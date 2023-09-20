EV Auto Show returns to Riyadh for second edition

You are here

EV Auto Show Riyadh last year gave participants a chance to take a look at the latest technologies and innovations in the electric car industry.
The highly anticipated second edition of EV Auto Show will return to Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Oct. 9-11 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Electromin, an e-mobility turn-key solutions company wholly owned by Petromin Corporation, has been named as the title sponsor of the event, which promises to be bigger, better, and more eco-friendly, presenting the latest developments in the thriving electric vehicle ecosystem.

“Step into the future of transportation with an impressive lineup of cutting-edge EV producers, ground-breaking battery technology, smart charging infrastructure, and integrated energy solutions,” a statement said.

Participants can engage in thought-provoking lectures and discussions presented by industry experts, delving into green urban planning, sustainable transportation, and the critical role of EVs in combating climate change.

They can discover an interactive EV Innovation Zone, where companies and entrepreneurs propel innovation in the EV ecosystem, as well as connect with influential experts, visionary CEOs, and pioneers shaping the future of connected and sustainable mobility.

Saudi Arabia is heavily committed to investing in sustainable mobility and clean car energy. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is taking steps to pave its way to a new era of sustainable transportation. This commitment aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative, and electric vehicles are part of this transformation.

Participants will be able to engage with business leaders, passionate EV enthusiasts, and policymakers, gaining insights into the latest technologies and market trends. They will witness prestigious EV manufacturers and charging infrastructure developers unveiling new
products and delivering inspiring presentations.

“Committed to innovation and excellence, we’re showcasing groundbreaking EV technologies. We aim to make an eco-friendly future accessible, aligned with the transformative goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, group chief executive, Petromin Corporation.

The event aims to create a brighter future, inspire change, ignite innovation, and drive the EV industry forward, shaping a sustainable and electrified future for all and supporting Saudi Arabia’s journey toward a sustainable transportation system.

MG Motor has announced the appointment of Jiad Modern Motors — a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company — as the brand’s new distributor in Saudi Arabia. Effective immediately, the appointment is in line with the British-born brand’s regional retail network expansion strategy, as it seeks to make its range of highly popular cars accessible to as many customers as possible.

The announcement was marked by an official agreement signing ceremony at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi headquarters, attended by MG Motor’s Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa Tom Lee and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, chairman of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group, and other senior executives. 

This new partnership comes ahead of the brand’s upcoming centenary, and as the brand is already established as a leading player in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East. More customers than ever before purchased MG cars in 2022, helping the brand to break into the GCC’s top six car manufacturers for the first time in 2022. 

Jiad Modern Motors will launch showrooms in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam soon, with further facilities planned by the end of 2023, totaling six facilities. At the heart of this partnership lies an unwavering commitment to enhance the MG ownership journey through network expansion plans and by providing a comprehensive suite of high-quality after-sales services. 

All valid warranties for MG cars already on the country’s roads will be unaffected by the change to a new retail partner. 

“As MG Motor approaches its 100th year anniversary, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi is the ideal partner to reinforce our strong position in the Kingdom,” Lee said. “They are at the top of their game, with long-standing experience in the automotive sector, and they have the resources to take MG Motor to the next level. As one of our key global markets, Saudi Arabia’s highly competitive automotive market means that customers rightly expect only the highest standards of service, and together with our new partner we look forward to working to enhance these standards for our customers.”

Chairman Mohamed Yousuf Naghi said: “This partnership resonates with our unrelenting dedication to excellence in the Saudi automotive industry. Teaming up with MG Motor not only reaffirms our commitment to bringing the best vehicles to the Saudi automotive market, but also signifies our determination to set new benchmarks in customer satisfaction.”

Car buyers in Saudi Arabia will have access to the full range of best-selling models available in the Middle East, including MG RX5, MG ONE and MG GT, along with exciting additions from the brand’s electric vehicle lineup — the new MG HS PHEV and MG ZS EV. All these vehicles are backed up with a manufacturer warranty of six years or 200,000 km, and eight years or 200,000 km for the battery packs on electric models, providing ultimate peace of mind.

The appointment of Jiad Modern Motors will allow MG to further strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia, where the brand has achieved strong recent growth. In 2022, the brand recorded an outstanding performance in sales, spearheaded by its best-sellers in the Kingdom, the MG ZS and MG 5. 

This partnership is set to reshape the Saudi automotive sector, combining MG’s stellar reputation as one of the Kingdom’s favorite car brands with the unmatched expertise and legacy of the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company.

Naif Alrajhi Investment has announced its winning of a real estate development contract for the first real estate investment land parcel in King Salman Park in Riyadh. The project is being undertaken in partnership with the King Salman Park Company for Investment and Real Estate Development, as well as Saudi Fransi Capital. The project will be situated within Phase 1, District 1 of King Salman Park, covering an area of 290,000 square meters. It will be located west of the Visitors’ Center, south of the Royal Arts Complex, and east of King Abdulaziz Road.

This project marks the first ever partnership between the government and private sector, utilizing an innovative financial and operational structure developed through a collaboration between the King Salman Park Company and Saudi Fransi Capital. The private sector will fully manage the project in accordance with the objectives of Vision 2030. This partnership follows the successful launch and closure of the “King Salman Park Real Estate Development Fund” by Saudi Fransi Capital and the King Salman Park Company. The private closed investment fund has a total size of SR4 billion ($1.07 billion) and is both Shariah-compliant and registered with the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia.

Naif Alrajhi Investment group will act as the real estate developer and the master lessee for the entire mixed-use project, which will consist of more than 1,500 residential units, 140,000 square meters of rentable office and retail space, a hotel, a school, and public spaces for both religious and
community well-being, along with a variety of amenities. 

Naif Saleh Al-Rajhi, chairman and CEO of Naif Alrajhi Investment, said: “At Naif Alrajhi Investment, we take pride in our innovative and futuristic thinking and development, which begins with our belief and commitment to Vision 2030. We are honored to have been chosen to work on this opportunity with our partners to develop the first private real estate investment land parcel within King Salman Park. The project is a mixed-use development and is situated in a vital and highly significant area for the future of Riyadh.”

George Tanasijevich, chief executive of King Salman Park Foundation, said: “We are proud to partner with Naif Alrajhi Investment and Saudi Fransi Capital. The King Salman Park Real Estate Development Fund will realize our shared vision of driving the sustainable growth and development of King Salman Park and the city of Riyadh, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Meanwhile, Salam Alkhunaizi, CEO and board member of Saudi Fransi Capital, said: “We are extremely honored and privileged to be part of the iconic King Salman Park development through the launch of this fund, which is another milestone in Saudi Fransi Capital’s continued efforts to provide its investors with the most innovative and diversified investment solutions whilst striving to play a prominent part in the realization of Vision 2030 projects and its various realization programs. With the unique structuring and partnerships established with this fund alongside King Salman Park Company for Investment and Real Estate Development and Naif Alrajhi Investment group, we hope to provide a groundbreaking blueprint on how public-private partnerships can work profitably and efficiently for all, especially in the execution and management of large-scale and iconic projects such as King Salman Park.”

Emirates has deployed three additional flights to Riyadh to support the influx of travelers to and from the Kingdom over the National Day weekend.

Conveniently scheduled so travelers can make the most of the celebrations, the additional flights will depart Dubai International Airport on Sept. 20, 21 and 24. All flights will be operated on Boeing 777 aircraft and will run in parallel to Emirates’ existing schedule to the Kingdom.

Connecting travelers from the Kingdom to more than 140 destinations on its vast global network via its hub in Dubai, Emirates offers onward connectivity to North America, Southern Africa and Europe. Renowned for providing a full service offering onboard, the airline offers passengers regional gourmet meals and more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment, including over 135 hours of Shahid Original content, exclusively on ice.

Emirates has been serving Saudi Arabia since 1989, flying to four gateways, Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam, with 67 flights a week. The airline’s ongoing commitment to the Kingdom was reinforced by its role as the main sponsor of the King Salman Cup 2023 earlier this summer, celebrating its passion for football with the fanbase of the 16 top-tier regional clubs from across the Arab World.

Intigral, the media arm of stc Group and leader in digital entertainment in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, participated in the Digital Experience Show 2023, held on Sept. 5-6 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Qurtuba, Riyadh.

The event brought together global and regional industry leaders to provide valuable insights and practical solutions around the opportunities and challenges in leveraging digital experiences. In-depth sessions on a wide range of topics were held, including pioneering digital experiences strategies, technology infrastructure support, and reimagining digital experiences to optimize business advantages, promote customer engagement, and boost retention rates.

Director of Customer Ops and Customer Experience at Intigral Zahra Alsamurae addressed the strengths of the company’s digital ecosystem during a panel titled “Deep dive: Strengthening your digital experience management strategy through capability building.” She said: “At Intigral, we leverage the digital revolution to complement it with the human sentiment to passionately craft a curated user experience. We focus on harnessing a customer-centric culture to deliver engaging solutions to our viewers in Saudi Arabia and the region. The foundation of our operations begins with leveraging innovation to pinpoint and address pressing pain points within the video streaming experience and optimize them throughout the customer journey.

“This is all within a strategy that prioritizes investments in user-friendly interfaces, AI-powered features, and responsive customer support, including deploying advanced recommendation algorithms and content assistant chatbots. Intigral seamlessly combines AI innovation and human expertise to provide customers with a streamlined, engaging, and immersive entertainment experience.”

Under the theme “The Business of Digital Experience,” Digital Experience Show 2023 provided a platform for valuable networking opportunities, fostering connections and championing cutting-edge digital strategies that empower organizations to thrive in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Saudi Arabia’s Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority has rolled out the “Times Have Changed” campaign, highlighting the comprehensive transformation in government procurement. This initiative is strategically geared to provide insights into the streamlined government approach to procurement, harnessing the power of unified procurement framework agreements to drive efficiency. These agreements are designed to bolster the quality of products and services, standardize pricing and specifications, and optimize the allocation of government funds. They also boost the efficiency of government expenditure, expedite procurement through automation, and simplify contracting and purchasing via the Etimad e-marketplace. 

Within this streamlined procurement approach, the competent authority for unified procurement employs framework agreements to formalize contracts on behalf of government entities. This collaborative effort entails partnering with one or more private sector suppliers and manufacturers to offer a wide range of services and products, fostering diversity in the offering, and ensuring the highest quality.

These unified procurement framework agreements present a groundbreaking opportunity that unlocks marketing potential for small and medium-sized enterprises. Their advantages for the private sector are numerous, encompassing an extended market reach that provides access to all government entities via an electronic marketplace. This innovative approach streamlines processes by eliminating the necessity for individual price quotations for each product or service. Moreover, these agreements underscore a commitment to supporting local products, guaranteeing equal opportunities and transparency for private sector participation in government procurement.

The direct connection between unified procurement framework agreements and the Etimad e-marketplace empowers government entities to assess a wide range of products and select the most competitive prices and specifications offered within the established framework agreements based on their requirements. This transformation has yielded an impressive 90 percent reduction in the process time for purchase orders compared to figures from 2021 and established new time records in request initiation to approval from 185 days to just five days.

 

