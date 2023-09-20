EV Auto Show returns to Riyadh for second edition

The highly anticipated second edition of EV Auto Show will return to Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Oct. 9-11 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Electromin, an e-mobility turn-key solutions company wholly owned by Petromin Corporation, has been named as the title sponsor of the event, which promises to be bigger, better, and more eco-friendly, presenting the latest developments in the thriving electric vehicle ecosystem.
“Step into the future of transportation with an impressive lineup of cutting-edge EV producers, ground-breaking battery technology, smart charging infrastructure, and integrated energy solutions,” a statement said.
Participants can engage in thought-provoking lectures and discussions presented by industry experts, delving into green urban planning, sustainable transportation, and the critical role of EVs in combating climate change.
They can discover an interactive EV Innovation Zone, where companies and entrepreneurs propel innovation in the EV ecosystem, as well as connect with influential experts, visionary CEOs, and pioneers shaping the future of connected and sustainable mobility.
Saudi Arabia is heavily committed to investing in sustainable mobility and clean car energy. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is taking steps to pave its way to a new era of sustainable transportation. This commitment aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative, and electric vehicles are part of this transformation.
Participants will be able to engage with business leaders, passionate EV enthusiasts, and policymakers, gaining insights into the latest technologies and market trends. They will witness prestigious EV manufacturers and charging infrastructure developers unveiling new
products and delivering inspiring presentations.
“Committed to innovation and excellence, we’re showcasing groundbreaking EV technologies. We aim to make an eco-friendly future accessible, aligned with the transformative goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, group chief executive, Petromin Corporation.
The event aims to create a brighter future, inspire change, ignite innovation, and drive the EV industry forward, shaping a sustainable and electrified future for all and supporting Saudi Arabia’s journey toward a sustainable transportation system.