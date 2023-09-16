StarzPlay to launch football talent show ‘The Italian Dream’

You are here

The six-episode show is filmed in the host city of Abu Dhabi, as well as other participating cities including Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Egypt. (Supplied)
  • Six-episode reality show is in partnership with Lega Serie A, PureHealth and Image Nation Abu Dhabi
DUBAI: Streaming platform StarzPlay plans to launch the football talent show ‘The Italian Dream’ in partnership with Lega Serie A, PureHealth and Image Nation Abu Dhabi, in a hunt for the Middle East’s next football star.  

“By examining audience viewing patterns and viewership data, we recognized that sports play a crucial role in attracting viewers across the Middle East and North Africa, with football standing out as the sport of choice in a nation driven by the vision of its leaders toward healthy and happy living,” said Maaz Sheikh, CEO of StarzPlay.

The six-episode show is filmed in the host city of Abu Dhabi, as well as other participating cities including Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Egypt.

Footballing legends from Lega Serie A will participate in the show as mentors and guides for the competitors. The show aims to go beyond the participants’ football skills and shed light on their aspirations, family life and passion for sports.

The show “exemplifies Lega Serie A’s commitment to investing in grassroots talent in the MENA region by providing opportunities for local emerging players to grow, learn and showcase their abilities on one of the world’s most renowned and storied football leagues, Lega Serie A,” said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A.

StarzPlay is the home of Italian football in the MENA region with the rights to stream every match from the Lega Serie A.

Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

  • TikTok was fined $369 million for breaching EU's General Data Protection Regulations
  • Regulator found platform set teens’ accounts on default public setting, among other breaches
LONDON: A European Union regulator hit Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok with a 345-million-euro fine over child data breaches on Friday, in the bloc’s latest salvo against the business practices of tech titans.
The fine, equivalent to $369 million, is the culmination of a two-year inquiry by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC).
The Irish watchdog, which plays a key role in policing the EU’s strict General Data Protection Regulations, gave TikTok three months “to bring its processing into compliance” with its rules.
The DPC in September 2021 began examining TikTok’s compliance with GDPR in relation to platform settings and personal data processing for users aged under 18 years old.
It also looked at TikTok’s age verification measures for persons under 13 and found no infringement, but found the platform did not properly assess the risks to younger people registering on the service.
The regulator highlighted in its ruling Friday how children signing up had TikTok accounts set to public by default, meaning anyone could view or comment on their content.
It also criticized TikTok’s “family pairing” mode, which is designed to link parents’ accounts to those of their teenage offspring, but the DPC found the company did not verify parent or guardian status.
Ireland is at the center of the GDPR regime because Dublin hosts the European headquarters of TikTok and the likes of Google, Meta and X, formerly Twitter.
In May, the DPC fined Meta a record 1.2 billion euros for transferring EU user data to the United States in breach of a previous court ruling.
TikTok, a division of Chinese tech giant ByteDance, is extremely popular among young people with 150 million users in the United States and 134 million in the EU.


In response to the fine, TikTok said it “respectfully disagrees” with the verdict and was “evaluating” how to proceed.
“The DPC’s criticisms are focused on features and settings that were in place three years ago, and that we made changes to well before the investigation even began, such as setting all under 16 accounts to private by default,” a TikTok spokesperson told AFP.
The platform insists that it closely monitors the age of its users and takes action when needed.
TikTok says it deleted almost 17 million accounts worldwide in the first three month of this year due to suspicions that they belonged to people under 13 years old.
Earlier this month, the social media giant opened a long-promised data center in Ireland, as it tries to calm fears in Europe over data privacy.
GDPR came into force in 2018 and was the EU’s toughest and most famous law on tech, ensuring citizens give consent to the ways in which their data is used.
Friday’s fine comes after the EU last week unveiled a list of digital giants — including Apple, Facebook owner Meta and ByteDance — that will face tough new curbs on how they do business.

Updated 15 September 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Agency experts weigh in on the battle between the various social media platforms
DUBAI: There has recently been a flurry of activity in the social media industry with acquisitions, rebrands and new launches — with much debate on who will eventually emerge the victor or at least the dominant force in the market.

Most notable among this activity was Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tumultuous takeover of Twitter in October 2022, followed by the platform’s rebrand to X this year.

Meta dropped its brand-new social platform, Threads, built by the Instagram team, bearing a marked resemblance to X in the same month as the rebrand.

It is not just the platforms that are battling it out; the tech titans are too with Musk inviting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a mixed-martial arts bout, which now seems unlikely to take place.

Meanwhile, other platforms including Snapchat and Instagram are maintaining their edge with new offerings — such as integrating social commerce — to win advertisers, while TikTok, the youngest kid on the block, continues to surge in popularity and revenue.  

“Brands are constantly adapting to the evolving nature of customer behavior, and the recent movements by X and Meta are examples of how the platforms are constantly looking to create new ways to capture and retain a higher share of people’s time, attention, and demand,” Pedro Goncalves, head of digital media at PHD, told Arab News.

The constant changes in the social media space come as advertising budgets recover from pandemic levels, making it ever more important for companies to invest their ad dollars wisely.

Many advertisers left the platform soon after Musk’s takeover with 50 of the top 100 advertisers announcing they would stop advertising on X, according to a report by media watchdog Media Matters.

These advertisers accounted for nearly $2 billion in spending on the platform since 2020, and over $750 million in advertising in 2022 alone.

In July, Musk admitted that Twitter revenue was down 50 percent.

It seems clear that Meta’s family of apps is leading the way when it comes to advertising revenue, while TikTok is also a popular choice.

“TikTok and Meta are certainly getting the lion’s share of the spend as platforms,” said Mazher Abidi, head of strategy and insights at advertising firm Saatchi & Saatchi.

The others are not too far behind with Snapchat, for example, being an outlier in Saudi Arabia.

It is important to note that its proposition differs from other social media platforms making it a bit niche, and although Snapchat does not boast the same scale as the TikTok and Meta apps, it “does still have a place in the heart of audiences in our region, certainly in Saudi Arabia,” Abidi told Arab News.

PHD’s Goncalves said: “We observe a natural tendency and well-established role for each one, with Meta currently ahead in direct response KPIs (key performance indicators); X and Snapchat quite balanced in terms of engagement and traffic, and TikTok increasingly delivering more in terms of ad recall and attention.”

Meta remains one of the largest platforms for advertisers, according to Aneesa Rashid, social and influencer lead at media agency UM MENAT, because its apps Facebook and Instagram “combined provide cost efficiencies, mass reach and strong lower funnel capabilities.”

TikTok and Snapchat, on the other hand, “play a bigger part in producing authentic and unique content experiences, fueled by creators, whilst also diving in further to the social commerce space,” she said.

The former “has emerged as a major player in the social media landscape, surprisingly not just with younger audiences, (but) as momentum grows amongst older demographics,” and the latter has been a “key pioneer platform in the region, especially in markets such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt,” Rashid added.

While X seems to be trailing behind in terms of advertising revenue, Abidi said: “If you take a step back and look at the direction of travel of advertising on X, it has been going down for a while.”

The reasons range from geopolitical concerns to polarizing content on the platform, but “brands have been finding alternatives for a while, shifting spends to other established competitors, such as the Meta platforms, and even TikTok,” he added.

X did not rank in consumers’ or advertisers’ top five platforms for ads, according to the latest Media Reactions report by analytics firm Kantar.

Moreover, among marketers, its receptivity was in the negative with more marketers claiming they will decrease spend on X in 2024 than increase it, the study found.

Despite headlines about X’s declining revenues, the Middle East is seeing a different story playing out.

“In the Middle East, we did initially witness a reduction of ad spends on the platform as a precautionary measure,” said Rashid.

However, “X’s recent launch of performance driven products including mobile and website conversions ads, has helped optimize campaign performance, and since we’ve seen brand interest shift back,” she added.

She also predicts that the company’s developments “will see advertisers coming back to the platform in anticipation as they plan for 2024 social strategies.”

Abidi echoed the sentiment, saying: “I think X has quite a unique position in our part of the world particularly in Saudi Arabia, where it has been an outlier in terms of popularity; Saudis use and love Twitter with more passion and use it more actively than most other markets around the world.”

Musk’s rebrand of Twitter seemed sudden as many users woke up to see the iconic Twitter bird being lifted with a crane and gradually being replaced by X.

However, contrary to public perception, the rebrand could well be a calculated move, part of Musk’s ambition to turn X into an “everything app,” points out Abidi.

“It’s surprising to most, but I think the real interesting story starts now,” he said.

Rashid and Abidi remain optimistic about Musk’s long-term goals as more ‘super apps’ or ‘everything apps’ crop up.

X plans to “expand beyond just social media networking to include banking, shopping and most recently a feature for video and audio calls without the need for a phone number, effectively building a global address book, so this may just be the beginning of an impressive comeback,” said Rashid.

WeChat in China or Careem in the Middle East are good examples of apps that integrate various services into one app. The “user behavior and audience receptiveness” already exist in the region, and “if some of those X features do come our way, I believe we’ll find quite a receptive audience,” said Abidi.

“The idea of a global super app is certainly ambitious, but if anybody has got the ambition and ability to pull that off, Elon Musk is one of the few,” he added.

Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

  • First major interview the crown prince has given to the American news network
DUBAI: Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier will present an exclusive interview with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Special Report on Sept. 20.

It is the first major interview the crown prince has given to the American news network.

The “no-holds-barred” interview will cover a range of topics about the future of the Kingdom and relations with the US. 

Baier will anchor Special Report from Saudi Arabia on Sept. 19 and 20 and present a look at the Kingdom, conducting interviews with Saudi officials, including Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim; Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal; Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb; Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman; and Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo.

These interviews will air on Special Report prior to the exclusive sit down with the crown prince.

The interview comes after the crown prince attended the G20 summit in India, followed by an official visit in the vast south Asian nation.

He then traveled to Oman where he was met by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

The Fox News interview will air on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. (EST) (10 p.m. GMT / 1 a.m Thursday, Sept. 21 in Saudi Arabia).

Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

  • Investigation found Galina Timchenko's phone had been infected with NSO Group's spyware
  • Researcher could not identify who deployed it
NEW YORK: A leading Russian journalist has had her phone compromised using Israeli spyware, researchers said Wednesday, the latest sign that phone hacking tools are being used to spy on media workers and opposition figures worldwide.
A joint investigation by Canadian Internet watchdog Citizen Lab and digital rights group Access Now found that the phone of Galina Timchenko had been infected using spyware built by the Israeli company NSO Group. The infection began on or around Feb. 10, 2023, the researchers said. They did not identify who would have deployed it.
Timchenko — the co-founder and publisher of independent Russian news outlet Meduza — was in Berlin at the time of the hack, the researchers said.
Media defense groups condemned the alleged surveillance, with the Committee to Protect Journalists saying “journalists and their sources are not free and safe if they are spied on.” Timchenko was quoted in a story published by Meduza on Wednesday as saying the hacking left her feeling “like I’d been stripped naked in the town square.”
In an email, NSO said it “always investigates credible allegations of misuse.” The company did not say whether an investigation had been opened in this case, or respond when asked for an example of any past investigation.
Researchers, lawmakers and journalists have repeatedly accused NSO of helping governments spy on political opponents and undermine independent reporting. In 2021, the company was blacklisted by the US government over human rights concerns.
Timchenko is a particularly high profile alleged victim. One of the pillars of Russia’s independent media scene, she set up Meduza in Latvia after being fired as the editor of one of Russia’s most popular news websites for falling foul of the authorities. The outlet has since become a prominent source of news amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

  • Alphabet cut about 12,000 jobs earlier in January
LONDON: Google parent Alphabet is laying off employees from its global recruiting team as the tech giant continues to slow hiring, it said on Wednesday.
The company’s decision to let go of a few hundred employees is not part of a wide-scale layoff and will retain a significant majority of the team for hiring critical roles. It will also help the workers search for roles within the company and elsewhere.
Alphabet is the first “Big Tech” company to lay off employees this quarter, after peers like Meta, Microsoft and Amazon downsized aggressively earlier in 2023 as a weak economy put an end to their pandemic-led hiring sprees.
California-based Alphabet cut about 12,000 jobs in January, reducing its workforce by 6 percent.
Layoffs in the US rose more than threefold in August from July and nearly fourfold compared with a year ago, according to a report by employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that new claims for state unemployment benefits would rise by about 8 percent in the week ended Sept. 9, after having fallen 13,000 to 216,000 in the prior seven-day period.

Arab News has reached out to Alphabet representatives to learn if layoffs have impacted the Middle East.

With Reuters

