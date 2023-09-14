World No. 4 Jin Young Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series presented by PIF in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: The upcoming debut of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong brings an exciting addition to its player lineup, with the confirmation of world No. 4 Jin Young Ko’s participation at the Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling, from Oct. 6 to 8.
Sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour, the Aramco Team Series returns to Asia after its successful debut in Singapore earlier this year. The fourth stop in the series will witness 28 teams of four — three professionals and one amateur — competing over two days.
They will vie for the prestigious Aramco Team Series title and a share of the overall $1 million tournament prize purse.
Additionally, a three-day individual stroke play contest will see the stellar 78-player field competing not only for the individual title but also for valuable Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points.
Ko is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in golf, particularly highlighted in the 2019 season when she secured a quartet of victories that included two of the sport’s most coveted major championships — the ANA Inspiration and The Evian Championship.
With eight additional top-10 finishes, including three runner-up finishes, Ko’s exceptional performance that year saw her climb to the top of the world rankings for the first time and clinch the prestigious Rolex Player of the Year accolade, the money title, and the Vare Trophy.
Further adding to her resounding achievements that year, Ko also set a remarkable record of 114 consecutive bogey-free holes, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Tiger Woods in 2000 (110 holes).
In 2023, Ko continues to make her mark in the women’s game. In June, she achieved a significant milestone by setting the record for the most career weeks at No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, surpassing Lorena Ochoa’s impressive 13-year record of 158 weeks.
Out of the 15 events the 28-year-old has contested this year, she has triumphed on two occasions. The first victory transpired in March at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, where she successfully defended her title and etched her name into the tournament’s history books as the first-ever back-to-back champion.
Ko’s prowess shone again at the Cognizant Founders Cup in May when she claimed victory, making her a three-time winner having previously captured the title in 2018 and 2019.
Ko shared her anticipation and said: “I’m excited to compete in my first-ever Aramco Team Series event in a city I’ve yet to play in as well. I’ve heard many exciting things about the innovative team and individual formats of the Aramco Team Series and can’t wait to have fun competing alongside top professionals and amateurs, and hopefully, I’ll be able to capture both titles in October.”
To ensure widespread access all general admission will be free on Friday, Oct. 6. In addition, under-18s can enjoy free admission on all days when accompanied by a paying adult, while season tickets are available for about $40 for adults wishing to stay on for the whole weekend. Tickets are now available online via Ticketflap.