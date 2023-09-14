You are here

Philippines, US discuss expanding military base access

Philippines, US discuss expanding military base access
Philippines’ military chief Lt. General Romeo Brawner Jr., left, gestures as he talks with US Indo-Pacific Command head Admiral John Aquilino at Lal-lo International Airport in Cagayan, Philippines on Sept. 13, 2023. (AN Photo)
Updated 14 September 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines, US discuss expanding military base access

Philippines, US discuss expanding military base access
  • Manila gave Washington access to 4 new military bases earlier this year under joint defense pact
  • Philippines’ military chief says location of bases was selected for disaster response, humanitarian crisis
Updated 14 September 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine and US military officials said on Thursday they may look to further expand areas covered in their joint defense agreement, which could give Washington more access to bases in the Philippines at a time when tensions are simmering in the South China Sea.
Manila granted the US entry to four more bases in strategic areas of the Philippines earlier this year, a move that riled Beijing as it gives Washington access to a total of nine military sites in the country under their 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.
The four new bases are situated in strategic locations, with three of the sites facing north toward Taiwan and one near an island in the disputed South China Sea.
US Indo-Pacific Command head Adm. John Aquilino said he and the Philippines’ military chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. have discussed the possibility of expanding the number of bases US forces could access.
“Gen. Brawner and I may make recommendations to our senior leaders for the consideration of additional sites, but there’s still work to do there before we get to that answer,” Aquilino told reporters after their meeting on Thursday. “We are in discussions.”
Ranking military officials led by Aquilino and Brawner were inspecting two of the four new EDCA sites on Wednesday, where various work is underway, including building a pier and repairing an airstrip.
The US has allocated over $100 million to develop sites in the Philippines, with over 90 projects having already been approved in the new locations.
“We are just opening this up for shared use with our counterpart, with our only ally the United States, because we believe that doing certain things together would bring more value,” Brawner said.
Some of the bases could be designed specifically for joint training, he said, while adding that locations of the sites agreed upon under EDCA have “nothing to do with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region.”
Brawner said: “What we are interested in really is to promote the interest of the Philippines. So the choices of the EDCA sites, for instance, are primarily because of considerations for humanitarian assistance and disaster response.”
The site visit this week “signifies our commitment to further strengthen our cooperation, ensuring that both militaries are prepared and well equipped to respond to evolving security challenges and humanitarian crises,” he added.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said that granting the US access to more military bases in his country was not intended for “any offensive action.”
The Philippines’ western command flagged concerns on Thursday over a “resurgence” of Chinese fishing vessels “swarming” in waters around the Spratly Islands inside Manila’s exclusive economic zone, following a series of similar encounters in the area in recent months.
The Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian in April accused Manila of fueling geopolitical tension in the Asia-Pacific.
 

Pregnant Afghan who worked with British Council fears deportation and death at hands of Taliban

Pregnant Afghan who worked with British Council fears deportation and death at hands of Taliban
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Pregnant Afghan who worked with British Council fears deportation and death at hands of Taliban

Pregnant Afghan who worked with British Council fears deportation and death at hands of Taliban
  • The woman said she is trapped in a hotel in Pakistan with an expired visa while she awaits a decision by UK authorities on her application for relocation to Britain
  • She said: ‘My life is very bad. If I give birth to my baby in this hotel room, I need lots of things. I have an urgent situation. (The UK government) should pay attention to people like me’
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A pregnant woman who worked as a teacher with the British Council in her native Afghanistan before the Taliban seized control of the nation in August 2021, and is currently in Pakistan, said she fears arrest and deportation to her home country.

The unnamed teacher told the i newspaper she is trapped in a cramped hotel room while she awaits a decision on her application for a UK visa under the British government’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, and its Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

But the visa that allows her to remain in Pakistan has expired months ago, she said, and she is scared even to go to a doctor for a check-up in case she is arrested and deported to Afghanistan, where she said she might face torture or death at the hands of the Taliban.

The woman, who worked with the British Council between 2018 and 2020, was in hiding for 18 months in Afghanistan before she was able to cross the border into Pakistan. She has been in the hotel since then.

“It’s very hard for me,” she told the newspaper. “I lived in a small room for four months. There wasn’t any window, it was a very dark room with no facility or access to air conditioning.

“Then I moved to another room. It’s better but there is no space for even walking. We are not allowed to go outside of our hotel room. The menu that they’re providing is not good. I’m struggling with anxiety, stress and depression. This pregnancy is not easy for me.”

She said it had been about three months since she saw a doctor and added: “It’s very risky. If the police arrest me, they will deport me back to Afghanistan.”

The teacher passed initial ARCS security checks and was told to complete biometric tests in Pakistan. Unlike some colleagues, however, she has yet to receive an email confirming her application has been approved. A number of other Afghans who were living in Pakistan with expired visas have been arrested, according to reports.

“My life is very bad,” the woman said. “If I give birth to my baby in this hotel room, I need lots of things. I have an urgent situation. (The UK government) should pay attention to people like me.

“They should do something for me because giving birth to a baby in Pakistan, in this situation, in this kind of room with no facility, it’s very hard for me.

“I have to go to a doctor. I know it’s very risky. It’s about four months since my visa expired. But what should I do? What’s the solution?”

A British Council spokesperson told the newspaper: “The ACRS scheme is run by the UK government. The British Council is not involved in decision making in any way. The majority of our former contractors who applied to ACRS are still in Afghanistan or third countries. We are incredibly concerned for them and for their families’ welfare and well-being.

“While we are relieved that a number of our former contractors and their families have been recently informed by the UK government that they are eligible for relocation to the UK, we are deeply concerned by the length of time it is taking for their ACRS applications to be progressed and for them to reach the UK. We are pushing for urgent progress with senior contacts within the UK government.”

Pakistani court denies bail to ex-PM Khan, aide on charges of exposing official secrets

Pakistani court denies bail to ex-PM Khan, aide on charges of exposing official secrets
Updated 46 min 43 sec ago

Pakistani court denies bail to ex-PM Khan, aide on charges of exposing official secrets

Pakistani court denies bail to ex-PM Khan, aide on charges of exposing official secrets
  • The special court previously extended the former PM’s judicial remand in the same case until September 26
  • Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been charged under Official Secrets Act for misusing diplomatic cable
Updated 46 min 43 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Thursday turned down the bail application of former prime minister Imran Khan and his party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case involving the misuse of a confidential diplomatic cable for political purposes.

The two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been facing a case under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 which was registered against them last month and related to a diplomatic dispatch called cipher by a former Pakistani ambassador in Washington to the country’s foreign ministry in Islamabad.

Khan mentioned the cable for the first time at a public rally in federal capital just a few days before his ouster in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April of last year, telling PTI supporters that its content proved a US conspiracy to topple his government.

While the US denied being involved in any such conspiracy, Pakistani authorities accused the former premier of compromising the state’s secret communication system with its diplomatic missions abroad, setting up the special court that has been holding his prison trial in District Jail, Attock.

“The bail application has been rejected,” Naeem Haider Panjutha, Khan’s spokesman on legal affairs, wrote in a short social media post. “Sad state of the justice system.”

The court extended the former prime minister’s judicial remand for two weeks until September 26 during a hearing held a day earlier.

Panjutha announced shortly afterwards the judge had assured Khan’s legal team of hearing his bail application on Thursday, adding that the court should take a decision on the matter after hearing arguments from both sides.

The ex-premier has been in prison since his arrest in a separate corruption case from his residence in Lahore on August 5.

Qureshi, who served as his foreign minister, was also taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last month shortly after he addressed a news conference, saying his party members were facing harassment from the state.

Both the PTI leaders were said to be “involved in the communication of information contained in [the] secret classified document … to unauthorized persons (ie public at large).”

According to a complaint lodged with the FIA against them, they misused the diplomatic cable “by twisting facts” to suit their political objectives.

“The actions by the accused persons directly / indirectly benefited the interest of foreign powers and caused loss to the State of Pakistan,” said the complaint.

Ram temple built on site of razed Babri mosque in India to open in January

Ram temple built on site of razed Babri mosque in India to open in January
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

Ram temple built on site of razed Babri mosque in India to open in January

Ram temple built on site of razed Babri mosque in India to open in January
  • A Hindu mob destroyed Babri mosque in 1992, triggering riots that killed about 2,000 people across India
  • India’s majority Hindu say site was birthplace of Lord Ram long before Muslim Mughals built mosque there
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A grand temple of Lord Ram, worshipped by millions of Hindus, will open in January in northern India at a site believed to be his birthplace, fulfilling a promise from the ruling party in a location that was a flashpoint for Hindu-Muslim violence.

The site in the northern town of Ayodhya, where the temple construction is nearing completion, was bitterly contested for decades with both Hindus and Muslims laying claim to it.

India’s majority Hindus say the site was the birthplace of Lord Ram, and was holy to them long before Muslim Mughals razed a temple at the spot and built the Babri mosque there in 1528.

A Hindu mob destroyed the mosque in 1992, triggering riots that killed about 2,000 people across India, most of them Muslims.

Building a Ram temple at the site has been a central, campaign theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for more than three decades.

Hindu and Muslim groups have fought over ownership of the site through India’s courts. In 2019, the Supreme Court handed over the land to Hindus and ordered allotment of a separate plot to Muslims.

Muslim groups were not happy with the verdict but said they would accept it “with humility”.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, said that the ground floor of the temple will be ready in December and devotees will be allowed to pray after the idol of Lord Ram is moved there in January.

Modi has been invited for the conclusion of prayers by priests in late January, which will mark the opening of the temple, said Misra, a retired bureaucrat who was Modi’s principal secretary, or chief of staff until 2019, before moving to the independent temple construction panel.

“It will be good if the prime minister is present,” Misra said.

Indian engineering giant Larsen and Toubro is building the temple on a 2.67-acre (1.08 hectares) site inside a 70-acre (28.33 hectares) complex, Misra said, adding that the second and final phase would be completed in December 2025.

The project is estimated to cost 15 billion rupees ($181 million) and is entirely funded by donations from 40 million resident Indians that totalled more than 30 billion rupees, he said.

An estimated 100,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple daily in the first months, he added.

BJP leaders and analysts have said that the opening of the temple is expected to boost the party’s fortunes in general elections due by May 2024 when Modi will seek a third term.

Asked if the timing of the opening is linked to elections, Misra replied: “It has nothing to do whatsoever with the political elections. This was decided in 2020.”

Biden’s son Hunter indicted on gun charges

Biden’s son Hunter indicted on gun charges
Updated 14 September 2023
AFP

Biden's son Hunter indicted on gun charges

Biden’s son Hunter indicted on gun charges
  • Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of making false statements, for claiming on forms that he was not using drugs illegally at the time he bought a Colt revolver in Delaware
  • A third charge said that, based on the false statements, he illegally possessed the gun — a charge that can bring up to 10 years in prison
Updated 14 September 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was indicted Thursday for illegally buying a gun five years ago at a time when he admits he was using drugs heavily.
Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of making false statements, for claiming on forms that he was not using drugs illegally at the time he bought a Colt revolver in Delaware.
A third charge said that, based on the false statements, he illegally possessed the gun — a charge that can bring up to 10 years in prison.
The charges were filed by Justice Department Special Counsel David Weiss, who has been investigating Biden since 2018.
It came two months after a plea deal between Biden and Weiss, covering the gun charge as well as alleged tax violations, went sour over differences of whether the president’s son could face unspecified additional charges.
In the July deal, Biden agreed to plea guilty to two minor tax charges.
In exchange he was offered probation, as he had already paid what he owed the government along with penalties.
In the same deal, Weiss agreed to suspend the felony gun charge if Biden completed “pretrial diversion,” which often involves counseling or rehabilitation.
But in a dramatic July 26 hearing, the deal collapsed over the issue of whether Biden would have been immune from any other charges also investigated by Weiss, including possible crimes related to his business dealings in Ukraine, China and elsewhere.
The judge mentioned the possibility that Biden could be charged as having acted as a lobbyist for foreign governments without registering with the Justice Department.
Three weeks later, after the deal collapsed, Weiss dropped the tax charges and indicated in a court filing that new charges would be brought in other states.
And he told the Deleware court that an indictment on the gun charge would come by the end of September.
The legal troubles of Biden, 53, a Yale-trained lawyer and lobbyist, have cast a shadow over his father’s re-election campaign.
Without offering any evidence, Republicans have accused Biden’s Justice Department of protecting his son and have accused Weiss, a Republican appointee, of going easy on Hunter.

Survivors of migrant shipwreck file lawsuit against Greek authorities

Survivors of migrant shipwreck file lawsuit against Greek authorities
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

Survivors of migrant shipwreck file lawsuit against Greek authorities

Survivors of migrant shipwreck file lawsuit against Greek authorities
  • Overcrowded fishing trailer was carrying between 400-750 migrants from Pakistan, Syria, Egypt
  • Shipwreck survivors recount hellish conditions above and below deck, with no food or water
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

ATHENS: Survivors of a migrant shipwreck off Greece in June, in which hundreds died, filed a lawsuit against the Greek authorities on Thursday, accusing them of violating their duty to protect the lives of the people on board the vessel.
The overcrowded fishing trawler said to be carrying between 400-750 people from Pakistan, Syria and Egypt sank in international waters off Greece on its way to Italy from Libya. Some 104 men survived and authorities recovered only 82 bodies.
Survivors have recounted hellish conditions above and below deck, with no food or water and a disastrous attempt by the Greek coast guard to tow the vessel which capsized, according to interviews and evidence seen by Reuters.
The Greek coast guard and government have said they were monitoring the vessel for hours and no attempt was made to tow the boat which overturned when the coast guard was about 70 meters away.
A judicial investigation into the causes of the disaster is under way and could take more than a year to be completed.
On Thursday, 40 survivors filed a lawsuit complaining that “Greek authorities failed to intervene immediately and organize an appropriate operation in time to rescue those on board,” a statement by the Hellenic Leage for Human Rights, one of their representatives, said.
They say the vessel was “clearly unseaworthy” and also call for “an immediate, thorough and credible investigation” into the causes of the deadliest boat disaster in the Mediterranean in recent years.
Lawyers representing families of the missing have filed a request to judicial authorities investigating the case for the boat to be retrieved.
 

