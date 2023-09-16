You are here

From icon to emblem: Riyadh Front rebrands as ROSHN Front
ROSHN Front comprises a mixed-use lifestyle retail and F&B destination, which welcomes more than 10 million visitors annually, and a commercial district.
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, has announced the rebranding of the iconic Riyadh Front as ROSHN Front. The move is a significant step in ROSHN’s evolution toward becoming a multi-asset real estate developer.

Issuing a press release on the occasion, ROSHN said that the rebranding emphasizes its dedication to creating holistic and sustainable communities that enrich the lives of those who reside, work and play there. The name change not only reflects the evolving vision of the destination, it also symbolizes a new era of development excellence that ROSHN is introducing to Riyadh.

The acquisition and rebranding of ROSHN Front marks the latest evolution in ROSHN’s strategy of building coast-to-coast in Saudi Arabia, expanding its range of operations to elevate the quality of life, and lead the region in innovation and disruptive technologies. This journey will transform ROSHN into a globally significant multi-asset-class developer and help fulfill the goals of Vision 2030, the press release said.

ROSHN’s Group CEO David Grover said: “The metamorphosis of Riyadh Front to ROSHN Front is a cornerstone in ROSHN Group’s evolution. This rebranding not only mirrors our deep-rooted commitment to redefining urban living in Saudi Arabia, it also cements our stance at the forefront of mixed-use community development.”

ROSHN Front comprises a mixed-use lifestyle retail and F&B destination, which welcomes more than 10 million visitors annually, and a commercial district that features world-class workspaces. Features of the development include 1 km of walking promenades and green spaces, and state-of-the-art facilities such as a fitness center, a four-star hotel and meeting rooms, as well as conference halls.

The mixed-use assets of ROSHN Front will complement the array of amenities being developed by ROSHN at its adjoining flagship SEDRA community in Riyadh.

Residents of SEDRA, the first phase of which was launched in October 2021, benefit from a combination of features that are unique in the market, including a design that blends traditional architectural styles with cutting-edge technology, a network of green and open spaces, pedestrian-friendly “living streets,” long-term maintenance and management frameworks, and walkable access to a range of health, education, retail, entertainment and sports facilities.

In October 2022, ROSHN launched the sale of the second phase of SEDRA, which added 2,171 homes to Riyadh’s most sought-after development; the release of the third and fourth phases will follow.

Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

The Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Supplies Company has launched the first commercial batch of Enoxaparin, to be fully manufactured in the Kingdom.

Khaled bin Saleh Al-Khattaf, CEO of SPIMACO Addwaeih, said that Enoxaparin, which is being manufactured at the company’s facility in Qassim, is the first biosimilar product to be produced in an integrated manner in the GCC by a national pharmaceutical company. The company began manufacturing after completing the technology transfer and localization process.

He said that pre-filled syringe Enoxaparin injections are low-molecular-weight heparin, used to treat blood clots and prevent their formation.

Al-Khattaf applauded the Kingdom’s ambitious strides toward becoming a global hub in the pharmaceutical industry. “This pioneering step reflects the nation’s commitment to leveraging our technological and scientific prowess, local talent, advanced infrastructure, and the unwavering support from our leadership. Our sustained investment is geared toward ensuring pharmaceutical security not just for the Kingdom but also for the wider region,” he added.

Looking ahead, SPIMACO is resolute in its mission to manufacture world-class quality medical preparations, bolstering the Kingdom’s position as a global stronghold in the pharmaceutical industry. “Our endeavors,” said Al-Khattaf, “align perfectly with Saudi Vision 2030, marking a significant milestone in our journey of leadership and innovation in the pharmaceutical sphere.” 

Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Areeb Capital has acquired a property within the Jabal Omar project in Makkah, located in the west of Masjid Al-Haram, at a cost of SR521 million ($138.9 million). This acquisition was facilitated by one of the company’s real estate funds, overseeing the entire acquisition process.

Areeb Capital is a rapidly expanding group headquartered in Jeddah, helmed by Khalid Al-Jabri as its chief executive officer. The company specializes in innovative investment offerings across Saudi Arabia, Europe, and North Africa.

The Makkah property is strategically situated on the west side of the Grand Mosque, approximately 300 meters from it, a significant direction of prayer for millions of Muslims. Covering an area of 3,065 square meters, the property is designated for the construction of a mixed-use tower, which will include residential apartments. The planned tower will boast a total built-up area exceeding 59,668 square meters, with a salable area of 36,921 square meters.

“This substantial acquisition underscores Areeb Capital’s optimistic outlook for the broader Saudi market, and more specifically, the real estate sector in Makkah. The company’s move aligns seamlessly with the forward-thinking vision of King Salman, custodian of the two holy mosques, and the visionary Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman,” the company said in a statement.

Areeb Capital also highlighted its strong commitment to encouraging foreign investors to participate in Makkah’s real estate sector, in compliance with relevant regulations and laws. This initiative aims to contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030, the ambitious blueprint for making the Saudi financial market appealing to both domestic and international investors. By doing so, it will play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and diversifying income sources.

Furthermore, the press statement outlines Areeb Capital’s intention to make a portion of this investment available through the “Cadaa” platform, set to launch during the current quarter of 2023. Cadaa is a specialized investment platform designed to provide seamless and reliable access to investments for all segments of the investment community. Areeb Capital holds a valid license (No. 30-08119) from Capital Market Authority in Saudi Arabia.

Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services in Saudi Arabia, the 4th edition of Saudi Maritime Congress will take place in Dammam from Sept. 20-21. The event will put the spotlight on the scope of opportunity within this burgeoning sector and the fast-growing maritime logistics potential.

With its economic diversification efforts, policy reforms and foreign direct investment commitments over the next five years, the eyes of the shipping world are on Saudi Arabia as it fast tracks to becoming a world-leading maritime hub.

Chris Morley, group director of Seatrade Maritime, organizers of the event, said: “Progress on maritime transport infrastructure forms part of a wider strategy aimed at developing the domestic ports and logistics sector. We expect maritime logistics to be a fast-growing activity in 2023-27, supported by the government’s ambitious aim of making Saudi Arabia the leading regional logistics hub.”

Through its comprehensive — and free-to-attend — conference program, the congress will deep dive on Vision 2030 and its objectives set out for the maritime and logistics sectors. 

“The improvements in Saudi maritime logistics are expected to boost port revenue, an increasingly important non-oil source of growth. By building out inland logistics hubs and enhancing rail connectivity, the Kingdom is looking to more than quadruple the country’s annual container throughput to 40 million TEU by 2030. The ambitions of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan are quite clearly matched by the scale of so-called giga-projects such as the $500 billion Neom scheme or the plans for the Oxagon port, which will be the largest floating structure in the world,” added Morley.

The two-day exhibition and conference will take place at Dhahran Expo, Dammam, following on from a highly successful event in 2022, which saw an international audience of 3,757 visitors take part and attracted key maritime executives, leading suppliers of marine equipment and services, and crucially, those responsible for shaping the Saudi maritime landscape for the future.

Emphasizing the importance of the congress, several key industry names have signed up to make industry and keynote addresses. These include: Nancy W. Karigithu, principal secretary of the State Department for Shipping and Maritime, Kenya; Erik Jensby, head of business development and membership, BIMCO; and John McDonald, EVP and COO, ABS. Keeping panel sessions across the two days short and sharp, more than 30 speakers are already lined up and will discuss topics ranging from ship management, maritime education, ESG to mega strategies for the future of the maritime industry of the Kingdom, container shipping and tanker freight market update, and offshore and maritime logistics.

Complementing the program is a bustling exhibition featuring companies such as Mawani, IMI, Transport Global Authority, Saudi Global Ports Co, Grandweld, Naghi Marine Company, DP World Middle East, ASRY and more.

Saudi Maritime Congress is a key event for the maritime industry, and it is a great opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the sector. Those interested to attend can join thousands of global maritime professionals for a chance to tap into regional potential and network with the leading figures in the industry. To register for this event, click https://bit.ly/3RpOH5L.

Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Visa, a leader in digital payments, together with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority or Monsha’at, and the Arab National Bank announced Aliyah Alghubayn, the co-founder of Ptway, a Riyadh-based platform that connects companies and part-time job seekers, as the winner of
its second “She’s Next” grant program for Saudi Arabia. The winner was selected at an award ceremony held at Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman University. 

Handpicked from a pool of more than 880 applicants from the GCC, the winning woman-owned small business received a $50,000 grant along with a year of business coaching from International Trade Center, a joint agency of the UN and World Trade Organization, and $3,000 in Amazon Web Services credits. The business coaching will be provided by the ITC SheTrades Initiative, ITC’s flagship women and trade program. The winner was selected from a pool of applicants representing a range of sectors including but not limited to textiles, education, food and beverage, professional services, beauty and wellness.

The She’s Next finals event in Saudi Arabia was also open to shortlisted applicants from Bahrain and Oman where the program is running for the first time. Aida Almudaifa, founder of Early Riser, won the Bahrain edition of She’s Next and $50,000, while Yasmeen Al-Alawi, founder of Sprout, won the Oman edition and $50,000. 

A jury evaluated entries based on the following criteria: the progression of applicant’s entrepreneurial journey, robustness of their business metrics, digital presence, and a demonstrated ability to problem-solve confidently. The members of the jury in Saudi Arabia included: Ali Bailoun, Visa’s regional general manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman; Abdullah A. Alshamrani, general manager at The Center of Digital Entrepreneurship, under MCIT; Afnan Ababtain, director of women entrepreneurship at Monsha’at; and Khalid Alrashed, head of retail banking group, anb.

For the first time, She’s Next included a People’s Favorite award with a cash prize of $10,000 for one winner from each of the three countries, voted for online by members of the public. This award went to Saria Alderhali, founder of Bondai, Saudi Arabia’s largest marketplace for tours and experiences; Esraa Al-Janahi, founder of EJS Dynamic Fitness, a boutique fitness facility in Bahrain; and Shamsa Al-Salami, founder of Zumr, an Oman-based platform that bridges the gap between the financially excluded and formal financial services.

“In a world where women-owned small businesses consistently demonstrate their resilience and future-forward optimism, Visa is proud to acknowledge and support these trailblazing female entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia. We extend our heartfelt congratulations once again to the winners of She’s Next in the Kingdom and look forward to supporting them in their business journey,” said Bailoun. He also said that since the Kingdom’s launching of the Vision 2030 and it having women’s empowerment as one of its pillars toward achieving a “dynamic society,” Visa itself has seen a huge influx of women among its own workforce and an even greater influx in the number of women entrepreneurs in the region.

Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Mastercard and Fintech Saudi announced signing a memorandum of understanding during Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023, to advance the growth and development of the Saudi fintech industry. The announcement marks another step toward powering an inclusive digital economy and advancing entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives and ongoing efforts to create a thriving small and midsize enterprise sector, the partnership has been launched to create an enabling environment for the Kingdom’s burgeoning fintech community to grow and fulfill its potential.

Utilizing Mastercard’s expertise, advisory and solutions, fintechs across the country will be supported to scale and grow their businesses, taking advantage of new opportunities. Ultimately, the Mastercard and Fintech Saudi partnership aims to facilitate meaningful collaboration and bolster the Kingdom’s rapidly growing fintech space by accelerating its digital transformation and empowering homegrown and Saudi-based entities to go to market faster. 

“Our strategic cooperation with Mastercard reiterates our commitment to fostering innovation and expansion in the fintech industry. We can help fintech companies to develop innovative payment methods and digital services that enhance the rapidly expanding sector in the Kingdom by utilizing Mastercard’s knowledge and network. In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, our partnership with Mastercard is another milestone that recognizes the immense potential of Saudi Arabia’s fintech industry. Together, we will foster innovation, expertise and resources needed to foster financial growth and economic prosperity,” said Nezar A. Alhaidar, managing director, Fintech Saudi.

“Fast becoming a global hub of tech and SME innovation, Saudi Arabia is successfully building a vibrant fintech ecosystem, with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s commitment to developing a cashless economy serving as the foundation of this success. As a global technology company in the payments industry, we pride ourselves on working closely with our private and public sector partners to transform the fintech space in Saudi Arabia. Our partnership with Fintech Saudi aligns with this goal and will enable us to better support new and established startups by delivering secure, innovative, and diverse payment solutions and digital services,” said Adam Jones, country general manager, MENA Central, Mastercard.

In keeping with Mastercard’s mission, vision and values, the technology company’s partnership with Fintech Saudi extends efforts to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere. 

Crucially, the MoU underlines Fintech Saudi’s dedication to serving as a catalyst for the development of the Kingdom’s fintech industry. By partnering with Mastercard, Fintech Saudi — launched by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority — aims to build on its work to support 525 fintech startups in the Kingdom by 2030. 

According to the Fintech Saudi 2021-2022 Annual Report, there are currently 147 active fintechs in Saudi Arabia — up from 82 (a 79 percent increase) in 2021. Together with Mastercard, Fintech Saudi will work to create even more financial growth and economic prosperity by empowering the development of more Saudi startups.

