Kuwait to expand fiber optic services in partnership with private sector

The ministry said that it is coordinating with the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, known as KAPP, on selecting a strategic partner through KAPP’s open competition for competent and qualified international and regional companies. File
The ministry said that it is coordinating with the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, known as KAPP, on selecting a strategic partner through KAPP’s open competition for competent and qualified international and regional companies. File
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Kuwait to expand fiber optic services in partnership with private sector

Kuwait to expand fiber optic services in partnership with private sector
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Aiming to create more job opportunities and enhance competitiveness in the telecom sector under Kuwait Vision 2035, the country is planning to expand its fiber optic services, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Communications. 

The ministry said that it is coordinating with the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, known as KAPP, on selecting a strategic partner through KAPP’s open competition for competent and qualified international and regional companies. 

It noted that the partnership will take the form of a specialized company licensed by the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority, managed by the selected operator and the government representative, adding that this will be through a public offering in accordance with the Public-Private Partnership Law. 

The ministry added that the fixed communications network will be established, developed, and operated, with the infrastructure ownership preserved by the ministry. 

Moreover, the ministry stressed that the company will provide interconnection services for communications and information technology operators, licensed in the country, which will provide its services directly to users. 

Furthermore, it stressed that this collaboration will build an advanced communications infrastructure and make a qualitative leap in the national digital economy. It added that the project comes to finalize the country’s communications project, which is part of Kuwait’s new vision. 

The communications authority added that a committee had been formed to study the project and follow up on its implementation process. 

Topics: Kuwait IT Telecom jobs

Turkish President Erdogan asks Musk to build Tesla factory in Turkiye

Turkish President Erdogan asks Musk to build Tesla factory in Turkiye
Updated 18 September 2023
Reuters

Turkish President Erdogan asks Musk to build Tesla factory in Turkiye

Turkish President Erdogan asks Musk to build Tesla factory in Turkiye
Updated 18 September 2023
Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk to build a Tesla factory in Turkiye, Anadolu Agency posted on social media platform X on Sunday.
Erdogan asked Musk during a meeting at Turkish House, a skyscraper near the United Nations in New York, the Turkish state-owned news agency said.
Musk is also set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California on Monday. Musk posted on X that their talks would focus on artificial intelligence technology.
Erdogan is in the US to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Tesla in August expressed an interest in building a factory in India that would produce a low-cost electric vehicle (EV). Tesla currently has six factories and is building a seventh in Mexico in northern Nuevo Leon state, part of the electric carmaker’s push to expand its global footprint.
Musk said in May that the automaker would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year.
Tesla shares are up 123 percent so far this year and the automaker on Saturday said it had produced its 5 millionth car.
Tesla and the Turkish embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Topics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Elon Musk Tesla Turkiye

Riyadh airport leads with 82% customer commitment rate in August: GACA

Riyadh airport leads with 82% customer commitment rate in August: GACA
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Riyadh airport leads with 82% customer commitment rate in August: GACA

Riyadh airport leads with 82% customer commitment rate in August: GACA
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has outperformed other air terminals in the Kingdom in service levels and the overall travel experience, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

This Riyadh-based airport, categorized as an air base with a capacity to handle over 15 million passengers annually, has secured the first position by achieving a commitment rate of 82 percent in August.

This rate marks a considerable increase from the 64 percent recorded in April.

The authority has set 14 key performance indicators to evaluate the performance of airports. These KPIs encompass various aspects, including passengers’ waiting times during check-in, security procedures and the duration spent at baggage claims.

Additionally, the study evaluated passport and customs screening areas, besides the accessibility of facilities for individuals with special needs. 

According to the monthly report, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah achieved the second position with a commitment rate of 45 percent, reflecting an increase from the 36 percent recorded in April.

In the second category, which includes international airports in the Kingdom with annual passenger volumes ranging from 5 million to 15 million, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah claimed the top spot with a commitment rate of 82 percent.

Following closely, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam secured a commitment rate of 73 percent, as highlighted in the report.

In the third category, which pertains to international airports in the Kingdom with annual passenger volumes ranging from 2 million to 5 million, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jizan claimed the top position with a commitment rate of 88 percent.

The report also showed that Abha International Airport achieved a commitment rate of 75 percent in August.

In the fourth category, AlUla International Airport took the top position. Despite handling fewer than 2 million passengers annually, it achieved a 100 percent commitment rate, surpassing other airports in terms of total average waiting times for departure and flight arrival.

In the fifth category, which encompasses domestic airports, Najran Airport emerged as the leader with a 100 percent commitment rate. It outperformed all competing airports in average waiting time for departure and flight arrival.

Topics: General Authority of Civil Aviation King Khalid International Airport

Kuwait's Zain Group increases its share in TASC Towers to 93%

Kuwait’s Zain Group increases its share in TASC Towers to 93%
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Kuwait’s Zain Group increases its share in TASC Towers to 93%

Kuwait’s Zain Group increases its share in TASC Towers to 93%
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwaiti telecom major Zain Group announced on Thursday that it increased its share in the UAE-based TASC Towers from 83.47 percent to 92.87 percent, according to a press release.  

In a disclosure letter sent to Boursa Kuwait, Zain Group Vice-Chairman and CEO Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi announced that the company will continue to operate independently with a board of non-Zain majority members.  

Given the nature of Zain’s shareholding and the independent operating model, TASC Towers will remain an associate company of Zain Group.   

In the material information disclosure, Al-Kharafi emphasized that the declaration would not impact his company’s financial position.

TASC Towers is the largest independent tower company in the Middle East and North Africa region.

In July, Zain Group, in collaboration with Qatari telecoms company Ooredoo, announced their discussions to establish the largest tower company in the Middle East and North Africa. 

The statement indicated that these negotiations aimed to consolidate their collective telecommunication tower assets, numbering around 30,000, located in Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq, and Jordan. The plan was to create an independent tower company through a cash and share deal. 

However, the statement added that the deal was subject to agreement on final terms, signing of definitive agreements, and obtaining all required corporate and regulatory approvals.  

As per Ooredoo’s statement, the expanded tower company was planned to maintain its independence and function as a standalone entity, delivering passive infrastructure services across the region. The emphasis was on optimizing operational efficiency, seeking synergies, and reducing carbon emissions. 

The joint statement further emphasized that the transaction had the potential to enhance shareholder value for both Ooredoo Group and the Kuwaiti telecom giant by establishing a more efficient capital structure. 

“Both operators are committed to executing on their respective growth strategies to unlock significant capital and maximize value for shareholders while at the same time reducing the carbon footprint within the MENA region,” the joint statement said at that time. 

Topics: Zain Group TASC Towers

Saudi Arabia attends Broadband Commission's meeting to bridge digital divide

Saudi Arabia attends Broadband Commission’s meeting to bridge digital divide
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia attends Broadband Commission’s meeting to bridge digital divide

Saudi Arabia attends Broadband Commission’s meeting to bridge digital divide
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia actively participated in the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development’s annual meeting held in New York on Sunday, with an aim to enhance the contributions of the communications, space, and technology sectors.    

Represented by Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, the governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission, the Kingdom’s participation aimed to propose policies and recommendations to bridge the digital divide and foster the growth of the digital economy.   

The high-profile meeting, attended by dignitaries from various government and industrial sectors worldwide, delved into crucial topics such as the significance of investment and funding to narrow the global digital gap.    

Discussions also revolved around connecting the 2.6 billion individuals globally who lack internet access and addressing challenges and barriers within the digital landscape.  

Held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in the US, the Broadband Commission meeting emphasized the importance of universal connectivity through partnerships to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. 

In September 2020, Al-Tamimi took part in a virtual meeting of the UN Broadband Commission, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s role in technology and its efforts to bridge the digital divide and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 

During the meeting, Al-Tamimi also outlined the proactive measures taken by Saudi Arabia during its G20 presidency in 2020. These measures were aimed at promoting the global use of digital technology, bridging the digital divide, and addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic through the application of modern technology. 

A report published in September of the previous year by the independent analytics company OpenSignal revealed that the Kingdom achieved a notable 5G availability rate of 28.2 percent. This figure placed Saudi Arabia just slightly behind Bahrain and Kuwait, where 5G availability stood at 34.9 percent and 33.6 percent, respectively.  

Saudi Arabia’s achievement is significant given its larger geographical area compared to other countries in the region. The assessment, titled “Benchmarking the GCC 5G Experience,” described the 5G network availability in Saudi Arabia as “outstanding.” 

Topics: Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 50.39 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 11,104.15. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.04 billion ($1.07 billion) as 85 of the stocks advanced, while 129 retreated.  

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also slipped 16.60 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 22,791.81. This comes as 22 of the listed stocks advanced, while as many as 24 retreated. 

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 6.71 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 1,429.22. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi exchange has made a significant stride in advancing the Kingdom’s capital market by introducing the new Tadawul Size Indices and the Initial Public Offering Index, effective Sunday. 

These indices, comprising the Tadawul Large Cap, Tadawul Medium Cap, Tadawul Small Cap, and Tadawul IPO Index, reflect a milestone in the market’s evolution. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. The company’s share price surged 7.19 percent to SR21.18. 

Other top performers include Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. as well as Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co., whose share prices soared by 6.67 percent and 6.28 percent, to stand at SR0.16 and SR51.60, respectively. 

The worst performer was Riyadh Cables Group Co as its share price dropped by 5.77 percent to SR66.90.  

Other poor performers were Alujain Corp. as well as Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices dropped by 5.61 percent and 3.49 percent to stand at SR45.45 and SR21.00, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology has made an announcement regarding the board of directors’ intention to recommend the purchase of its own shares to the extraordinary general assembly. 

As per a Tadawul statement, the proposed maximum number of shares for repurchase is 293,770, with the intention of keeping them as treasury shares. This decision is driven by the board of directors’ observation that the market share price is currently below its fair value. 

The filing on the stock exchange also revealed that the acquisition of these shares will be financed through the company’s internal resources or bank facilities. 

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI stocks

