing. They don’t suddenly become angels when they arrive in Britain, they carry on their work for the gang.
“These people will be dealing drugs, debt collecting, and other unpleasant activities. And to the gangs it’s less risky because if they get caught facilitating the crossings in France they simply don’t care. The migrants are simply a commodity to the smugglers.”
Last week, two migrants, one from Iraq and the other a Sudanese, were jailed for their part in an attack on French gendarmes attempting to stop a boat crossing the Channel from a beach near Calais.
Salih Talib Abdullah, 33, and Ahmed Omar Saleh Khater, 25, were sentenced to 14 and 12 months, respectively. Three French officers were injured in the assault on June 16.

Topics: UK migrant crossings English Channel migrants trafficking

Related

Number of migrants arriving UK in boat crossings hit new daily record in 2023
World
Number of migrants arriving UK in boat crossings hit new daily record in 2023
Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day
World
Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day

Latest updates

London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop
London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop
KSrelief chief meets senior Honduran officials
KSrelief chief meets senior Honduran officials
UK Embassy hosts evening of culture, heritage spotlighting Saudi, British artists
Neil Crompton, British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Saudi king, crown prince express condolences after Libya floods death toll passes 2,000
Saudi king, crown prince express condolences after Libya floods death toll passes 2,000
Top Hamas leader in Beirut in a bid to stop clashes at Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp
Top Hamas leader in Beirut in a bid to stop clashes at Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.