Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation performs 20 organ transplants on 19 patients

RIYADH: A team from the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation performed transplants on 20 patients with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) in hospitals across the Kingdom and the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

The team transplanted two hearts, a lung, five livers, a pancreas and 11 kidneys.

All the transplanted organs had been donated by relatives of eight people.

The procedures were carried out in King Khalid General Hospital in Hafr Al-Batin, King Abdulaziz Medical City of the National Guard in Jeddah, King Saud Medical City, the Saudi-German Hospital in Riyadh, Al-Mana Medical Center in the Eastern Region, and Cleveland Clinic and Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Director-General of the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation Dr. Talal Al-Qoufi stressed that the success of the operations was the result of cooperation among all stakeholders.



