Saudi Snapchat designer creates special National Day filter lenses

Maha Al-Dosary trying the filter on her daughter. (Supplied)
  • Maha Al-Dosary draws inspiration from objects, world news, daughters’ imagination to create immersive augmented reality experiences
RIYADH: To mark Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day, Maha Al-Dosary, a certified Snapchat Lens Developer and Ambassador, created special filter lenses meant to capture the essence of the occasion.

Al-Dosary, who is also a wife and mother, has been able to seamlessly balance her roles while nurturing her interests in Augmented Reality lens development on Snapchat.

“I designed a simple lens that embodies the national identity for the 93rd National Day where I animated several pictures using scripts provided by Lens Studio. The lens works when you click on the missile as it launches upward and then the picture becomes clear,” she explained.

Lens Studio, an AR development tool by Snap, is designed to empower artists and developers to craft immersive AR experiences for Snapchatters worldwide.

Al-Dosary’s work exemplifies the growing influence of AR technology, and she believes that it can enhance various aspects of daily life, including e-commerce.

As of 2022, the Ipsos Augmentality Shift Study commissioned by Snap Inc. found that the number one reason people use AR is not for fun but for shopping.




Snapchat filter lens created by Al-Dosary, a Saudi- certified Snapchat lens designer. (Supplied)

The fast-growing field of AR technology offers the opportunity to merge the physical and digital worlds while fostering connections with friends and colleagues.

Al-Dosary draws inspiration from various sources, including pictures, objects, world news, and even the imagination of her daughters, underscoring the versatile nature of AR design.

“My girls are always telling me how proud they are of me and the job I do. They truly enjoy using the filters I design and are my biggest supporters,” Al-Dosary said with pride.

In 2022, Al-Dosary clinched the top spot in the Tunisia AI Hackathon in the Snap Augmented Reality Challenge. This competition, which focused on using SnapML to address UNICEF’s Sustainable Development Goals, attracted participants from 27 Middle East and African nations.

Al-Dosary’s journey into the world of Snapchat lenses had a humble beginning, with self-learning and limited English proficiency.

However, her curiosity and determination led her to become a certified Snapchat ambassador, trainer, content creator, and a leader of the Snapchat Lenses community in Saudi Arabia.

Sharing her message of encouragement for aspiring Snap lens creators, she said: “Success is one of the most beautiful things a person can achieve, but it requires effort and perseverance. Set your goals and strive to achieve them. Take advantage of quiet times and make use of the free educational materials available on the Internet.”




Maha Al-Dosary, a Saudi certified Snapchat lens developer. (Supplied)

Snapchat is playing a pivotal role in transforming Saudi Arabia in alignment with Vision 2030. It not only showcases art, culture and entertainment but also fosters technological advancements in AR.

“We’ve been working on AR for nearly a decade. Snap has long had the ability to be ahead of the curve,” said Rayan Al-Zahab, AR developer relations lead at Snap MENA.

“We believe AR is the future of immersive customer experiences and are developing the technology to facilitate virtual try-ons, catalog browsing, showrooming, and much more.”

“Snapchat is committed to empowering Saudi youth by providing hands-on training in augmented reality and innovation through local events and Saudi AR experts,” Al-Zahab added.

As Snap continues to lead the way in AR innovation, it is evident that the future holds exciting possibilities for both creators and users of this immersive technology.

Topics: Saudi Arabia snapchat Saudi National Day 2023

Saudi FM, Somalia PM meet on UNGA sidelines

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Thursday in New York.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Thursday in New York.
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Thursday in New York.
  • Officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields of cooperation
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Thursday in New York.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields of cooperation.

They also discussed aspects of consolidating bilateral and multilateral work and reviewed important international developments.

Topics: UNGA78 Somalia Saudi Arabia

Libraries Commission launches audio services tool

Libraries Commission launches audio services tool
Updated 21 September 2023
SPA
  • The device allows library and park visitors to benefit from the audio services provided in an accessible and easy way
  • The launch of the device is a continuation of the second phase launched by the commission this year in Al-Ahsa
SPA

RIYADH: CEO of the Saudi Libraries Commission Abdulrahman Al-Asem has launched a device created from the audio library booths “Masmou” project at the King Fahd National Library Park in Riyadh.
The device allows library and park visitors to benefit from the audio services provided in an accessible and easy way.
The launch of the device is a continuation of the second phase launched by the commission this year in Al-Ahsa, to be followed by many devices in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province. It is also one of the strategic initiatives of the commission aiming to provide library services in gathering places.
Through “Masmou,” the commission seeks to introduce audio content and facilitate access to knowledge for different community groups in all regions of the Kingdom by providing audiobooks in distinctive locations, as well as reviving cultural heritage in an innovative way.
The idea of the audio library booths project was inspired by the telephone booths of the Ministry of Telegraph, Post, and Telephone in the 1980s and the 1990s, as they were commonly available and easy to use.
The “Masmou” booths allow users to listen to audio content via mobile phone, by browsing content according to duration, topic, most listened to, and other categories. Users can then choose the desired audio file, with the ability to listen to a short clip directly via the device or scan the QR code to listen to the entire audio file via mobile phone.
 

Topics: Saudi Libraries Commission Abdulrahman Al-Asem audio library booths Masmou King Fahd National Library Park

Manga Productions secures exclusive rights to distribute ‘Captain Tsubasa’ in MENA

Manga Productions secures exclusive rights to distribute ‘Captain Tsubasa’ in MENA
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
  • Partnership ‘in line with our vision to inspire and nurture the heroes of tomorrow,’ says CEO Essam Bukhary
  • “Captain Tsubasa,” once adapted into Arabic as “Captain Majid” and a fan favorite in Arab countries since the 1980s, is renowned for its thrilling soccer matches and moving stories
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi company Manga Productions has secured distribution and other rights for the Japanese sports anime series “Captain Tsubasa” in the MENA region.
In partnership with Tsubasa Corporation and Dentsu Inc., Manga Productions will manage the distribution, licensing and promotion of “Captain Tsubasa” season one and “Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc” season two.
Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said the anime series has inspired readers and viewers for over 40 years.
“Our collaboration is an affirmation of Manga Productions’ commitment to broadening its portfolio and working with leading creative content companies. This partnership is in line with our vision to inspire and nurture the heroes of tomorrow,” he said.
Abdulaziz Alnaghmoosh, director of marketing, distribution and business development at Manga Productions, said the company recognizes the “deep love and nostalgia” fans have for the series.
“Captain Tsubasa,” once adapted into Arabic as “Captain Majid” and a fan favorite in Arab countries since the 1980s, is renowned for its thrilling soccer matches and moving stories. The series is set to attract a new generation of viewers.
Alnaghmoosh said: “Our collaboration aims to reignite a passion for soccer in the hearts of both new and old fans. We are thrilled to be a part of this project and to bring this work to the MENA region.”
“Captain Tsubasa,” created by Yoichi Takahashi, has sold over 90 million copies worldwide in both print and digital formats since it was first published in 1981.
The series follows the protagonist Tsubasa Oozora and a host of players as they engage in intense battles on the field and grow as characters through their rivalries.

Topics: Manga Productions Captain Tsubasa Captain Majid

Saudi aid chief, WFP CEO discuss relief and humanitarian efforts

Saudi aid chief, WFP CEO discuss relief and humanitarian efforts
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
  • Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met Cindy Hensley McCain on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York
  • Al-Rabeeah and McCain discussed strengthening cooperation and joint coordination in the humanitarian and relief fields in countries in need
Arab News

NEW YORK: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Saudi Royal Court and supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, met World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy Hensley McCain on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening cooperation and joint coordination in the humanitarian and relief fields in countries in need. They also talked about the latest developments in the humanitarian projects implemented between them.

Al-Rabeeah also participated in a high-level session, under the slogan “Saving Souls … Responding to Reproductive Health in Humanitarian Circumstances,” which was held at the UN Population Fund headquarters in New York.

Topics: UNGA78 King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) World Food Programme (WFP) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah Cindy Hensley McCain

Oman guest of honor at Riyadh book fair 

Children select books at the Riyadh International Book Fair. (File/AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Children select books at the Riyadh International Book Fair. (File/AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Children select books at the Riyadh International Book Fair. (File/AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
  • Choosing Oman as guest of honor highlights the historical ties and brotherly relations that bind the two countries
  • Oman’s pavilion will feature books, manuscripts and representations of its national culture
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman will be the guest of honor at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2023 to be held at King Saud University from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7, the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission announced. 

Titled “An Inspiring Destination,” the fair will be the largest in the Kingdom and Arab world in terms of the diversity of cultural programs and range of activities.

Choosing Oman as guest of honor highlights the historical ties and brotherly relations that bind the two countries, and reflects the cultural exchange and mutual cooperation, the commission said. 

Oman’s pavilion will feature books, manuscripts and representations of its national culture, while a number of publishing houses will present their latest publications and books to more than 1 million visitors.

The book fair will feature more than 1,800 publishing houses, as well as a rich cultural program with dozens of events for all age groups. 

Visitors will be able to enjoy poetry evenings with classical and Nabati poets, Saudi and international plays, concerts and music workshops, and dialogue sessions led by Saudi, Arab and international speakers. 

Publishing houses, agencies and cultural institutions will present their latest publications, and display rare and precious collectibles, such as books, manuscripts and paintings. 

Book signing platforms will allow writers to sign their latest publications for readers. 

The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission will present awards to outstanding publishers during the fair, covering five categories of excellence in publishing.

An international publishers’ conference on Oct. 4 on the sidelines of the book fair will discuss aspects of the book industry and the challenges facing publishing houses. 

The exhibition is sponsored by Roshn Group as a community partner, the Riyadh Center for Political and Strategic Studies as a cultural partner, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) as a creative partner, and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority as the heritage partner. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman riyadh book fair

