Kuwait to expand fiber optic services in partnership with private sector

RIYADH: Aiming to create more job opportunities and enhance competitiveness in the telecom sector under Kuwait Vision 2035, the country is planning to expand its fiber optic services, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Communications.

The ministry said that it is coordinating with the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, known as KAPP, on selecting a strategic partner through KAPP’s open competition for competent and qualified international and regional companies.

It noted that the partnership will take the form of a specialized company licensed by the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority, managed by the selected operator and the government representative, adding that this will be through a public offering in accordance with the Public-Private Partnership Law.

The ministry added that the fixed communications network will be established, developed, and operated, with the infrastructure ownership preserved by the ministry.

Moreover, the ministry stressed that the company will provide interconnection services for communications and information technology operators, licensed in the country, which will provide its services directly to users.

Furthermore, it stressed that this collaboration will build an advanced communications infrastructure and make a qualitative leap in the national digital economy. It added that the project comes to finalize the country’s communications project, which is part of Kuwait’s new vision.

The communications authority added that a committee had been formed to study the project and follow up on its implementation process.