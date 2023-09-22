Iran parades new ‘longest-range’ drone on Iraq war anniversary — state media

You are here

Drones displayed in the event were named MoHajjer, Shahed and Arash (TASNIM)
Reuters
  • Iran said last month that it had built an advanced drone named MoHajjer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a larger payload
  • The Iran-Iraq war erupted on Sept. 22, 1980 when the forces of then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Iran
Reuters
Iran on Friday paraded its military hardware on the anniversary of its 1980s war with Iraq, including “the longest-range drone in the world” along with ballistic and hypersonic missiles, Iranian state media said.
They said the drone “was unveiled” in the parade, which was broadcast live, and that drones displayed in the event were named MoHajjer, Shahed and Arash.
The Islamic Republic said last month that it had built an advanced drone named MoHajjer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a larger payload.


It has an operational range of 2,000 km and can fly for up to 24 hours, state media reported then, adding that its payload could reach 300 kg, double the capacity of the MoHajjer-6 drone.
US officials have accused Iran of providing MoHajjer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia for its war against Ukraine. Tehran denies this.
“Our forces ensure security in the region and the Arabian Gulf,” President Ebrahim Raisi said at Friday’s parade in the capital Tehran. “We can teach the people of the region that resistance is today’s way. What forces the enemy to retreat is not submission and wavering, but resistance.”
A video released last month by Iranian media showed the MoHajjer-6 among other military hardware, with a text reading “prepare your shelters” in both Persian and Hebrew, the latter an allusion to Iran’s arch-regional enemy, Israel.
The Iran-Iraq war erupted on Sept. 22, 1980 when the forces of then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Iran. The conflict, which was economically devastating and left at least half a million dead, ended in stalemate in August 1988.

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian militant during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the seventh person killed this week as President Mahmoud Abbas sought to revive statehood talks amid efforts to further integrate Israel into the Middle East.
The militant Islamic Jihad group claimed the 18-year-old as a member. In a statement, they said he was shot while confronting Israeli soldiers who raided the village of Kafr Dan near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
The Israeli military said soldiers opened fire at suspects who shot at and hurled an explosive device at its forces during a weapons search operation in Kafr Dan. “A hit was identified,” it said in a statement.
Violence in the West Bank violence has surged for over a year, with stepped up Israeli military raids, increased settler assaults on Palestinian villages and a spate of Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis.
On Tuesday, three Palestinians were killed during a military raid on Jenin, among them a 15-year-old who was shot by Israeli special forces after he discovered them as he was leaving his grandfather’s house, according to rights group Defense for Children International — Palestine.
Israel occupied the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of an independent state, in a 1967 Middle East war. It has since built Jewish settlements there that most countries deem illegal.
The expansion of settlements under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government have strained ties between the Israeli leader and President Joe Biden, who met in New York this week for the first time since Netanyahu returned to power in December.
US-sponsored statehood negotiations collapsed in 2014 and current diplomatic efforts seem to be focused on forging a historic deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, President Abbas said Middle East peace was achievable only when Palestinians achieve “their full rights.” He called on the UN to convene a peace conference to “salvage the two-state solution.”

Updated 22 September 2023
AFP
  • Only slightly more than 10 percent of Iraq’s 13 million women of working age are in the job market, according to a July 2022 report
  • Most of the workers — cooks as well as two deliverywomen — are widowed or divorced
AFP
Mosul: Abir Jassem is busy preparing stuffed vegetables at a kitchen in Iraq’s Mosul, where after years of unrest a women-run catering service has helped single mothers like her achieve financial security.
The 37-year-old, who lost her husband while the city was under the control of the Islamic State (IS) group, said she had to get a job to put food on the table for her and her children.
“If I didn’t work, we wouldn’t have anything to eat,” said Jassem.
She is now one of some 30 employees of “Taste of Mosul,” which celebrates local delicacies and was founded in 2017 after the northern Iraqi metropolis was liberated from IS jihadists.
Most of the workers — cooks as well as two deliverywomen — are widowed or divorced.
Mosul residents are all reeling from the brutal IS rule and the war to defeat it, but for women in Iraq’s largely conservative and patriarchal society, the challenges are often compounded.
For Jassem, whose husband died of hepatitis, the catering business has offered a lifeline.
Her family had refused for her to work in any mixed-gender spaces, “but I wanted to work so I would not have to depend on anybody,” she said.
Now she earns 15,000 dinars ($11) a day cooking meals that are then delivered to clients.
Her speciality is Mosul-style kibbeh, a minced meat dish.
“Neither Syrians nor Lebanese can make” some of the recipes her Iraqi city is known for, Jassem boasted, as other women sat beside her at a large blue table were preparing the day’s menu.
One cook rolled vine leaves. Another copiously stuffed hollowed-out peppers with orange-colored rice, and a third made meat fritters.
Only slightly more than 10 percent of Iraq’s 13 million women of working age are in the job market, according to a July 2022 report issued by the International Labour Organization.
When the war in Mosul ended in the summer of 2017, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR estimated the number of “war widows” in the thousands.
“Their husbands were often the families’ sole breadwinners,” the UN agency said.
“Without an income and often with children to support, Mosul’s war widows are among the most vulnerable to have been displaced during months of fighting for the once thriving city.”
Mahiya Youssef, 58, started “Taste of Mosul” to allow women to enter the labor market in the battered city.
“We have to be realistic,” she said. “If even people with university degrees are unemployed, I wondered what kind of work” would “let them cover their children’s needs and be strong women.”
Launched with just two cooks, the initiative has since grown and now also provides employment for young graduates, said Youssef, a married mother of five.
Appetisers and main dishes on the menu go for the equivalent of $1-10, and monthly profits top $3,000, according to Youssef, who plans to expand.
She said she hopes to open a restaurant or create similar projects in other parts of Iraq.
Youssef said her passion was “old recipes that restaurants don’t make,” like hindiya, a spicy zucchini stew with kibbeh, or ouroug, fried balls of flour, meat and vegetables.
One of her employees, Makarem Abdel Rahman, lost her husband in 2004 when he was kidnapped by Al-Qaeda militants.
The mother of two, now in her 50s, delivers food in her car, which she said has drawn some criticism.
“My children support me, but certain relatives are opposed” to her working, she said.
But Abdel Rahman hasn’t let that stop her, and said she has found in “Taste of Mosul” a “second home.”
Many clients order again, but some have become particularly loyal.
For more than two years, Taha Ghanem has ordered his lunch from “Taste of Mosul” two or three times a week.
“Because of our work, we are far from home,” said the 28-year-old cafe owner.
“Sometimes we miss our home cooking, but we have this service,” he said, hailing “the unique flavours” of Mosul’s cuisine.

Updated 22 September 2023
Reuters
  • Syrian migrants face deadline to leave Istanbul if registered elsewhere
  • Many fear rise in anti-migrant rhetoric before March vote
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Anti-migrant sentiment, economic woes and political pressures are leading some of the 3.3 millions Syrians living in Turkiye to plan a return to Syria or seek shelter in Europe, according to migrants interviewed by Reuters.
They are concerned that rhetoric against migrants may rear up in campaigning for March local elections, echoing efforts to tap into nationalist sentiments during May’s general elections.
Many of those now living in Istanbul face a more immediate worry — authorities’ Sept. 24 deadline for them to leave the city if they are registered in other Turkish provinces.
One 32-year-old Syrian said he is saving up to pay smugglers and plans to go to Belgium. Hardship caused by Turkiye’s rampant inflation and anti-migrant rhetoric motivated his decision.
“We are blamed and scapegoated for the worsening economy. Discrimination is rising. It is becoming impossible for us to live here,” he told Reuters, declining to give his name for security reasons.
The 32-year-old is among those affected by Sunday’s deadline because he was registered in southeastern Sanliurfa province.
According to rights groups, racist violence against Syrians is increasing and authorities have adopted a tougher policy on migrants not registered in Istanbul, stoking migrants’ fears.
Another Syrian man, a 33-year-old teacher, said he could no longer afford to live in Turkiye after 10 years spent in Istanbul with his two children, with his expenses exceeding his income.
“I decided to return to Syria because of the bad financial situation in Turkiye. I know the situation is bad in Syria too but here it’s worse for me,” he said, declining to be named.
It was not possible to quantify the number of Syrians currently planning to leave for Europe or return to Syria.
Turkiye is home to 3.3 million Syrians with temporary protection permits, according to Turkish authorities. Istanbul has the highest Syrian population with more than 532,000.
While Syrians were assigned to provinces throughout Turkiye, many went to Istanbul due to more job opportunities. Authorities said it was unclear how many such people there were in the city.
DEADLINE TO MOVE
Adem Maarastawi, a 29 year-old Syrian activist working in Istanbul, is registered in central Turkiye’s Kirsehir province.
As Sept. 24 approaches, he fears being sent to Kirsehir.
“I struggled to build a life here. How can I rebuild my life from scratch in another city?” he said, adding that he looked for a job in more than 30 cities before settling in Istanbul.
Experts believe anti-migrant sentiment will dominate opposition campaigning for the March votes, as it did in the May elections, and worry this could lead to more physical and verbal violence against migrants including more social media hostility.
“Anti-migrant rhetoric is likely to rise before the March elections,” said Deniz Sert, associate professor of international relations at Ozyegin University.
Local government expert Ali Mert Tascier said opposition parties are likely to use anti-migrant rhetoric, with municipalities being the main players in managing migrants.
During campaigning for the May elections, the main opposition CHP vowed to send Syrians back. It declined to comment on its migration perspective for the local votes.
President Tayyip Erdogan has been fiercely critical of the opposition’s stance, telling a conference this week that Turkiye’s hosting of refugees would continue unchanged.
However, ahead of the May elections, Erdogan played up his plans to repatriate a million Syrian refugees.
“We will continue to pursue our voluntary return policy. It is, however, inappropriate to use migrants for political gain,” said Osman Nuri Kabaktepe, Istanbul head of Erdogan’s AK Party.
But Maarastawi said he feared such campaigning would lead to a deterioration in the situation for migrants.
“I believe everything will just worsen for us as a result of more populist discourse during the local elections,” he said.

Updated 22 September 2023
ALI YOUNES
  • RSF committing ‘genocide,’ alleges Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan
  • Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, RSF’s leader, wants ‘ceasefire’ and ‘talks’
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: The military leader of Sudan, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has called on the international community to declare the Rapid Support Forces a “terrorist” group responsible for war crimes in the country.

Al-Burhan, president of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, said during his speech Thursday at the UN’s 78th General Assembly debate in New York, that the RSF and its allied tribal militias have committed “horrendous crimes” against civilians in West Darfur and other parts of the country.

He accused the RSF and its allies of committing  “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity.” 

“These groups have committed rape, looted property, seized citizens’ homes and properties, looted banks and destroyed public hospitals and buildings,” he said.

“I would like to reiterate our demand to the international community to designate the RSF and their allied militias as terrorist groups in order to protect the Sudanese people and the world,” he said.

The war in Sudan broke out in April when the RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who was formerly allied with Al-Burhan, began fighting in a bid to gain control of the country.

At least 5,000 people have been killed since the start of the conflict and over 12,000 wounded, according to the UN and international agencies. Tens of thousands of Sudanese became refugees in neighboring countries as a result of the fighting.

The UN Special Envoy for Sudan Volker Perthes, who resigned from his position last week, had reportedly claimed that there were at least 13 mass graves in and around Geneina, the capital of West Darfur’s province.

Al-Burhan has rejected claims that the battle between his forces and the RSF was a civil war.

“Some characterized this war as an internal war between two parties, however the aggression by the RSF was not only against the armed forces, but it extended to all state components,” he said.

Al-Burhan said his government has used every opportunity to seek an end to the conflict, including attending meetings hosted by Saudi Arabia, with the participation of the US, Turkiye and South Sudan.

“The rebels have refused every solution to the crisis.” Instead they are “destroying the state and committing genocide,” he said.

Despite the seemingly intractable situation, Al-Burhan said he remains hopeful of reaching a peaceful resolution to the crisis. 

“Till this day we extend the hand of peace to stop this war and the suffering of the Sudanese people,” he said.

Al-Burhan said he remains committed to civilian rule through democratic elections.

“We are still committed to our previous pledges to transfer power to the people of Sudan and that the armed forces would leave politics once and for all,” he said.

Dagalo, the leader of the RSF, said in a statement on Thursday, coinciding with Al-Burhan’s UN speech, that he is “fully prepared for a ceasefire and to engage in comprehensive political talks for an end to its civil conflict with the armed forces.”

Updated 22 September 2023
Caspar Webb
  • Agency’s financial crisis risks creating ‘inflection point,’ warns Philippe Lazzarini
  • Jordan’s deputy PM says his country is confronting ‘huge challenges’
Caspar Webb

New York City: The funding crisis for Palestinian refugees in Jordan and other host countries has created an “absolutely unbearable” situation that could soon reach an inflection point, the chief of the UNRWA has warned. 

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East supports more than 5 million Palestinian refugees across the Middle East, but has been met with a series of financial crises due to donor countries slashing funding. 

The agency is set to mark 75 years since its establishment next year, but its commissioner-general, Philippe Lazzarini, has warned that immediate funding is required to safeguard millions of Palestinian refugees. 

Lazzarini appeared at a press briefing Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly alongside Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs and expatriates. 

The two had earlier taken part in a high-level meeting organized by Jordan and Sweden to encourage increased funding for the UNRWA. 

Lazzarini said that the agency required between $170 and $190 million just to keep its activities in Jordan, Lebanon, Gaza and elsewhere running until the end of the year. 

He added: “We had some pledges today which will definitely help us to provide more clarity and run the operation in the foreseeable future, but we haven’t yet met our objective. 

Jordan’s foreign minister spoke at length about his country’s issues hosting large numbers of Palestinian refugees amid the UNRWA funding crisis, saying that the agency is “the only beacon of hope in a very bleak situation full of deprivation.” 

He added: “The challenges are huge. The difficulties facing UNRWA are complicated and increasing in scope. Therefore, we call on the international community to act to provide the support UNRWA needs. 

“If we are still unable to establish justice for the Palestine refugees, let us at least give them a chance to live decently.” 

Despite several UN member states pledging Thursday to boost their contributions to the UNRWA, the agency still only has the means to provide services through to October. 

Lazzarini told the media: “I told the member state mission: ‘I know that it sounds like a broken record when we talk about the financial crisis of the agency.’ But I also told them: ‘Please don’t take our ability to muddle through this crisis as a given.’ 

“There will be a point where we reach an inflection point. It has become absolutely unbearable to deal with a situation where the needs of the Palestinian refugees increase, the expectations increase. 

“This tension cannot continue. It’s highly unsettling. It’s unsettling for the communities … for the host countries. 

“And this is also fueling in the region a feeling of abandonment by the international community.” 

The UNRWA chief warned that his agency’s funding crisis would hit children the hardest. Lazzarini recently oversaw the opening of a school for Palestinian refugee students, but said that he did not know if the site would exist by the end of the year. 

The COVID-19 pandemic and austerity measures have also compounded the woes of refugee children, Lazzarini said. 

“One indicator which I was sharing with a member state here today was that in the fourth grade this year, only 20 percent of the (Palestinian refugee) students reached the average for Arabic and mathematics, whereas in 2015, it was 60 percent. 

“And this is quite significant, and collectively, we have to look at how can we bring back a quality education.” 

Safadi was asked about the possibility of engagement between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the EU and the US over the Palestine issue, and the potential for a solution to the plight of Palestinian refugees. 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said recently that the Kingdom was taking steps to reach a political agreement with Israel. 

Safadi said: “I will not comment on what the crown prince of Saudi Arabia has said in terms of efforts made towards reaching a political agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel but we trust the position of our brothers in Saudi Arabia. 

“They have a very firm position in terms of supporting the Palestinian question, the Palestinian right, and supporting the two-state solution as the only path towards achieving peace and stability in the region.” 

The foreign minister reiterated Jordan’s position: “We insist on the two-state solution, that if undermined, and if hope is lost completely in reaching this solution, then there will be a one-state solution, and this is not a solution. 

“It will be a heinous situation of racial discrimination that would lead to further conflict and further deterioration.” 

Lazzarini said that his chief focus during the UN General Assembly has been to place the issue of Palestinian refugees “back on the political agenda.” 

He added: “My main ask is that the issue of the safeguarding of the right of the Palestinian refugees be brought to the agenda, and by having this conversation we talk also after that, about the sustainability of an agency like UNRWA.” 

Lazzarini also discussed the recent eruption of violence in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp in Lebanon, which he described as “very worrying.” 

He added: “As we know, it has prevented our kids to go back to school. Our schools have been used by the militants. We have called more than once to the militants to vacate our schools. 

“They need to be protected. They need to be respected. And sadly, this has not been the case. 

“So, I think the fighting in Ain Al-Hilweh right now is adding a layer to the extraordinary human misery prevailing already in the camp.” 

Safadi spoke on his country’s engagement with the political process, saying that Jordan is “talking with everybody” in a bid to reach a resolution. 

He added: “We are engaged with all parties, including with the Israelis. We’re talking to everybody. 

“We’re working with the Americans, with the Europeans, we’re in full coordination with the Palestinians, with other Arab countries, Egypt and others to try and find a political horizon.” 

