SAMA grants second license for finance aggregation services  
Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA. (File)
RIYADH: In a move to bolster the financial sector, the Saudi Central Bank has granted a license to Intelligent Solutions to offer finance aggregation services within the Kingdom, making it the second authorized firm to receive such approval.   

In March, the central bank, also known as SAMA, issued a license to Creative Future for Digital Brokerage, allowing it to conduct finance aggregation services in Saudi Arabia.  

With the new license, Intelligent Solutions will provide its services through its platform, connecting financing companies with clients based on credit obligations and solvency to offer customized funding options.  

The move by SAMA highlights its commitment to boosting the Kingdom’s finance sector, enhancing transaction efficiency, and promoting innovative solutions for financial inclusion. 

The central bank also stressed the importance of engaging with only authorized financial institutions.    

This is part of the institution’s strategy to attract new investors and businesses that can add value to the industry while strictly adhering to the rules and regulations established by the bank. 

“SAMA reiterates its commitment to support the financial sector and fintech for enhancing operational efficiency to promote financial inclusion for the various segments of the society in the Kingdom,” stated a message on the bank’s website.  

The bank underscored that issuing licenses to finance aggregation service providers is a significant step in realizing the goals of the fintech strategy and advancing the Kingdom’s position among the leading nations in the sector. 

Fulfilling the goals of the Financial Development Sector strategy in line with Vision 2030 is a key factor for the bank, including the licensing of fintech firms. According to the strategy, there should be 150 active fintech businesses by the end of 2023 and 525 by 2030. 

In February, Riyadh-based fintech firm Raqamyah received a license from SAMA to offer debt-based crowdlending solutions to small and medium enterprises. 

Through the expansion of the fintech industry, the bank aims to improve financial stability in the Kingdom and stimulate economic growth.  

The strategy emphasized the need to manage the financial sector’s transformation, in line with the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a global leader in the fintech sector and achieving lasting economic impact. 

It also noted that fintech would account for 20 percent of overall foreign investment in the Kingdom.  

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

RIYADH: In a significant development highlighting the acceleration of digital payments, Qatar Central Bank revealed that online transactions in August touched 5.46 million and totaled 3.19 billion Qatari riyals ($876 million). 

The apex bank further said there were 2.07 million direct debit cards, 690,569 credit cards and 994,167 prepaid cards actively being used by consumers.   

The surge in online transactions also coincides with the adoption of point-of-sale devices nationwide.   

The number of POS devices hit 68,898 in August, facilitating 27.7 million transactions during that period, accumulating a total value of 6.74 billion riyals. 

The increase in online and POS transactions indicates a growing digital payments ecosystem, reflective of consumer confidence and the country’s ongoing efforts to integrate financial technology solutions. 

Topics: Qatar Qatar Central Bank

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s quest to become a global travel destination has been boosted thanks to Saudi Tourism Investment Co., also known as Asfar, sealing an agreement with the municipality of Al-Baha to develop mountain exploration projects. 

A memorandum of understanding was formalized during the Cityscape Global event in Riyadh, organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

Fahad Bin Mushayt, CEO of Public Investment Fund-owned Asfar, said: “We aim to invest in promising Saudi cities such as Al-Baha to instill the mountain and agro-tourism concept in the Kingdom as part of our mission to improve the tourism sector’s offerings to unprecedented levels.”  

He added: “We also focus on providing a diverse package of modern experiences that blend adventure with entertainment, and on investing in boosting local strengths to create an attractive tourism ecosystem in Al-Baha for visitors.”  

Developing the tourism sector is a crucial agenda outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy, which has long been reliant on oil. 

The MoU aligns with Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which seeks to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to above10 percent. 

“Al-Baha has great potential, is rich in wonderful vistas, has a charming locale and many archaeological sites, some of which have been nominated to be listed among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites,” said Ali Al-Sawat, mayor of Al-Baha.  

“We are pleased to partner with Asfar to boost and enable the tourism sector in Al-Baha, improve its role in diversifying the national economy, enrich local content, and share its natural and cultural wealth with tourists,” he added.  

Asfar was unveiled by PIF in July, and is focused on driving investments in tourist destinations and projects across the Kingdom.  

The wealth fund has emphasized that Asfar will actively engage the private sector through co-investments in the tourism sector, thereby creating opportunities for local suppliers, contractors, and small and medium enterprises across Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: Saudi Tourism Investment Co. Al-Baha tourism

RIYADH: Machine learning algorithms could enhance credit card fraud detection by over 94 percent, according to a new study by the Arab Monetary Fund. 

According to the report, artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in strengthening credit card fraud detection, and machine learning predicts fraudulent transactions to a large extent. 

Global credit card losses due to credit card fraud incurred by financial institutions and individuals hit $32.3 billion in 2021, representing a substantial rise of 13.8 percent compared to the previous year. 

AMF, in its report, also urged intensified innovation and collaboration with top financial technology firms to develop ML-based fraud detection systems. 

It also highlighted the vitality of using AI and ML to analyze credit card fraud in Arab nations. 

The situation is also getting more challenging because of the increasing credit card penetration in the region. 

Saudi card payments 

In May, London-based data and analytics firm GlobalData reported that Saudi Arabia’s card payments market is expected to grow by 14.6 percent to reach SR532.1 billion ($141.9 billion) in 2023, driven by contactless payments and the government’s push for an digitized society. 

The study found that card payment value in the Kingdom registered an annual growth of 29.8 percent in 2021 and 17.3 percent in 2022 thanks to improving economic conditions and a rise in consumer spending. 

“While cash has traditionally been the preferred payment method in Saudi Arabia, its usage is on the decline in line with the rising consumer preference for electronic payments,” said Ravi Sharma, lead banking and payments analyst, GlobalData, in a statement released in May. 

Stringent regulations 

The increasing utility has also spurred a rise in government regulations to prevent financial fraud across the region. 

In July, Dubai Public Prosecution announced a clampdown on those forging, counterfeiting or reproducing debit and credit cards and warned that action from fraudsters will result in imprisonment and fines which range from 500,000 dirhams ($136,127) to 2 million dirhams. 

“Forging or counterfeiting or reproducing a credit card or debit card or any other electronic payment method by using any information technology means or computer program shall expose to imprisonment and fine not less than 500,000 dirhams and not over 2 million dirhams or either of these two penalties,” said Dubai Public Prosecution. 

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia also announced a $1.3 million fine and five-year jail time for forgery for anyone who forges any electronic signature, records, or digital certificate or uses these documents while knowing they are fake.

Topics: credit card fraud Arab Monetary Fund

RIYADH: ROSHN Real Estate Co., a major player in Saudi Arabia’s property development sector, has secured SR10 billion ($2.67 billion) in funds as it prepares to embark on a series of projects across the Kingdom. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned company received this financial backing after concluding a revolving credit agreement worth SR6 billion with three local banks earlier this year.   

“We’ve got about SR10 billion lined up in balance sheet credit although we haven’t drawn the first six yet because we actually have enough money within our business at the moment from our receipts,” David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group said in a recent interview, Bloomberg reported. 

Topics: ROSHN real estate

RIYADH: Trade relations between Oman and the UK are set to strengthen following a top-level ministerial meeting.   

The Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of Oman Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef held discussions with Nigel Huddleston, the UK’s business minister, to explore avenues of joint collaboration between the nations, as reported by the Oman News Agency. 

During the meeting, the two countries reviewed indicators of intra-regional trade growth and explored strategies to further enhance it. Central to their discussions was the goal of increasing trade exchange and investments between Oman and the UK. 

The meeting took place in the “Invest in Oman” hall, a dedicated space that was launched earlier this year to serve as a unified gateway, offering integrated services to investors and presenting investment opportunities exceeding 1 million Omani rial ($2.6 million). 

Topics: Oman UK

