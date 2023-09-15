You are here

  • Home
  • Russian skater Valieva to testify by video link at CAS hearing into Beijing Olympics doping case

Russian skater Valieva to testify by video link at CAS hearing into Beijing Olympics doping case

Russian skater Valieva to testify by video link at CAS hearing into Beijing Olympics doping case
Russian Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Grand Prix, the Golden Skate of Moscow, at Megasport Arena in Moscow on Oct. 23, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjqxk

Updated 15 September 2023
AP

Russian skater Valieva to testify by video link at CAS hearing into Beijing Olympics doping case

Russian skater Valieva to testify by video link at CAS hearing into Beijing Olympics doping case
  • The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that Valieva and officials from the Russian anti-doping agency are among “parties, witnesses and experts” giving testimony remotely
  • The World Anti-Doping Agency is seeking a four-year ban for Valieva, though a verdict could take months
Updated 15 September 2023
AP

GENEVA: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will give evidence by video link for a hearing this month into her doping case that rocked the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that Valieva and officials from the Russian anti-doping agency are among “parties, witnesses and experts” giving testimony remotely at a closed-door hearing in Lausanne from Sept. 26-29.
The World Anti-Doping Agency is seeking a four-year ban for Valieva, though a verdict could take months.
“At this juncture, it is not possible to indicate when the final decision will be announced,” the court said in a statement detailing the expected process.
Valieva came into the Beijing Games as a 15-year-old gold-medal favorite, before her positive test for a banned heart medication was revealed.
She was allowed by an emergency CAS panel to continue skating pending a full investigation, but placed fourth after an error-filled program. After a Russian tribunal eventually ruled last year that Valieva was not at fault, WADA and the International Skating Union appealed to CAS.
WADA is also asking the CAS judges to disqualify Valieva from the Olympics, which would strip the Russians of gold in the team event. She starred in a clear win ahead of the United States, which took silver and could be upgraded to gold.
The ISU is requesting a ban of two to four years and Olympic disqualification.
Valieva’s lawyers argue that CAS has no jurisdiction, the court said, and alternatively that she was not at fault so a reprimand is enough.
CAS said her lawyers also suggest that a possible ban should only be for two years because the positive test was not intentional, and that the Olympics results should stand.
In Beijing, Valieva’s lawyers said she had inadvertently been contaminated by trimetazidine her grandfather was taking. It can increase blood flow efficiency and improve endurance.
She tested positive on Dec. 25, 2021, at the Russian national championships held in St. Petersburg, where she won the women’s title.
The sample was sent to a laboratory in Stockholm, Sweden, where processing was delayed by staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic and, according to WADA, because Russian officials did not label the batch of samples as a high priority.
CAS has chosen Australian lawyer James Drake to chair the judging panel. WADA and the ISU picked American lawyer Jeffrey Mishkin, a long-time senior counsel to the NBA. In a long career as a CAS judge, Mishkin has been chosen by FIFA to hear American soccer cases.
French law professor Mathieu Maisonneuve was selected for the panel by Valieva’s legal team.

Topics: Russian Kamila Valieva skater Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) 2022 Beijing Olympics doping

Related

Juventus midfielder Pogba provisionally suspended for doping
Sport
Juventus midfielder Pogba provisionally suspended for doping
Beijing Olympics closes after drama, doping and golden Gu
Sport
Beijing Olympics closes after drama, doping and golden Gu

Bangladesh stun India for consolation Asia Cup win

Bangladesh stun India for consolation Asia Cup win
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP

Bangladesh stun India for consolation Asia Cup win

Bangladesh stun India for consolation Asia Cup win
  • India have already booked a meeting with Sri Lanka in Sunday’s final in Colombo
  • India faltered in their chase of 266 despite a valiant 121 by opener Shubman Gill
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Skipper Shakib Al Hasan’s 80 and inspired bowling led Bangladesh to a consolation six-run win over India in the final Super Four clash of the Asia Cup on Friday.

India, who had already booked a meeting with Sri Lanka in Sunday’s final in Colombo, faltered in their chase of 266 despite a valiant 121 by opener Shubman Gill.

Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets while debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mahedi Hasan claimed two each as Bangladesh bowled out India for 259 to end their tournament on a high ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup.

India rested their key players including Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the inconsequential clash.

Skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first to test their batting under lights, which has been difficult in the Sri Lanka leg of the tournament hosted by Pakistan.

Bangladesh slipped to 59-4 before a 101-run stand between Shakib and Towhid Hridoy, who made 54, rebuild the innings and with lower-order contribution posted 265-8 in 50 overs.

Hridoy and Shakib hit back with regular boundaries before pace bowler Shardul Thakur returned for a second spell and got Shakib bowled.

Ravindra Jadeja soon got his 200th ODI wicket, but Hridoy kept up the charge and reached his fifty with a boundary before falling to Shami.

Nasum Ahmed, a left-arm spinner who is known to slog with the bat, also contributed with 44 while Mahedi added 29.

Thakur took three wickets while Shami returned figures of 2-32.

In reply, India lost Rohit in the first over as he got caught out off Taskina, a 20-year-old fast bowler, who struck again to put India in trouble at 17-2.

Gill stood firm and put on key partnerships with KL Rahul (19) and then Suryakumar Yadav (26) but Bangladesh bowlers kept chipping away with wickets.

Gill, who hit eight fours and five sixes in his 133-ball knock, reached his hundred off Tanzim and bowed to the dressing room.

He kept up the charge as he hit Mahedi for a huge six over mid-wicket but the bowler had his revenge on the next ball to get the batsman caught out.

Axar Patel attempted to pull off the chase in his 34-ball 42 but fell to Mustafizur and the innings soon ended in 49.5 overs.

Bangladesh ended the tournament with two wins including one in the group stage against Afghanistan.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan crashed out of the tournament after losing a knockout Super Four contest to Sri Lanka at the same venue.

Topics: Bangladesh India asia cup Asia Cup 2023 Shakib Al Hasan

Ashleigh Plumptre’s move to Al-Ittihad adds star power to Saudi Women’s Premier League

Ashleigh Plumptre’s move to Al-Ittihad adds star power to Saudi Women’s Premier League
Updated 15 September 2023
John Duerden

Ashleigh Plumptre’s move to Al-Ittihad adds star power to Saudi Women’s Premier League

Ashleigh Plumptre’s move to Al-Ittihad adds star power to Saudi Women’s Premier League
  • The Nigeria international joins the Jeddah club ahead of the second edition of the top tier competition
  • Plumptre said: “I am excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings. My journey of stepping into more of myself continues … It’s more than football”
Updated 15 September 2023
John Duerden

There was a sense of deja vu this week as a Saudi Arabia club went to the top tier of English football and signed one of the world’s best players.
Al-Ittihad have recruited Ashleigh Plumptre from Leicester City which means that one of the stars of the women’s game has made the switch from the home of the Foxes in England’s East Midlands to join the Tigers in the port of Jeddah.
With the 25-year-old on the radar of several big European clubs, the signing has whetted appetites for the second season of the Saudi Women’s Premier League which kicks off next month.
Plumptre is a former England youth international who switched allegiance to Nigeria and was one of the stars of the World Cup that ended last month with the Africans losing to England after a penalty shootout in the knockout stages.
“(I am) grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad,” Plumptre reportedly said. “I am excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings. My journey of stepping into more of myself continues … It’s more than football.”
She joins a Jeddah club on the rise under coach Kelly Lindsay, the former US international who has managed the women’s teams of Afghanistan and Morocco. They have been busy in the transfer market. As well as the new Nigerian defender, there is Morocco’s Salma Amani — who helped the Atlas Lionesses not just become the first Arab team to play at the Women’s World Cup this summer but also to get to the knockout stage.
Former Swedish youth international Nor Mustafa, who arrived by the Red Sea from Scottish club Hibernian, means that the Tigers will be hoping to mount a title challenge this time after finishing fifth out of eight in the inaugural season. For the city of Jeddah to be home to both the male and female champions would be something special.
Fullback Bayan Sadagah is looking forward to continuing the progress already made. “I used to play for Jeddah Eagles and after the Saudi Women’s Pro League was created, our club was acquired by Al-Ittihad,” the defender said. “We were able to use their facilities and we were happy that we were finally being treated as professionals and this really pushed us to be more ambitious. We push ourselves to become better.”
That is the plan for the new season but taking the title from Al-Nassr will not be easy. The Riyadh team are the ones to beat with stars including Lina Boussaha, a former French youth international who played for Paris Saint-Germain before sustaining a serious injury. Her career is now back on track in Saudi Arabia.
Even the newly-promoted teams are ambitious. Al-Qadsia have former Benfica coach Luis Andrade.
“We are aiming to be competitive in the Premier League,” Andrade said as he arrived in the east of the country in August. “We know that we have a lot of work to do but we are not just there to make up the numbers.”
The numbers are improving and there are plans to expand the top tier to 10 teams from next year. Interestingly, there are 30 sides in the second division which is divided into regional groups of six. At the end of the season there will be playoffs with three teams coming up and one going down.
Compared to other Asian powerhouses such as China and especially Japan, there is a determination to try and catch up as quickly as possible and the progress made in a short time has been impressive.
In 2019, the women’s department at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation was established. A year later, came the Women’s Community Football League and then the Regional Women’s League in 2021. The Premier League launched in 2022, the same year that the national women’s team played their first-ever international game, defeating the Seychelles 2-0. They now have a FIFA ranking.
There is, of course, a bid to host the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup. If that is successful, it would be a huge boost to the game in the country but even if not, there is a plan to qualify to the tournament for the first time.
The 2027 World Cup may be a little too early but with 32 teams participating and the likes of the Philippines and Vietnam making the 2023 edition, there is always hope. There are now more than 50,000 schoolgirls playing football, over 1,000 female coaches and regional training centers where the best talent get the best coaching. The development is continuing at a rapid speed.
First though, is the new season. The objective is that this is better than last year in terms of the quality of play and the interest off the pitch. That remains to be seen but the early signs and the early signings such as Plumptre are very promising.

Topics: Ashleigh Plumptre Al-ittihad Saudi Women’s Premier League

Related

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League
Football
Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League
Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli to stay top of Saudi Women’s Premier League
Sport
Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli to stay top of Saudi Women’s Premier League

LIV Golf, PGA Tour merger will broaden appeal of golf globally, says Rob Sobhani

LIV Golf, PGA Tour merger will broaden appeal of golf globally, says Rob Sobhani
Updated 15 September 2023
Aisha Fareed

LIV Golf, PGA Tour merger will broaden appeal of golf globally, says Rob Sobhani

LIV Golf, PGA Tour merger will broaden appeal of golf globally, says Rob Sobhani
  • LIV Golf is financed by PIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia
  • US Congress voiced opposition to merger, citing several reasons
Updated 15 September 2023
Aisha Fareed

RIYADH: The controversial LIV Golf and Professional Golfers’ Association merger should be given a chance by the US Congress as it will broaden the appeal of the game globally, a US-Iranian expert told Arab News.

“I really, really feel that LIV Golf and the support of (the Public Investment Fund) is going to broaden the appeal of golf throughout the US and in Europe,” said Rob Sobhani, author and adjunct professor at Georgetown University specializing in US Policy in the Middle East.

He added that such a move would create an impact on urban areas, saying that there is a lot of enthusiasm among young people who want to be the next sporting superstar. “This is going to allow for that child to dream and LIV Golf will make that dream come true for that person who wants to be the next Tiger Woods.”

LIV Golf is financed by the PIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

The US Congress voiced its opposition to the merger, citing several reasons, including alleged human rights violations and the perceived threat that the Saudi-backed entity might take over the game.

Sobhani stressed that Congress is “wrong (in) their attitude towards Saudi PIF, wrong towards an understanding of the impact that Saudi PIF is having on the lives of hundreds of people around the world that have been the beneficiary of PIF’s investment.”

He believes it is crucial for the PIF to highlight the positive contributions, job opportunities, and overall impact it has generated for a wider audience, including members of Congress, which, he said, needs to gain a better understanding of the comprehensive “renaissance” taking place in Saudi Arabia, economically, culturally, and politically.

Sobhani added that Congress’s current perception of Saudi Arabia appears rooted in the past, perhaps 20 or even 30 years ago. “They need to come. They need to see with their own eyes the dynamism, the reform, the renaissance that we are witnessing today in Saudi Arabia.”

The author stressed that the strategy of the PIF aims to “democratize wealth creation” by investing in a wide range of American businesses, including small, medium-sized, and large enterprises, in order to support their innovation and expansion efforts.

“In the US, many companies are always looking for that first capital to be able to maybe buy a piece of machinery ... Maybe there is a young lady at the University of Ohio who is doing research on cancer, but she needs a machine to do more tests.

That machine may cost $250,000, right; PIF investment in her to buy the machine allows her to do more research and maybe solve one piece of the puzzle for cancer. That’s the impact the PIF can have,” he explained.

He added that those within the US Congress, as well as players who hold negative views towards the PIF, may not fully comprehend the positive impact created by the fund’s investments, which expand the reach of golf to a wider audience, resulting in increased customer engagement.

Touching on the benefits the merger is going to offer players, Sobhani said that, previously, a player who came 300th had to wait outside tournaments for an opportunity, while the involvement of the PIF will provide them with a steady income, which in turn offers them peace of mind, which will improve performances, raising overall standards.

“Golf, at its core, is about providing a safety net for the hundreds of golf players in the US who, before the investment by LIV Golf, were at the mercy of trying to win a tournament. But if they didn’t win the tournament, then they had no means to live,” said the professor.

“With LIV Golf, there is a safety net that is being provided for the players, and that’s the fundamental distinction between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.”

He stressed that golf is a universally enjoyed sport, transcending borders, whether in the US, Saudi Arabia, or India, and the example set by LIV Golf with its investments and the anticipated success in the US is likely to resonate globally, leaving a significant international mark on the game.

Sobhani said that more tournaments will be held in the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, adding that PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan being a golf fanatic is “good news”for the sport.

He also touched on the ambitious Vision 2030 plan, saying that the PIF’s investment in sports will have a major impact, not only on golf and football but sports throughout, which will make fans “more engaged and happy.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision to invest in sports is already paying off, he said, as evidenced by the example of Newcastle United, which he believes will be replicated elsewhere.

Next year, the US will hold presidential elections, and regardless of whether it is Joe Biden, Donald Trump, or an as-yet-unknown candidate who wins, Sobhani stressed the importance for the next US administration recognizing the significance of Saudi Arabia’s new initiatives for the world economy.

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia LIV Golf PGA Tour

Related

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka named in 2023 US Ryder Cup team
Golf
LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka named in 2023 US Ryder Cup team
PGA Tour’s Monahan is confident on deal over LIV Golf, uncertain about Maui tournament
Golf
PGA Tour’s Monahan is confident on deal over LIV Golf, uncertain about Maui tournament

Malaysia ready for pro football at SAFF women’s international tournament in Taif 

Malaysia ready for pro football at SAFF women’s international tournament in Taif 
Updated 15 September 2023
NOR ARLENE TAN 

Malaysia ready for pro football at SAFF women’s international tournament in Taif 

Malaysia ready for pro football at SAFF women’s international tournament in Taif 
  • The six-nation tournament also features Pakistan, Laos, Lebanon, and Bhutan
  • Saudi Arabian Football Federation women’s friendly scheduled for Sept. 18-30 
Updated 15 September 2023
NOR ARLENE TAN 

KUALA LUMPUR: Training is in full swing for the Malaysian women’s national football team ahead of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s tournament in Taif, players told Arab News, as they saw the competition as a major chance for international exposure. 

The Women’s International Friendly Tournament is part of Saudi Arabia’s plans to develop a quality national side and promote the game in the Kingdom. 

The competition’s first edition took place in Alkhobar in January. The second edition will take place in Taif on Sept. 18-30, featuring also Pakistan, Laos, Lebanon, and Bhutan.

The Malaysian team, Malayan Tigress, are being prepared by Jordanian football professional Soleen Al-Zoubi, who became their head coach in December last year. 

“I want the players to play beautiful football, play our style, and dominate the field. This is what I am looking for, to be honest, (for them) to perform well and to gain more experience, and to see the true level of our team against almost same-level teams,” Al-Zoubi told Arab News after the team started their official training sessions earlier this week. 

The SAFF tournament was for her an important opportunity for the team. 

The Malaysian women’s football team played their first international game at the Asian Women’s Football Championship in 1975, and their performance would fluctuate over the decades. Currently, they stand 89th in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking. 

“These kinds of matches and tournaments not only prepare the players for the game, but also on a professional level — how to deal with the press, how to deal with the opponents and the fans under pressure, how to play in a big stadium, and how (to) play in a high-performance environment,” the coach said. 

“(There are) lots of benefits we can gain from the tournament.” 

While women’s football is relatively new in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom is taking giant strides in promoting the game. 

The Saudi women’s team, the Green Falcons, played their first international against Seychelles in 2022, winning 2-0. In August 2021, former Germany international Monika Staab was appointed as their coach and the first women’s league was introduced in early 2020. 

For Al-Zoubi, Saudi efforts for women’s football are important not only for the region but also beyond. 

“I think they (Saudi Arabia) are doing well in women’s football. They are growing rapidly. I’m happy for them … I think they will be an inspiration for women’s football in the region, which would affect positively women’s football in general,” she said. 

“I am happy that they also invited the Malaysian team to take part in this special tournament.” 

Malaysian players, too, were enthusiastic. 

One of them, Jaciah Jumilis, told Arab News that participating in the upcoming tournament in Taif would help the team gain more confidence. 

“The tournament is important for us since this team consists of quite young players. There are players aged 18, 17 and 16, and this is a very good opportunity for them to ensure that the team will be more confident to play in more matches in the future,” she said. 

“I really hope we can do our best in Saudi Arabia.” 

Another player, Azzlyeanieh Kinuli, was already looking forward to the competition. 

“I will do my best to ensure that I go all out with the team and come back with glory this time,” she said. 

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Malaysia Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF)

Related

SAFF launches groundbreaking funding program to empower women’s football
Sport
SAFF launches groundbreaking funding program to empower women’s football
SAFF Integrity mobile app established to combat corruption in football
Sport
SAFF Integrity mobile app established to combat corruption in football

Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss after testifying in assault probe

Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss after testifying in assault probe
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss after testifying in assault probe

Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss after testifying in assault probe
  • The incident has triggered a furor over sexism in Spanish sport and prompted protests similar to the “Me Too” movement
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

MADRID: An investigating judge at Spain’s High Court has imposed a restraining order to prevent former soccer chief Luis Rubiales approaching national team player Jenni Hermoso, after he appeared in court to be investigated for sexual assault for kissing her on the lips.
The incident, which occurred at the medal ceremony after Spain’s women’s team won the World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 20, has triggered a furor over sexism in Spanish sport and society and prompted protests similar to the “Me Too” movement.

Topics: Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales Jenni Hermoso Kiss court

Related

Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph
Football
Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph
Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
Football
Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual

Latest updates

Thousands join anti-regime rally in southern Syria despite violence
People stage a protest in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Friday. (AP)
France agrees to work with Italy on stemming migrant crisis
France's President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP file photo)
Where We Are Going Today: Sisi’s Eatery
Photo/Supplied
French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture
French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture
Children traumatized by Morocco ‘nightmare’ quake
A girl washes dishes outside their tent at a camp for earthquake victims in Amizmiz on September 15, 2023. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.