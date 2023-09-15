Iraq-Turkiye oil pipeline ready to resume operations soon

You are here

Iraq and Turkiye previously agreed to wait until maintenance works were complete before resuming the pipeline that contributes about 0.5 percent of global oil supply. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

  • Turkish minister said survey of oil pipeline is complete and it will soon be ready for operation
ANKARA: Iraq’s northern oil export route through Turkiye will soon be ready to resume operation after checks on pipeline maintenance and repairs to flood damage, the Turkish energy minister said.
A survey of the oil pipeline is complete and it will soon be “technically” ready for operation, Alparslan Bayraktar said.
Turkiye halted flows on Iraq’s northern oil export route on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages for unauthorized exports by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) between 2014 and 2018.
Turkiye then started maintenance work on the pipeline, which goes through a seismically active zone and which it says has been damaged by floods.
“As of today, the independent surveyor completed their survey and now they’re preparing their report,” Bayraktar said without mentioning a date for resumption of oil flows, in an embargoed press briefing held by the ministry on Thursday.
Iraq and Turkiye previously agreed to wait until maintenance works were complete before resuming the pipeline that contributes about 0.5 percent of global oil supply. Sources said oil flows are not expected to start before October, with KRG losing roughly $4 billion in lost exports.
Turkiye also calculates Iraq owes $950 million as a result of ICC arbitration, net of damages Turkiye has to pay Iraq.
Ankara will also file in the Paris court for a “set-aside case,” Bayraktar said. Iraq opened an enforcement case against Turkiye in a US federal court in April, to enforce a $1.5 billion arbitration award.
“As two neighboring countries, we need to find an amicable solution. But from the legality perspective, we need to take care of our interests. Most likely in the future we might face another court challenge. But the pipeline will be operational technically. It is more or less ready and we will start the operation soon,” Bayraktar said.
Ankara wants Baghdad to withdraw a second arbitration case covering the period from 2018 onward, and negotiate a reduced payment. Turkiye also wants Irbil and Baghdad to agree on a common position and negotiate the continuance of the pipeline agreement, which is set to expire in 2026.

UN says quake-hit Morocco could demand assistance ‘today or tomorrow’

UN says quake-hit Morocco could demand assistance ‘today or tomorrow’
Updated 28 min 12 sec ago
AFP

  • Morocco has allowed rescue teams to come to its aid from Spain, Britain, Qatar and the UAE
  • “We are ready to work and we’re ready to provide support on coordination,” said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths
GENEVA: The United Nations on Friday said Morocco could ask for aid “today or tomorrow” to help it recover and rebuild following a devastating earthquake that has killed nearly 3,000 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes.
“We are expecting and hoping, but expecting from our discussions with the Moroccan authorities that the request for assistance will go out within today or tomorrow,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told reporters in Geneva.
Morocco has allowed rescue teams to come to its aid from Spain, Britain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates since the magnitude 6.8 quake struck last Friday, but has declined offers from several other nations, including the United States, France and some Middle Eastern countries.
“We are ready to work and we’re ready to provide support on coordination,” Griffiths said, adding that “the next phase is to provide aid to those survivors — shelter, food, medical supplies.”
“It is only in the recent day or so that in Morocco, the shift has been from finding survivors to helping survivors to survive. And that’s when aid is of the highest importance,” he added.
On Thursday, Morocco announced the launch of an aid program to support and rehouse the residents of around 50,000 damaged buildings, and ordered urgent aid of 30,000 dirhams (nearly $3,000) to affected households.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) expects that it will take “weeks, months, years to be able to rebuild,” spokesman Benoit Carpentier told journalists from Marrakech.
“We were talking about rebuilding several of these villages... It’s hundreds and hundreds of villages that are scattered in the mountains,” he said.

Death toll reaches 11,300 in Derna flooding as unprecedented aid operation in Libya gears up

Death toll reaches 11,300 in Derna flooding as unprecedented aid operation in Libya gears up
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

  • The death toll is feared to reach 20,000 following Sunday's massive flood, fed by the breaching of two dams, in heavy rains
  • The World Meteorological Organization says the huge toll could have been avoided if Libya had a functioning weather agency
JEDDAH:  An unprecedented aid operation was underway in eastern Libya on Thursday amid fears that the final death toll from a tsunami-sized flash flood could be more than 20,000.

The enormous surge of storm water burst two upstream dams late on Sunday and reduced the city of Derna to an apocalyptic wasteland where entire city blocks and untold numbers of people were washed into the Mediterranean.

“Within seconds the water level suddenly rose,” said one injured survivor who was swept away with his mother before they managed to cling on to an empty building downstream. “The water was rising with us until we got to the fourth floor, the water was up to the second floor.”

Aid has been sent or promised by regional states including Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tunisia, Turkiye and the UAE.

The US has also pledged to help, and in Europe the aid effort has been joined by Britain, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and Romania.

Derna Mayor Abdulmenam Al-Ghaithi said deaths in the city could reach 20,000, based on the extent of the damage.

The death toll in Derna is now at 11,300 as search efforts continue following a massive flood fed by the breaching of two dams in heavy rains.

Marie El-Drese, secretary-general of Libyan Red Crescent, said that a further 10,100 are reported missing.

The World Meteorological Organization said the huge death toll could have been avoided if Libya, a failed state for more than a decade, had a functioning weather agency.

“They could have issued warnings,” Secretary-General Petteri Taalashe said. “The emergency management authorities would have been able to carry out evacuation of the people. And we could have avoided most of the human casualties.”

The WMO said earlier this week that the National Meteorological Center had issued warnings 72 hours before the flooding, notifying all governmental authorities by email and through media.

Daniel, an unusually strong Mediterranean storm, caused deadly flooding in towns across eastern Libya, but the worst-hit was Derna. As the storm pounded the coast Sunday night, residents said they heard loud explosions when two dams outside the city collapsed.

Floodwaters gushed down Wadi Derna, a valley that cuts through the city, crashing through buildings and washing people out to sea.

Mohamed Al-Menfi, head of the three-member council that is Libya’s internationally recognized government, said anyone whose failure to act was responsible for the failure of the dam should be held accountable.

Officials in eastern Libya warned the public about the coming storm and on Saturday had ordered residents to evacuate areas along the coast, fearing a surge from the sea. But there was no warning about the dams collapsing.

The startling devastation reflected the storm’s intensity, but also Libya’s vulnerability. Oil-rich Libya has been divided between rival governments for most of the past decade — one in the east, the other in the capital, Tripoli — and one result has been widespread neglect of infrastructure.

The two dams that collapsed outside Derna were built in the 1970s. A report by a state-run audit agency in 2021 said the dams had not been maintained despite the allocation of more than 2 million euros for that purpose in 2012 and 2013.

Libya’s Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah acknowledged the maintenance issues in a Cabinet meeting Thursday and called on the Public Prosecutor to open an urgent investigation into the dams’ collapse.

The disaster brought a rare moment of unity, as government agencies across the country rushed to help the affected areas.

While the Tobruk-based government of east Libya is leading relief efforts, the Tripoli-based western government allocated the equivalent of $412 million for reconstruction in Derna and other eastern towns, and an armed group in Tripoli sent a convoy with humanitarian aid.

Derna has begun burying its dead, mostly in mass graves, said eastern Libya’s health minister, Othman Abduljaleel earlier Thursday.

More than 3,000 bodies were buried by Thursday morning, the minister said, while another 2,000 were still being processed, He said most of the dead were buried in mass graves outside Derna, while others were transferred to nearby towns and cities.

Abduljaleel said rescue teams were still searching wrecked buildings in the city center, and divers were combing the sea off Derna.

Untold numbers could be buried under drifts of mud and debris, including overturned cars and chunks of concrete, that rise up to four meters (13 feet) high. Rescuers have struggled to bring in heavy equipment as the floods washed out or blocked roads leading to the area.

Libya’s eastern based parliament, The House of Representatives, approved Thursday an emergency budget of 10 billion Libyan dinars — roughly $2 billion — to address the flooding and help those affected.

HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED?
As of Thursday, the Libyan Red Crescent said that 11,300 people have been killed, and a further 10,100 are reported missing.
However, local officials suggested that the death toll could be much higher than announced.

In comments to the Saudi-owned Al Arabia television station on Thursday, Derna Mayor Abdel-Moneim Al-Ghaithi said the tally could climb to 20,000 given the number of neighborhoods that were washed out.

The storm also killed around 170 people in other parts of eastern Libya, including the towns of Bayda, Susa, Um Razaz and Marj, the health minister said.

The dead in eastern Libya included at least 84 Egyptians, who were transferred to their home country on Wednesday. More than 70 came from one village in the southern province of Beni Suef. Libyan media also said dozens of Sudanese migrants were killed in the disaster.

IS HELP REACHING SURVIVORS?
The floods have also displaced at least 30,000 people in Derna, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration, and several thousand others were forced to leave their homes in other eastern towns, it said.

The floods damaged or destroyed many access roads to Derna, hampering the arrival of international rescue teams and humanitarian assistance. Local authorities were able to clear some routes, and over the past 48 hours humanitarian convoys have been able to enter the city.

The UN humanitarian office issued an emergency appeal for $71.4 million to respond to urgent needs of 250,000 Libyans most affected. The humanitarian office, known as OCHA, estimated that approximately 884,000 people in five provinces live in areas directly affected by the rain and flooding.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday it has provided 6,000 body bags to local authorities, as well as medical, food and other supplies distributed to hard-hit communities.

International aid started to arrive earlier this week in Benghazi, 250 kilometers (150 miles) west of Derna. Several countries have sent aid and rescue teams, including neighboring Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia. Italy dispatched a naval vessel on Thursday carrying humanitarian aid and two navy helicopters to be used for search and rescue operations.

President Joe Biden said the United States would send money to relief organizations and coordinate with Libyan authorities and the United Nations to provide additional support.

Iraq steps up repatriations from Daesh camp in Syria, hoping to reduce militant threats

Iraq steps up repatriations from Daesh camp in Syria, hoping to reduce militant threats
Updated 15 September 2023
AP

  • It’s a move Baghdad hopes will eventually lead to shutting down the facility
  • The facility, close to the Iraq-Syria border, a place where children have been growing up into future militants.
BAGHDAD: Iraq is stepping up repatriation of its citizens from a camp in northeastern Syria housing tens of thousands of people, mostly wives and children of Daesh fighters but also supporters of the militant group.
It’s a move that Baghdad hopes will reduce cross-border militant threats and eventually lead to shutting down the facility.
After US-backed and Kurdish-led fighters defeated the Daesh group in Syria in March 2019 — ending its self-proclaimed “caliphate” that had ruled over a large swath of territory straddling Iraq and Syria — thousands of Daesh fighters and their families were taken to the camp known as Al-Hol.
Many of them were Iraqi nationals.
Today, Iraqi officials see the facility, close to the Iraq-Syria border, as a major threat to their country’s security, a hotbed of the militants’ radical ideology and a place where thousands of children have been growing up into future militants.
It’s “a time bomb that can explode at any moment,” warned Ali Jahangir, a spokesman for Iraq’s Ministry of Migration and Displaced. Since January, more than 5,000 Iraqis have been repatriated, from Al-Hol, with more expected in the coming weeks, he said.
It is mainly women and children who are sent home. Iraqi men who have committed crimes as Daesh members rarely ask to go back for fear of being put on trial. Those who express readiness to return, have camp authorities send their names to Baghdad, where the government does a security cross-check and grants final approval.
Once in Iraq, the detainees are usually taken to the Jadaa camp near the northern city of Mosul, where they undergo rehabilitation programs with the help of UN agencies before they are allowed back to their hometowns or villages.
The programs involve therapy sessions with psychologists and educational classes meant to help them shed a mindset adopted under Daesh.
Iraq has been urging other countries to repatriate their citizens from al Hol, describing the camp at a conference held in June in Baghdad as a “source for terrorism.”
At the gathering, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad Sahhaf said it was critical for all countries with citizens at Al-Hol “to repatriate them as soon as possible in order to eventually close the camp.”
The alternative, he warned, is a resurgence of the Daesh group.
The heavily-guarded facility, overseen by Syrian Kurdish-led forces allied with the United States, was once home to 73,000 people, the vast majority of them Syrians and Iraqis. Over the past few years, the population dropped to just over 48,000 and about 3,000 were released since May.
Those still at the camp include citizens of about 60 other countries who had joined Daesh, which is why closing Al-Hol will require efforts beyond Iraq and Syria, an Iraqi Defense ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
The camp currently has 23,353 Iraqis, 17,456 Syrians and 7,438 other nationalities, according to Sheikhmous Ahmad, a Kurdish official overseeing camps for displaced in northeastern Syria. And though the foreigners are a minority, they are seen by many as the most problematic at Al-Hol — persistently loyal to the core Daesh ideology.
So far this year, Ahmad said, two groups of Syrians have left the camp for their hometowns in Syria. Earlier in September, 92 families consisting of 355 people returned to the northern city of Raqqa, once the capital of the Daesh caliphate. In May, 219 people returned to the northern town of Manbij.
Syrian nationals are released when Kurdish authorities overseeing the camp determine they are no longer a threat to society. The release of other nationalities is more complicated, since their countries of origin must agree to take them back.
Those of non-Syrian or Iraqi nationalities live in a part of the camp known as the Annex, considered the home of the most die-hard Daesh supporters. Many of them had traveled thousands of miles to join the extremist group after Daesh swept across the region in 2014.
In late August, 31 women and 64 children from the camp were returned to the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan on a special flight, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced and thanked the US government for providing “assistance and logistical support” for the repatriation.
But other countries — particularly in the West — have largely balked at taking back their nationals who were part of Daesh.
Despite the extremist group’s defeat in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria in 2019, Daesh sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks. Reports of grisly crimes inside Al-Hol itself have shocked rights groups, which describe the camp’s conditions as inhumane, particularly for children.
Human Rights Watch has cited inadequate food, water and medical care, as well as the physical and sexual abuse of inmates by guards and fellow detainees. Ageed Ibrahim of Rights Defense Initiative, a human rights group in northeastern Syria, has appealed for humanitarian assistance to improve living conditions for people still in the camp.
The US military says reducing the camp’s population is a necessary step in the ongoing fight against Daesh and an important part of its long-term defeat.
The United States has some 900 troops stationed in eastern Syria alongside an unknown number of contractors. The troops, who first arrived eight years ago, work alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces, an umbrella dominated by Kurdish fighters.
The camp “is certainly a security concern over time,” said US Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the commanding general of the anti-Daesh coalition. He cited the reduction of killings inside the camp as an indication that reducing the population there helps improve security.
“Our State Department, working with other ministries of foreign affairs, are focused on decreasing the numbers there to improve the conditions in that camp,” he said.
The US military posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, recently that successful repatriations from Al-Hol ensure that “safety, security, and stability are maintained in the region.”

Palestinian-Americans accuse Israel of bias at borders

Palestinian-Americans accuse Israel of bias at borders
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

  • Despite progress on paper, Palestinian-Americans have complained of unequal treatment
  • Visa-free travel deal had allowed Palestinian-Americans to land at Israel’s Ben Gurion international airport rather than travel overland from Jordan
JERUSALEM: A visa-free travel deal between Israel and the United States has raised hopes of easier journeys for Palestinian-Americans, but many still complain of discrimination by Israeli authorities.
The aim of the reciprocal agreement reached in July was for all Americans “to be recognized by Israel as US citizens and receive equal treatment” regardless of their origins, the US State Department said.
It paved the way for some Palestinian-Americans to finally land at Israel’s Ben Gurion international airport — which has been off limits to most of them for years — rather than travel overland from Jordan.
However, despite progress on paper, Palestinian-Americans have complained of unequal treatment in a series of interviews AFP conducted in the United States and the Palestinian territories.
Hanna Hanania, a board member of the US Palestinian Council advocacy group, described the change at arrivals in Ben Gurion airport as an “improvement for everybody.”
But, as he headed back to the US state of Virginia, he said he faced “total profiling” by Israeli officials who searched his car and insisted on seeing his Palestinian passport.
Jerusalem-born Hanania said he was also directed to a queue for additional security checks where he charged that “discrimination (was) very clear.”
“Almost everybody in line one was speaking Arabic,” he told AFP. “You can very clearly tell that it’s mainly Palestinians or Arabs.”
Israel’s immigration authority did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the complaints.
More than 5,400 Palestinian-Americans have arrived in Israel since July 20, according to the Population and Immigration Authority.
Washington is now contemplating whether to admit Israel into its coveted visa waiver program, with a decision due by September 30.
New York police officer Haidar Darwish, 38, landed in mid-August and said he was denied a three-month visa without a reason, instead being granted a month-long stay.
“This is not fair,” Darwish said from the West Bank city of Ramallah.
“If they want to proceed with this visa (waiver program), they need to treat us exactly the way they get treated when they get to the US.”
Several Palestinian-Americans said they had complained about mistreatment to the US embassy in Jerusalem, which declined an AFP interview request.
In the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, known for its sizeable American population, Abed Ijbar has sought advice from his neighbors before he returns to Tennessee later this month.
“(It’s) the checkpoints from the West Bank to the airport that are driving them crazy,” the 50-year-old said.
Neighbours warned Ijbar to leave hours early, recounting that they had been directed through multiple checkpoints before being searched and finally allowed to cross.
COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body responsible for civil affairs in the occupied West Bank, said security checks are conducted at crossings and anyone with a tourist visa can pass.
The visa waiver program has so far focused on those with ties to the West Bank but was on Monday extended to the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip.
Palestinian-Americans traveling to Gaza face more restrictions than those in the West Bank, under the rules announced by the US embassy.
There has been disappointment among Gazans living in the United States, who from Monday can fly to Tel Aviv but not travel onwards to the coastal territory.
Lara Abu Hamda, 18, tried unsuccessfully in July to cross from Jordan to Israel for the onward land journey to Gaza.
“I don’t get it,” she said. “I am American. Even though I was born in Gaza and I have a Gaza ID, why would it matter?“
Israel’s immigration authority said entry has been denied to 10 Gazan-Americans, who were not yet included in the scheme, as well as three US citizens from the West Bank.
A Gazan artist living in Chicago, who requested anonymity due to security concerns, said he was held at a detention facility outside Tel Aviv airport.
He ultimately underwent thorough security checks, before being escorted to a flight without any belongings except his credit cards.
In his 30s, the artist said he was still trying to “detox from all the stress and anxiety that I’ve gathered in those 48 hours, being treated like a suspect.”
For those living in Gaza, obtaining permission to leave through Israel is incredibly difficult.
As a result, most make the arduous and costly journey across Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
Now, another way has potentially opened for those with US citizenship.
In Gaza City, Saeed Araf Shaath said his family is “very, very excited” at the prospect of finally being able to enter Israel through the Erez crossing as Palestinian-Americans, and fly out from Ben Gurion airport.
Americans living in Gaza must still apply for a travel permit, which COGAT said allows them to travel onwards through “any international border crossing.”
Shaath’s 23-year-old daughter Zainah described why she wants to be able to cross through Erez and board a plane in Ben Gurion: “We need our own freedom, and to have a normal life.”

Sudan refugees bring off-season tourism to Egypt’s Aswan

Sudan refugees bring off-season tourism to Egypt’s Aswan
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

  • Around 310,000 people have crossed from Sudan into Egypt since war broke out on April 15
  • Sudanese refugees arrived just as Aswan business owners were winding down for the low season 
ASWAN, Egypt: Thousands fleeing war in Sudan have taken refuge in the Egyptian city of Aswan on the Nile, where families are helping keep the tourism industry afloat far from the horrors they left behind.
“We finally made it to Aswan,” said Hisham Ali, 54, who reached Egypt after an odyssey that took his family south of the fighting in Khartoum, before heading over 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) north again to the Egyptian border.
Thousands of people have been stuck there since Egypt tightened its visa rules in July.
“Aswan is beautiful, its people are kind,” the former government employee told AFP from a rest house in the popular holiday destination.
During the winter months, the city fills with Egyptian and international travelers — drawn by the abundance of Pharaonic sites, views of the Nile River and warm weather.
When Sudanese families began arriving in April, the city’s many boat captains and business owners were winding down for the low season in the summer heat.
They did not expect an influx of refugees, or the much-needed business they have brought to Egypt’s struggling economy.
“I’ve taken my family for a fun day out, I want them as much as they can to forget the days of war and bombs and air strikes and gun shots,” Ali said, as the sound of children playing rang out around him.
Around 310,000 people have crossed from Sudan into Egypt since war broke out on April 15 between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
“We fled Khartoum three months ago,” said Zeinab Ibrahim, 30, after two months of sheltering from constant air strikes, artillery fire and street battles.
“I was pregnant and there were no hospitals left where I could give birth,” she told AFP of the situation in Sudan, where 80 percent of hospitals are out of service, according to the United Nations.
After crossing the Egyptian border, many continued the journey north to the capital Cairo, while others like Ali and Ibrahim stayed in Aswan, Egypt’s southernmost major city and one of its most popular tourist destinations.

In the middle of an early September heatwave, when many boat captains would have laid anchor in past years, their flat-bottomed vessels weaved through Nile islands instead, blasting music while daring teenagers dove into the water from the upper decks.
Families cooled off from the sweltering heat on a sandy bank where tour guides told visitors to go for a dip in the river between sips of Nubian coffee.
“I’ve been doing this for five years,” said Mahmoud Al-Aswany, 19, perched on the deck of his boat.
“Since our Sudanese brothers came from the war, work has started to get better and there’s been more work in tourism.”
Egypt is currently going through its worst-ever economic crisis, which has devastated purchasing power across the country.
Inflation hit a record high of 39.7 percent in August, and the pound has lost half its value against the US dollar since early last year.
The response to the influx of Sudanese refugees has been mixed. In Cairo, those fleeing the war have complained of housing discrimination, soaring rent prices and racism.
In Aswan, where local Nubian communities have strong historical links across the border, early arrivals were met by volunteers offering hot meals and warm messages of welcome at bus and train stations.
But many arrive from arduous journeys in dire need, only to find limited humanitarian operations. Cairo does not operate refugee camps and insists new arrivals are instead given the right to work and move freely.
Those trying for some reprieve in the Aswan sun are among a million people who have fled across borders, in addition to four million who have been internally displaced within Sudan, according to the United Nations.
The UN expects these numbers to rise further, as the violence shows no signs of abating.
By September, the war had killed at least 7,500 people, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
 

