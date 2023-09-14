You are here

Sudan conflict ‘could be turning into full-scale civil war’
Displaced people sit around food cooking on a bonfire at a school in Sudan’s northern border town of Wadi Halfa. (AFP)
Updated 14 September 2023
AP

  • Volker Perthes says violence in Darfur region ‘has worsened dramatically,’ with civilians being targeted
Updated 14 September 2023
AP

NEW YORK: The UN special envoy for Sudan who was declared unwelcome by the country’s military rulers resigned in a final speech to the UN Security Council, warning that the conflict between Sudan’s rival military leaders “could be morphing into a full-scale civil war.”

Volker Perthes, who had continued to work outside Sudan, said the fighting shows no sign of abating, with neither side appearing close to “a decisive military victory.”
He also said the violence in Sudan’s western Darfur region “has worsened dramatically,” with civilians being targeted based on their ethnicity.
Tensions between Sudan’s military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, burst into open fighting in mid-April.
At least 5,000 people have been killed since then and over 12,000 wounded, Perthes said, while calling the figures conservative and saying the actual number “is likely much higher.”
The envoy said there were at least 13 mass graves in and around Geneina, the capital of West Darfur’s province, according to credible reports the UN Joint Human Rights Office received.
The graves were a result of attacks by the RSF and their allied Arab militias on civilians, mostly African communities, Perthes said.
The western Darfur region was the scene of a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s.
More than 20 million people — almost half Sudan’s population — are experiencing acute hunger and food insecurity, the UN humanitarian office’s operations director, Edem Wosornu, told the council.
“And more than 6 million people are now just one step away from famine,” she said.
“If the fighting continues, this potential tragedy comes closer to reality every day.”
The fighting has forced 4.1 million people to flee their homes to other places in Sudan and more than 1 million to seek refuge in neighboring countries, Wosornu said, stressing that displacement and insecurity “have driven cases of sexual violence to distressing levels.”
Perthes was a key mediator after the conflict began, but the military government claimed he was biased and informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on June 8 that he was declared persona non grata.
The UN denounced the move, saying that a member of its personnel cannot be declared persona non grata — unacceptable to the government — and that this goes against the UN Charter.
In announcing his resignation, Perthes, who was appointed as special representative for Sudan in January 2021, urged the warring sides to end the fighting and warned them “they cannot operate with impunity.”
“There will be accountability for the crimes committed,” he said.
Guterres told a news conference that he had accepted Perthes’ resignation, saying, without elaborating, that the envoy “has very strong reasons to resign.”
Perthes also warned of “the risk of a fragmentation of the country,” pointing to a myriad of compounding crisis, including Darfur, the cross-border mobilization of Arab tribes, fighting in the country’s South Kordofan and Blue Nile provinces between the Sudanese military and rebels, and rising tensions in eastern Sudan amid ongoing tribal mobilization.
He also added — referring to Sudan’s longtime autocratic leader Omar Al-Bashir who was deposed in a popular uprising in 2019 — that “the mobilization by former regime elements advocating for a continuation of the war is of particular concern.”
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield sharply criticized Sudan’s military leaders for threatening to end the UN political mission in Sudan known as UNITAMS if Perthes addressed the Security Council, calling the threats “unacceptable” and declaring that “No country should be allowed to threaten this council’s ability to carry out its responsibilities for peace and security.”
In a highly unusual procedure aimed at trying to maintain the UN mission, the council meeting started with a briefing by Ghana’s ambassador who chairs the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against Sudan, and Sudan’s UN Ambassador Al-Harith Mohamed was then given the floor.
He claimed the government “is in control of the political and security initiatives and is communicating with all regional players and international terrorist in order to end the war,” and is receiving “the full support of the Sudanese people who categorically reject the presence of the Rapid Support Forces.”
He urged the Security Council and the international community to support the government, accusing the Rapid Support Forces and their militias summoning “killers and mercenaries” to destroy the country. “The international community must not allow for a new generation of terrorists against the state who who transform (it) into Frankenstein,” he said.
Albania’s UN Ambassador Ferit Hoxha then gaveled that council meeting to an end and after the Sudanese ambassador left, he gaveled the start of a new meeting on the secretary-general’s lateat report on Sudan, which opened with the briefing by Perthes.
Thomas-Greenfield told Perthes the United States regrets his departure.
Perthes made no mention of his next steps. A former German academic with extensive background in international relations, Perthes served as chief executive officer and director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs from 2005 to September 2020.
From 2015 to 2018, he served as a UN assistant secretary-general and senior adviser to UN special envoy for Syria.

‘Worst enemy’: Morocco quake brings new hardships for farmers

Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

  • Quake aggravates impact of drought and extreme weather that have long taken a toll on the North African kingdom’s growers
  • Access to water is now one of the biggest looming problems as almost all the pipes in the farming region had been destroyed
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

INEGHEDE, Morocco: Mohammed Al Moutawak’s village was destroyed by Morocco’s powerful earthquake and his apple harvest ruined, but he refuses to leave the land that is vital to small farmers like him.
Drought and extreme weather have long taken a toll on the North African kingdom’s growers, but the quake spells new challenges that are just beginning to come into focus.
“We thought hail was our worst enemy, but now we’ve got another,” said the 56-year-old farmer from the mountain village of Ineghede in the worst-hit Al-Haouz region south of Marrakech.
“The earthquake, it has destroyed everything.”
Days after the quake that killed more than 2,900 people, he was looking sadly at his apple and walnut trees growing on terraces carved into the Atlas Mountains.
With dust-covered hands, he pointed to the trees his family has cultivated for generations and which still stand, unlike the stone and wood houses of his village.
The September 8 disaster killed 11 of the hamlet’s 200 inhabitants and left survivors living in yellow aid tents.
The Golden and Gala apples Moutawak had expected to harvest now laid in the grass, their scent mingling with the stench of a decomposing donkey buried under the rubble.
Because the fruit had not yet ripened, his harvest is lost, along with the profits he had hoped to use to settle his debts.

In the village, the search for survivors is over.
All bodies have been recovered and everyone else is accounted for, unlike in other towns where rescue workers were still searching for signs of life, six days after the quake.
Women were sorting through blankets and clothes delivered by civilians while men were digging through the rubble for the basics of daily life: glasses, pots and water cans.
As elsewhere in these mountains, small-scale farming, along with herding goats, cows and other livestock, is an essential source of food and income.
“We work hard to raise a little money by harvesting apples, so that we can prepare for the start of the new school year and help our families a little,” said another resident, Jamel Ait Bouyahia, 42.
In recent years, the Moroccan government and donors have pushed ahead with aid programs, some aimed at boosting resilience in the face of climate change.
Other development initiatives have more specifically aimed to break through the isolation of village life and provide more autonomy to women.
There have also been programs to reuse treated wastewater in agriculture, and to promote water-saving drip-irrigation.

Access to water is now one of the biggest looming problems.
“The sector most seriously affected by the earthquake is irrigation,” said Bouyahia, who added that almost all the pipes had been destroyed.
There is still water in the wells, but stones that shifted during the quake have blocked the flow from springs, said Moutawak.
Moroccan authorities say the problem is widespread in the region, with water networks also impacted in areas including Amizmiz, Moulay Brahim and Talat Nyacoub.
The upcoming reconstruction efforts will serve as “a wake-up call for development workers,” said Hlima Razkaoui, director of the group Care Maroc, which has worked extensively in the region.
She said the effort will have to help people rebuild in a resilient way, with improved access to water, voicing hope that this will give communities “an opportunity to bounce back.”
 

Sudan’s rapid support forces will form authority in areas under its control if army chief’s actions continue

Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

  • Burhan forming a new government in Port Sudan would lead to a scenario “where two parties control different areas,” Dagalo said
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Sudanese paramilitary leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said the rapid support forces will start consultations to form civilian authority in areas under its control if Sudan’s army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan “keeps claiming false legitimacy.”
Burhan forming a new government in Port Sudan would lead to a scenario “where two parties control different areas,” Daglo said in a recorded speech on Thursday.

US Treasury official says Iraq must act to avoid further action on banks

Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

  • Iraq is committed to tighter financial regulations, combating smuggling of dollars, central bank chief says
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s central bank must address continued risks of the misuse of dollars at Iraqi commercial banks to avoid new punitive measures targeting the country’s financial sector, a top US Treasury official said, citing fraud, money laundering and Iran sanctions evasion.
In July, the United States barred 14 Iraqi banks from conducting dollar transactions as part of a wider crackdown on the illicit use of dollars.
Despite the crackdown, the senior US Treasury official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there were still other Iraqi banks operating with risks “that must be remediated.”
With more than $100 billion in reserves held in the US, Iraq is heavily reliant on Washington’s goodwill to ensure oil revenues and finances do not face US censure.
The official said the US action in July had been based on clear indications of illegal financial activity and the alleged crimes the Treasury was looking into included money laundering, bribery, extortion, embezzlement and fraud.
Iraq’s central bank governor has said Iraq is committed to implementing tighter financial regulations and combating the smuggling of dollars. The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
Farhad Alaadin, the Iraqi prime minister’s foreign affairs adviser, said the government had taken “hard measures to make sure that Iraqi interests are protected while improving the banking sector and the transfer market.”
“The Iraqi government is serious about continuing on the path of reform and fighting corruption,” Alaadin said.
Iraq has more than 70 private banks, a relatively new feature in a sector that was almost entirely controlled by the state until Saddam Hussein was toppled in the US invasion of 2003.
Of those, just under a third are now on USblacklists.
“I chose to focus on the banks that still have access where I see continued risk,” the official told Reuters in Baghdad.
“It would be great if the central bank took the opportunity to address it directly, which would perhaps obviate the need (for the US) to take any further actions.”
The Iraqi government came to power with the support of powerful, Iranian-backed parties and so cannot afford to alienate Tehran, nor anger the parties and armed groups with deep interests in Iraq’s highly informal economy.
Iran’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The 14 banks given dollar bans in July have urged the Iraqi government to remedy the measures against them and said they work in compliance with regulations.
The Treasury official said that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s government, which was appointed in October 2022, had been cooperative and there had been “progress,” something that had “not been necessarily the case” in the last 10 to 15 years.
However, there were still “vested interests comfortable with the status quo that can create friction to driving change,” the Treasury official said, without identifying who these were.

’MASSIVE THEFT’
The US measures have centered on Iraq’s so-called dollar auction, where the central bank requests dollars from the US Federal Reserve before selling them to commercial banks, which in turn sell to businesses in the import-dependent economy.
Between $200 million to $250 million is auctioned daily.
Before the enhanced US measures, large sums of money were illegitimately acquired by groups who would provide fake invoices. “Significant volumes” would then be smuggled to neighboring countries, including Iran, the official said.
A feature of a highly informal economy, the auction system was also used by thousands of small businesses that needed dollars but were not formally registered with the state, and so provided false information, Iraqi officials have said.
The enhanced scrutiny not only targets Iran but is part of a broader push to “normalize” Iraq’s financial system and combat a slew of financial crimes, the official said.
“I care about that (sanctions evasion), but we also have to care about massive theft and fraud and faked identity and ghost salaries,” the official said.
When Iraq began implementing enhanced measures via a new online platform in January that includes details on end-beneficiaries, roughly 80 percent of transactions were rejected but now that number is around 15 percent, Iraq’s central bank says.
Still, Iraqi officials say the measures have led to a dollar shortage, which has led the Iraqi dinar to change hands at more than 1,500 per dollar in the unofficial market in recent months, up to 15 percent weaker than the official rate of 1,320.
The US Treasury official said that the initial high rejection rate was largely tied to a “steep learning curve” on how to fill out forms and issues such as software bugs, that were now being addressed.

El-Sisi plays up Egypt’s role in promoting regional stability in meeting with French minister

Updated 15 September 2023
Gobran Mohamed

  • Catherine Colonna, French minister for Europe and foreign affairs, praises Cairo’s foreign policy
  • Colonna called on Russia to stop its offensive in Ukraine, while Shoukry said Egypt demanded a political settlement to the crisis
Updated 15 September 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna in Cairo on Thursday, stressing “the importance Egypt attaches to strengthening cooperation with France.”

The French minister described Egypt as a “reliable partner and an important country” for France in a post on X — formerly Twitter — as she began her visit to the North African state on Wednesday evening.

El-Sisi added that “Egypt will continue to exert utmost efforts to reach political and peaceful solutions to … existing crises, and therefore contribute to restoring regional security and stability.”

The meeting between the president and French minister for foreign affairs touched on regional issues of common interest, including the Palestinian issue and ways to revive the peace process, said Ahmed Fahmy, spokesperson for the presidency.

The pair discussed crises in a number of countries in the region, especially in Sudan and Libya, and the situation in the Sahel region, he added.

FASTFACT

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna discussed crises in a number of countries in the region, especially in Sudan and Libya, and the situation in the Sahel region.

Fahmy said that both sides confirmed mutual keenness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation frameworks across various fields and to support joint efforts to develop and prosper whilst combating terrorism and illegal immigration.

This came “in addition to enhancing cooperation in the energy, transport, and environment sectors and coordinating efforts to address the negative repercussions of the international political situation, especially aspects related to the global rise in the prices of food, energy, and finance,” he added.

Fahmy said that Colonna “expressed appreciation for the balanced and rational approach of the Egyptian foreign policy in working to resolve crises and establish stability and peace in the region.”

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Colonna also held talks on Thursday in Cairo.

During a joint press conference with Shoukry, Colonna said the recent period witnessed great developments in strengthening relations between Paris and Cairo, and that dialogue was bringing Egypt and France closer together.

She also called on Russia to stop its offensive in Ukraine, while Shoukry said Egypt demanded a political settlement to the crisis, urging an early end to military operations and the restoration of the Black Sea grain deal.

The minister thanked France for wheat shipments it had provided to Egypt. He also said that his own meeting with Colonna discussed the Palestinian issue and the situations in Libya, Syria, Iraq, and the Sahel region, as well as the results of the G20 meetings, and that there is an Egyptian-French consensus regarding the need for a ceasefire in Sudan.

Colonna praised Egypt for its positive stance in supporting France and supplying it with gas last year. Paris stands ready to support Cairo in its dialogues with international institutions and to work with it in resolving the economic crisis, she added, indicating that France could broach the topic of debt and was ready to increase investment in the country.

Britain, France and Germany say they will keep their nuclear and missiles sanctions on Iran

Updated 15 September 2023
AP

  • The three European allies said they would retain their sanctions in a “direct response to Iran’s consistent and severe non-compliance” with the accord
  • The measures bar anyone from buying, selling or transferring drones and missiles to and from Iran
Updated 15 September 2023
AP

VIENNA: Britain, France and Germany announced Thursday they will keep their sanctions on Iran related to the Mideast country’s atomic program and development of ballistic missiles.
The measures were to expire in October under a timetable spelled out in the now defunct nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.
In a joint statement, the three European allies known as E3 that had helped negotiate the nuclear deal, said they would retain their sanctions in a “direct response to Iran’s consistent and severe non-compliance” with the accord, also known by its official name as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA.
The measures ban Iran from developing ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons and bar anyone from buying, selling or transferring drones and missiles to and from Iran. They also include an asset freeze for several Iranian individuals and entities involved in the nuclear and ballistic missile program.
Iran has violated the sanctions by developing and testing ballistic missiles and sending drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

BACKGROUND

A November resolution ordered Iran to cooperate urgently with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s investigation into the presence of uranium particles at three undeclared sites, since narrowed down to two.

The sanctions will remain in place until Tehran “is fully compliant” with the deal, the E3 said. The sanctions, according to the accord from eight years ago, were to expire on Oct. 18.
The 2015 nuclear deal meant to ensure that Iran could not develop atomic weapons. Under the accord, Tehran agreed to limit enrichment of uranium to levels necessary for nuclear power in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out of the accord, saying he would negotiate a stronger deal, but that did not happen. Iran began breaking the terms a year later and is now enriching uranium to nearly weapons-grade levels, according to a report by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.
Formal talks to try to find a roadmap to restart the deal collapsed in August 2022.
The E3 have informed the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, about their decision, the statement said. Borrell, in turn, said he had forwarded the E3 letter to other signatories of the 2015 deal — China, Russia and Iran.
The development comes at a delicate moment as the United States is preparing to finalize a prisoner swap with Iran that would include the unfreezing of Iranian assets held in South Korean banks worth $6 billion.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters that Washington was in touch with the European allies over “the appropriate next steps.”
“We are working closely with our European allies, including members, of course, of the E3, to address the continued threat that Iran poses including on missiles and arms transfers with the extensive range of unilateral and multilateral tools that are at our disposal,” he said.
Iran has long denied ever seeking nuclear weapons and continues to insist that its program is entirely for peaceful purposes, though Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, has warned that Tehran has enough enriched uranium for “several” nuclear bombs if it chose to build them.
Under the terms of the nuclear deal, a UN arms embargo against Tehran will expire on Oct. 18, after which countries that do not adopt similar sanctions on their own as the E3 — likely Russia and perhaps also China — will no longer be bound by the UN restrictions on Iran.
However, Iran has lately slowed the pace at which it is enriching uranium, according to a report by the IAEA that was seen by The Associated Press earlier this month. That could be a sign Tehran is trying to ease tensions after years of strain between it and the US
“The decision makes sense,” Henry Rome, an analyst with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said of the European decision. “The real question is how Iran will react. Given the broader de-escalation efforts underway, I would expect Iran not to act rashly, but we never know.”

