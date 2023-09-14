You are here

Saudi, Iranian ministers discuss cultural cooperation in Riyadh
Saudi Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq and Iranian Vice Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Dr. Ali Darabi in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi, Iranian ministers discuss cultural cooperation in Riyadh
  • Al-Touq thanked Darabi for visiting Saudi Arabia and participating in the UNESCO committee session
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq on Thursday met with Iranian Vice Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Dr. Ali Darabi, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Their meeting in Riyadh took place during the 45th expanded session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will run until Sept. 25 and is being held at the Kingdom’s National Museum.

The ministers discussed ways to further strengthen cultural cooperation and Al-Touq thanked Darabi for visiting the country and participating in the committee session.

The session is being chaired by Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to UNESCO. More than 50 locations around the globe are in the running to be included on the list of UN World Heritage Sites during the event.

Topics: Saudi Iran Ties Saudi Ministry of Culture

Saudi assistant minister of culture holds talks with Bulgarian minister of culture

Saudi assistant minister of culture holds talks with Bulgarian minister of culture
Updated 47 sec ago
SPA

Saudi assistant minister of culture holds talks with Bulgarian minister of culture
Updated 47 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan Al-Touq met Bulgarian Minister of Culture Krastyu Krastev on the sidelines of the 45th Extended Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, which is taking place from Sept. 10-25 in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Al-Touq extended his thanks to the Bulgarian Cabinet for supporting Riyadh’s bid to host Expo 2030.

They discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cultural cooperation in various fields, organize visual arts exhibitions in both countries and exchange experiences on documenting intangible cultural heritage, and preserving natural heritage and historical sites.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bulgaria

Five arrested for drug dealing in Riyadh

The drug dealers were found in possession of 74.6 kg of hashish. (File/Al-Ekhbariya)
The drug dealers were found in possession of 74.6 kg of hashish. (File/Al-Ekhbariya)
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

The drug dealers were found in possession of 74.6 kg of hashish. (File/Al-Ekhbariya)
  • The ministry said the Kingdom’s authorities will confront anyone who dares to tamper with its security and stability
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Five people have been arrested for drug dealing in three Riyadh neighbourhoods, the Saudi Ministry of Interior said on Thursday.

Two Saudi citizens working in the security sector, Sergeant Faisal Abdul Salam Asr and Sergeant Sultan Hadi Al-Qahtani, and three illegal Ethiopian migrants were arrested with 74.6 kg of hashish in their possession. Legal measures were taken against them, the ministry said.

The ministry said the Kingdom’s authorities will confront anyone who dares to tamper with its security and stability.

Topics: Riyadh drugs

Awareness days in Saudi schools highlight international academic programs

Awareness days in Saudi schools highlight international academic programs
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

Awareness days in Saudi schools highlight international academic programs
  • Three events, led by the King Faisal Foundation and International Baccalaureate, were held at schools around the country targeted at learners aged between three and 19
  • The foundation and International Baccalaureate-run project was launched in 2007
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi charity recently teamed up with an international educational organization to raise awareness about academic programs for students in the Kingdom.
Three events, led by the King Faisal Foundation and International Baccalaureate, were held at schools around the country targeted at learners aged between three and 19.
The first of the days was staged on Sept. 7 at Dhahran Ahliyya Schools, followed by King Faisal School in Riyadh on Sept. 12, and Jeddah Knowledge International School on Wednesday.
IB development and recognition managers, Dr. Sumaya Alyusuf and Dr. Kawther Saa’d Al-Din, along with IB senior manager for development, recognition, and e-assessment, Mary Tadros, gave presentations about primary and middle years, diploma, and career-related programs.
The foundation and International Baccalaureate-run project was launched in 2007, and was initially centered around King Faisal School, which served as a pioneering institution for the development and implementation of region-specific training modules for primary school educators.
KFF’s assistant secretary-general, Prince Mansour bin Saad Al-Saud, said: “The collaboration led to 14 primary schools and 16 middle schools embarking on the journey toward implementing the IB program by the end of year 2018. As an outcome, over 10 schools from various regions achieved accreditation.
“At the KFF our commitment to advancing education through sustainable projects such as King Faisal School, Alfaisal University, and Effat University, is unwavering.
“We strive to establish educational and research models that yield exceptional outcomes and set a benchmark for others to follow. As part of this dedication, we have forged a close partnership with the IB which is renowned for its educational expertise and stringent quality standards.
“It aligns with our vision at the KFF and with the Saudi Vision 2030 to elevate educational excellence,” the prince added.
International Baccalaureate aims to enable students to develop important skills for the future such as analytical and critical thinking, and scientific research capabilities with a good understanding of necessary research tools.
The organization also works to encourage community service, while looking to cultivate a desire for learning, curiosity, and acceptance and understanding of different cultures.
Alyusuf said: “We need an education that blends cutting-edge intelligence with cutting-edge compassion, an IB education which asserts our Saudi identity and develops international mindedness.”

Topics: King Faisal Foundation International Baccalaureate academic programs

ASEAN-GCC Summit will reshape dynamics of our relations, says Malaysian envoy

ASEAN-GCC Summit will reshape dynamics of our relations, says Malaysian envoy
Updated 14 September 2023
Rashid Hassan

ASEAN-GCC Summit will reshape dynamics of our relations, says Malaysian envoy
  • “I am confident that we can work together with the Kingdom to ensure the success of the summit,” said Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah
  • Saudi Arabia is Malaysia’s largest trading partner among the West Asian countries
Updated 14 September 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council will be elevated by the inaugural ASEAN-GCC Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia in October, according to Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah.
“As the country coordinator for the ASEAN-GCC Summit, I wish to extend my gratitude to my ASEAN colleagues for the support rendered thus far for the preparation of the inaugural summit scheduled to be hosted by the Kingdom in October this year,” he said.
“I am confident that we can work together with the Kingdom to ensure the success of the summit. With more than 600 million (people) in the ASEAN countries, and 60 million people in the Gulf region, the summit could potentially elevate and reshape the dynamics of the ASEAN-GCC relations.”
Speaking at the Malaysian National Day celebration in Riyadh on Wednesday night, the ambassador said: “It is a privilege to welcome you all to commemorate Malaysia’s National Day 2023. I am particularly honored with the presence of Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, mayor of Riyadh, as we celebrate 66 years of independence, progress, peace and prosperity.”
He added: “Throughout these years, Malaysia continues to pursue an independent, principled and pragmatic foreign policy, founded on the values of peace, humanity, justice, and equality. Malaysia’s foreign policy is largely influenced and shaped by three key factors, its strategic location in Southeast Asia, its attributes as a trading nation, as well as its unique multiracial demography.”
Under the leadership of new Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Malaysia’s foreign policy approaches are now based on the concept of Malaysia Madani, or Civil Malaysia, that emphasizes good governance, sustainable development and multiracial harmony, he said.
“Malaysia will continue to uphold the principles of engagement and cooperation, and the concept of peaceful co-existence. Focus will also be given to climate change, digital economy, health diplomacy, cybersecurity, and sustainable development, to name a few,” Wan Abdullah said.
“Saudi Arabia enjoys a special status in the context of Malaysia’s bilateral ties with countries in the West Asia region. The Kingdom was one of the countries that sent representatives to Malaysia during its proclamation of independence on Aug. 31, 1957. I can proudly say that the relations between the two countries have progressed tremendously and it has always been a special one.
“This is evidenced by the fact that in less than a year since I assumed my responsibility as the ambassador here, I have witnessed the presence of the king of Malaysia, the prime minister, two deputy prime ministers, (the) foreign minister, and the deputy foreign minister in the Kingdom. These visits are a manifestation of close friendly ties deep-rooted in a shared history, and nourished through growing economic partnership, multi-sectoral cooperation and vibrant people-to-people contact,” he added.
“To this effect, Malaysia continues work toward deepening and strengthening our relations with the Kingdom to a far greater extent by exploring many other possible areas of cooperation, along with the Saudi Vision 2030.”
Saudi Arabia is Malaysia’s largest trading partner among the West Asian countries. “The total bilateral trade between the two countries in 2022 was recorded at $10.26 billion, an increase of 159.2 percent from 2021,” Wan Abdullah said.
The Kingdom’s prominent economic presence in Malaysia is currently led by the Saudi Aramco through the Pengerang Integrated Complex in the southern state of Johor, under a $27 billion deal with the Malaysian petroleum company PETRONAS.
Other Saudi key players in Malaysia are Al-Rajhi Bank and a 25 percent stake owned by Saudi Telecom Co. in Maxis Berhad.
“I am also pleased to share that both Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have explored military-to-military cooperation,” said Wan Abdullah.
“Officials from both countries have benefitted from various training programs in security and intelligence matters conducted by both sides through technical cooperation programs. I had the privilege of visiting the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition Center last month where we agreed on further collaboration, strategic initiatives in combating terrorism.”
Among the remarkable progress in bilateral relations this year was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, or JAKIM, and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority last May, on mutual recognition of halal certificates for local products.
Through this MoC, goods and products manufactured in Malaysia and Saudi Arabia that have the certificates issued by both the SFDA’s Saudi Halal Center and JAKIM are now mutually recognized.
In education, Malaysia has been a good host for a growing number of students from the Saudi Arabia.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to appreciate the Kingdom for the newly increased number of scholarships granted to Malaysian students annually, from 300 to 700, to further their education in the Kingdom under King Salman’s scholarship program,” said Wan Abdullah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia ASEAN-GCC Summit

Saudi Arabia invites Yemen’s Houthi delegation to Riyadh for cease-fire talks

Saudi Arabia invites Yemen's Houthi delegation to Riyadh for cease-fire talks
Updated 15 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia invites Yemen's Houthi delegation to Riyadh for cease-fire talks
  • Houthis have been fighting against the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen alliance since 2015
Updated 15 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia invited Yemen’s Houthi delegation to Riyadh to continue cease-fire talks, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The Kingdom wanted to resume its and Oman’s efforts to “reach a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire in Yemen and a sustainable political solution acceptable to all Yemeni parties,” SPA added.
Houthi officials were traveling to Riyadh with the Omani mediators, who landed in Sanaa on Thursday.
The trip will be the first official visit by Houthi officials to the Kingdom since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014.
The first round of the Oman-mediated consultations between Riyadh and Sanaa, which are running in parallel to UN peace efforts, was held in April when Saudi envoys visited Sanaa.
The Houthis have been fighting against the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen alliance since 2015.
The Omani plane is expected to fly from Sanaa to Riyadh on Thursday night, the people said.
Sources speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters that the Saudi-Houthi talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants from oil revenues, rebuilding efforts, and a timeline for foreign forces to quit Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthis

