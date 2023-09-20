You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Zelensky tells world to stand against Russia 'genocide'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addresses world leaders during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on September 19, 2023 in New York City. (AFP)
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addresses world leaders during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on September 19, 2023 in New York City. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Zelensky tells world to stand against Russia ‘genocide’

Zelensky tells world to stand against Russia ‘genocide’
  • “Those children in Russia are taught to hate Ukraine, and all ties with their families are broken,” Zelensky said, as Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations sat without expression
  • Biden in his own speech to the United Nations, with Zelensky looking on, warned that Putin was hoping the world will “grow weary” over Ukraine
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a wartime trip to the United Nations on Tuesday urged the world to stand firm against Russia's "genocide," as he tried to convince skeptical developing nations they share a stake in Kyiv's victory.
Taking the rostrum of the UN General Assembly in his trademark military fatigues, Zelensky renewed an invitation for world leaders to join a “peace summit” to end the invasion.
“For the first time in modern history, we have the chance to end the aggression on the terms of the nation which was attacked,” Zelensky said in a speech met with applause led by Western nations but many empty seats elsewhere.
“This is a real chance for every nation — to ensure that aggression against your state, if it happens, God forbid, will end not because your land will be divided,” he said, but with sovereignty upheld.
Zelensky lashed out at Russia for what Ukraine says is the deportation of thousands of children. The practice has led the International Criminal Court to issue a warrant for the arrest of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which says it is taking war orphans into foster care.
“Those children in Russia are taught to hate Ukraine, and all ties with their families are broken,” Zelensky said, as Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations sat without expression.
“This is clearly a genocide. When hatred is weaponized against one nation, it never stops there,” he said.
He accused Russia of using both energy and food as a way to pressure the world, after Moscow ended a UN-backed agreement to let ships of grain sail out of Ukraine.
“The aggressor is weaponizing many other things, and those things are used not only against our country but against all of yours as well.”

Zelensky warned that Russia’s other neighbors were at risk.
“Russia has almost swallowed Belarus. It is obviously threatening Kazakhstan and the Baltic states,” he said.
The leaders of Kazakhstan and the four other Central Asian former Soviet republics met at the United Nations with US President Joe Biden in a first-of-a-kind summit.
Biden told the leaders that the United States backed their “sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity.”
“These principles matter more than ever, in my view,” Biden said.
Biden in his own speech to the United Nations, with Zelensky looking on, warned that Putin was hoping the world will “grow weary” over Ukraine.
“But I ask you this: if we abandon the core principles (of the UN Charter) to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?” Biden said.
“We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow.”
Zelensky is also meeting leaders less dedicated to Ukraine’s cause, including Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has styled himself as a neutral mediator.
“Work needs to be done to create space for negotiations,” Lula told the General Assembly.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will also meet Zelensky, said that the “war will have no winners and peace will have no losers.”
“We will step up our efforts to end the war through diplomacy and dialogue on the basis of Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity,” Erdogan said.
Russia has met overwhelming criticism at the General Assembly over its February 2022 invasion, but the focus on the war has also drawn criticism from developing countries who believe it has distracted the West, especially from other urgent priorities.
“It is a grave indictment of this international community that we can spend so much on war, but we cannot support action that needs to be taken to meet the most basic needs of billions of people,” said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who also met Zelensky

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has tried to keep a focus on development. He opened the General Assembly with a bleak speech highlighting the recent floods that killed thousands in Derna, Libya.
“Even as we speak now, bodies are washing ashore from the same Mediterranean Sea where billionaires sunbathe on their super yachts,” Guterres said.
“Derna is a sad snapshot of the state of our world — the flood of inequity, of injustice, of inability to confront the challenges in our midst.”
In similarly dark language, Biden used his speech to highlight the flooding as well as wildfires in North America and Europe and drought in the Horn of Africa.
“Taken together these snapshots tell an urgent story of what awaits us if we fail to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and begin to climate-proof our world,” Biden said.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Zelensky is expected to visit Washington as US Congress debates $21 billion in aid for Ukraine
World
Zelensky is expected to visit Washington as US Congress debates $21 billion in aid for Ukraine
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia

Brazil's President Lula calls for urgent action on inequality, other global challenges

Brazil’s President Lula calls for urgent action on inequality, other global challenges
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Brazil’s President Lula calls for urgent action on inequality, other global challenges

Brazil’s President Lula calls for urgent action on inequality, other global challenges
  • In his speech at 78th UN General Assembly he called for equitable efforts to tackle climate change and said his country is committed to clean energy
  • He also highlighted the importance of a global culture of peace and voiced concerns about existing conflicts, including the Palestinian issue, and emerging threats
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

SAO PAULO: During a powerful speech at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva highlighted a number of global issues he described as critical,

These included climate change, the global wealth gap, gender equality, freedom of the press, the urgent need for sustainable development, and the importance of international cooperation and collective action to address these and other pressing global concerns.

He began by expressing solidarity with the victims of disasters that struck several countries this month, including the earthquake in Morocco, catastrophic flooding in Libya, and a cyclone in his own country that hit the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

He then.

Lula also took time to pay tribute to Sergio Vieira de Mello, a Brazilian diplomat and former UN high commissioner for human rights, who was killed in August 2003, along with 21 other people, many of them UN officials, in a terrorist bombing at the Canal Hotel in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

He underscored his enduring faith in humanity’s ultimate capacity to overcome the challenges it faces, such as the climate crisis, the persistence of hunger that affects 735 million people worldwide, and the growing global gap between rich and poor.

He lamented the fact that the fate of children is often determined by their social class and the region in which they are born and called for increased political will to combat the problem of inequality. He said that the world needs to overcome its collective feeling of resignation and the acceptance of injustice as a natural phenomenon.

The president reflected on Brazil’s return to democracy and its mission to rebuild a sovereign nation that is fair and supportive of all its people. He reiterated the nation’s commitment to the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and proposed an additional goal focusing on racial equality. He also spoke about initiatives designed to combat hunger, and promote gender equality and social participation.

Climate change took center stage in his speech, as Lula advocated for equitable climate action and emphasized Brazil’s commitment to clean energy, including green hydrogen. He said that 87 percent of Brazil’s electrical power now comes from clean and renewable sources.

“It is the vulnerable populations in the Global South who are most affected by the loss and damage caused by climate change,” he said.

“The richest 10 percent of the world’s population is responsible for almost half of all carbon released into the atmosphere. We, developing countries, do not want to repeat this model.”

He talked about efforts to combat deforestation in the Amazon and Brazil’s collaboration with other countries in the region on the issue through last month’s Belem Summit.

“Over the last eight months, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has already been reduced by 48percent,” Lula said. “The whole world has always talked about the Amazon. Now, the Amazon is speaking for itself.

“A month ago, we hosted the Belem Summit, at the heart of the Amazon, and launched a new collaboration agenda between countries that are part of that biome.

“There are 50 million South Americans in the Amazon, whose future depends on the decisive and coordinated action of the countries that hold sovereignty over the region's territories. We have also furthered dialogue with other countries that have tropical forests, in Africa and Asia.”

Looking ahead to the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, which will begin in the UAE at the end of November, he said: “We want to arrive at COP28 in Dubai with a joint vision that reflects, without any coaching, the priorities for preserving the Amazon, Congo, and Borneo-Mekong basins based on our needs.”

Lula criticized the unequal distribution of financial and technological resources for climate action and highlighted the fact that an international promise made in 2009 to provide $100 billion a year to help developing countries finance climate action remains unfulfilled.

“Without mobilizing financial and technological resources, there is no way to implement what we decided in the Paris Agreement and the Global Biodiversity Framework,” he said.

“The promise to allocate $100 billion annually to developing countries remains just that, a promise. Today, this amount would be insufficient for a demand that already reaches trillions of dollars.”

Lula also highlighted the erosion of multilateralism, and the distorted representation of nations in international institutions, and market-driven inequalities, as he emphasized the need for a new model for economic governance.

He said this was one of the reasons for the emergence of BRICS, a grouping of emerging economies that currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The members recently revealed plans to expand the group, and have invited Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt and Argentina to join.

“The BRICS was the result of this paralysis and constitutes a strategic platform to promote cooperation between emerging countries,” Lula said.

“The recent expansion of the group at the Johannesburg Summit strengthens the fight for an order which accommodates the economic, geographic and political plurality of the 21st century.

“We are a force that works toward fairer global trade in the context of a serious crisis in multilateralism. Rich countries’ protectionism has gained strength and the World Trade Organization remains paralyzed, especially its dispute-settlement system. Nobody remembers the Doha Development Round anymore.”

The Doha Development Round was a WTO negotiation initiative that aimed to reduce trade barriers around the world, with a particular focus on the priorities of less-developed countries. Progress stalled in 2008, and the process now is effectively considered dead.

Brazil will take over the presidency of the G20 from India later this year.

“Upon taking over as the chair of the G20 in December, we will spare no effort to place the fight against inequalities, in all its dimensions, at the core of the international agenda,” Lula said.

“Under the motto ‘Building a Fair World and a Sustainable Planet,’ the Brazilian chair will coordinate social inclusion and the fight against hunger; sustainable development; and reform of global governance institutions.”

Turning to the importance of a global culture of peace, the Brazilian president voiced concerns about existing unresolved conflicts as well as emerging threats, including the Palestinian issue, the crisis in Haiti, and conflicts in several African nations. He stressed the need for dialogue as the foundation for lasting peace.

“Promoting a culture of peace is a duty for us all,” he said. “Building it requires persistence and vigilance. It is disturbing to see that old unresolved disputes persist, and new threats emerge or gain force.

“The difficulty of guaranteeing the creation of a state for the Palestinian people clearly shows this. Added to this case (we see) the persisting humanitarian crisis in Haiti, the conflict in Yemen, threats to Libyan national unity, and institutional ruptures in Burkina Faso, Gabon, Guinea-Conakry, Mali, Niger and Sudan.”

Lula called for a focus on development ahead of military spending, and criticized the unilateral application of sanctions, pledging that Brazil rejects such measures. He also expressed concern about the credibility of the UN Security Council and called for it to be reformed.

In closing, he urged the international community to show its outrage over inequality and to work together to create a more equitable, fair and fraternal world. He reiterated the urgent need to address global challenges, in particular inequality, through international cooperation and a renewed commitment to multilateralism.

Iraq, Pakistan welcome calls to accelerate implementation of UN SDGs

Iraq, Pakistan welcome calls to accelerate implementation of UN SDGs
Updated 13 min 2 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

Iraq, Pakistan welcome calls to accelerate implementation of UN SDGs

Iraq, Pakistan welcome calls to accelerate implementation of UN SDGs
  • Achieving Sustainable Development Goals a ‘national mission and humanitarian duty’: Iraqi PM
  • Pakistan’s caretaker PM calls for increased financing from wealthy nations to assist with poverty, food insecurity, debt
Updated 13 min 2 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

NEW YORK: Iraq and Pakistan have welcomed global leaders' calls to accelerate efforts in implementing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, but urged developed economies to do more.

Addressing the SDG Summit, held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister called for increased financing from wealthy nations to assist with worsening poverty, food insecurity and debt distress.

“At the forthcoming COP28, Pakistan will seek climate justice, which includes our developed partners providing $100 billion in climate finance,” said Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Declaring the international system “morally bankrupt,” he added that Pakistan would “press for the creation” of special drawing rights directly linked to SDG targets rather than those offered via the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF created SDRs as a supplementary international reserve asset that can be held only by the fund’s members to be exchanged for currency when needed.

While these traditional SDRs are based on a basket of five currencies — the British pound, the Chinese renminbi, the euro, the Japanese yen and the US dollar — developing countries have been angling for them to be linked directly to attainment of SDG targets.

Kakar was speaking in the wake of the SDG Summit submitting a political declaration to the UNGA that, if endorsed, would commit the international body to doubling down on efforts to reach the 17 SDGs, which include efforts to end hunger and poverty and address climate change.

Following Kakar on the stage, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani welcomed the summit’s adoption of the political declaration, stressing that achieving the SDGs is a “national mission and a humanitarian duty.”

Al-Sudani said: “Despite the multifaceted challenges facing Iraq, we’re committed to implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.”

He added: “It’s important to work hard with all partners to enhance progress in implementation, and the Iraqi national government’s program has been consistent.

“Iraq deals with all SDGs on one level, and as a result of the nature of the critical situation it’s going through, implementing the sixth goal related to water is a priority in light of the severe drought that Iraq is witnessing and its repercussions.”

Nigeria's opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president

Nigeria’s opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president
Updated 40 min 17 sec ago
AP

Nigeria’s opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president

Nigeria’s opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president
  • Three opposing candidates challenged February’s election of Tinubu who is attending this year’s United Nations General Assembly as a first-time president
Updated 40 min 17 sec ago
AP

ABUJA, Nigeria: Nigeria's main opposition candidates in this year's presidential election appealed a ruling that upheld President Bola Tinubu's victory and asked the nation's Supreme Court in separate applications to declare them the winner instead, according to documents seen by The Associated Press on Tuesday.
In the documents filed, both the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the election, and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who finished third, said the appeals court which dismissed challenges against Tinubu’s election victory this month “erred in law” by not supporting their claims of illegality.
Three opposing candidates challenged February’s election of Tinubu who is attending this year’s United Nations General Assembly as a first-time president. Observers said though the conduct of the election was an improvement from previous ones, delays in uploading and announcing the results might have given room for ballot tampering.
In his appeal, Abubakar said Nigeria’s election commission did not follow the due process in announcing the winner and that Tinubu was not qualified to contest for president, citing allegations of dual citizenship and of a criminal indictment in the United States, all of which the Nigerian leader has denied.
His 42-page notice of appeal urged the Supreme Court to rule that declaring Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election is “unlawful, wrongful, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever … having not satisfied the (legal) requirements” to win. The court should either declare him the winner or direct the election commission to conduct a fresh vote, Abubakar requested.
Obi’s 50-page application similarly accused the appeals court of “miscarriage of justice” in dismissing all his arguments against Tinubu’s victory.
The date to hear the appeals is yet to be announced.
None of Nigeria’s presidential elections since its return to democracy in 1999 has ever been nullified.
Analysts said this year’s election is different given the adoption of the newly amended electoral law that introduced the use of technology to make the process more transparent.

Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case

Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case
Updated 20 September 2023
AP

Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case

Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case
  • The Supreme Court is considering whether a lower court violated the rights of Young Lee, whose sister Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999 when she was in high school with Syed in a Baltimore suburb
Updated 20 September 2023
AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md.: Adnan Syed, speaking a year after he was released from prison when a judge vacated his conviction in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, emphasized his innocence again Tuesday, as he faces another stage in a long and complex legal odyssey in Maryland's Supreme Court after a lower court reinstated his conviction in March.
Syed, who gave a presentation lasting more than an hour that was streamed online by news outlets, called on Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown to investigate what he alleged to be prosecutorial misconduct in his case, which was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”
“We have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Brown,” Syed said, as his mother and younger brother sat nearby on a couch in the family’s home. “He has a long history of standing up for Maryland families, and we’re just asking that he please stand up for our family as well.”
Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for Brown, said the attorney general did not have the authority to investigate allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.
“We are prevented from commenting any further because, as you are aware, we are in the midst of ongoing litigation involving this case,” Donelan said in an email.
Syed spoke for more than an hour with journalists in his family’s home in Windsor Mill. Maryland’s Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in his appeal on Oct. 5.
The Supreme Court is considering whether a lower court violated the rights of Young Lee, whose sister Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999 when she was in high school with Syed in a Baltimore suburb.
The Lee family is appealing a judge’s decision to vacate Syed’s conviction, saying the family received insufficient notice about the vacatur hearing, which was scheduled on a Friday for the following Monday. Maryland’s intermediate appellate court largely affirmed their arguments, reinstated Syed’s conviction and called for a new vacatur hearing.
Attorneys for the Lee family declined to comment Tuesday.
Syed, 42, noted that the judge’s decision to quickly schedule the hearing could have been out of respect for his family, which had suffered during the two decades of his incarceration.
“They have no idea if it’s Monday, am I going to be alive on Tuesday,” Syed said. “Am I going to be alive on Wednesday? And for years this has hurt them so much that my mom would stay awake at night.”
Syed, whose presentation included 93 slides summarizing the many twists and turns his case has taken over more than two decades, pointed to multiple criticisms that have been raised about the case.
For example, he highlighted failures to bring to light testimony by an alibi witness who said she saw Syed in a library that could have changed the outcome of his trial. Syed alleged that prosecutors weren’t truthful in statements about the witness.
Syed also noted unreliable cellphone data used during his court case to corroborate his whereabouts on the day of the crime. The notice on the records specifically advised that the billing locations for incoming calls “would not be considered reliable information for location.”
Syed also stressed the failure by prosecutors to disclose alternative suspects to defense attorneys during his trial in what’s known as a Brady violation, which was cited by a Baltimore judge last year when she vacated his conviction.
While Syed has remained free since his release last year, he could potentially be sent back to prison — a point he noted on Tuesday.
“If that court makes a decision that I have to return to prison, I’m going to be there,” Syed said.
Syed, who was 17 at the time of Lee’s death, has been working as an associate for Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative. After a mistrial, a jury convicted Syed in 2000.
Syed, who has always maintained his innocence, emphasized it again Tuesday.
“We’ve fought so hard for all these years to try to prove that I was innocent, but also to get justice for Hae and justice for her family,” Syed said.
 

Taliban have issued nearly 100 decrees restricting women: Ex-Afghan official

Taliban have issued nearly 100 decrees restricting women: Ex-Afghan official
Updated 20 September 2023
Zaynab Khojji

Taliban have issued nearly 100 decrees restricting women: Ex-Afghan official

Taliban have issued nearly 100 decrees restricting women: Ex-Afghan official
  • The way the Taliban are representing Islam is ‘very dangerous,’ says Asila Wardak
  • UAE minister: ‘We must continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls’
Updated 20 September 2023
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: The Taliban government in Afghanistan has issued more than 94 edicts and decrees restricting the daily lives of women, and this is affecting their mental health, a former Afghan official said at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking at a high-level event on global solidarity with Afghan women and girls, Asila Wardak, former director general of UN affairs in the Afghan Foreign Ministry, said the restrictions banned Afghan women and girls from education, going to the park, moving around freely, accessing health services and traveling.

These limitations are affecting their mental health, and are not inspired by Islam or Afghan culture, she added.

“The way that they (the Taliban) are representing Islam, it’s very dangerous for the region and then for the Islamic community also, because I’m sure there are lots of extremist people in different Islamic countries, and then they’ll copy what the Taliban is doing in Afghanistan,” she said.

“It’s adding to extremism in the world. It’s also a big threat to global security. It’s not only about Afghanistan.”

Habiba Sarabi, former Afghan minister for women’s affairs, echoed Wardak’s views and called upon Muslim-majority countries to show the world that the Taliban’s oppressive policies toward women and girls do not reflect the true values of Islam.

“The Taliban want to push us back hundreds of years in the name of Islam. Please show the world that what they’re doing doesn’t reflect the true values of Islam,” said Sarabi.

“It’s upon us to continue to exert public and private pressure from all possible sides to prevent the normalization of the Taliban gender apartheid, and to give Afghan women a seat at all levels, tables and international diplomatic fora where Afghanistan is being discussed.”

UAE Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al-Sayegh also highlighted that Taliban-imposed restrictions on women “have no basis in Islam or in culture,” adding: “I hope we continue to voice our condemnations, but also to take concrete steps on the ground to help the Afghan population.”

He said the UAE had offered Afghan girls educational scholarships, but they were stopped from taking advantage of those opportunities by the Taliban.

“We must also continue to advocate politically, and through diplomacy, for the rights of women and girls,” he added.

