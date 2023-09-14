You are here

  • Home
  • World No. 4 Jin Young Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Hong Kong

World No. 4 Jin Young Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Hong Kong

World No. 4 Jin Young Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Hong Kong
Jin Young Ko of South Korea is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in golf and continues to make her mark in the women’s game. (Getty images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/by6jj

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

World No. 4 Jin Young Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Hong Kong

World No. 4 Jin Young Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Hong Kong
  • Ko, 28, is one of the game’s top stars with an impressive array of victories on the women’s tour over the past few years
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

HONG KONG: The upcoming debut of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong brings an exciting addition to its player lineup, with the confirmation of world No. 4 Jin Young Ko’s participation at the Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling, from Oct. 6 to 8.

Sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour, the Aramco Team Series returns to Asia after its successful debut in Singapore earlier this year. The fourth stop in the series will witness 28 teams of four — three professionals and one amateur — competing over two days.

They will vie for the prestigious Aramco Team Series title and a share of the overall $1 million tournament prize purse.

Additionally, a three-day individual stroke play contest will see the stellar 78-player field competing not only for the individual title but also for valuable Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points.

Ko is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in golf, particularly highlighted in the 2019 season when she secured a quartet of victories that included two of the sport’s most coveted major championships — the ANA Inspiration and The Evian Championship.

With eight additional top-10 finishes, including three runner-up finishes, Ko’s exceptional performance that year saw her climb to the top of the world rankings for the first time and clinch the prestigious Rolex Player of the Year accolade, the money title, and the Vare Trophy.

Further adding to her resounding achievements that year, Ko also set a remarkable record of 114 consecutive bogey-free holes, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Tiger Woods in 2000 (110 holes).

In 2023, Ko continues to make her mark in the women’s game. In June, she achieved a significant milestone by setting the record for the most career weeks at No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, surpassing Lorena Ochoa’s impressive 13-year record of 158 weeks.

Out of the 15 events the 28-year-old has contested this year, she has triumphed on two occasions. The first victory transpired in March at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, where she successfully defended her title and etched her name into the tournament’s history books as the first-ever back-to-back champion.

Ko’s prowess shone again at the Cognizant Founders Cup in May when she claimed victory, making her a three-time winner having previously captured the title in 2018 and 2019.

Ko shared her anticipation and said: “I’m excited to compete in my first-ever Aramco Team Series event in a city I’ve yet to play in as well. I’ve heard many exciting things about the innovative team and individual formats of the Aramco Team Series and can’t wait to have fun competing alongside top professionals and amateurs, and hopefully, I’ll be able to capture both titles in October.”

To ensure widespread access all general admission will be free on Friday, Oct. 6. In addition, under-18s can enjoy free admission on all days when accompanied by a paying adult, while season tickets are available for about $40 for adults wishing to stay on for the whole weekend. Tickets are now available online via Ticketflap.

Topics: Aramco team Series Public Investment Fund (PIF) Hong Kong Saudi Arabia

Related

World No. 2 Lilia Vu headlines elite lineup for Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong
Golf
World No. 2 Lilia Vu headlines elite lineup for Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong
Chinese star Muni He to compete at Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong
Sport
Chinese star Muni He to compete at Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong

World No. 2 Lilia Vu headlines elite lineup for Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong

World No. 2 Lilia Vu headlines elite lineup for Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

World No. 2 Lilia Vu headlines elite lineup for Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong

World No. 2 Lilia Vu headlines elite lineup for Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong
  • Last month, Lilia Vu made it to the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for the first time in her career
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

HONG KONG: The stage is set for an incredible spectacle of golf as the eagerly awaited Aramco Team Series presented by the Public Investment Fund descends upon Hong Kong. From Oct. 6 to 8, 2023, the renowned Hong Kong Golf Club will play host to a star-studded roster, spearheaded by World No. 2 Lilia Vu, alongside Chinese golf stars Xiyu Lin and Muni He.

Last month, Vu made it to the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for the first time in her career. Her journey to the top has been remarkable, considering that she began the year ranked No. 43. The year 2023 has seen the American achieve incredible feats, including not one but two victories at the majors. The 25-year-old clinched the AIG Women’s Open, adding to her triumph in a playoff at the Chevron Championship in April. She also won at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February and will be aiming for another victory on Asian soil at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong.

Vu’s incredible achievement of winning two majors in a single year makes her the first female player to achieve this feat since World No. 4 Jin Young Ko accomplished the same in 2019. The remarkable feat also makes her the first American woman to achieve this milestone since Juli Inkster did so in 1999.

With her participation in the Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong, Vu hopes to add another chapter to her storied career. This event marks her inaugural appearance in the series, providing fans and spectators in the region with a unique opportunity to witness her prowess up close.

The team element of the Aramco Team Series certainly won’t faze the World No. 2, with Vu winning as a member of Team USA at the 2018 Curtis Cup, Arnold Palmer Cup and Espirito Santo Trophy teams. Two weeks before the event in Hong Kong, Vu will also compete on the biggest stage in women’s team golf at the 2023 Solheim Cup after securing her spot on the US team.

Vu expressed her excitement and said: “I am thrilled to be part of the Aramco Team Series – Hong Kong and have the chance to compete in Asia again. The Aramco Team Series has a strong reputation amongst the players with the unique team format and major-like staging, both of which I’m looking forward to. I’m excited to compete alongside some of the world’s best in Hong Kong, and I hope to add to my victories in 2023.”

The Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong, sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour, is a world-class event that gathers top professionals and accomplished amateur players. As the fourth stop on this year’s tour, the Hong Kong edition will witness the participation of 28 teams, each composed of three professionals and one amateur. The captivating team competition format will unfold over two days, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and fierce competition. In addition, a three-day individual stroke play competition will determine the individual titleholder and award valuable Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings points.

Vu’s inclusion in the Aramco Team Series lineup highlights the tournament’s commitment to celebrating the finest talents in women’s golf worldwide. “We are delighted to welcome Lilia Vu to the Aramco Team Series – Hong Kong,” stated Andy Kwok, captain of the Hong Kong Golf Club.

“Her participation elevates the tournament’s prestige and showcases its global allure. As a host venue, the Hong Kong Golf Club takes pride in providing a platform for world-class golfers like Lilia Vu to showcase their talents to inspire our local golfing community.”

Tickets for the Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong are now available for purchase online via the official distributor Ticketflap. General admission tickets are free for Friday (Oct. 6) and priced at HK$150 ($19) for Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, admission is free all weekend for attendees under 18.

Topics: golf Aramco team Series

Related

Chinese star Muni He to compete at Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong
Sport
Chinese star Muni He to compete at Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong
China’s golf sensation Xiyu Lin to star at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong
Sport
China’s golf sensation Xiyu Lin to star at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong

Donald names ‘generational’ talent Aberg plus Rose, Lowry among Ryder Cup picks

Donald names ‘generational’ talent Aberg plus Rose, Lowry among Ryder Cup picks
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

Donald names ‘generational’ talent Aberg plus Rose, Lowry among Ryder Cup picks

Donald names ‘generational’ talent Aberg plus Rose, Lowry among Ryder Cup picks
  • Other selections for the 12-man team to take on the United States are Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard
  • They join automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntire
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald picked rising star Ludvig Aberg plus major winners Justin Rose and Shane Lowry among his six wildcards for the tournament in Rome.
His other selections for the 12-man team to take on the United States are Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard.
They join automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntire in Donald’s team, which will attempt to regain the trophy at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club from September 29 to October 1.
Europe suffered a record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021.
Aberg only turned professional in June, but the former world number one amateur won the final qualifying event in Switzerland on Sunday with a final round of 64 at Crans-sur-Sierre.
The 23-year-old Swede has made the quickest transition from the amateur ranks to the Ryder Cup in the contest’s history, eclipsing the previous record set by Sergio Garcia, who made his debut in September 1999 after turning professional following April’s Masters.
“We have great depth of talent in Europe, and that is perfectly illustrated with the team we now have confirmed for Rome, which is a strong blend of players with previous Ryder Cup experience combined with exciting and talented rookies,” said Donald.
“I’m really pleased to have this team now in place and we are all looking forward to going to Rome later this month and trying to win back the Ryder Cup.”
Speaking about Aberg, the Europe skipper said: “We obviously knew what he was doing in the college scene. You look at what he did in those four years and the only comparables really were Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm. He is that good.”
He added: “I really do have a lot of faith and belief in Ludvig. He is a generational player, he’s going to be around a long time and he’s going to do amazing things.
“If he wasn’t going to play this one he was going to play the next eight Ryder Cups, that’s how good I think he is.”
Former US Open champion Rose, who has not played in the Ryder Cup since 2018, ended a four-year title drought on the PGA Tour in February.
Lowry, the British Open champion in 2019, won the first qualifying event, the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, but has recorded just one top-10 finish this year.
The United States have not lifted the trophy on European soil since 1993 but will arrive in Italy as favorites, with three of this year’s major champions including LIV star Brooks Koepka in their ranks alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler.
But Europe boast three of the top four ranked players in the world in McIlroy, Rahm and Hovland.

Topics: Ryder Cup Luke Donald Ludvig Aberg Shane Lowry

Related

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka named in 2023 US Ryder Cup team
Golf
LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka named in 2023 US Ryder Cup team
Americans win back Ryder Cup with a record margin of victory
Sport
Americans win back Ryder Cup with a record margin of victory

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka named in 2023 US Ryder Cup team

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka named in 2023 US Ryder Cup team
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka named in 2023 US Ryder Cup team

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka named in 2023 US Ryder Cup team
  • 4th Ryder Cup for Koepka who holds 6-5-1 overall record in 3 competitions including 2 victories for Team USA
  • Historic season for Smash GC captain, highlighted by 3rd PGA Championship title in May
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON, FLORIDA: After cementing his legacy as one of the most dominant players of his generation with a fifth major championship win at this year’s PGA Championship and a runner-up finish at the 2023 Masters, Brooks Koepka was on Tuesday named as one of six players selected for the 2023 US Ryder Cup team by captain Zach Johnson.

This will be the fourth Ryder Cup appearance for Koepka, who holds a 6-5-1 overall record in three Ryder Cup competitions (2016, 2018, and 2021), including two victories for Team USA.

The 33-year-old player said: “I’m honored to represent my country again as a part of this year’s Ryder Cup team, and excited to defend the cup with my teammates in Rome. Let’s go, USA.”

Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and commissioner, said: “Congratulations to Brooks Koepka on a well-deserved honor representing Team USA. His resume speaks for itself, and his status among the sport’s fiercest competitors is unquestioned.

“Brooks’ will to win shines brightest on golf’s biggest stages and it will be exciting to watch him compete in Rome.”

It has been a historic season for the Smash GC captain, highlighted by his third PGA Championship title in May.

Koepka became the seventh male golfer since 1950 to win five majors before the age of 34. The previous six are in the World Golf Hall of Fame — Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Seve Ballesteros, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.

He is also the first player born after 1975 to win five majors and the third player to win three or more PGA Championships in the stroke play era.

This year, Koepka also became the first two-time individual champion with LIV Golf, where he currently sits tied for fourth place in the individual standings.

The US Team captain’s selections announced on Tuesday also included Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas.

The six players will join the previously announced qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. It will be the first time the biennial team competition between the US and Europe has been hosted in Italy.

The European Team’s six automatic qualifiers will be finalized on Sept. 3, with European Team captain, Luke Donald, to make six picks shortly thereafter.

Out of the 48 players who started the season on LIV Golf League rosters, nearly one-third (15) have competed in a Ryder Cup.

Koepka is one of six Americans, including Phil Mickelson (12), Dustin Johnson (five), Bubba Watson (four), Patrick Reed (three), and Bryson DeChambeau (two).

On the European side, nine players have participated in at least one staging of the event: Lee Westwood (11), Sergio Garcia (10), Ian Poulter (seven), Henrik Stenson (five), Paul Casey (five), Martin Kaymer (four), Graeme McDowell (four), Thomas Pieters (one), and Bernd Wiesberger (one).

The LIV Golf League is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments. Its vision and mission is centered around making holistic and sustainable investments with the aim of enhancing the global golf ecosystem and unlocking the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.

Topics: LIV Golf Brooks Koepka Ryder Cup Team USA

Related

Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success
Golf
Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success
LIV’s Brooks Koepka grabs big lead at storm-halted Masters
Golf
LIV’s Brooks Koepka grabs big lead at storm-halted Masters

Viktor Hovland nears FedEx Cup title after shooting 66 for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship

Viktor Hovland nears FedEx Cup title after shooting 66 for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship
Updated 27 August 2023
AP

Viktor Hovland nears FedEx Cup title after shooting 66 for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship

Viktor Hovland nears FedEx Cup title after shooting 66 for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship
  • One more brilliant round and he’ll have $18 million to show for it, along with his name on the FedEx Cup trophy
  • The Norwegian star was tied with Collin Morikawa to start the sunbaked third round
Updated 27 August 2023
AP

 ATLANTA: Viktor Hovland can’t remember playing this well with every aspect of his game, and he can’t think of a better time for it to all come together.

One more round of that and he’ll have $18 million to show for it, along with his name on the FedEx Cup trophy.

Hovland delivered another sterling performance Saturday in the Tour Championship, a 4-under 66 that allowed him to pull away from an All-Star cast of contenders and build a six-shot lead going into the final round of the season at East Lake.

“The list of names that’s been on that trophy is pretty special,” Hovland said. “It feels more like a sprint. Obviously, it’s a marathon getting into this week. But it’s hard to win the FedEx Cup if you haven’t played well the last few weeks.”

No one has played better.

He broke the course record at Olympia Fields on Sunday with a 61 that allowed him to surge past Scottie Scheffler and win the BMW Championship. He has not let up at East Lake, even in the extreme heat.

The Norwegian star was tied with Collin Morikawa to start the sunbaked third round, with Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele all lined up behind him. No one could keep pace, especially after a 90-minute stoppage because of storms in the area.

Hovland, who started at 8-under par as the No. 2 seed, was at 20 under.

Schauffele, who has never finished worse than seventh or shot worse than par in his seven years playing the Tour Championship, had a 68 and was at 14 under. All he could think about was a pair of 4-foot putts he missed on the back nine — for par at No. 15, for birdie on the closing hole — knowing how much ground he had to make up.

“Not good enough,” Schauffele said about his round.

Morikawa didn’t make a birdie until the 16th hole in his round of 73, leaving him seven shots behind with Keegan Bradley, who had to birdie two of the last four holes for a 70.

Scheffler only started making putts — only one for birdie — late in his round of 73 that tied him with Rahm (71), leaving both nine shots behind and out of contention for the FedEx Cup title.

Hovland still has one round left, and last year was an example that no lead is safe. Scheffler started the final round with a six-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, only to shoot 73 as McIlroy rallied for a 66 to beat him by one.

“I know what I need to do,” Schauffele said. “I need to go out and try and put as much pressure on him tomorrow on that front nine as I can, and hope for the best.”

Hovland played bogey-free on the front nine as so many contenders were slowed by mistakes.

Bradley had three bogeys in a four-hole stretch. Scheffler three-putted from 12 feet, missing his par putt from 30 inches on the par-5 sixth. Rahm drove into the water on No. 8 for a double bogey and didn’t make his first birdie until the 12th hole.

And then clouds began to appear on another day of extreme heat, leading to the 90-minute delay. When players returned, Hovland made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 12th and a 20-footer on the next hole.

At one point he stretched his lead to seven shots, and it looked as though that’s how he would end the day until he missed a 7-foot birdie putt as darkness fell on East Lake.

“He’s just playing unbelievable golf,” Schauffele said. “He’s been working really hard. I saw him working hard through the playoffs there. I was out late and he was one of the guys I always saw until dark as well. So, no surprise.”

The FedEx Cup comes with an $18 million bonus ($17 million in cash) and a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour. It also might be enough to at least merit consideration for Hovland as PGA Tour player of the year, having also won the Memorial and a FedEx Cup playoff event.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played this well before, with this stretch, just putting all the short game and stuff together,” Hovland said. “I’ve certainly hit the ball this good before. I feel like I’ve hit the ball better than I have this week and even last week.”

US Open champion Wyndham Clark had only one bogey in his round of 68 that left him in the group with Scheffler and Rahm.

McIlroy, who started six shots behind, had three bogeys on the front nine and didn’t make a birdie over his last seven holes for a 71. He was 11 shots back.

Topics: FedEx Cup trophy

Related

Saudi masters weightlifters return from world titles in Poland with 2 golds, 1 silver medal photos
Sport
Saudi masters weightlifters return from world titles in Poland with 2 golds, 1 silver medal
Othman Almulla continues to blaze a trail for Saudi golfers
Sport
Othman Almulla continues to blaze a trail for Saudi golfers

Morikawa breaks Tiger’s 36-hole mark at East Lake and shares Tour Championship lead with Hovland

Morikawa breaks Tiger’s 36-hole mark at East Lake and shares Tour Championship lead with Hovland
Updated 26 August 2023
AP

Morikawa breaks Tiger’s 36-hole mark at East Lake and shares Tour Championship lead with Hovland

Morikawa breaks Tiger’s 36-hole mark at East Lake and shares Tour Championship lead with Hovland
  • Morikawa and Hovland are 16-under par, two shots clear of top seed Scottie Scheffler
  • Now it could be a wild race on the weekend for a FedEx Cup title involving a world-class list of contenders
Updated 26 August 2023
AP

ATLANTA: One bad shot during practice led to Collin Morikawa spending two hours looking for a fix. And now he has a scoring record at East Lake that previously belonged to Tiger Woods.

Morikawa followed his 61 with another clean card for a 6-under 64 on Friday in the Tour Championship, giving him the lowest 36-hole score at East Lake and a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland going into the weekend of the FedEx Cup finale.

“Sometimes just being out there when you don’t realize that you’re out there for that long of a period, but you find one thing that you hope works,” said Morikawa, winless since the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai at the end of 2021.

“I’ve done that for the past few years, hoping that we’re going to find that one thing that clicks and right now, I’m going to stick with it.”

Scores can look inflated at the Tour Championship because players start at various points under par depending on the FedEx Cup position. Looks were not the least bit deceiving with Morikawa, who shot 125 without a bogey over two days in extreme heat.

He was No. 24 in the FedEx Cup and started at 1-under par. Hovland, who has been hotter than Atlanta dating to the final round in the BMW Championship last week, was the No. 2 seed and began the tournament at 8 under.

They now are 16-under par, two shots clear of top seed Scottie Scheffler. The world’s No. 1 player was running hot under the collar after opening with a 71 that included the worst kind of triple bogey — a tee shot in the water and a three-putt from 15 feet.

Friday was another ball-striking clinic — he missed only two greens — and Scheffler made enough birdie chances for a 65.

The difference?

“I was six shots better,” Scheffler said. “I didn’t hit it in the water on 15, and I had three less three-putts, so there you go.”

That’s about the only simple math in the FedEx Cup, that and the $18 million to the winner.

Woods shot 127 for the opening 36 holes in the 2007 Tour Championship, back when everyone started at even. That was the year grass was hard to find on the putting surfaces and the pins were in the middle of most greens.

This year it’s all about the wind, or lack of it. The heat has been stifling, but only an occasional breeze has allowed for extreme scoring. Five players shot 65 or lower.

“There’s going to be a lot more low scores, a lot more birdies made. I’m going to have to continue that heading into the next two days,” Morikawa said.

Keegan Bradley, doing what he can to make those six wild-card picks even tougher for Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, birdied three of his last five holes for a 67 and was at 13-under.

Masters champion Jon Rahm (65) and Xander Schauffele (64) were four shots behind.

Schauffele twice has posted the low score at the Tour Championship and only has one trophy to show for it in 2017. The other time, during the era of the staggered start, he had the low score in 2020 but started seven shots behind Dustin Johnson. Schauffele began this year seven shots behind and rounds of 67-64 have allowed him to at least get in the mix.

“I look up at the board and I’m just barely picking up ground,” he said. “So still a lot to do.”

Rory McIlroy, who has been dealing with back spasms since Tuesday, felt marginally better on Friday though he still struggles to go after shots with a shorter iron, and he isn’t launching drives like he normally does.

He had a 67 and was at 10-under, six shots behind.

“I’m limited in what I can do, but I’m here grinding away, battling away,” McIlroy said. “So happy to be through 36 holes.”

The timing isn’t great. McIlroy started the tournament only three behind Scheffler, and he has won all three of his FedEx Cup titles from behind. The upside?

“I would rather it pop up now than in three or four weeks’ time,” he said, eyeing the Ryder Cup.

Morikawa was No. 10 in the Ryder Cup standings, and even with Johnson having six captain’s picks, two rounds have at least served up a reminder that Morikawa’s iron play, the hallmark of his game, works in Atlanta and Rome.

Now it could be a wild race on the weekend for a FedEx Cup title involving a world-class list of contenders. That includes Hovland, whose 28 on the back nine at Olympia Fields led to his victory in the BMW Championship last week. He shot 30 on the back nine Friday, which featured four straight birdies.

“I just tried to do more of the same and I was able to make some putts on the back nine,” Hovland said. “So, yeah. It was good.”

Topics: golf

Related

PGA Tour’s Monahan is confident on deal over LIV Golf, uncertain about Maui tournament
Golf
PGA Tour’s Monahan is confident on deal over LIV Golf, uncertain about Maui tournament
Othman Almulla continues to blaze a trail for Saudi golfers
Sport
Othman Almulla continues to blaze a trail for Saudi golfers

Latest updates

World No. 4 Jin Young Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Hong Kong
World No. 4 Jin Young Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Hong Kong
Saudi filmmaker Ali Kalthami: ‘It’s finally our time to present our lives as we really live them’ 
Saudi filmmaker Ali Kalthami: ‘It’s finally our time to present our lives as we really live them’ 
Elyanna performs at Dior event in Dubai   
Elyanna performs at Dior event in Dubai   
Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation performs 20 organ transplants on 19 patients
Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation performs 20 organ transplants on 19 patients
Abu Dhabi doctors deliver baby with spina bifida after first spinal correction surgery
Abu Dhabi doctors deliver baby with spina bifida after first spinal correction surgery

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.