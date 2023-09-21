You are here

King Charles calls for new Franco-British entente for sustainability

King Charles calls for new Franco-British entente for sustainability
Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, French President Emmanuel Macron and French president's wife Brigitte Macron arrive to attend a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles, west of Paris on the first day of a British royal state visit to France.(REUTERS)
Updated 21 September 2023
Reuters
King Charles calls for new Franco-British entente for sustainability

King Charles calls for new Franco-British entente for sustainability
  • Charles arrived in Paris on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, in a show of pageantry and symbolism meant to turn the page on years of rocky relations
Updated 21 September 2023
Reuters
PARIS: King Charles said on Thursday that Britain and France had a shared responsibility to protect democracy in Europe and to ensure the world tackles climate change, in what he called an “entente for sustainability.”
Charles arrived in Paris on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, in a show of pageantry and symbolism meant to turn the page on years of rocky relations between the two nations since Britain voted to leave the European Union.
“Together, our potential is limitless,” Charles said in flawless French, giving the first speech by a British monarch to representatives of both houses of the French parliament.
“That’s why we must cherish and take care of our entente cordiale. For future generations, so it becomes an entente for sustainability to tackle more efficiently the global urgency in terms of climate and diversity,” he said.
The so-called Entente Cordiale was an alliance dating from 1904 that put a stop to centuries of military rivalries between France and Britain to see the two European powers fight on the same side during two world wars.
With Russia’s “unjustified aggression” in invading Ukraine 18 months ago, the two countries were once again facing war on the continent, he said.
“Together, we are unshakable in our determination that Ukraine will prevail,” Charles said.
The warm words, visits and symbolic gestures come after several tense years over the negotiation of Britain’s exit in 2020 from the European Union, and after that, rows over issues ranging from immigration to the sale of submarines.
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss once said the jury was out on whether France was a friend or foe, before settling on calling it a friend last year. Her successor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, visited France in March to kick off what he called an “entente renewed.”
“We must reinvigorate our friendship so that it is up to the challenges of the 21st century,” Charles said in a toast at a state banquet held at the Palace of Versailles the day before.
Later on Thursday, Charles, together with his wife Queen Camilla, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, will visit Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris to view restoration works following a massive blaze in 2019 that destroyed its roof.
The king is keen to walk in his mother footsteps and has referred to Elizabeth’s deep affection for France.

UK to charge five Bulgarians with spying for Russia

UK to charge five Bulgarians with spying for Russia
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
UK to charge five Bulgarians with spying for Russia

UK to charge five Bulgarians with spying for Russia
  • The charges relate to alleged offenses that took place between August 2020 and February 2023, the CPS added
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: Five Bulgarian nationals suspected of spying for Russia will be charged with conspiracy to conduct espionage, UK prosecutors said Thursday.
Three men and two women “will be charged with conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state,” the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.
The charges relate to alleged offenses that took place between August 2020 and February 2023, the CPS added.
Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, Katrin Ivanova, 31, Ivan Stoyanov, 31, and Vanya Gaberova, 29, will appear at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday.
Three of them — Roussev, Dzhambazov and Ivanova — were charged in February with “possession of false identity documents with improper intention,” the CPS said.

Zelensky returns to Washington to face growing dissent among Republicans to US spending for Ukraine

Zelensky returns to Washington to face growing dissent among Republicans to US spending for Ukraine
Updated 21 September 2023
AP
Zelensky returns to Washington to face growing dissent among Republicans to US spending for Ukraine

Zelensky returns to Washington to face growing dissent among Republicans to US spending for Ukraine
  • Zelensky will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House
  • National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the Ukrainian president “our best messenger” in persuading US lawmakers to keep vital US money and weapons coming
Updated 21 September 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returned to Washington on Thursday for a whirlwind one-day visit, this time to face the Republicans now questioning the flow of American dollars that for 19 months has kept his troops in the fight against Russian forces.
Zelensky will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House, speak with US military leaders at the Pentagon and stop at Capitol Hill to talk privately with Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate as the world is watching Western support for Kyiv.
It is Zelensky’s second visit to Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and comes as Biden’s request to Congress for an additional $24 billion for Ukraine’s military and humanitarian needs is hanging in the balance.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the Ukrainian president “our best messenger” in persuading US lawmakers to keep vital US money and weapons coming.
“It’s really important for members of Congress to be able to hear directly from the president about what he’s facing in this counteroffensive,” Kirby told reporters Wednesday, “and how he’s achieving his goals, and what he needs to continue to achieve those goals.”
Biden has called on world leaders to stand strong with Ukraine, even as he faces domestic political divisions at home. A hard-right flank of Republicans, led by former President Donald Trump, Biden’s chief rival in the 2024 race for the White House, is increasingly opposed to sending more money overseas.
As the White House worked to shore up support for Ukraine before Zelensky’s visit, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top intelligence officials briefed senior lawmakers behind closed doors Wednesday to argue the case.
But some Senate Republicans walked out of the briefing no more convinced than before about the necessity of spending more on Ukraine. “It’s not close to the end,” Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, said. “What we’re basically told is, ‘Buckle up and get out your checkbook.”’
Since the start of the war, most members of Congress supported approving four rounds of aid to Ukraine, totaling about $113 billion, viewing defense of the country and its democracy as an imperative, especially when it comes to containing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Some of that money went toward replenishing US military equipment sent to the frontlines.
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, who traveled to Kyiv this week, said cutting off US aid during the Ukrainians’ counteroffensive would be “catastrophic” to their efforts.
“That would clearly be the opening that Putin is looking for,” Kelly said Wednesday. “They cannot be successful without our support.”
The political environment has shifted markedly since Zelensky addressed Congress last December on his first trip out of Ukraine since the war began. He was met with rapturous applause for his country’s bravery and surprisingly strong showing in the war.
His meeting with senators on Thursday will take place behind closed doors in the Old Senate Chamber, a historical and intimate place of importance at the US Capitol, signifying the respect the Senate is showing the foreign leader.
But on the other side of the Capitol, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who faces more opposition within his Trump-aligned ranks to supporting Ukraine, is planning a separate meeting with Zelensky, with a smaller bipartisan group of lawmakers and committee chairmen.
“I will have questions for President Zelensky,” McCarthy told reporters before the visit.
The House speaker said he wanted more accountability for the money the US has already approved for Ukraine before moving ahead with more.
And, McCarthy said, he wants to know, “What is the plan for victory?”
In the Senate, however, Ukraine has a strong ally in Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who is out front in pushing his party, and the president, to continue robust support for Kyiv.
McConnell urged Biden before Wednesday’s closed-door briefing to senators to make sure the administration’s top brass puts forward a more forceful case in support of Ukraine so Congress can send Zelensky what’s needed to win the war.
“I sometimes get the sense that I speak more about Ukraine matters than the president does,” McConnell said in a speech Wednesday.

First Ukraine grain ship since Russian blockade reaches Istanbul

First Ukraine grain ship since Russian blockade reaches Istanbul
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Follow

First Ukraine grain ship since Russian blockade reaches Istanbul

First Ukraine grain ship since Russian blockade reaches Istanbul
  • The Palau-flagged Resilient Africa vessel was carrying 3,000 tons of wheat
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: The first grain ship to sail from Ukraine since Russia reimposed its Black Sea blockade in July reached Istanbul on Thursday, marine traffic monitors said.
Ukrainian officials said the Palau-flagged Resilient Africa vessel was carrying 3,000 tons of wheat when it left Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port on Tuesday.

ICC war crimes tribunal hobbled by hacking incident -sources

ICC war crimes tribunal hobbled by hacking incident -sources
Updated 21 September 2023
Reuters
Follow

ICC war crimes tribunal hobbled by hacking incident -sources

ICC war crimes tribunal hobbled by hacking incident -sources
  • Two lawyers at the court said it had disconnected most of its systems that can access the Internet
Updated 21 September 2023
Reuters

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court is operating under strong limitations on its digital systems after a hacking incident, sources and lawyers who work at the war crimes court said on Thursday.
Two lawyers at the court, and a source close to it who asked not to be identified, said it had disconnected most of its systems that can access the Internet, that employees cannot access email and that employees who are not working on site cannot access documents.
The ICC, based in The Hague, first disclosed a “cybersecurity incident” on Tuesday.

India suspends visas for Canadians as tensions escalate

India suspends visas for Canadians as tensions escalate
Updated 21 September 2023
India suspends visas for Canadians as tensions escalate

India suspends visas for Canadians as tensions escalate
  • Tensions flared after Canada said it was investigating Indian links to the murder of a Sikh separatist activist on its soil
  • Canadian high commission in New Delhi has decided to ‘temporarily adjust’ staff presence in India
Updated 21 September 2023
Sanjay Kumar

New Delhi: India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens from Thursday, days after Ottawa accused New Delhi of potentially being behind the assassination of a Sikh separatist activist on its soil.

Tensions flared this week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament that Canadian intelligence agencies were investigating “credible allegations” of a potential link between “agents of the government of India” and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh Canadian citizen who was gunned down by masked men in June.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs rejected the allegation as “absurd” and both India and Canada have since expelled their senior diplomats in reciprocal moves.

The suspension of visa services for Canadian citizens was first announced in a message on the website of BLS International, outsourcing service provider for the Indian government and diplomatic missions worldwide, which said it was “due to operational reasons” and with effect from Sept. 21.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, blamed the move on “security threats” faced by India’s high commissioner in Ottawa.

“This has hampered and disrupted his normal functioning. That’s why our high commissioner and consulates are not able to provide visa services,” he told reporters.

“We will keep on reviewing the situation at a regular basis. We will keep on assessing, but for the time being, due to the security situation in Canada and the security situation arising out of the Canadian government’s inaction, the visa process is getting obstructed temporarily, and we have stopped the visa process for the time being.”

The move comes a day after India issued an advisory urging its citizens traveling to or living in Canada to “exercise utmost caution” in view of the “growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada.”

Nijjar was an outspoken supporter of the Khalistan movement, which calls for a separate Sikh homeland in parts of India’s Punjab state.

The movement is outlawed in India, considered a national security threat by the government, and Nijjar’s name appears on the Indian Home Ministry’s list of terrorists.

He was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, which has a significant number of Sikh residents.

Canada has the largest population of Sikhs outside Punjab — about 770,000 or 2 percent of its entire population.

The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi issued a statement on Thursday saying that some of its diplomats had “received threats on various social media platforms” and it was assessing its staff presence in India.

“In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats,” the mission said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India.”

