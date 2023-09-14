You are here

WhatsApp Channels set to launch in Saudi Arabia and UAE

WhatsApp Channels set to launch in Saudi Arabia and UAE
Parent company Meta said Channels was introduced in June in Colombia and Singapore, and is now being rolled out to more than 150 countries. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
  • The new feature is a one-way broadcast service that allows users to receive messages from favorite celebrities, sports teams, thought leaders, content creators and organizations
  • Parent company Meta said Channels was introduced in June in Colombia and Singapore, and is now being rolled out to more than 150 countries
DUBAI: WhatsApp users in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will soon be able to access a new feature on the platform called “Channels,” a one-way broadcast service that allows users to receive messages from favorite celebrities, sports teams, thought leaders, content creators and organizations.

Parent company Meta said in a blog post that it initially introduced Channels in June only in Colombia and Singapore, so that it could “build, learn and adapt the experience.” They are now starting to roll it out to more than 150 countries.

The feature, which gives admins the ability to send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls, will be available under an “Updates” tab, which is separate from normal WhatsApp chats.

“WhatsApp Channels aspires to be the most private broadcast service available, helping users receive updates from the organizations and people that are important to them in a reliable, safe and private way,” said Moon Baz, Meta’s creator partnerships lead for Africa, the Middle East and Turkiye.

In an attempt to maintain privacy, the phone numbers of admins and followers will not be visible in a channel. Admins can also choose to block screenshots and forwarding of messages from their channel, define who is eligible to follow their channel, and decide whether or not they want it to be discoverable in the directory.

A number of regional businesses, government entities, media outlets and creators have already activated the Channels feature, Meta said.

Travel content creator Adel Al-Adwani, one of the early adopters, said: “I’m thrilled to bring my community a step closer into my world through WhatsApp Channels.”

He added that he plans to use it to share travel tips, food experiences and “helpful facts, from premier lodging options to must-visit destinations.”

Olivia Rodrigo, David Guetta, Billboard, Major League Baseball and Netflix are among the celebrities and organizations that have already set up channels.

Meta said WhatsApp Channels is due to go live in Saudi Arabia and the UAE this week and will be gradually rolled out to all users in both countries in the coming days.

Topics: WhatsApp #meta

Updated 13 September 2023
Reuters

  • Journalist was harassed while reporting on a robbery in Madrid
  • Incident follows sexism scandal involving the president of Spain’s football federation
MADRID: Police in Spain arrested a man for alleged sexual assault of a journalist after he touched her rear while she was live on air, with the man’s actions prompting outrage from government ministers.
The incident comes as Spain is embroiled in a debate over sexism sparked by the scandal involving a kiss on the lips by the president of Spain’s football federation, Luis Rubiales, on World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.
Anger over the kiss has snowballed into a “Me Too” moment building for years in a nation increasingly intolerant of macho attitudes and sexual misconduct.
On Tuesday, Isa Balado was reporting on a robbery in Madrid for channel Cuatro when a man approached her from behind and touched her bottom before asking her which television channel she worked for.
Balado explained she was in the middle of a live broadcast and attempted to continue with her report but host Nacho Abad insisted that she put the man in front of the camera. She confronted him, telling him that she had been trying to do her job.
As he walked away, he attempted to touch her head as she ducked out of the way. The man continued to linger in the street and approached her once more, saying he had heard her accusations and that she should “tell the truth.”
Balado asked for the broadcast to be cut because she did not want to give the man any more attention.
Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that a man had been arrested for sexually assaulting a reporter live on air.
Mediaset Espana, which owns Cuatro, said it “categorically repudiates any form of harassment or aggression. We fully support Isa Balado, reporter for ‘En boca de todos’, after the absolutely intolerable situation she has suffered today.”
Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said the incident should not go unpunished.
“It is machismo that makes journalists suffer sexual assaults like this, and the aggressors are unrepentant in front of the camera,” she wrote on X.
Equality Minister Irene Montero sent her support to Balado.
“Non-consensual touching is sexual violence and we say enough to impunity,” she said.

Topics: Spain journalist sexual harassment

beIN SPORTS becomes first sports broadcaster in MENA to earn YouTube’s Diamond Creator Award

beIN SPORTS becomes first sports broadcaster in MENA to earn YouTube’s Diamond Creator Award
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

  • Award is given to channels on the video platform that reach 10m subscribers
  • Accolade is testament of our commitment to sport fans, director says
LONDON: beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa region, has earned YouTube’s prestigious Diamond Creator Award after reaching 10 million subscribers on its official YouTube channel.

The award, which is given to channels on the platform that reach the landmark number of subscribers, is the highest honor that can be bestowed on a channel. Moreover, beIN SPORTS is the first sports broadcaster in the MENA region to earn the accolade.

“Reaching 10 million subscribers is an incredible milestone that reflects our unwavering dedication to ensure sports fans’ viewing experience on our digital channels is exceptional,” Faisal Al-Raisi, beIN’s director of digital for the MENA region, said.

Al-Raisi explained that content accessibility remains a top priority for customer experience, and the Diamond Creator Award is “testament to that commitment.”

Since establishing its YouTube channel in 2014, beIN SPORTS has remained steadfast in its dedication towards using digital tools to offer fans greater access to major international sporting events.

During the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, the broadcaster streamed 22 selected matches on its YouTube channel including the opening and closing ceremonies, semifinals, and the final.

The live stream of the global tournament pulled in a cumulative viewership of 25 million people, and set a MENA record as 4.4 million viewers simultaneously logged on to watch Argentina’s famous triumph over France in Doha. The final alone saw a 1.9 million surge in new YouTube subscribers.

The channel currently has over 100 million subscribers worldwide and offers a wide range of content, including live matches, highlights, analysis, and documentaries.

In a statement the broadcaster said the award reflects beIN SPORTS’ dual mission of “bringing sports fans from across the region closer to the action while making sports content easily accessible on all platforms.”

This includes the UEFA Champions League and English Premier League football, the FIBA World Cup in basketball, La Vuelta cycling, and various tennis, cricket, rugby and motorsports events.

Topics: bein sports Youtube

blinx digital media hub launches to empower Middle Eastern youth with elevated storytelling and news

blinx digital media hub launches to empower Middle Eastern youth with elevated storytelling and news
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

  • Blinx to feature exclusive long-form content across multiple platforms
  • Platform to transport audiences beyond traditional storytelling, Chief Creative Officer says
DUBAI: Blinx, the new digital media hub in the Middle East, has been launched to empower Middle Eastern youth with the finest in digital storytelling and news stories, offering fresh perspectives, and connecting Gen Z and Millennials across multiple screens, platforms, and smart devices.

Ever since its brand-name announcement in March 2023, blinx has emerged as a vibrant hub in the realm of storytelling. Boasting a mission to deliver authentic and genuine narratives, the hub is committed to producing diverse, inclusive, and culturally relevant content that resonates with audiences, on a deeper level.

Nakhle Elhage, blinx General Manager, highlights: “We’ve made remarkable strides since our brand name announcement. The launch of blinx is not just about compelling content creation. It’s a digital media powerhouse that promotes storytelling excellence in a myriad of genres like Entertainment, Infotainment, News, Trending, Investigatives, Business, Lifestyle, Sports, Self-Development, Climate Change, and more. Our Smart TV App also offers exclusive long-form content such as investigatives, talk shows, and live broadcasts.”

One of the blinx core commitments lies in nurturing and empowering emerging talent. Embracing a bold and diverse team, blinx currently employs nearly 150 young professionals hailing from across the MENA region.

“Content creators and creative storytellers are on a mission to shift perspectives,” Elhage declares. “Not only are they talented and bold, but they also embody the youth’s energy, dynamism, and resourcefulness that is blinx.”

In a relatively short period, the blinx headquarters in Dubai Media City has already doubled in size, unveiling an array of cutting-edge technology. Among these innovations are state-of-the-art Metaverse and extended reality studios, production facilities with VR capabilities, AI-enhanced tools, and advanced data analytics, among others.

“Technology is designed to transport audiences beyond traditional storytelling, pushing the limits of innovation, news, information, data, and others,” said Fadi Radi, blinx Chief Creative Officer. “Our featured stories cater to tech-savvy youth, offering a blend of entertainment and insightful inspiration. End-users can effortlessly swipe through stories, engaging with both content creators and peers.”

Prior to joining blinx, Radi led disruptive creative treatments of major global events, including the US presidential elections, for some of the leading US and Middle Eastern news networks.

At blinx, user experience takes centre stage, stretching across various screens, platforms, and devices to cater to Gen Z and Millennials, wherever they may be. The magic of gamification will gradually add an interactive and fun element to storytelling, keeping end-users captivated while creating an immersive content experience.

blinx pledges to keep its storytelling free from fake news, misinformation, and disinformation. The hub passionately champions noble causes close to the hearts of Gen Z and Millennials, empowering the ‘creator economy,’ fostering ‘entrepreneurship’ and ‘private initiative’ throughout the MENA region.

The blinx ecosystem operates on principles of sustainability and ethical business practices. By collaborating with business partners and suppliers who share their ethos, blinx ensures that every aspect of its operations aligns with its core values. Furthermore, with strategic initiatives to minimize its carbon footprint and active promotion of recycling, blinx remains true to its commitment to the environment and the community.

The blinx business model is built on a solid foundation of scalability. By emphasizing local talent development, culturally relevant content creation, and integrating advanced technology to drive innovation, blinx aims to continuously expand its product offerings and services – thus reaching wider audiences, areas of interest and revenue streams.

For reference, the 15th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, a comprehensive study spanning over 200 million young individuals in the MENA region, shows significant potential for guiding Arab youth into entrepreneurship. Nearly half of these youth hope to establish their own businesses in the next five years. However, challenges persist. The MENA region records one of the highest global youth unemployment rates at over 26 percent. The World Bank reports that 32 percent of youth aged 15-24 are jobless. To address this, the United Nations stresses the region’s need to create 33.3 million jobs by 2030.

Todays official blinx launch promises to reshape the MENA region’s digital storytelling with a vibrant, youthful approach, encapsulating the motto: “More Story. Less Noise.”

Topics: Blinx dubai media city

UAE launches new Arab history archives program

UAE launches new Arab history archives program
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

  • Collaboration between National Library and Archives and Emirates Literature Foundation
  • Important to safeguard the nation’s memory, says NLA’s Abdullah Majid Al-Ali
LONDON: The UAE’s National Library and Archives, in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation, has launched a new program called the Knowledge Circle, which will focus on the importance of documenting Arab history and culture.

The series will be held monthly from Sept. 20 to March 2024, and will feature speakers from the UAE and around the world.

“The National Library and Archives are committed to the preservation of archival content and ensuring that it is available and accessible to the public, and raising awareness of the importance of maintaining a record of documents for their role in safeguarding the nation’s memory,” said Abdullah Majid Al-Ali, the NLA’s director-general, in a recent statement.

The series will focus on how archives have been used to preserve history, document culture, and promote understanding in the Arab world.

Speakers will explore the ways in which archives have been used to shape the region, from the early Islamic period to the present day.

The Knowledge Circle is part of the NLA’s second cultural season, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of information and its role in building a better future.

Isobel Abulhoul, founder, advisor and trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation, said that the Knowledge Circle is “an important initiative that reflects our commitment to providing opportunities for individuals to deepen their understanding of cultural development.”

She added that the first session promises to be “a thought-provoking experience that will shed light on the profound impact of archival systems on our society.”

Topics: National Library and Archives Emirates Literature Foundation UAE

Roxy Cinemas to screen English Premier League matches

Roxy Cinemas to screen English Premier League matches
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

  • Tickets start at $15 with advance booking available via the app or website
LONDON: Roxy Cinema announced on Tuesday that it will screen English Premier League matches for football fans.

The UAE-based cinema said it will offer live screening of selected football matches at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall throughout September.

“As the only cinema in the UAE screening matches, fans of all ages are in for an unbeatable game-watching experience, where they can cheer on every kick, tackle and goal, experiencing the unique passion and drama of the English Premier League in a larger-than-life spectacle,” said Roxy Cinema in a statement.

Premier League action resumes after the international break, and Roxy has already announced the match schedule.

The first match will be screen on Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m., when Wolves will face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Arsenal will take on Everton on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Sheffield United vs. Newcastle on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The final match of the week will be played on Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m., when Brighton will face Aston Villa.

Tickets start at 55 dirhams ($15) with advanced booking available via the app or website.

In recent years, the Premier League has expanded its following in the Gulf region, becoming the most-watched sports league in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The world’s richest football competition has attracted a lot of interest from foreign investors, particularly from the Gulf.

Manchester City, who won the treble last season, are owned by UAE vice president Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who acquired the club in 2008 and has led it to 14 major domestic trophies and the UEFA Champions League trophy in June.

In 2021, Newcastle United was acquired by a Saudi-led consortium led by the Public Investment Fund. Under the new ownership, the club has qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Topics: English Premier League (EPL)

