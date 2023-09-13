UK police officer accused of passing information to Algerian Embassy

LONDON: A British police officer has been suspended amid allegations that he passed information to staff at the Algerian Embassy in London, the Independent reported on Wednesday.
The officer will face a misconduct hearing on Sept. 26 over claims he had “an improper relationship” with embassy staff between March 2019 and December 2020 after his involvement in an investigation had finished.
It is also alleged that he passed information to embassy staff without a proper policing purpose during the first three months.
His communications were neither correctly reported nor recorded.
The officer is also accused of examining a criminal intelligence report and a crime report regarding his neighbor despite having no involvement in the investigation and therefore no right to view the documents.
The disciplinary hearing, which will last until Oct. 4, will assess whether the officer’s conduct amounted to breaches of the UK police’s standards of professional behavior with respect to confidentiality, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, and honesty and integrity.
If proven, the officer, who is now on paid suspension, will be considered to have committed gross misconduct and be fired.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the Independent that the officer’s identity would be kept hidden following an application filed by his lawyers over the sensitivity of his job.
BUDAPEST: Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria to bar Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the European Union does not extend a ban that expires on Sept. 15, the Hungarian farm minister said on Wednesday. However, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov told the Bulgarian state news agency before the start of a cabinet meeting that waiving the ban on imports from Ukraine would be desirable as it would reduce prices of basic foods. “Let us be clear — the resumption of imports from Ukraine will reduce the prices of basic foods, reduce inflation, which will help low-income people, and increase budget revenues from imports and exports,” Denkov was quoted as saying. On Tuesday, a parliamentary committee adopted a draft decision for Bulgaria to lift the ban on Ukrainian imports of certain products after Sept. 15. The final decision is to be taken in the plenary session of parliament. Slovakia’s government confirmed it would uphold the ban. “The government is prepared, if the (European) Commission does not do so (extend the ban), to adopt a ban on imports at an extraordinary session, in the same mode as now,” Farm Minister Jozef Bires said. “You have already seen from the announcements from Poland and Hungary that these countries will apply unilateral restrictions, and from this point of view we must do so too, because Slovakia would face increased transport (of grain) through Slovakia, and this grain could also stay in Slovakia.” Romania’s farm ministry said it would make a decision after the Commission has its say. “What is certain is that if the ban is not extended, we have solutions to enforce that will protect our farmers,” it said in a statement. Ukraine has become entirely dependent on alternative EU export routes, called Solidarity Lanes, for its grain exports since Russia in July abandoned a year-old deal that had allowed Ukrainian grains to be shipped safely via its Black Sea ports. As a result, farmers in neighboring states — Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia — have faced increased competition and bottlenecks in their own markets. Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago, has said it will only return to the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal if its conditions for export of its own grain and fertilizers are met. Istvan Nagy, Hungary’s agriculture minister, said in a Facebook post that its new national ban would apply to a wider range of Ukrainian products than current measures. “We have agreed with my Romanian, Slovak and Bulgarian colleagues that if there is no decision on the extension of the existing moratorium by Brussels, then we will take national measures individually,” Nagy said in a video message. The Commission announced “temporary preventive measures” in May that would ban such sales into Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia while allowing transit to non-EU markets, mainly in Africa. These measures are due to expire on Friday.
LAHORE: The British-Pakistani father of a 10-year-old girl found dead at her home in England last month was on a plane back to the UK with his partner and brother, Pakistan police said Wednesday, after the trio went on the run for weeks.
Sara Sharif was found dead in the southern UK town of Woking on August 10 and a post-mortem test revealed she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a sustained period, British police said last month.
“We can confirm the three suspects in the case boarded a flight earlier and are on their way to the UK,” police spokesman Mudassar Khan told AFP, adding that they had voluntarily gone with the knowledge of authorities.
British police had previously said that Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled to Pakistan to take refuge with relatives before the girl’s body was found, sparking an international manhunt.
“I confirm that they have not been arrested but they left voluntarily,” Raja Haq Nawaz, a lawyer for Urfan Sharif’s father Mohammad Sharif in Pakistan, told AFP.
He said the three were on a flight that left from the Punjabi city of Sialkot.
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will work to boost free trade among member nations of the Indian Ocean Rim Association when it assumes chairmanship of the organization, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Wednesday.
The South Asian nation is set to take over the chairmanship for the 2023-25 period next month, when the group’s highest decision-making body meets in Colombo. Representatives of IORA member states, including the UAE, Oman and Yemen, are expected to attend along with its dialogue partners, such as Saudi Arabia, South Korea and the US.
“Sri Lanka would want to work with all countries in IORA, including the Middle Eastern countries, and help the organization to grow from strength to strength, learn from each other and share experiences and technical know-how, and ultimately to create a free trade arrangement among the member countries,” Sabry told Arab News.
“Our aim is to bring together these diverse countries to network and build good relationships in terms of social security, economic and maritime affairs.”
Established in 1999, the IORA has 23 members and 11 dialogue partners. It works to strengthen regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean region.
That region is home to about 2.7 billion people — more than a third of the world’s population — and is considered vital for global trade and energy resources, though it faces challenges, from piracy to geopolitical tensions.
Sri Lanka, which will take over the chairmanship from Bangladesh, is seeking to foster an architecture for the IORA to better tackle issues like piracy, smuggling and drug trafficking.
“Sri Lanka is committed to (maintaining) the Indian Ocean as a zone of peace,” Sabry said.
“The idea is to create a secure dialogue and diplomacy to solve differences and to build on strengths to create a better world for all.”
GENEVA: Azerbaijan said Wednesday it was prepared to allow the Red Cross to bring humanitarian aid into the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on a “regular basis,” accusing Armenian separatists of blocking access.
Tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh have flared in recent months, as Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of obstructing traffic on the Lachin corridor — the sole road linking Armenia to the Armenian-populated breakaway region.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed his government’s “commitment and our readiness to provide access.”
Speaking to reporters with the United Nations correspondent’s association in Geneva, he said he had met with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Swiss city and had “reconfirmed our commitment to cooperation.”
“ICRC is ready. The government of Azerbaijan is ready” for aid to be brought in, he said.
“It can be conducted on a regular basis,” he said, adding that “the only missing point at the moment... is still the blocking (by) the local Armenians.”
His comments came after Russian humanitarian aid arrived Tuesday in Nagorno-Karabakh via territory controlled by Azerbaijan, according to separatist authorities in the Armenian-populated area.
The Lachin corridor is policed by Russian peacekeepers as part of a cease-fire agreement Moscow brokered between the ex-Soviet Caucasus nations in 2020.
Baku has rejected Armenia’s claim, saying Nagorno-Karabakh could receive supplies via Azerbaijani-controlled territory.
On September 1, Azerbaijan agreed to simultaneously reopen, for humanitarian supplies, both the Lachin corridor and the Aghdam road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with the rest of Azerbaijan.
Bayramov said Wednesday that the “ICRC is ready to organize everything,” adding the organization had two convoys ready to go “in a matter of hours.”
He said the convoys could move “in parallel” using the Aghdam and Lachin routes simultaneously.
“We are ready at any scale, ... (within) respect to norms and procedures of Azerbaijani legislation,” he said.
An ICRC spokeswoman confirmed to AFP Wednesday that the organization “stands ready to deliver large shipments of desperately needed humanitarian assistance by any route possible.”
“We are extremely concerned for the tens of thousands of people who urgently need food, medicine and other essential items,” she said.
“We hope a humanitarian consensus is reached very soon so that our work can resume and we can get aid to those who need it.”
KABUL: A newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan presented his credentials to Taliban’s prime minister Mullah Hassan Akhund on Wednesday, Afghan authorities said, making China the first country to formally appoint an ambassador-level envoy since the new government took power in 2021.
The Taliban are not officially recognized by any foreign government, and it was not immediately clear whether Beijing has moved to a formal recognition of the Taliban with Wednesday’s appointment.
“Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, accepted the credentials of Mr.Zhao Xing, the new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, during a ceremony,” said Taliban’s chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement.
“Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate thanked the leadership of China for appointing Mr. Zhao Xing as ambassador and expressed the hope that his appointment will lead to the promotion of diplomatic relations to a high level and the beginning of a new chapter between the two countries.”
China has actively engaged the Taliban administration on various levels since they came to power, including through investment and infrastructure projects.
Afghan and Chinese railway authorities signed an accord with their counterparts from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan last year to create a new economic corridor between their countries, which the Afghan government expects will boost trade and connectivity.
In January, the privately run oil company Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co. signed a contract to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin. It was the first major extraction deal the Taliban signed with a foreign company since retaking power.
Under the contract, CAPEIC will invest $150 million a year in Afghanistan, increasing to $540 million in three years under the 25-year agreement. The deal is expected to employ about 3,000 Afghans, the Taliban had said in a statement.
When many countries closed their missions in Kabul after the Taliban seized power, China was one of the few countries which kept its diplomatic presence. Some ambassadors appointed during the previous foreign-backed Afghan government have remained in Kabul with the same title.
China’s previous ambassador to Afghanistan was Wang Yu, who took up the role in 2019 and finished his tenure last month.
“The Prime Minister called the relations between Afghanistan and China important,” Mujahid said.
“(He) expressed hope that more steps will be taken to strengthen bilateral relations.”
Abdul Waheed Waheed, an international relations expert based in Kabul, said Wednesday’s development was an “important success” for the Taliban.
“Despite the fact that the presentation of credentials by a Chinese ambassador to the Taliban does not necessarily indicate full diplomatic recognition, but it certainly is a significant development,” Waheed, who had also worked with the International Rescue Committee, told Arab News.
“Economic reasons certainly play a significant role in China’s engagement in Afghanistan, but the Chinese government’s approach is multifaceted, encompassing both economic and strategic interests.”