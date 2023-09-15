You are here

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture
A UK court jailed a French couple Friday for smuggling Vietnamese migrants including children into the country inside specially adapted sofas, the interior ministry said. (AFP/File)
French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture
  • Hove Crown Court in southern England sentenced Junior Toussaint and Andrene Paul, both from near Paris, to four years and six months, and five years and five months respectively
  • The pair, who had worked together as delivery drivers in France, pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful migration to the UK
LONDON: A UK court jailed a French couple Friday for smuggling Vietnamese migrants including children into the country inside specially adapted sofas, the interior ministry said.
Hove Crown Court in southern England sentenced Junior Toussaint and Andrene Paul, both from near Paris, to four years and six months, and five years and five months respectively, the ministry said.
The pair, who had worked together as delivery drivers in France, pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful migration to the UK.
Traveling from Dieppe in northern France to Newhaven Port on the southern English coast in April earlier this year, they used furniture to hide a Vietnamese woman and three children in the back of a hire van.
Officers from the UK’s Border Force became suspicious when they searched the van and saw movement from inside the adapted sofas, which were buried underneath a mattress and other furniture.
Two migrants were hidden inside the sofa while others were hidden among other fixtures including a chest of drawers.
The defendants told officials they had no knowledge of the migrants’ presence in their van and had been driving it to help with furniture removal in London.
But fingerprint checks carried out by Border Force later proved Toussaint’s involvement in the smuggling attempt, according to the interior ministry.
Paul, who had also initially denied her involvement, was found to have made a series of suspicious visits to the UK earlier in the year, it added.
The ministry said she pleaded guilty when video evidence of her previous activity was shown in court.
“Criminals are going to increasingly extreme lengths to smuggle people across the UK border for profit due to our efforts to clamp down on them,” Chris Foster, of the ministry’s criminal and financial investigations section, said.
“This sentence today reflects the severity of their crimes,” he added in a statement.

Belarus leader suggests joining Russia’s move to boost N. Korea ties

Belarus leader suggests joining Russia’s move to boost N. Korea ties
Belarus leader suggests joining Russia's move to boost N. Korea ties

Belarus leader suggests joining Russia’s move to boost N. Korea ties
  • Kim on Friday continued his trip by visiting an aircraft factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur to see the latest Russian fighter jets
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting Friday with his Belarusian ally, who suggested that Minsk could join Moscow’s efforts to revive an old alliance with Pyongyang after this week’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made the proposal as he met with Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where the Russian leader said he would brief him about the talks with Kim on Wednesday at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East.
“I would like to inform you about the discussion on the situation in the region, which was quite important, and also to touch on the most acute issue, the situation in Ukraine,” Putin said at the start of the meeting.
Lukashenko responded by saying that “we could think about three-way cooperation,” adding that “I think a bit of work could be found for Belarus to do there as well.”
Kim on Friday continued his trip by visiting an aircraft factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur to see the latest Russian fighter jets.
On Saturday, he is scheduled to arrive in Russia’s port of Vladivostok where he is expected to see Russian Pacific Fleet warships and visit a university.

The US and its allies believe that Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia for use in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Moscow, a deal that would violate the UN sanctions against Pyongyang that ban any arms trade with North Korea.
Putin said after meeting Kim that Russia will abide by the UN sanctions and he reaffirmed the pledge on Friday.
“We never violate anything, and in this case we have no intention to violate anything,” he said.
“But we certainly will look for opportunities for developing Russian-North Korean relations.”
Putin’s meeting with Lukashenko was their seventh this year.
Lukashenko, who has relied on Russian subsidies and political support to rule the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for nearly three decades, allowed the Kremlin to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
While Belarus has continued to host Russian troops, Lukashenko has emphasized that his country will not join the fighting.
“Lukashenko demonstrates that Belarus only wants to be a military hub for Russia and profit on that to compensate for the closure of Western markets and the sanctions, but it does not want to send its soldiers to die in Ukraine,” said Belarusian analyst
Valery Karbalevich.

 

British neonatal nurse found guilty of murdering 7 babies launches bid to appeal her convictions

British neonatal nurse found guilty of murdering 7 babies launches bid to appeal her convictions
British neonatal nurse found guilty of murdering 7 babies launches bid to appeal her convictions

British neonatal nurse found guilty of murdering 7 babies launches bid to appeal her convictions
  • She was also found guilty of seven murder attempts involving six other babies there but was cleared of two additional charges of attempted murder
  • The jury was unable to reach a verdict on several other charges
LONDON: A British neonatal nurse who was found guilty of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others has launched a bid to appeal her convictions, officials said Friday.
Lucy Letby, 33, was sentenced last month to life in prison with no chance of release. A jury at Manchester Crown Court had found her guilty of the seven murders between June 2015 and June 2016 at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England.
She was also found guilty of seven murder attempts involving six other babies there but was cleared of two additional charges of attempted murder. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on several other charges.
Officials at the Court of Appeal said Friday they had received an application for permission to appeal against the convictions.
Typically, applications for permission to appeal against a crown court decision are considered by a judge without a hearing. If the bid is refused, the guilty parties have the right to renew their bid at a full court hearing before two or three judges.
Letby’s motives remain unclear, but the scale of her crimes pointed to intricate planning.
Letby, who refused to appear in court for her sentencing or to face an outpouring of anger and anguish from grieving parents, was accused of deliberately harming the babies in various ways, including by injecting air into their bloodstreams and administering air or milk into their stomachs via nasogastric tubes.
She was also accused of poisoning infants by adding insulin to intravenous feeds and interfering with breathing tubes.
Judge James Goss imposed a rare “whole-life order” on Letby, who he said acted with “malevolence bordering on sadism.”
Only three other women have received such a harsh sentence in the United Kingdom.
The British government launched an independent inquiry soon after the verdicts to look into the wider circumstances around what happened at the hospital, including the handling of concerns raised by staff.

Manila welcomes Kuwaiti ‘pursuit of justice’ after conviction in Filipina murder case

Kuwaiti police officers stand guard in Kuwait City. (AFP file photo)
Kuwaiti police officers stand guard in Kuwait City. (AFP file photo)
Manila welcomes Kuwaiti 'pursuit of justice' after conviction in Filipina murder case

Kuwaiti police officers stand guard in Kuwait City. (AFP file photo)
  • Killing of 35-year-old Jullebee Ranara in January sent shockwaves across the Philippines
  • Kuwaiti court convicted her employer’s son of murder and sentenced him to 15 years
MANILA: The Philippine government conveyed on Friday its gratitude to Kuwaiti authorities for their pursuit of justice for the family of a Filipina worker who was killed earlier this year.

The murder of Jullebee Ranara, 35, sent shockwaves across the Philippines when her charred body was found abandoned in a desert in Kuwait in late January.

She was one of more than 260,000 overseas Filipino workers living in Kuwait. Like her, most are women employed as domestic helpers.

Soon after the incident, Kuwaiti police arrested and charged the 17-year-old son of Ranara’s employer over the killing.

On Thursday evening, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs announced that he was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison, as it acknowledged “the efforts undertaken by the Kuwaiti authorities to effect a speedy resolution of the case.”

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took to social media to welcome the development.

“I commend the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, the Department of Migrant Workers, and the Kuwaiti Authorities for their continued pursuit of justice for our OFW, Jullebee Ranara,” he said.

“We hope that the appeal process will be conducted fairly, and justice will be served accordingly.”

Relations between the Philippines and Kuwait have soured after Ranara’s murder and both countries set limits on the employment of overseas Filipino workers in the Gulf state.

The Kuwaiti court’s verdict received a positive response among Philippine lawmakers.

Marissa Magsino from a party-list group established for the benefit of overseas Filipino workers and their families said in a statement that “the long arm of the law has given justice to Jullebee Ranara and her bereaved family” and that she hoped that “the justice achieved through the court’s decision will somehow lessen the sting of the wounds they carry.”

Ron Salo, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Overseas Workers’ Affairs, said the conviction was a “significant milestone for justice and accountability.

“I commend the Kuwaiti courts for their commitment in upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice prevails,” he said, adding that the verdict sent a “clear message that crimes against our Filipino migrant workers will not go unpunished,” but more needed to be done to protect them.

“We need to be steadfast in our efforts of creating safer and more secure working conditions abroad,” Salo said.

“The Filipino government, alongside the international community, must continue to collaborate to ensure the safety and welfare of our overseas workers.”

 

Muslims and Arabs challenge stereotypes in the US through disaster-relief work

Muslims and Arabs challenge stereotypes in the US through disaster-relief work
Muslims and Arabs challenge stereotypes in the US through disaster-relief work

Muslims and Arabs challenge stereotypes in the US through disaster-relief work
  • They have been part of responses to emergencies such as the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and severe flooding in Illinois this year 
  • Aid workers say efforts to help all Americans in need, regardless of race, religion or origin, offer a counterbalance to the plague of anti-Muslim, anti-Arab racism 
CHICAGO: Major disasters strike communities across the US each year, including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires. But while the aid organizations that respond to them are often praised for their vital work, what is less-often highlighted is fact that many Muslims and Arabs are among the dedicated teams that help to provide relief to victims, in partnership with government agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and aid organizations such the Red Cross. 

The Islamic Center of North America Relief is one of the largest Muslims and Arab relief organizations in the US. It was founded in 1968 and has been working since then to provide food, clothing, shelter and medical care to the victims of disasters, officials from the organization told Arab News. 

It is now works in partnership with FEMA to support relief efforts, and was part of the responses to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington in 2001, Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and most recently the floods in Illinois in July this year that damaged more than 35,000 homes. 

The majority of the people who benefit from the aid provided by the ICNA Relief are not Muslim or Arab, and officials from the organization said this is helping to counter the persistent, inaccurate and negative stereotypes that continue to fuel anti-Muslim and anti-Arab racism. 

 

“For us, these stereotypes actually motivate us — at least, me,” Mohammed Dahsheh, ICNA Relief’s assistant director of disaster relief services, told Arab News. “They really motivate me because I know I am on a mission to show my faith, because everything in my faith is positive. 

“Really, it doesn’t ask me to hurt anybody. This is our mission: To help as many people, no matter where they are from or what their color is, whatever their nationality, race or religion. It doesn’t matter. We are all humans and we all need help sometimes and we all deserve that help, whoever we may be or wherever we may be from. 

“It doesn’t matter where they are from. They are human, they deserve to have dignity, even if they are going through challenging times. We all go through challenges in our life, we all go through difficulties, it doesn’t matter who we are or where we are from.” 

Describing the achievements of the Muslim and Arab Americans who have worked for the organization over the years, Abdulrauf Khan, ICNA Relief’s chief commercial officer, said they have helped more than 5.2 million Americans of 70 national origins in 42 states through their work, which includes 26 shelters for women, 58 food pantries, eight medical centers, 27 refugee resource centers, and four mobile medical clinics deployed in crisis zones. 

 

“Our goal is whomever comes to our door, we serve them” he said. “It’s not about ethnicity, race or where you are from, what language you speak or how you get here, legal or not legal. We just serve them because, first of all, being a Muslim, it is our responsibility to help our fellow Americans, our fellow neighbors. We do it because it is our responsibility. 

“That’s why we are so very careful of what we do and how we do it, because people are looking at us as a representation of Islam, a person who has to represent Islam in a very positive way. So we are very careful, very mindful of people around us, how we do it, the way we do it, to present it in a way that people accept it.” 

Khan agreed with his colleague that such efforts have a direct effect in helping to debunk negative stereotypes, given his own observations of Muslims and Arabs helping Americans in need. 

“Our services are not just for Muslims only,” he said. “Whoever comes, we welcome them. We don’t force them to become Muslims. We don’t even tell them about Islam. We just do what we do, and if they like what we do and they like where we are doing it and how we are doing it … they like to be part of us.” 

What American see when they encounter the organization’s workers is very different from what they might have heard about Muslims and Arabs, he added, and this helps to challenge the stereotypes that fuel discrimination. 

As schools across the country reopen after the summer break, another example of the work of ICNA Relief is the distribution of more than 1 million backpacks filled with school supplies  for American children. 

And after several years of lobbying by the organization, the US Department of Agriculture, which oversees the approval and distribution of foodstuffs during emergencies recently gave the green light the inclusion of Halal foods in relief packages. 

 

“When it comes to community engagement and being within the community, all of our services within ICNA Relief are domestic services,” Dahsheh said. 

“So everything that we provide, any service we provide, is here in the United States of America, 42 states across the nation with these food pantries, with the different services and the programs we have. 

“We try to reach those vulnerable communities that really need the support, that are having challenging times. ICNA Relief, its mission is really just to alleviate human suffering with compassionate services that we provide around the country.” 

Both Khan and Dahsheh are immigrants. Khan came from Pakistan, while Dahsheh was born in Lebanon to Palestinian refugee parents who came to America when he was an infant. Both said they consider America their home but are very proud of their heritage, their culture and their family traditions. 

 

“Now we are here,” said Khan. “Now, our responsibility is to take care of people, those who are not able to take care of themselves. We are at this point now, have been serving millions and millions of people every year. 

“We want to make an impact on people who are not able to at least take care of themselves. We give them a helping hand and help them to become self-sufficient as early as possible.” 

Khan and Dahsheh said ICNA Relief is a donation-driven organization and only 7 percent of the money it receives is used to fund administrative costs, with the remaining 93 percent directly funding relief efforts. 

“We are at the table,” Khan said. “It took us 30 or 40 years, but we are here.” 

Khan and Dahsheh were speaking during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, which was broadcast on Sept. 13, 2023, on the US Arab Radio network on WNZK AM 690 radio in Detroit and WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington D.C. 

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Ukraine troops retake village south of Bakhmut

Ukraine troops retake village south of Bakhmut
Ukraine troops retake village south of Bakhmut

Ukraine troops retake village south of Bakhmut
  • Kyiv says foothold could help advance to Bakhmut’s south
  • Village lies on higher ground
KYIV: Ukraine said on Friday it had recaptured the devastated eastern village of Andriivka, setting the stage for further advances on the southern flank of Bakhmut, the city that fell into Russian hands in May after months of heavy fighting.
Kyiv’s troops were securing their foothold in the area, while Russian forces suffered significant casualties and lost equipment, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a morning report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
“In the course of assault operations, they seized Andriivka in Donetsk region,” the General Staff said.
The village of Andriivka lies south of Bakhmut, the site of the fiercest and longest battle since the invasion by Russia in February last year. The General Staff also reported “partial success” near Klishchiivka, a village also south of Bakhmut.
“Capturing and holding Andriivka — is our path to a breakthrough on the right flank of Bakhmut and the key to the success of the entire further offensive,” said the Third Assault Brigade, which took part in the push.
Ukraine advanced cautiously in the area to minimize losses from mines and “very active” Russian defenses, brigade spokesman Oleksandr Borodin said.
“They defend their flanks very heavily here because they understand if (their) flank falls completely it will create direct problems to hold the city (Bakhmut) itself,” he said.
“There is no Andriivka left per se,... but as a place, as a square, it is an important square,” he said in televised comments.
HIGHER GROUND
The village lies on higher ground which will allow Ukrainian artillery to operate more easily in the area, said Kyiv-based military analyst Oleksandr Musiyenko.
During its three-month-old counteroffensive, Ukraine has reported slow, steady progress against entrenched Russian positions, retaking a string of villages and advancing on the flanks of Bakhmut, but taking no major settlements.
President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials have dismissed Western critics who say the offensive is too slow and hampered by strategic errors.
Further south in Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back a Russian offensive toward the towns of Avdiivka and Maryinka, General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovaliov said in televised comments. He said the defenders had managed to repel all Russian attacks near Maryinka.
On the southern front, the General Staff said its troops were inflicting substantial losses on the enemy near the village of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

