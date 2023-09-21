You are here

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends week in red to close at 10,949 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.99 billion ($1.33 billion) as 59 stocks advanced, while 147 declined. File 
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.99 billion ($1.33 billion) as 59 stocks advanced, while 147 declined. File 
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi main index ends week in red to close at 10,949 

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends week in red to close at 10,949 
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dropped for the second consecutive day on Thursday as it shed 112.08 points or 1.01 percent to close at 10,949.42. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.99 billion ($1.33 billion) as 59 stocks advanced, while 147 declined. 

While Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu edged down 22.05 points to 22,371.03, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also slipped 1.08 percent to close at 1,407.39. 

Saudi Public Transport Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price surged 6.98 percent to SR18.40. 

Other top performers of the day were National Agricultural Development Co. and Thimar Development Holding Co., whose share prices rose 3.94 percent and 2.86 percent, respectively. 

The top loser on Saudi Arabia’s main index was Arabian Contracting Services Co., whose share price slipped 5.45 percent to SR187.20. 

National Medical Care Co. also performed poorly with its share price falling 5.22 percent to SR116.20. 

On Nomu, Molan Steel Co. and Sure Global Tech Co. were the top gainers, as their share prices increased by 6.09 percent and 5.78 percent, respectively. 

The top loser on the parallel market was Naseej for Technology Co., whose share price plunged 7.58 percent to SR61. 

On the announcements front, Sadr Logistics Services Co. announced that its board of directors approved the construction of the SR149 million Logistics Services Complex Project in the Industrial Gate City in Riyadh. 

In a statement to Tadawul, Sadr revealed that the construction of this project will commence on Oct.1. 

The statement further noted that financing of this project will be done through a combination of borrowings and self-financing. 

Sadr said the Logistics Services Complex Project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025, positively impacting the company’s financial performance from the second quarter of 2025. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Riyadh, Beijing work to further strengthen economic ties

Riyadh, Beijing work to further strengthen economic ties
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Riyadh, Beijing work to further strengthen economic ties

Riyadh, Beijing work to further strengthen economic ties
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and China are working together to strengthen their already well-established strategic ties, as the Kingdom’s minister of industry and mineral resources hold meetings with key Chinese officials in Beijing.

Bandar Alkhorayef on Wednesday held talks with China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen during which they discussed ways to boost economic collaboration and trade ties, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The top officials also discussed investment opportunities in several economic sectors including mining.

The Saudi minister highlighted the Saudi Arabia’s progress in the field of industries and mining. He also briefed his Chinese counterpart about the existing opportunities in the Kingdom in various sectors.

Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem, president of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, also attended the meeting.

Earlier, Alkhorayef met with China’s Minister of Natural Resources, Wang Guanghua, and Li Jinfa, chairman of the Geological Survey of China. They explored opportunities and challenges in the mining sector and discussed ways to enhance joint collaboration to foster growth in the mineral industry in the region. 

Additionally, the Saudi minister held talks with Peng Qiming, president of the Mining Association, and Gi Honglin, president of the China Nonferrous Metal Industry Association. These meetings centered on mutual interests and efforts aimed at promoting economic growth and infrastructure development in the mining sector between the two countries. 

Furthermore, Alkhorayef held discussions with the CEO of the Chinese Norinco Group, Chen Defang. The two parties discussed enhancing cooperation, exchanging expertise, and sharing experiences. Norinco Group has joint ventures in several petroleum and chemical industries with Saudi Aramco. 

The minister also toured various companies and factories located in different Chinese cities as part of his trip

The visit is to further strengthen the economic partnership between Saudi Arabia and China in the industrial and mining sectors. It also allows the two sides to review their qualitative investment opportunities. Moreover, the move highlights the Kingdom’s initiatives to advance these two strategic sectors.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Riyadh China Industries Mining

Turkiye hikes rates to 30% to strengthen hawkish turn 

Turkiye hikes rates to 30% to strengthen hawkish turn 
Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
REUTERS 
Turkiye hikes rates to 30% to strengthen hawkish turn 

Turkiye hikes rates to 30% to strengthen hawkish turn 
Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
REUTERS 

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s central bank raised its key interest rate by a lofty 500 basis points to 30 percent on Thursday, marking a second month of aggressive tightening after President Tayyip Erdogan set aside his long opposition to tight policy. 

The bank reiterated it is ready to raise rates further as needed to rein in inflation that leaped to nearly 59 in August and is expected to rise into next year. It has hiked rates by 2,150 basis points since June. 

The lira slipped to 27.105 to the dollar after the decision, just shy of its all-time low touched last month. 

In a Reuters poll, economists forecast a 500-basis-point hike with forecasts ranging from 27.5 percent to 31 percent. 

The fourth rate hike in as many months “is probably not enough in itself to convince investors that inflation is being brought under control,” said James Wilson, EM sovereign strategist at ING. 

“We expect further rate hikes will be needed before the end of the year, although the overall direction of policy towards a more hawkish bias should in general be taken as a positive by investors.” 

Following his May re-election, Erdogan appointed former Wall Street banker Hafize Gaye Erkan to lead the central bank in June as authorities grappled with an economy strained by depleted FX reserves and soaring inflation expectations. 

Previously Erdogan had supported a low interest rate policy despite high inflation, which triggered a currency crisis in late 2021 and pushed inflation above 85 percent last year. Partly due to lira deprecation, annual consumer price inflation is seen rising to around 60 percent by year end. 

Last month the bank shocked with a 750-point hike that was seen signalling a new determination to battle inflation. Rates rose three times more than expected and sparked the biggest single-day lira rally since 2021. 

Two weeks later, Erdogan — who since 2018 has repeatedly described himself as an “enemy” of “evil” interest rates — instead said tight monetary policy will help bring down inflation. 

TIGHTENING CYCLE 

The central bank said the policy “will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved.” 

The lira has weakened nearly 70 percent in two years, primarily due to Erdogan’s long-standing opposition to high rates and influence over the central bank. It dropped again this summer as the new economic team loosened the state’s grip on forex markets and began shedding unorthodox policies and regulations. 

The central bank has also selectively tightened credit and began rolling back a costly scheme, adopted to halt the late-2021 currency crash, that protects lira deposits against forex depreciation. 

Based on last week’s Reuters poll, economists expect further monetary tightening to lift the policy rate to 35 percent by year-end, with forecasts ranging between 30 percent and 40 percent. 

Earlier this month, the government lifted its year-end inflation forecast to 65 percent and trimmed economic growth forecasts. Erdogan said at the time: “With the support of tight monetary policy, we will bring down inflation to single digits again.” 

Topics: Turkiye Inflation CPI

Rising female workforce boosts Saudi Arabia’s economic growth

Rising female workforce boosts Saudi Arabia’s economic growth
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Rising female workforce boosts Saudi Arabia's economic growth

Rising female workforce boosts Saudi Arabia’s economic growth
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy is poised to benefit from the increasing number of working women as the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at enhancing female employment, has begun to demonstrate its potential economic impact, as outlined in a recent report by S&P Global. 

The study showed significant progress in expanding the female workforce in Saudi Arabia, reaching 36 percent of the total human capital in 2022, up from 19 percent in 2016, surpassing Vision 2030’s target of 30 percent by the end of the decade. 

This growth in the participation of women in the labor market can be attributed to various factors, including improved access to education, declining fertility rates, and a more inclusive cultural environment. 

This comes as educational attainment has improved significantly in Saudi Arabia, with nearly 32 percent of women aged 25 and above holding at least a bachelor’s degree in 2020, compared to 26 percent in 2017. 

The increase in female workforce has contributed to raising the overall employment participation rate in Saudi Arabia to a record high of 61.7 percent in March 2022, up from the 54.2 percent recorded in June 2017. 

If the current pace of labor force participation growth continues for the next decade, S&P Global Ratings Economics estimates that the Saudi economy could potentially be $39 billion, larger by 3.5 percent. It made the comparison against a hypothetical scenario with historical labor force participation rate growth recorded during 2000-2022. 
“We calculate that increases in the overall participation rate of just 1 percentage point per year over the next 10 years would boost the country’s annual real GDP (gross domestic product) growth by an average of 0.3 ppt, to 2.4 percent per annum (versus 2.1 percent), assuming that labor force productivity growth for the next 10 years will look the same as the last 20 years,” S&P Global said in the report.  

Women’s wealth transforming region 

Meanwhile, a new study released by the First Abu Dhabi Bank and WealthBriefing has suggested that the rise in women’s wealth is transforming the economies in the Middle East and North Africa region.  

The report, titled “Winning Women in MENA: How Wealth Managers Can Help Further Female Empowerment,” attributed the rise in women’s economic role in the region to advancements in technology and the startup culture. 
It revealed that the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, has seen a surge in women entrepreneurs, with one out of three new businesses in the region now founded by women. 

The report underscored that women are efficient in managing family businesses and often make more diversified and less emotionally driven investment decisions. 
Samira Zakour, managing director at FAB, said: “Over the past 20 years I have seen a lot of women rise to the forefront of large family businesses in the region. There is plenty of research showing that women listen to a variety of opinions before deploying capital and that often leads to less emotional investing and, potentially, to better returns.”   
According to the report, women have the capacity to bring a new point of view to managing a family’s wealth, as they have a different understanding to identify new opportunities, while also possessing ‘soft’ skills to negotiate complex relationships between family members.  

It highlighted that tertiary education among women in the MENA region reached 43 percent in 2019, surpassing the global average of 36 percent and outperforming the male average of 40 percent worldwide. 

Topics: Saudi women Saudi women workforce S&P Global Ratings First Abu Dhabi Bank

Saudi Arabia to bolster cooperation with Germany, Sweden amid top ministerial meetings

Saudi Arabia to bolster cooperation with Germany, Sweden amid top ministerial meetings
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia to bolster cooperation with Germany, Sweden amid top ministerial meetings

Saudi Arabia to bolster cooperation with Germany, Sweden amid top ministerial meetings
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on track to bolster cooperation with Germany and Sweden amid top ministerial meetings to achieve their collective sustainable development goals.

On the sidelines of the 2023 SDG Summit in New York, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim met with Germany’s State Secretary for Economic, Finance and European Affairs Jörg Kukies to discuss ways to strengthen economic, trade and investment relations, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

Al-Ibrahim also met with Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell to explore bilateral economic and investment relations between the two countries.

Topics: 2023 SDG Summit Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim #germany Sweden

Qatar’s August inflation drops 0.58% as key sectors see price softening 

Qatar’s August inflation drops 0.58% as key sectors see price softening 
Updated 21 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Qatar's August inflation drops 0.58% as key sectors see price softening 

Qatar’s August inflation drops 0.58% as key sectors see price softening 
Updated 21 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Qatar’s consumer price index experienced a monthly decline of 0.58 percent in August, reaching 106.25 points, according to the country’s Planning and Statistics Authority.   

The data showed CPI decreased in six groups, rose in three and remained unchanged in three. 

Among them, recreation and culture experienced a 3.37 percent drop in August compared to July.  

The transport sector softened by 1.65 percent, and clothing and footwear fell 0.99 percent.   

The housing and utilities sectors also declined by 0.79 percent, while miscellaneous goods and services dropped by 0.14 percent.   

A similar trend was observed in the prices of restaurants and hotels, with a slight fall of 0.13 percent.   

However, the food and beverages sector recorded an increase of 1.46 percent, followed by education, which rose by 1.62 percent. The furniture and household equipment sector grew by 0.11 percent.  

In contrast, the tobacco, healthcare, and communication sectors showed no change compared to July. 

Moreover, the country’s CPI witnessed a 2.38 percent surge compared to the same month last year. 

On a year-on-year basis, communication costs in August surged 15.85 percent compared to the year-ago period, followed by a 7.91 percent rise in recreation and culture, 5.7 percent in education and 2.33 percent in furniture and household equipment. 

Additionally, the transport sector saw a year-on-year price increase of 1.85 percent. The housing, water, electricity, other fuel, food and beverages, and health sectors saw price escalations. 

Conversely, there were dips in restaurants and hotels by 4.59 percent in August compared to the same month last year. Clothing, footwear, miscellaneous goods, and services also saw yearly declines, while tobacco remained steady. 

Kuwait CPI rose 0.15% in August  

Kuwait recorded a 0.15 percent monthly increase in its CPI in August, mainly driven by a surge in food, education and clothing prices. 

The inflation figure also saw a 3.82 percent increase in August compared to the same month last year. 

According to data from the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics, food and beverages saw a 5.7 percent yearly increase in August, while the clothing sector saw a 6.97 percent surge. 

Topics: Qatar Inflation consumer price index (CPI)

