You are here

  • Home
  • Turkiye’s Erdogan says country could part ways with EU if necessary

Turkiye’s Erdogan says country could part ways with EU if necessary

Update Turkiye’s Erdogan says country could part ways with EU if necessary
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the European Union is making moves to distance itself from Turkiye. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c86tu

Updated 16 September 2023
Reuters

Turkiye’s Erdogan says country could part ways with EU if necessary

Turkiye’s Erdogan says country could part ways with EU if necessary
Updated 16 September 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Ankara could “part ways” with the European Union if necessary when asked about the contents of a European Parliament report on Turkiye.

The report, adopted earlier this week, said Turkiye’s accession process with the 27-member bloc cannot resume under current circumstances and called for the EU to explore “a parallel and realistic framework” for its ties with Ankara.

Turkiye has been an official candidate to join the EU for 24 years, but accession talks have stalled in recent years over the bloc’s concerns about human rights violations and respect for the rule of law.

“The EU is trying to break away from Turkiye,” Erdogan told reporters ahead of a trip to the United States. “We will make our evaluations against these developments and if necessary, we can part ways with the EU.”

Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry said earlier this week that the European Parliament report contained unfounded allegations and prejudices and took “a shallow and non-visionary” approach to the country’s ties with the EU.

Topics: EU Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Erdogan says wants EU ties ‘back on track’
Middle-East
Erdogan says wants EU ties ‘back on track’
Turkey’s Erdogan, EU chiefs meet to mend eroded ties
World
Turkey’s Erdogan, EU chiefs meet to mend eroded ties

29 metric tons of relief supplies reach flood-stricken Libya

29 metric tons of relief supplies reach flood-stricken Libya
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

29 metric tons of relief supplies reach flood-stricken Libya

29 metric tons of relief supplies reach flood-stricken Libya
  • The shipment reflects an intensified emergency response to the unprecedented flooding in Libya’s eastern city of Derna
  • WHO’s representative in Libya, Dr. Ahmed Zouiten, said: ‘We are committed to providing the necessary support to restore health services for the affected population’
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: The World Health Organization’s second shipment of 29 metric tons of health supplies arrived in flood-stricken Libya on Saturday from WHO’s Global Logistics Hub in Dubai.
The shipment reflects an intensified emergency response to the unprecedented flooding in Libya’s eastern city of Derna in the aftermath of Storm Daniel and is reportedly enough to help over 250,000 people, the Jordan News Agency reported.
Citing a media statement, Petra reported that the storm’s impact was compounded by the collapse of two dams that led to the deaths of thousands of people in Derna. More than 9,000 people remain missing.
WHO’s representative in Libya, Dr. Ahmed Zouiten, said: “This is a disaster of epic proportions … we are committed to providing the necessary support to restore health services for the affected population in eastern Libya.”
The international health agency’s teams are working with the Libyan Ministry of Health to track the dead and those missing, according to the statement, with the bodies of 3,958 people having been recovered and identified. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Zouiten said Saturday’s shipment will help replenish supplies in more than half of the health facilities in the affected areas, most of which lack sufficient medicine and equipment to function properly.
“The supplies will be given to hospitals and primary health care centers,” said Zouiten, adding that the shipment is the second made by WHO.
On Thursday, WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Even while the death toll is increasing, the health needs of the survivors are becoming more urgent … WHO is releasing $2 million from our emergency contingency fund to support our response.”
Tedros, who described the floods as a “calamity of epic proportions,” said WHO was deploying contingency supplies which were already in Libya, as well as sending trauma, surgical and emergency supplies from its logistics hub in Dubai.

Topics: Libya flooding Derna storm Daniel WHO relief supplies

Related

Libya investigates collapse of two dams after devastating flood killed over 11,000
Middle-East
Libya investigates collapse of two dams after devastating flood killed over 11,000

Iran informs IAEA of decision to withdraw designation of several experienced inspectors

Iran informs IAEA of decision to withdraw designation of several experienced inspectors
Updated 29 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Iran informs IAEA of decision to withdraw designation of several experienced inspectors

Iran informs IAEA of decision to withdraw designation of several experienced inspectors
Updated 29 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog condemned on Saturday what it called Iran’s “disproportionate and unprecedented” move to bar about a third of the agency’s most experienced inspectors assigned to the country, hindering its ability to oversee Tehran’s nuclear activities.
“I strongly condemn this disproportionate and unprecedented unilateral measure which affects the normal planning and conduct of Agency verification activities in Iran and openly contradicts the cooperation that should exist between the Agency and Iran,” International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement. 

Topics: Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi Iran nuclear program

Related

US, UK, Canada issue new Iran sanctions ahead of anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death
Middle-East
US, UK, Canada issue new Iran sanctions ahead of anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death
Britain, France and Germany say they will keep their nuclear and missiles sanctions on Iran
Middle-East
Britain, France and Germany say they will keep their nuclear and missiles sanctions on Iran

Flooding, lightning strikes kill 8 in war-hit Yemen

Flooding, lightning strikes kill 8 in war-hit Yemen
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Flooding, lightning strikes kill 8 in war-hit Yemen

Flooding, lightning strikes kill 8 in war-hit Yemen
  • The lightning strikes occurred on Friday in the Al-Layha and Al-Zahra districts of Hodeida governorate
  • Six women and a man were killed, and three others were injured
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

SANAA: Flooding and lightning strikes in Yemen have killed eight civilians, an official and a doctor told AFP on Saturday, underscoring the threat of extreme weather in the war-ravaged country.
The lightning strikes occurred on Friday in the Al-Layha and Al-Zahra districts of Hodeida governorate on the Red Sea coast, said Hamza Saied, a doctor at the hospital in Al-Layha.
“Six women and a man were killed, and three others were injured,” he said.
Also on Friday, flooding killed one woman and destroyed dozens of homes in the nearby town of Hais, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.
Hais is located in territory controlled by the internationally recognized government based in the southern city of Aden.
Extreme weather has displaced more than 200,000 people in Yemen so far this year, “many of whom had already been displaced multiple times,” the UN Population Fund reported earlier this week.
“Heavy rain is now forecast to affect nearly 2 million displaced people over the coming weeks, threatening lives and livelihoods across multiple communities,” it said.
The nearly decade-long war has left infrastructure in tatters across Yemen.

Topics: Yemen floods lightning

Related

Rescuers recover over 2,000 bodies after floods devastate eastern Libya
Middle-East
Rescuers recover over 2,000 bodies after floods devastate eastern Libya
At least 90 Yemenis die in lightning strikes in 2 months
Middle-East
At least 90 Yemenis die in lightning strikes in 2 months

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum
  • Clashes around Khartoum’s military headquarters had seen two-week respite before flaring again
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

PORT SUDAN: Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan left Saturday for a visit to Uganda, the ruling Sovereign Council said, in his latest trip abroad as battles raged in Khartoum.
The African country has been at war since fighting erupted in the capital between the regular army led by Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
Clashes around Khartoum’s military headquarters — where Burhan had been holed up until last month — had seen a brief two-week respite before flaring again, with the RSF showering it with artillery fire, residents said.
Burhan is due to meet Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala, with whom he would discuss “bilateral ties and issues of common importance,” the Sovereign Council said in a statement.
It is the Sudanese general’s sixth trip abroad since he made his first public forays late last month, including visits to Egypt, South Sudan and Turkiye, among other countries.
At least 7,500 people have been killed since the conflict broke out on April 15, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The war has uprooted more than five million people, including one million who fled across borders, according to United Nations figures.
Eyewitnesses on the ground told AFP they heard clashes in central Khartoum, with one resident saying the RSF “is firing heavy artillery” at the army headquarters.
Neither side has been able to gain the upper hand in the conflict, with the army controlling the skies and Daglo’s fighters embedding themselves in residential areas.
Witnesses have noted an increase in the intensity of air strikes, and consequently the civilian death toll, as the army seeks to regain control of parts of the capital.
Burhan has been Sudan’s de facto leader since the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in 2019, when he was appointed head of the Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures tasked with steering the transition to a fully-fledged democracy.

Topics: Sudan Unrest General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Related

Sudan army chief headed to Turkiye on latest trip abroad
Middle-East
Sudan army chief headed to Turkiye on latest trip abroad
Special Sudan conflict puts Darfur’s history of ethnic bloodletting on rewind photos
Middle-East
Sudan conflict puts Darfur’s history of ethnic bloodletting on rewind

Libya investigates collapse of two dams after devastating flood killed over 11,000

Libya investigates collapse of two dams after devastating flood killed over 11,000
Updated 16 September 2023
AP

Libya investigates collapse of two dams after devastating flood killed over 11,000

Libya investigates collapse of two dams after devastating flood killed over 11,000
  • Searchers still digging through mud and hollowed-out buildings, looking for bodies and possible survivors
Updated 16 September 2023
AP

DERNA, Libya: Libyan authorities have opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood in a coastal city as rescue teams searched for bodies on Saturday, nearly a week after the deluge killed more than 11,000 people.
Heavy rains caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding across eastern Libya last weekend. The floods overwhelmed two dams, sending a wall of water several meters (yards) high through the center of Derna, destroying entire neighborhoods and sweeping people out to sea.
More than 10,000 are missing, according to the Libyan Red Crescent. Six days on, searchers are still digging through mud and hollowed-out buildings, looking for bodies and possible survivors. The Red Crescent has confirmed 11,300 deaths so far.
Claire Nicolet, who heads the emergencies department of the Doctors Without Borders aid group, said rescuers found “a lot of bodies” on Friday and were still searching. “It was a big number ... the sea is still ejecting lots of dead bodies unfortunately,” she told The Associated Press.
She said massive aid efforts were still needed, including urgent psychological support for those who lost their families. She said the burial of bodies is still a significant challenge, despite some progress in coordinating search and rescue efforts and the distribution of aid.
Authorities and aid groups have voiced concern about the spread of waterborne diseases and shifting of explosive ordnance from Libya’s recent conflicts.
Libya’s General Prosecutor, Al-Sediq Al-Sour, said prosecutors would investigate the collapse of the two dams, which were built in the 1970s, as well as the allocation of maintenance funds. He said prosecutors would investigate local authorities in the city, as well as previous governments.
“I reassure citizens that whoever made mistakes or negligence, prosecutors will certainly take firm measures, file a criminal case against him and send him to trial,” he told a news conference in Derna late Friday.
It’s unclear how such an investigation can be carried out in the North African country, which plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. For most of the past decade, Libya has been split between rival administrations — one in the east, the other in the west — each backed by powerful militias and international patrons.
One result has been the neglect of crucial infrastructure, even as climate change makes extreme weather events more frequent and severe.
Local officials in the city had warned the public about the coming storm and last Saturday ordered residents to evacuate coastal areas in Derna, fearing a surge from the sea. But there was no warning about the dams, which collapsed early Monday as most residents were asleep in their homes.
A report by a state-run audit agency in 2021 said the two dams had not been maintained despite the allocation of more than $2 million for that purpose in 2012 and 2013.
A Turkish firm was contracted in 2007 to carry out maintainance on the two dams and build another dam in between. The firm, Arsel Construction Company Limited, said on its website that it completed its work in November 2012. It did not respond to an email seeking further comment.
Local and international rescue teams were meanwhile working around the clock, searching for bodies and potential survivors in the city of 90,000 people.
Ayoub said his father and nephew died in Derna on Monday, a day after the family had fled flooding in the nearby town of Bayda. He said his mother and sister raced upstairs to the roof but the others didn’t make it. “I found the kid in the water next to his grandfather,” said Ayoub, who only gave his first name. “I am wandering around and I still don’t believe what happened.”
Al-Sour called on residents who have missing relatives to report to a forensic committee that works on documenting and identifying retrieved bodies.
“We ask citizens to cooperate and quickly proceed to the committee’s headquarters so that we can finish the work as quickly as possible,” he said.
Libyan authorities have restricted access to the flooded city to make it easier for searchers to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings for the more than 10,000 people still missing. Many bodies were believed to have been buried under rubble or swept out into the Mediterranean Sea, they said.
The storm hit other areas in eastern Libya, including the towns of Bayda, Susa, Marj and Shahatt. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in the region and took shelter in schools and other government buildings.
Dozens of foreigners were among those killed, including people who had fled war and unrest elsewhere in the region. Others had come to Libya to work or were traveling through in hopes of migrating to Europe. At least 74 men from one village in Egypt perished in the flood, as well as dozens of people who had traveled to Libya from war-torn Syria.

Topics: Libya floods Syria

Related

Prayers for Morocco, Libya dead in quake-hit Syria photos
Middle-East
Prayers for Morocco, Libya dead in quake-hit Syria
Egyptian village mourns scores of its men killed in flooding in Libya where they worked for years
Middle-East
Egyptian village mourns scores of its men killed in flooding in Libya where they worked for years

Latest updates

Vlahovic double fires Juve top ahead of Milan derby
Vlahovic double fires Juve top ahead of Milan derby
29 metric tons of relief supplies reach flood-stricken Libya
29 metric tons of relief supplies reach flood-stricken Libya
Iran informs IAEA of decision to withdraw designation of several experienced inspectors
Iran informs IAEA of decision to withdraw designation of several experienced inspectors
Standard & Poor’s confirms Saudi Arabia’s credit rating at A/A-1, stable outlook
Standard & Poor’s confirms Saudi Arabia’s credit rating at A/A-1, stable outlook
Court sentences main suspects in Belgium’s deadliest peacetime attack to 20-year to life terms
Court sentences main suspects in Belgium’s deadliest peacetime attack to 20-year to life terms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.