You are here

  • Home
  • Venezuela retakes prison from gang in massive operation involving 11,000 troops backed by tanks

Venezuela retakes prison from gang in massive operation involving 11,000 troops backed by tanks

Venezuela retakes prison from gang in massive operation involving 11,000 troops backed by tanks
1 / 3
Venezuelan authorities display weapons and ammunition seized from a powerful gang of inmates who controlled a prison in Tocoron, Aragua State, Venezuela, on September 21, 2023. (AFP)
Venezuela retakes prison from gang in massive operation involving 11,000 troops backed by tanks
2 / 3
Relatives of inmates at Tocoron in Maracay, Aragua State, Venezuela await news about their loved ones as security authorities launched a major operation to take control of the prison from a powerful gang on September 20, 2023. (AFP)
Venezuela retakes prison from gang in massive operation involving 11,000 troops backed by tanks
3 / 3
Armored units of Venezuela's Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) deploy in Tocoron, Aragua State, on September 20, 2023, during an operation to take control of the Tocoron prison from a powerful gang. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vexrf

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Venezuela retakes prison from gang in massive operation involving 11,000 troops backed by tanks

Venezuela retakes prison from gang in massive operation involving 11,000 troops backed by tanks
  • The multinational gang Tren de Aragua had gradually taken control of the prison of 1,600 and turned into its main base
  • Venezuelan officials said the gang leaders had mistreated other prisoners and kept them in “a kind of slavery”
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
Follow

MARACAY, Venezuela: Bitcoin mining machines and rocket launchers were among the astonishing contraband found in a Venezuelan prison recaptured from a gang that had turned it into a playground kitted out with a pool, a nightclub and a zoo.

Venezuelan authorities showed off the loot on Thursday after seizing control of the Tocoron prison in a massive operation involving more than 11,000 police and soldiers backed up by tanks and armored vehicles.

One soldier was killed in the operation, which had been planned for more than a year, said Interior and Justice Minister Remigio Ceballos.
The facility hit in Wednesday’s raid had served as the headquarters of the Tren de Aragua gang that operates in Venezuela and other Latin American countries.
Ceballos said sniper rifles, explosives, rocket launchers and grenades were seized, along with cocaine, marijuana and expensive motorbikes.
The wives or girlfriends of inmates who had been living inside with them were kicked out.
At a press conference outside the prison, authorities displayed buckets of bullets, heaps of machine gun ammunition belts and machines used to mine the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.
On Wednesday, AFP saw officers carrying televisions, microwaves and air conditioners out of the jail as angry women outside shouted, “That’s ours!.”
Ceballos said zoo animals kept at the facility died in a fire started by prisoners. He did not say which creatures had lived there, or how many.
The minister added that four prison guards were arrested as suspected accomplices of the gang members who had lived it up behind bars.
“There will be no impunity. We will act against all the criminals and accomplices,” said Ceballos, hailing a “successful operation that allowed us to strike a blow against criminal groups.”

After declaring it had taken control of the prison, the government began evacuating its 1,600 inmates to other locations.
On Wednesday, the government said some prisoners had managed to flee during the clampdown.
Ceballos said the gang leaders had mistreated other prisoners and kept them in “a kind of slavery.”
Surrounded by riot police, dozens of relatives gathered outside the facility for news of the inmates being transferred.
“Where is my son?” cried Doris Colmenares, who said he had escaped during Wednesday’s raid but turned himself in shortly thereafter.
Tren de Aragua, Venezuela’s most powerful home-grown gang, is involved in crime countrywide and has spread its tentacles to Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, and Bolivia.
According to an investigation by Venezuelan journalist Ronna Risquez, it has some 5,000 members.
The gang emerged a decade ago, and is involved in kidnappings, robberies, drug trafficking, prostitution, extortion and illegal gold mining.
The InSight Crime think tank said the gang is also a major player in migrant smuggling.
Risquez said Tocoron had been entirely in the hands of the gang and described the prison as a “hotel” for the gang leaders, with a bank, baseball field, and a restaurant.
This was confirmed by several of the women evicted from the prison.
The gang’s leader is Hector Guerrero Flores, who was serving a 17-year sentence in the prison for murder and drug trafficking, said Carlos Nieto, coordinator of A Window for Freedom, a prison rights NGO.
Authorities have not commented on his whereabouts.

Topics: Venezuela

Related

Bahrain prisoners end hunger strike after authorities meet demands
Middle-East
Bahrain prisoners end hunger strike after authorities meet demands
Indonesian police hunt inmates after mass prison break
World
Indonesian police hunt inmates after mass prison break

Brazil’s firefighters battle wildfires raging during rare late-winter heat wave

Brazil’s firefighters battle wildfires raging during rare late-winter heat wave
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
Follow

Brazil’s firefighters battle wildfires raging during rare late-winter heat wave

Brazil’s firefighters battle wildfires raging during rare late-winter heat wave
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Firefighters on Thursday were battling flames in Brazil’s northeastern Bahia state, fanned by strong winds and abnormally high temperatures for the season, authorities said.

While it is still technically winter in Brazil, with spring due to start in a couple days, a heat wave prompting record temperatures has swept across much of the country since the beginning of the week.

Faced with a growing number of hot spots caused by high temperatures, Bahia’s association of forestry-based companies this week launched a campaign to prevent — and combat — wildfires.

State authorities said they have mobilized over 150 military firefighters to put out fires in different areas across the state, as well as in Chapada Diamantina, a national park known for its panoramic views.

The Instagram account of Bahia’s secretary for public security showed images of firefighters making their way through parched forests, equipped in high-visibility orange gear and helmets, attempting to bring the licking flames under control.

The fires broke out Monday, according to local media reports. There are no details regarding the size of the affected area, but Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology has categorized the heat wave as a “great danger.”

Topics: Brazil

Related

People look at the wildfire raging in a forest in Sikorahi, near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)
World
Greece wildfire destroys area bigger than New York City
Wildfire briefly halts marine traffic on Turkish strait
Middle-East
Wildfire briefly halts marine traffic on Turkish strait

First US Abrams tanks to reach Ukraine ‘next week:’ Biden

First US Abrams tanks to reach Ukraine ‘next week:’ Biden
Updated 35 min 35 sec ago
AFP
Follow

First US Abrams tanks to reach Ukraine ‘next week:’ Biden

First US Abrams tanks to reach Ukraine ‘next week:’ Biden
  • Biden also said he had “approved the next tranche of security assistance for Ukraine,” which the Pentagon later valued at $325 million
Updated 35 min 35 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The first US M1 Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine “next week,” US President Joe Biden said Thursday, boosting Kyiv’s forces as they battle Russian troops in a slow-moving counteroffensive.

“Next week, the first US Abrams tanks will be delivered in Ukraine,” Biden said at the White House, alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on his second visit to the United States since Russia invaded his country in February 2022.

Biden also said he had “approved the next tranche of security assistance for Ukraine,” which the Pentagon later valued at $325 million.

It includes air defense missiles, ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, anti-tank weapons, and artillery rounds.

But the package does not feature the long-range ATACMS missiles that Kyiv has repeatedly requested.

It does include 155mm rounds that contain cluster munitions, which Washington first agreed to provide to Ukraine in July despite concerns over the long-term risk posed to civilians by bomblets that fail to explode.

The United States said it has received assurances from Kyiv that it would minimize the risk the weapons pose to civilians, including by not using the munitions in populated areas.

Washington had promised the 31 Abrams tanks to Kyiv at the start of the year, part of more than $43 billion in security assistance pledged by the United States over the past 18 months.

The tanks will be paired with 120mm armor-piercing depleted uranium rounds.

Such munitions are controversial due to their association with health problems, such as cancer and birth defects, in areas where they were used in past conflicts, although they have not been definitively proven to have caused them.

The decision to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine represented a U-turn as American defense officials had repeatedly said they were ill-suited for Kyiv’s forces due to their complexity.

Topics: Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
World
Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
Zelensky returns to Washington to face growing dissent among Republicans to US spending for Ukraine
World
Zelensky returns to Washington to face growing dissent among Republicans to US spending for Ukraine

‘Sclerotic’ UN needs reform, Security Council system flawed, European Commission chief tells UNGA

‘Sclerotic’ UN needs reform, Security Council system flawed, European Commission chief tells UNGA
Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

‘Sclerotic’ UN needs reform, Security Council system flawed, European Commission chief tells UNGA

‘Sclerotic’ UN needs reform, Security Council system flawed, European Commission chief tells UNGA
  • Charles Michel said lack of global representation on the council reflects outdated power structures that ‘hobbled’ its ability to act in best interests of the world
  • During the General Debate at the UN General Assembly, he also reiterated his previous call for a global treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness
Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UN system has become “sclerotic” and is in need of reform, the president of the European Commission said on Thursday.

During a speech on Thursday during the General Debate at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, Charles Michel also backed growing calls for the veto powers granted to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, Russia, France, the UK and China — to be limited under emergency conditions, and to broaden the body’s global representation.

“We must assume our responsibility and that means being engaged in order to put multilateralism back on solid ground,” he said. “To that end, we need to restore trust, solve the most urgent problems and repair the United Nations system.

“For the last 19 months, a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia, without any shame, has been undertaking a war to conquer its neighboring country.

“It can even abuse its veto rights to prevent sanctions against itself, and even use the Security Council to disseminate propaganda, disinformation and lies — let’s be honest.”

Michel reaffirmed the “unwavering” support of the EU for Ukraine in the war with Russia and the country’s “right to legitimate defense.”

He criticized the lack of proper global representation within the Security Council, which he said continues to reflect outdated power structures and this “hobbled” its ability to act in the best interests of the world as a whole, especially given some countries were “still colonial powers.”

He added: “The planet is falling. The world is being torn asunder by poverty and injustice, entire swaths of the world — Africa, South America, the Caribbean, Asia — are under- or non-represented (on the council). We support the comprehensive, massive reform of the Security Council to amplify the voice of these regions.”

Michel also reiterated his previous call for a global treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he and the head of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, have led the push for negotiations on a treaty of this kind within the UN framework, urging the international community to reach a consensus on the topic by May next year.

Topics: UNGA78

Related

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Saudi FM meets counterparts, officials  
Saudi Arabia
On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Saudi FM meets counterparts, officials  
Special The downtrodden of the Arab world ‘will not be ignored,’ UNGA president tells Arab News video
World
The downtrodden of the Arab world ‘will not be ignored,’ UNGA president tells Arab News

Beijing committed to territorial reunification: VP

Beijing committed to territorial reunification: VP
Updated 22 September 2023
Follow

Beijing committed to territorial reunification: VP

Beijing committed to territorial reunification: VP
  • ‘Taiwan has been China since ancient times,’ Han Zheng tells UN General Assembly
  • Vice president expresses support for ‘lawful national rights’ of the Palestinian people
Updated 22 September 2023
Lucas Chapman

NEW YORK: Beijing aims to reunify all Chinese territory, including Taiwan, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng told the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

“China stays committed to safeguarding sovereignty. There’s only one China, and the government is the sole legal government representing China,” he said.

“Taiwan has been China since ancient times, and no force should ever underestimate the strong will of the Chinese people to safeguard their sovereignty.”

Han said the international community must uphold equity and justice, safeguard peace and security, strive for mutual benefits and development for all, and pursue multilateralism in a balanced manner. “Major countries should lead by example and deliver on their commitment to multilateralism,” he added.

Han stressed the need for nonproliferation of all types of arms, saying China is the only permanent member of the UN Security Council that has pledged no first use of nuclear weapons, and it will soon ratify the UN Firearms Protocol.

He added that global development is a priority for China, which will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation next month.         

China is also committed to prioritizing ecology, which includes ceasing the construction of coal-fired power projects abroad, and supporting developing countries in order to produce green and low-carbon energy, Han said.

He called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the “restoration of lawful national rights” of Palestinians.

Topics: UNGA78 Taiwan Han Zheng

Related

Taiwan says 68 Chinese warplanes, 10 vessels detected near island
World
Taiwan says 68 Chinese warplanes, 10 vessels detected near island
Update China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
World
China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’

Turkiye says it played no direct role in Karabakh operation

Turkiye says it played no direct role in Karabakh operation
Updated 21 September 2023
Reuters
AP
Follow

Turkiye says it played no direct role in Karabakh operation

Turkiye says it played no direct role in Karabakh operation
  • Azerbaijan launched a lightning offensive to take back control of its breakaway Karabakh region on Tuesday
Updated 21 September 2023
Reuters AP

ANKARA: Turkiye is using “all means,” including military training and modernization, to support its close ally Azerbaijan but it did not play a direct role in Baku’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a Turkish Defense Ministry official said on Thursday.

Azerbaijan launched a lightning offensive to take back control of its breakaway Karabakh region on Tuesday. It later announced a ceasefire that would disarm the ethnic Armenian separatists who had held much of the region — regarded internationally as part of Azerbaijan — since the 1990s.

NATO ally Turkiye publicly threw its support behind Azerbaijan’s “steps to preserve its territorial integrity” but it had been unclear whether Ankara played any active role in the 24-hour military operation.

“It was Azerbaijan army’s own operation, there was no direct involvement of Turkiye,” a Turkish Defense Ministry official said on Thursday.

“Turkiye’s cooperation with Azerbaijan in military training and army modernization has been underway for a long time. The Azerbaijani army’s success in the latest operation clearly shows the level they achieved,” the official said.

He also said a joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center was still operating and was reporting on any ceasefire violations.

Turkiye, which has close linguistic, cultural and economic ties with Azerbaijan, supports efforts by Baku and Yerevan to build peaceful relations, the official added.

In a phone call late on Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara’s support to his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

“President Erdogan reiterated Turkiye’s heartfelt support for Azerbaijan,” the presidency said in a statement.

President Aliyev trumpeted victory in a televised address to the nation, saying his country’s military had restored its sovereignty in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Representatives from Nagorno-Karabakh and the Azerbaijan government met for talks on Thursday to discuss the future of the breakaway region that Azerbaijan claims to fully control following this week’s military offensive. Azerbaijan’s state news agency said the talks had ended but provided no details on whether an agreement was reached. 

Nagorno-Karabakh authorities and the news agency earlier said the talks between regional leaders and Azerbaijan’s government would focus on Nagorno-Karabakh’s “reintegration” into Azerbaijan.

Nagorno-Karabakh human rights ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said at least 200 people, including 10 civilians, were killed and more than 400 others were wounded in the fighting. 

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Aliyev and “condemned Azerbaijan’s decision to use force ... at the risk of worsening the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and compromising ongoing efforts to achieve a fair and lasting peace,” the French presidential office said.

Macron “stressed the need to respect” the ceasefire and “to provide guarantees on the rights and security of the people of Karabakh, in line with international law.”

Azerbaijan presidential aide Hikmet Hajjiyev said the government was “ready to listen to the Armenian population of Karabakh regarding their humanitarian needs.”

Topics: Turkiye Azerbaijan

Related

Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians seek guarantees before handing weapons to Azerbaijan
World
Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians seek guarantees before handing weapons to Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan claims victory after Karabakh separatists surrender
World
Azerbaijan claims victory after Karabakh separatists surrender

Latest updates

Venezuela retakes prison from gang in massive operation involving 11,000 troops backed by tanks
Venezuela retakes prison from gang in massive operation involving 11,000 troops backed by tanks
Brazil’s firefighters battle wildfires raging during rare late-winter heat wave
Brazil’s firefighters battle wildfires raging during rare late-winter heat wave
First US Abrams tanks to reach Ukraine ‘next week:’ Biden
First US Abrams tanks to reach Ukraine ‘next week:’ Biden
Sudan army chief warns UN that war could spill over in region, seeks action against RSF backers
Sudan army chief warns UN that war could spill over in region, seeks action against RSF backers
‘Sclerotic’ UN needs reform, Security Council system flawed, European Commission chief tells UNGA
‘Sclerotic’ UN needs reform, Security Council system flawed, European Commission chief tells UNGA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.