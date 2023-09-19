You are here

X to start charging users 'small fee' 

X already offers a premium subscription with a monthly fee of $8 per month for web users, or $11 per month for iOS and Android users. (AFP/File)
X already offers a premium subscription with a monthly fee of $8 per month for web users, or $11 per month for iOS and Android users. (AFP/File)
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

X to start charging users ‘small fee’ 

X to start charging users ‘small fee’ 
  Elon Musk revealed that X will introduce small monthly payment to combat 'vast armies of bots'
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Social media platform X will begin charging people to use the site in an attempt to reduce the presence of fake accounts on the platform, Elon Musk suggested on Monday.

In a live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk said the company was “moving to a small monthly payment” for the use of the X system.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” he explained.

Details of the so-called “small fee” have yet to be disclosed, and it is still unknown whether the “subscription” would provide any special features to users.

X already offers a premium subscription with a monthly fee of $8 per month for web users, or $11 per month for iOS and Android users.

Subscribers to the premium service receive a verification tick, the ability to write longer posts, the ability to edit existing posts, and priority placement in search results.

In his meeting with Netanyahu, Musk also discussed the criticism he has faced for his management of X.

The world’s richest man has been under intense public scrutiny for letting hate speech and disinformation thrive on X since he bought the company for $44 billion in 2022.

While new platforms such as Meta’s recently launched Threads, Bluesky, and Mastodon have emerged to compete with X, it has remained popular with 550 million monthly users in September.

Musk’s acquisition of the platform is part of his long-term plan to transform X into an “everything app” — a one-stop shop for video calls, payments, and more.

MBC Group to premiere first Arabic musical

MBC Group to premiere first Arabic musical
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

MBC Group to premiere first Arabic musical

MBC Group to premiere first Arabic musical
  'Sukkar' set to screen in MENA cinemas from Oct. 12
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: MBC Group has announced the upcoming release of “Sukkar,” the first Arabic-language musical production.

Set to premiere in cinemas throughout the Middle East and North Africa region on Oct. 12, the film will be distributed by Empire Entertainment.

Created by Kuwaiti playwright and lyricist, Heba Mashari Hamada, the musical tells the story of Sukkar and her friends who live in an orphanage and dream of a better life in the face of cruel treatment from orphanage boss, Ratiba.

Inspired by American author Jean Webster’s epistolary novel “Daddy-Long-Legs,” the production stars Hala Turk in the role of Sukkar, alongside an ensemble of emerging artists from Gulf Cooperation Council countries and other states in the Middle East.

The cast also includes prominent Egyptian actors Magda Zaki, Reham Al-Shanawany, and Mohammed Tharwat.

“Sukkar” features original songs and music by Hamada, Ehab Abdel Wahed, Ahmed Tarek Yehia, and Joy Music Productions, while Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad also lends his voice to the movie.

Israel’s Netanyahu urges Musk to balance free speech, fighting hate on X

Israel’s Netanyahu urges Musk to balance free speech, fighting hate on X
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

Israel's Netanyahu urges Musk to balance free speech, fighting hate on X

Israel’s Netanyahu urges Musk to balance free speech, fighting hate on X
  • Netanyahu’s request to X follows a spree of controversy over antisemitic content on the platform
  • Tesla employees criticized Musk’s meeting with Israeli PM over the government judicial reforms
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Elon Musk to strike a balance between protecting free expression and fighting hate speech at a meeting on Monday after weeks of controversy over antisemitic content on Musk’s social media platform X.
Earlier this month, Musk attacked the Anti-Defamation League, accusing the nonprofit that works to fight antisemitism of primarily causing a 60 percent decrease in US ad revenue at X, without providing evidence.
Musk bought the platform, then known as Twitter, in October.
Musk previously joined a conversation on X with the hashtag #BantheADL, engaging with users who expressed white supremacist views, and asked followers whether he should poll the platform about banning the ADL.
“I hope you find within the confines of the First Amendment, the ability to not only stop antisemitism ... but any collective hatred of a people,” Netanyahu said during the meeting that was broadcast live on X from Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California.
“I know you’re committed to that ... but I encourage and urge you to find a balance,” Netanyahu said.
Musk responded by saying he was against antisemitism and against anything that “promotes hate and conflict,” repeating his previous statements that X would not promote hate speech.
Musk has said X should be a platform for people to post diverse viewpoints, but the company will limit the distribution of certain posts that may violate its policies, calling the approach “freedom of speech, not reach.”
The billionaire, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, noted that he received more pushback from Tesla employees about the meeting with Netanyahu than “anything else I’ve ever done.”
Netanyahu and his nationalist-religious coalition are trying to limit some of the Israeli Supreme Court’s powers, arguing it is necessary to prevent political overreach by unelected judges.
Opponents say the changes could encourage corruption and abuses of power by removing effective oversight, and the issue has split Israeli society and raised concerns over Israel’s democratic health.
About 200 people protesting the judicial overhaul gathered outside Tesla’s California factory, where the event was held.
Musk and Netanyahu also discussed how to harness the benefits of the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, while limiting the risks to society, a concern Musk and others in the tech industry have raised in recent months.
“We stand today at a juncture for all humanity, where we have to choose between a blessing and a curse,” Netanyahu said, adding that AI could advance medicine but lead to risks like disrupting democracy.
Israel is considered a world-leader in AI, thanks to burgeoning computing and robotics industries that draw on talent developed in the technologically advanced conscript military.
Foreign investment in Israeli tech startups has plunged in the last year, partly due to a global slowdown and exacerbated by investor fears that the push to trim the Supreme Court’s powers would remove a key check and balance.
With foreign flows down sharply, the shekel has weakened by more than 8 percent versus the dollar this year.

StarzPlay to launch football talent show ‘The Italian Dream’

StarzPlay to launch football talent show ‘The Italian Dream’
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

StarzPlay to launch football talent show 'The Italian Dream'

StarzPlay to launch football talent show ‘The Italian Dream’
  Six-episode reality show is in partnership with Lega Serie A, PureHealth and Image Nation Abu Dhabi
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming platform StarzPlay plans to launch the football talent show ‘The Italian Dream’ in partnership with Lega Serie A, PureHealth and Image Nation Abu Dhabi, in a hunt for the Middle East’s next football star.  

“By examining audience viewing patterns and viewership data, we recognized that sports play a crucial role in attracting viewers across the Middle East and North Africa, with football standing out as the sport of choice in a nation driven by the vision of its leaders toward healthy and happy living,” said Maaz Sheikh, CEO of StarzPlay.

The six-episode show is filmed in the host city of Abu Dhabi, as well as other participating cities including Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Egypt.

Footballing legends from Lega Serie A will participate in the show as mentors and guides for the competitors. The show aims to go beyond the participants’ football skills and shed light on their aspirations, family life and passion for sports.

The show “exemplifies Lega Serie A’s commitment to investing in grassroots talent in the MENA region by providing opportunities for local emerging players to grow, learn and showcase their abilities on one of the world’s most renowned and storied football leagues, Lega Serie A,” said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A.

StarzPlay is the home of Italian football in the MENA region with the rights to stream every match from the Lega Serie A.

EU hits TikTok with big fine over child data

EU hits TikTok with big fine over child data
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

EU hits TikTok with big fine over child data

EU hits TikTok with big fine over child data
  • TikTok was fined $369 million for breaching EU's General Data Protection Regulations
  • Regulator found platform set teens’ accounts on default public setting, among other breaches
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: A European Union regulator hit Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok with a 345-million-euro fine over child data breaches on Friday, in the bloc’s latest salvo against the business practices of tech titans.
The fine, equivalent to $369 million, is the culmination of a two-year inquiry by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC).
The Irish watchdog, which plays a key role in policing the EU’s strict General Data Protection Regulations, gave TikTok three months “to bring its processing into compliance” with its rules.
The DPC in September 2021 began examining TikTok’s compliance with GDPR in relation to platform settings and personal data processing for users aged under 18 years old.
It also looked at TikTok’s age verification measures for persons under 13 and found no infringement, but found the platform did not properly assess the risks to younger people registering on the service.
The regulator highlighted in its ruling Friday how children signing up had TikTok accounts set to public by default, meaning anyone could view or comment on their content.
It also criticized TikTok’s “family pairing” mode, which is designed to link parents’ accounts to those of their teenage offspring, but the DPC found the company did not verify parent or guardian status.
Ireland is at the center of the GDPR regime because Dublin hosts the European headquarters of TikTok and the likes of Google, Meta and X, formerly Twitter.
In May, the DPC fined Meta a record 1.2 billion euros for transferring EU user data to the United States in breach of a previous court ruling.
TikTok, a division of Chinese tech giant ByteDance, is extremely popular among young people with 150 million users in the United States and 134 million in the EU.


In response to the fine, TikTok said it “respectfully disagrees” with the verdict and was “evaluating” how to proceed.
“The DPC’s criticisms are focused on features and settings that were in place three years ago, and that we made changes to well before the investigation even began, such as setting all under 16 accounts to private by default,” a TikTok spokesperson told AFP.
The platform insists that it closely monitors the age of its users and takes action when needed.
TikTok says it deleted almost 17 million accounts worldwide in the first three month of this year due to suspicions that they belonged to people under 13 years old.
Earlier this month, the social media giant opened a long-promised data center in Ireland, as it tries to calm fears in Europe over data privacy.
GDPR came into force in 2018 and was the EU’s toughest and most famous law on tech, ensuring citizens give consent to the ways in which their data is used.
Friday’s fine comes after the EU last week unveiled a list of digital giants — including Apple, Facebook owner Meta and ByteDance — that will face tough new curbs on how they do business.

Musk’s X or Zuckerberg’s Meta: who’s winning advertising dollars?

Musk’s X or Zuckerberg’s Meta: who’s winning advertising dollars?
Updated 15 September 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Musk's X or Zuckerberg's Meta: who's winning advertising dollars?

Musk’s X or Zuckerberg’s Meta: who’s winning advertising dollars?
  Agency experts weigh in on the battle between the various social media platforms
Updated 15 September 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: There has recently been a flurry of activity in the social media industry with acquisitions, rebrands and new launches — with much debate on who will eventually emerge the victor or at least the dominant force in the market.

Most notable among this activity was Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tumultuous takeover of Twitter in October 2022, followed by the platform’s rebrand to X this year.

Meta dropped its brand-new social platform, Threads, built by the Instagram team, bearing a marked resemblance to X in the same month as the rebrand.

It is not just the platforms that are battling it out; the tech titans are too with Musk inviting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a mixed-martial arts bout, which now seems unlikely to take place.

Meanwhile, other platforms including Snapchat and Instagram are maintaining their edge with new offerings — such as integrating social commerce — to win advertisers, while TikTok, the youngest kid on the block, continues to surge in popularity and revenue.  

“Brands are constantly adapting to the evolving nature of customer behavior, and the recent movements by X and Meta are examples of how the platforms are constantly looking to create new ways to capture and retain a higher share of people’s time, attention, and demand,” Pedro Goncalves, head of digital media at PHD, told Arab News.

The constant changes in the social media space come as advertising budgets recover from pandemic levels, making it ever more important for companies to invest their ad dollars wisely.

Many advertisers left the platform soon after Musk’s takeover with 50 of the top 100 advertisers announcing they would stop advertising on X, according to a report by media watchdog Media Matters.

These advertisers accounted for nearly $2 billion in spending on the platform since 2020, and over $750 million in advertising in 2022 alone.

In July, Musk admitted that Twitter revenue was down 50 percent.

It seems clear that Meta’s family of apps is leading the way when it comes to advertising revenue, while TikTok is also a popular choice.

“TikTok and Meta are certainly getting the lion’s share of the spend as platforms,” said Mazher Abidi, head of strategy and insights at advertising firm Saatchi & Saatchi.

The others are not too far behind with Snapchat, for example, being an outlier in Saudi Arabia.

It is important to note that its proposition differs from other social media platforms making it a bit niche, and although Snapchat does not boast the same scale as the TikTok and Meta apps, it “does still have a place in the heart of audiences in our region, certainly in Saudi Arabia,” Abidi told Arab News.

PHD’s Goncalves said: “We observe a natural tendency and well-established role for each one, with Meta currently ahead in direct response KPIs (key performance indicators); X and Snapchat quite balanced in terms of engagement and traffic, and TikTok increasingly delivering more in terms of ad recall and attention.”

Meta remains one of the largest platforms for advertisers, according to Aneesa Rashid, social and influencer lead at media agency UM MENAT, because its apps Facebook and Instagram “combined provide cost efficiencies, mass reach and strong lower funnel capabilities.”

TikTok and Snapchat, on the other hand, “play a bigger part in producing authentic and unique content experiences, fueled by creators, whilst also diving in further to the social commerce space,” she said.

The former “has emerged as a major player in the social media landscape, surprisingly not just with younger audiences, (but) as momentum grows amongst older demographics,” and the latter has been a “key pioneer platform in the region, especially in markets such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt,” Rashid added.

While X seems to be trailing behind in terms of advertising revenue, Abidi said: “If you take a step back and look at the direction of travel of advertising on X, it has been going down for a while.”

The reasons range from geopolitical concerns to polarizing content on the platform, but “brands have been finding alternatives for a while, shifting spends to other established competitors, such as the Meta platforms, and even TikTok,” he added.

X did not rank in consumers’ or advertisers’ top five platforms for ads, according to the latest Media Reactions report by analytics firm Kantar.

Moreover, among marketers, its receptivity was in the negative with more marketers claiming they will decrease spend on X in 2024 than increase it, the study found.

Despite headlines about X’s declining revenues, the Middle East is seeing a different story playing out.

“In the Middle East, we did initially witness a reduction of ad spends on the platform as a precautionary measure,” said Rashid.

However, “X’s recent launch of performance driven products including mobile and website conversions ads, has helped optimize campaign performance, and since we’ve seen brand interest shift back,” she added.

She also predicts that the company’s developments “will see advertisers coming back to the platform in anticipation as they plan for 2024 social strategies.”

Abidi echoed the sentiment, saying: “I think X has quite a unique position in our part of the world particularly in Saudi Arabia, where it has been an outlier in terms of popularity; Saudis use and love Twitter with more passion and use it more actively than most other markets around the world.”

Musk’s rebrand of Twitter seemed sudden as many users woke up to see the iconic Twitter bird being lifted with a crane and gradually being replaced by X.

However, contrary to public perception, the rebrand could well be a calculated move, part of Musk’s ambition to turn X into an “everything app,” points out Abidi.

“It’s surprising to most, but I think the real interesting story starts now,” he said.

Rashid and Abidi remain optimistic about Musk’s long-term goals as more ‘super apps’ or ‘everything apps’ crop up.

X plans to “expand beyond just social media networking to include banking, shopping and most recently a feature for video and audio calls without the need for a phone number, effectively building a global address book, so this may just be the beginning of an impressive comeback,” said Rashid.

WeChat in China or Careem in the Middle East are good examples of apps that integrate various services into one app. The “user behavior and audience receptiveness” already exist in the region, and “if some of those X features do come our way, I believe we’ll find quite a receptive audience,” said Abidi.

“The idea of a global super app is certainly ambitious, but if anybody has got the ambition and ability to pull that off, Elon Musk is one of the few,” he added.

