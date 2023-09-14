You are here

Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation performs 20 organ transplants on 19 patients

Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation performs 20 organ transplants on 19 patients
A team from the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation performed transplants on 20 patients with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. (@scot_ksa)
  • The team transplanted two hearts, a lung, five livers, a pancreas and 11 kidneys
RIYADH: A team from the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation performed transplants on 20 patients with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) in hospitals across the Kingdom and the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. 

The team transplanted two hearts, a lung, five livers, a pancreas and 11 kidneys.

All the transplanted organs had been donated by relatives of eight people.

The procedures were carried out in King Khalid General Hospital in Hafr Al-Batin, King Abdulaziz Medical City of the National Guard in Jeddah, King Saud Medical City, the Saudi-German Hospital in Riyadh, Al-Mana Medical Center in the Eastern Region, and Cleveland Clinic and Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. 

Director-General of the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation Dr. Talal Al-Qoufi stressed that the success of the operations was the result of cooperation among all stakeholders.


 

  • The visiting delegation praised Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian assistance to Somalia
RIYADH: A delegation from Somalia visited the headquarters of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in Riyadh, states news agency SPA reported.

Leading the delegation, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Somalia’s House of the People Abdillahi Bidhan Warsame met with Salah Al-Mazrou, KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general for financial and administrative affairs, and Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general for operations and programs.

During the meeting, officials discussed aid, reviewing the developments of KSrelief’s projects in Somalia, and ways to enhance them.

In a statement, the visiting delegation praised Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian assistance to those in need across the world, especially the people of Somalia.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission will perform at a concert in the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Square in New York City.

Sunday’s concert, supported by the Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan – will be in participations with the

Theater and Performing Arts Commission.
Eighty musicians from the National Orchestra and Choir (NOC) and the Saudi Performing Arts Band, accompanied by the American jazz band, Dizzy Gillespie, will perform as part of the “Masterpieces of Saudi Music,” which will include a medley of Saudi folk songs in addition to individual performances. Dizzy Gillespie will present musical pieces in a joint performance with NOC.
The Theater and Performing Arts Commission will also present five shows that reflect the Kingdom’s cultural diversity, including Al-Majrour, and Al-Samari.
The concert at the Metropolitan Opera House is the third destination of the “Masterpieces of Saudi Music” initiative after performances in Paris and the U.S. state of New Mexico with the aim of introducing the world to the Saudi musical genres and performing arts.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has issued a royal order to promote and appoint 155 judges at the Ministry of Justice. 

Minister of Justice Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani said the royal order is testimony to the King’s support to the judiciary.

  • It aims to create a consolidated reference for Saudi socioeconomic data
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy ministry announced on Wednesday the beta launch of Data Saudi platform, with the aim of creating a consolidated reference for Saudi socioeconomic data, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Data Saudi will work to combine and integrates data points from credible local and global sources and provide users with better understanding of the economic landscape in the Kingdom. 

The platform seeks to facilitate access to socioeconomic and sectoral data and enhance transparency of information regarding the national economy through collaboration with other government entities and in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

During the beta launch, Data Saudi will include key economic and social indexes, with the option to analyze the indicators at the national and regional levels. 

The ministry works to further develop the platform through expanding data coverage to include diverse economic sectors. 

It also works towards incorporating more advanced and interactive multimedia techniques, in addition to offering periodical publications.

Interested parties can explore the platform via the link: https://datasaudi.mep.gov.sa/

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Riyadh Region mayor, attended a National Day event held by the Malaysian embassy.
The mayor was received by the Malaysian Ambassador to the Kingdom, Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, and a number of the embassy staff.
The event was attended by several diplomats in the Kingdom.

