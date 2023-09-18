You are here

  • Home
  • Global coordinated action required to solve climate change, inequality: Ex-UK PM
UNGA78
UNGA78

Global coordinated action required to solve climate change, inequality: Ex-UK PM

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at the Sustainable Development Summit in New York on Monday. (UN Web TV)
Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at the Sustainable Development Summit in New York on Monday. (UN Web TV)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vsuhc

Updated 21 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

Global coordinated action required to solve climate change, inequality: Ex-UK PM

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at the Sustainable Development Summit in New York on Monday. (UN Web TV)
  • Gordon Brown: ‘Unless we act now, we won’t achieve anything that we want to achieve by 2030’
  • Sustainable Development Summit marks halfway point in implementation of UN’s SDGs
Updated 21 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: Global problems such as climate change, pandemics and inequality cannot be solved without coordinated international action, former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown said on Monday during the Sustainable Development Summit in New York.

The event at the UN headquarters marks the halfway point in the implementation of the organization’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Brown, who is the UN special envoy for global education, said the world needs to agree on “burden sharing,” and countries who are more able should take more responsibility.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said a major obstacle to achieving the SDGs is the view that for one person to be wealthy, another has to be poor.

“That’s the major obstacle. We saw it, for instance, at the time of COVID, when those who have the capacity to produce a vaccine suddenly decided that it was better to act domestically for themselves than to act for the global community,” he added.

“But this, for me, is the issue that we need to confront. Is it possible that we can create a situation whereby we accept that it’s possible for all of us 8 billion people on this planet to be able to live on this planet and make use of its resources in such a way that we can all be comfortable?”

He said: “There’s really no advantage if we continue the way it has been going before, whereby for you to be rich, I have to be poor. That matter is a matter that all of us have to come to grips with.”

Brown said the key to achieving the SDGs is acting now. “We’ve got droughts, we’ve got floods, we’ve got storms, we’ve got illiteracy, we’ve got disease, we’ve got squalor. Unless we act now, then we won’t achieve anything that we want to achieve by 2030,” he added.

Stefan Schweinfest, director of the UN Statistics Division, announced a new partnership with Google’s Data Commons to make authoritative UN data more findable, accessible and usable for everyone.




The Director of the United Nations Statistics Division Stefan Schweinfest announces a new partnership with Google’s Data Commons on Monday. (UN Web TV)

“In response to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for data-driven transformation of the United Nations, we’re modernizing UN data over the next two years to bring data together from across the entire UN system into a new, user-friendly public interface with advanced search functionality,” Schweinfest said.

“Together, we’ve built the first stage of that: the UN Data Commons for the SDGs. This new interface allows for seamless exploration of SDG data sets, the global SDG report, and analytics facilitating informed data-driven decisions for SDG acceleration.”

Agnes Kalibata, president of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, drew attention to the huge flash flood that swept thousands to their deaths in Libya last week.




The President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa Agnes Kalibata speaks at the Sustainable Development Summit on Monday. (UN Web TV)

“We need a global policy to fix climate change. We also need countries to come through on adaptation,” she said.

“The biggest challenge of all times for the African continent that we need to find solutions to is something we have no ability to find a solution to — it’s called climate change.

“That’s causing droughts and droughts and droughts and floods. And you’re seeing that across the African continent.

“And I don’t know whether Africa alone can do anything about that until we all, as the world, decide to do something.”

Topics: UNGA78 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Related

Special The downtrodden of the Arab world ‘will not be ignored,’ UNGA president tells Arab News video
World
The downtrodden of the Arab world ‘will not be ignored,’ UNGA president tells Arab News
Hassan Kassar sits outside his damaged house, in Derna, Libya September 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Middle-East
UN warns of disease threat in flood-hit Libyan city

President Biden speaks with Morocco’s king, offers support after earthquake

President Biden speaks with Morocco’s king, offers support after earthquake
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

President Biden speaks with Morocco’s king, offers support after earthquake

President Biden speaks with Morocco’s king, offers support after earthquake
  • A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco, with its epicenter in the High Atlas Mountains, on September 8
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

WASHINGTON D.C.: US President Joe Biden spoke with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday to offer condolences following the devastating earthquake that struck earlier this month, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed Washington’s readiness to assist in recovery efforts, the statement said.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco, with its epicenter in the High Atlas Mountains, on September 8 and claimed more than 3,000 lives and destroyed tens of thousands of homes.

Last Thursday, Morocco announced the launch of an aid programme to support and rehouse the residents of around 50,000 damaged buildings, and ordered urgent aid of 30,000 dirhams (nearly $3,000) to affected households.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said it expected that it will take “weeks, months, years to be able to rebuild,” spokesman Benoit Carpentier told journalists from Marrakesh.

* With AFP

Topics: US Morocco Morocco earthquake

Related

Kuwaiti charities reach Morocco’s earthquake-hit regions to support victims
Middle-East
Kuwaiti charities reach Morocco’s earthquake-hit regions to support victims
World Bank to decide Monday on Oct 9-15 meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco – Georgieva
Middle-East
World Bank to decide Monday on Oct 9-15 meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco – Georgieva

Bangladeshi bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib under fire over misogynist remarks

Bangladeshi bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib under fire over misogynist remarks
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

Bangladeshi bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib under fire over misogynist remarks

Bangladeshi bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib under fire over misogynist remarks
  • “If the wife works, the family is ruined, society is ruined,” Tanzim posted on Facebook last year
  • Women form vast majority of workforce at garment factories that have driven Bangladesh's growth
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi cricketer was embroiled in controversy Monday over misogynistic social media posts condemning working women, just days after making a brilliant international debut.

Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib took the wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma with only his fourth delivery in international cricket when the neighbors met in the Asia Cup on Friday, before holding his nerve in the final over to secure victory for Bangladesh.

The resulting adulation for the 20-year-old, though, turned to scorn from women’s rights activists and feminists after his misogynist social media posts came to light.

“If the wife works, the husband’s rights are not ensured,” Tanzim posted on Facebook last year. “If the wife works, the child’s rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged.

“If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined.”

Women form the vast majority of the workforce of the garment factories that have driven much of Bangladesh’s economic growth in recent years.

But conservative patriarchal attitudes remain widespread in the majority Muslim country.

In another post, Tanzim warned men that their sons would not have a “modest” mother if they married “a woman who is accustomed to free mixing with her male friends in a university.”

The comments provoked a backlash, with Paris-based feminist writer Jannatun Nayeem Prity pointing out that the Bangladesh team jerseys were made in factories mostly staffed by women.

“I feel sorry for you that you don’t consider your mother a normal human being,” she added.

Writer Swakrito Noman described the comments as “deeply offensive” in a widely-shared Facebook post, demanding the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) question Tanzim and the player apologize.

Journalist Mejbaul Haque added Monday: “The status of such a distorted form of misogyny is unacceptable. No matter how big a star he is!“

The BCB said it was investigating.

“The issue came to our attention. We are looking into the matter,” its cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.

Tanzim has played 12 first-class matches in his short senior career, after helping Bangladesh win the Under-19 World Cup in 2020.

Topics: Bangladesh tanzim hasan sakib Cricket misogyny

Indian lawmakers bid farewell to British-era parliament building

Indian lawmakers bid farewell to British-era parliament building
Updated 18 September 2023
Reuters

Indian lawmakers bid farewell to British-era parliament building

Indian lawmakers bid farewell to British-era parliament building
  • Old parliament built by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker two decades before 1947 independence
  • 788 members moving to new complex as part of a $2.4 billion rebuild of institutions with a more Indian identity
Updated 18 September 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lawmakers paid tribute on Monday to India’s parliament on the eve of its shift from a British colonial-era building to a brand new complex.

Built by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker two decades before India’s 1947 independence, the old parliament witnessed the tortuous birth of the republic and thereafter served as a custodian of the world’s biggest democracy.

Now it is to become a museum, its 788 members moving to a new, triangular-shaped complex as part of a $2.4 billion rebuild of institutions with a more Indian identity.

“Today is an occasion to recollect and reminisce the parliamentary journey of 75 years of India before the proceedings are shifted to the newly inaugurated building,” Modi told a special session before Tuesday’s move.

In May, Modi inaugurated the new parliament, part of an ambitious redevelopment of the Central Vista complex in New Delhi, amid protests from opposition parties who had wanted India’s president to inaugurate instead.

The new, larger four-story building can seat 1,272.

“It is a very emotional moment to bid farewell to the old parliament building ... Its glory also belongs to us,” Modi told lawmakers in the lower house of the old parliament.

His speech marked the start of a five-day special session called by the government, but there was no immediate confirmation on bills up for discussion.

Indian lawmakers usually meet thrice a year: a budget session, a monsoon session and a winter session.

While opposition leaders questioned the significance of the special session, they bid farewell to the old building and looked forward to better logistics, security and technology.

Topics: India Indian Parliament building

Philippines raises alarm over marine damage in areas frequented by Chinese vessels

Philippines raises alarm over marine damage in areas frequented by Chinese vessels
Updated 18 September 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines raises alarm over marine damage in areas frequented by Chinese vessels

Philippines raises alarm over marine damage in areas frequented by Chinese vessels
  • ‘Chinese maritime militia’ vessels have been recorded several times in Philippines’ exclusive economic zone
  • China claims sovereignty over almost the entirety of the South China Sea
Updated 18 September 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard confirmed on Monday extensive marine environmental damage in areas frequented by the “Chinese maritime militia,” at a time when Philippine authorities are doubling efforts on maritime surveillance in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

The Philippines has recorded vessels believed to be part of the “Chinese maritime militia” on multiple occasions so far this year, which authorities said were present within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“The continued swarming for indiscriminate illegal and destructive fishing activities of the Chinese Maritime Militia in Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal may have directly caused the degradation and destruction of the marine environment in the WPS features,” PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a statement.

He was referring to surveys conducted from Aug. 9 to Sept. 11 on parts of the West Philippine Sea, or the Philippine portion of the South China Sea, where Chinese vessels have been periodically spotted in recent months.

“The PCG launched missions to conduct extensive underwater surveys of the seabed in both Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal. The results of these surveys showed that the marine ecosystem … appeared lifeless, with minimal to no signs of life,” he said.

The surveys also revealed visible discoloration in the seabed of Escoda Shoal, which Tarriela said “strongly indicating that deliberate activities may have been undertaken to modify the natural topography of its underwater terrain.

“The PCG emphasizes the importance of protecting and preserving our marine environment, which plays a crucial role in sustaining marine life and supporting local communities,” he said.

The Philippine military said over the weekend that it was doubling efforts on maritime surveillance after detecting a “resurgence” of Chinese vessels around the West Philippine Sea.

Chinese militia vessels returned in late August, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement, after the military drove away 50 of those vessels in July. There was also “massive harvesting” of corals in the disputed waters, it said.

The Philippines and China are locked in an ongoing territorial dispute in the resource-rich South China Sea, where other nations also have claims. Manila has filed over 400 diplomatic protests against Beijing since 2020, with nearly three dozen filed so far this year.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entirety of the South China Sea based on its so-called “nine-dash line” stretching over 1,500 km off its mainland and cutting into the exclusive economic zones of several countries, including the Philippines.

In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed the expansive Chinese claim of the waters, but Beijing did not recognize the ruling and has in recent years rapidly developed its military presence, including by building artificial island bases in the contested waters.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Related

Philippines to resupply South China Sea troops after Beijing’s block
World
Philippines to resupply South China Sea troops after Beijing’s block
Philippines resupplies troops on South China Sea atoll
World
Philippines resupplies troops on South China Sea atoll

Ukraine dismisses six deputy defense ministers in reshuffle at ministry

Ukraine dismisses six deputy defense ministers in reshuffle at ministry
Updated 18 September 2023
Reuters

Ukraine dismisses six deputy defense ministers in reshuffle at ministry

Ukraine dismisses six deputy defense ministers in reshuffle at ministry
  • Rustem Umerov was appointed defense minister less than two weeks ago to replace Oleksii Reznikov
  • Defense ministry had been dogged by media allegations of corruption
Updated 18 September 2023
Reuters

KYIV: The Ukrainian government decided to dismiss six deputy defense ministers on Monday following the appointment of a new defense minister earlier this month.
The government gave no reason for the dismissals. Those removed from their post included Hanna Maliar, who has frequently issued public updates on Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Rustem Umerov was appointed defense minister less than two weeks ago to replace Oleksii Reznikov. The ministry had been dogged by media allegations of corruption while Reznikov was in the post although he faced no corruption allegations himself.
“Rebooting. We (have) started. We continue. (The) Ministry continues to work as usual,” Umerov said in a Facebook post.
When he took up his post, Umerov said his priorities would include making the ministry the main institution for the coordination of defense forces, enhancing the value attached to individual soldiers, developing Ukraine’s military industry and fighting corruption.
Maliar, a war crimes lawyer, had served as a deputy defense minister since 2021 and her latest update on the war in Ukraine appeared on Monday morning.
She faced criticism last week after initially reporting that Ukrainian forces had recaptured an eastern village from Russian forces, but later saying her report was inaccurate and that fighting was still raging around the village.

Topics: Ukraine

Related

Update Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov speaks during a press conference in Kyiv. (File/AFP)
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky moves to replace wartime defense minister
Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter
World
Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter

Latest updates

Global coordinated action required to solve climate change, inequality: Ex-UK PM
Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at the Sustainable Development Summit in New York on Monday. (UN Web TV)
Five designers receive AlUla Design Award during Paris Design Week
Five designers receive AlUla Design Award during Paris Design Week
Saudi Arabia’s leading events industry exhibition kicks off in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s leading events industry exhibition kicks off in Riyadh
Aramco chief calls for multi-dimensional energy transition to avert crisis
Aramco chief calls for multi-dimensional energy transition to avert crisis
Riyadh-hosted world weightlifting championship concludes with record participation
Riyadh-hosted world weightlifting championship concludes with record participation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.