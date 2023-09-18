You are here

Saudi industry minister visits China to cement trade ties

The minister is scheduled to head the Kingdom’s delegation participating as a guest of honor at the China-Arab States Expo, which will be held from Sept. 21-24 in Yinchuan, Ningxia. SPA
The minister is scheduled to head the Kingdom's delegation participating as a guest of honor at the China-Arab States Expo, which will be held from Sept. 21-24 in Yinchuan, Ningxia. SPA
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi industry minister visits China to cement trade ties

Saudi industry minister visits China to cement trade ties
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to expand collaborations between Saudi Arabia and China, Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources held meetings with a range of officials and business leaders during a tour of the East Asian country.

Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef also toured various companies and factories located in different Chinese cities as part of his trip, which began on Sunday.

As well as the meetings, he chaired the Saudi delegation and participated as a guest of honor in the China-Arab State Summit, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Others to make the trip include Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem, president of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu; Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, the vice minister of industry and mineral resources for mining affairs, and several leaders from the industry and mineral resources sector. 

On Monday in Beijing, Alkhorayef held a meeting with Jin Zhuanglong, China’s minister of industry and information technology. The discussions revolved around strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries in the industrial sector. 

Alkhorayef also met with China’s Minister of Natural Resources, Wang Guanghua, and Li Jinfa, chairman of the Geological Survey of China. They explored opportunities and challenges in the mining sector and discussed ways to enhance joint collaboration to foster growth in the mineral industry in the region. 

Additionally, the Saudi minister held talks with Peng Qiming, president of the Mining Association, and Gi Honglin, president of the China Nonferrous Metal Industry Association. These meetings centered on mutual interests and efforts aimed at promoting economic growth and infrastructure development in the mining sector between the two countries. 

Furthermore, Alkhorayef held discussions with the CEO of the Chinese Norinco Group, Chen Defang. The two parties discussed enhancing cooperation, exchanging expertise, and sharing experiences. Norinco Group has joint ventures in several petroleum and chemical industries with Saudi Aramco. 

The minister is scheduled to head the Kingdom’s delegation participating as a guest of honor at the China-Arab States Expo, which will be held from Sept. 21-24 in Yinchuan, Ningxia. He will also take part in the China-Saudi Trade Investment Promotion Conference, in addition to his participation at the Minerals Investment Forum in Shanghai, China. 

The visit is to further strengthen the economic partnership between Saudi Arabia and China in the industrial and mining sectors. It also allows the two sides to review their qualitative investment opportunities. Moreover, the move highlights the Kingdom’s initiatives to advance these two strategic sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China

Aramco chief calls for multi-dimensional energy transition to avert crisis

Aramco chief calls for multi-dimensional energy transition to avert crisis
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

Aramco chief calls for multi-dimensional energy transition to avert crisis

Aramco chief calls for multi-dimensional energy transition to avert crisis
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco chief on Monday urged the global leaders to adopt a more comprehensive approach to the global energy transition keeping in mind the affordability factor as well.

Amin Nasser was speaking at the 24th World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Canada. The CEO and president of the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. highlighted the potential consequences of ignoring issues related to energy security and affordability of each country in switching over to renewables.

“While much of the Global North is focusing on environmental sustainability, the priority for many in the Global South is economic survival. Transition planning has not sufficiently recognized this clear need for distinctive solutions, and a widening divide is an inevitable result,” he said on the risk of the global energy transition divide.

Nasser highlighted the need for a “multi-source, multi-speed, and multi-dimensional” strategy that accounts for the complexity and scale of transitioning a $100 trillion global economy.

“In short, the re-invention of our entire energy-based way of life in less than 30 years. Let us be inspired by that, but understand it means making history,” he stated.

“The current transition shortcomings are already causing mass confusion across industries that produce and/or rely on energy. Long-term planners and investors do not know which way to turn. It is increasing the risk of acute supply-demand imbalances in conventional energy, and therefore an even more serious energy crisis where countries and people, not just assets, are stranded,” he added.

The congress will continue until Sep. 21 under the theme “Energy transition: The path to net zero.”

Topics: Aramco transition energy

MENA region's renewable energy capacity surges by 400% annually

MENA region’s renewable energy capacity surges by 400% annually
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

MENA region's renewable energy capacity surges by 400% annually

MENA region’s renewable energy capacity surges by 400% annually
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant stride toward sustainable progress, the Middle East and North Africa region has witnessed a surge of 292 gigawatts in prospective renewable energy capacity, marking a 400 percent year-over-year growth since 2022, according to a report by the Global Energy Monitor. 

The report noted that this surge in capacity is substantial enough to meet the energy demands of countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar combined, underlining the region’s growing commitment to clean and sustainable solutions. 

The findings also revealed that over 60 percent of these projects are dedicated to green hydrogen production. 

While this progress has bolstered operational renewables capacity in the region by 50 percent, the report pointed out that it still accounts for less than 25 percent of the capacity that South America has operationalized during the same period. 

The study also underscored that, in order for the MENA region to achieve its goal of decarbonizing the electricity sector entirely by 2050, it will need to add 19 GW of wind and solar capacity each year until then. 

Furthermore, the report highlighted the significant investments made by two MENA sovereign wealth funds-backed companies — ACWA Power, a key player in Saudi Arabia’s energy transition, and UAE government-owned renewable firm Masdar.  

These companies are investing in at least 46 GW of prospective renewables capacity across more than 21 countries, a figure three times greater than their local investments of 14 GW. 

ACWA Power, in particular, is actively engaged as an owner or operator in over 20.2 GW of prospective renewables capacity abroad, while its complete prospective renewables capacity within Saudi Arabia, regardless of developer, stands at 19.3 GW, the report noted.  

Masdar has launched the Etihad 7 program with the goal of installing 20 GW of solar and wind capacity in Africa by 2035. Additionally, the government-owned firm intends to establish a specific climate fund from the UAE’s sovereign wealth reserves. 

That said, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency, institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, play a vital role in providing the necessary capital for the energy transition.  

Their contributions are instrumental in advancing the adoption of renewable energy sources, reducing carbon emissions, and advancing sustainability goals on a global scale, the report added. 

Topics: MENA ACWA Power Masdar renewables

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia's TASI sheds 68 points to close at 11,036  

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI sheds 68 points to close at 11,036  
Updated 18 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia's TASI sheds 68 points to close at 11,036  

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI sheds 68 points to close at 11,036  
Updated 18 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index in Saudi Arabia concluded Monday’s trading session at 11,036.04 points, marking a decline of 68.11 points or 0.61 percent. 

The parallel market Nomu closed the day at 22,289.71 points, reflecting a drop of 502.09 points or 2.2 percent. MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also edged down 10.16 points to settle at 1,419.06 points, a 0.71 percent dip. 

TASI reported a trading volume of SR5.6 billion ($1.5 billion), with 41 stocks gaining and 176 losing steam.  

Nomu, on the other hand, reported a trading volume of SR25.1 million. 

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. emerged as TASI’s standout performer, surging 5.14 percent to SR36.80. 

The share price of Savola Group rose 3.65 percent to SR36.90, while Southern Province Cement Co. saw its stock climb 3.46 percent to SR46.35. 

Alujain Corp. and Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. were among other companies that ended the day on a positive note. 

In contrast, Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. closed as the day’s underperformer, falling 9.98 percent to SR17.14. 

Share prices of Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Saudi Research and Media Group fell 6.68 percent and 6.61 percent to SR123 and SR161, respectively. 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and Arab Sea Information System Co. were also among TASI’s worst performers. 

In Nomu, National Building and Marketing Co. incurred the most significant loss, plunging 9.21 percent to close at SR226.80. 

Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co. and Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology also recorded losses, with their shares declining to SR44 and SR440.80, down 8.71 percent and 7.20 percent, respectively. 

However, Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. outperformed other stocks in Nomu, gaining 7.61 percent to SR12.16. 

Maya Holding Co. also finished in the green, rising 6.75 percent to SR120.20.  

Al Rashid Industrial Co. and Raoom Trading Co. joined the gainers league, closing at SR40.10 and SR109, up 4.43 percent and 4.01 percent, respectively.  

Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. also rose 3.1 percent to close at SR70.90. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul

Saudi minister urges global efforts to ensure energy security

Saudi minister urges global efforts to ensure energy security
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister urges global efforts to ensure energy security

Saudi minister urges global efforts to ensure energy security
  Prince Abdulaziz said the oil producers' group is not targeting prices but it is trying to make markets less volatile
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday said the whole world should focus on energy security.

Speaking at the World Petroleum Congress in Canada, he described the conduct of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries “benign” and likened its approach to central banks around the world making decisions to fight rising inflation.

The congress is a five-day gathering of officials from oil-producing countries in Calgary, Alberta, Canada’s oil capital.

Prince Abdulaziz said the oil producers’ group is not targeting prices but it is trying to make markets less volatile.

The minister said the international energy markets need light-handed regulation.

He said there was ongoing uncertainty about Chinese demand, European growth and central bank action to tackle inflation.

Asked about Chinese demand, Prince Abdulaziz said the situation “is not bad yet.”

“The jury’s still out. This is the fundamental issue — the jury’s still out.”

Saudi Arabia and Russia on Sept. 5 extended voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels of oil per day to year end. OPEC, Russia and allied producers are known as OPEC+.

The Saudi minister noted that supply and demand forecasts are not always reliable.

“It’s always better to go by my motto, which is, ‘I believe it when I see it.’ When reality comes around as it’s been forecast, Hallelujah, we can produce more.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC OPEC+

Oil demand of JODI nations at 5-year seasonal high: report 

Oil demand of JODI nations at 5-year seasonal high: report 
Updated 18 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil demand of JODI nations at 5-year seasonal high: report 

Oil demand of JODI nations at 5-year seasonal high: report 
Updated 18 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Amid supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, oil demand in countries included in the Joint Organizations Data Initiative remained at a five-year seasonal high in July. 

According to the latest JODI report, demand was up by 3.24 million barrels per day in July compared to the same month last year. 

The report further stated that India, China and the US drove this increase. 

However, oil demand in JODI-reporting countries witnessed a decline of 3 million bpd in July compared to June. 

Aligned with the output cut decision of OPEC+, Saudi Arabia’s crude production for July fell by 943,000 bpd to 9.01 million bpd, while its crude exports dipped by 792,000 bpd to 6.01 million bpd, a 25-month low. 

Moreover, the Kingdom’s product inventories increased by 4.65 million barrels, while crude stockpiles fell by 2.96 million barrels. 

In April, OPEC+ decided to reduce oil output by 1.2 million bpd, with Saudi Arabia pledging to cut production by 500,000 bpd. 

The Kingdom implemented an additional 1 million bpd cut in June, a decision which was later extended until December 2023. 

In June, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman urged everyone to trust OPEC+, and he hailed it as the most effective international organization working hard to maintain market stability. 

According to the report, the Kingdom’s crude and oil products closing stocks rose by 1.69 million barrels to 236.75 million in July. 

On the other hand, China’s crude imports in July fell by 2.3 million bpd to 10.32 million. 

Chinese demand fell by 2.71 million bpd to 15.31 million in July but was still up 2.11 million bpd from year-ago levels. 

The report further noted that Japan’s crude inventories increased by 5.97 million barrels in July to a 10-month high, while Spain’s gasoline demand rose to a 15-year high. 

JODI also added that Italy’s gasoline demand rose to an eight-year high in July. 

Topics: Oil Joint Organizations Data Initiative OPEC+

