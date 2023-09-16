From icon to emblem: Riyadh Front rebrands as ROSHN Front

ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, has announced the rebranding of the iconic Riyadh Front as ROSHN Front. The move is a significant step in ROSHN’s evolution toward becoming a multi-asset real estate developer.

Issuing a press release on the occasion, ROSHN said that the rebranding emphasizes its dedication to creating holistic and sustainable communities that enrich the lives of those who reside, work and play there. The name change not only reflects the evolving vision of the destination, it also symbolizes a new era of development excellence that ROSHN is introducing to Riyadh.

The acquisition and rebranding of ROSHN Front marks the latest evolution in ROSHN’s strategy of building coast-to-coast in Saudi Arabia, expanding its range of operations to elevate the quality of life, and lead the region in innovation and disruptive technologies. This journey will transform ROSHN into a globally significant multi-asset-class developer and help fulfill the goals of Vision 2030, the press release said.

ROSHN’s Group CEO David Grover said: “The metamorphosis of Riyadh Front to ROSHN Front is a cornerstone in ROSHN Group’s evolution. This rebranding not only mirrors our deep-rooted commitment to redefining urban living in Saudi Arabia, it also cements our stance at the forefront of mixed-use community development.”

ROSHN Front comprises a mixed-use lifestyle retail and F&B destination, which welcomes more than 10 million visitors annually, and a commercial district that features world-class workspaces. Features of the development include 1 km of walking promenades and green spaces, and state-of-the-art facilities such as a fitness center, a four-star hotel and meeting rooms, as well as conference halls.

The mixed-use assets of ROSHN Front will complement the array of amenities being developed by ROSHN at its adjoining flagship SEDRA community in Riyadh.

Residents of SEDRA, the first phase of which was launched in October 2021, benefit from a combination of features that are unique in the market, including a design that blends traditional architectural styles with cutting-edge technology, a network of green and open spaces, pedestrian-friendly “living streets,” long-term maintenance and management frameworks, and walkable access to a range of health, education, retail, entertainment and sports facilities.

In October 2022, ROSHN launched the sale of the second phase of SEDRA, which added 2,171 homes to Riyadh’s most sought-after development; the release of the third and fourth phases will follow.