You are here

  • Home
  • LuLu, Ariel celebrate National Day with Guinness record

LuLu, Ariel celebrate National Day with Guinness record

LuLu, Ariel celebrate National Day with Guinness record
1 / 2
LuLu, Ariel celebrate National Day with Guinness record
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/bz6sx

Updated 24 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

LuLu, Ariel celebrate National Day with Guinness record

LuLu, Ariel celebrate National Day with Guinness record
Updated 24 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

LuLu Hypermarket, the Kingdom’s fastest growing and largest retail chain, and Ismail Abu Dawood and Procter and Gamble Limited, manufacturers of products such as Pampers, Tide, Ariel and Herbal Essences, partnered to celebrate the 93rd Saudi National Day with a Guinness World Records title.

In partnership with Ariel Saudi Arabia, LuLu made an eye-catching formation in the shape of the number 93, using 16,494 Ariel detergent packs. The feat bagged the Guinness World Records title for the “Largest Packaged Product Number.”

The event, which took place at the Alawwal Park Stadium, Riyadh, on Sept. 19, was attended by popular Saudi actor Yousef Al-Jarrah. Guinness World Records officials were present to authenticate and certify the attempt. The LuLu and Ariel teams had been working for days on a logistics and design blueprint to build the formation.

To mark LuLu’s role in the progress of Saudi Arabia, the retail giant is partnering with Albir Charity to donate 6,000 packs from the display to families in need. This will also be part of the LuLu ESG effort. Of the remaining packs, more than 10,000 lucky customers shopping at LuLu stores in Riyadh on National Day, will get them for free on a “first come, first serve” basis.

“We are excited to aim for a Guinness World Records title dedicated to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the 93rd Saudi National Day,” said Shehim Mohammed, LuLu Saudi director. “It is an exercise that frames the progress of the Kingdom and LuLu’s role in it. The top detergent brand, Ariel, produced by our project partner P&G, is manufactured in the Kingdom and, like LuLu, it showcases the development of industry and business in modern Saudi Arabia. We have also built our charity and ESG initiative into the event, thus reaching out to families in need and also our valued customer base.”

Turki bin Moammar, Saudi government relations and public policy senior director at P&G, expressed the multinational conglomerate’s happiness at partnering with LuLu for this landmark event. He said: “At P&G, we are committed to helping create a better world for future generations by driving initiatives across our brands and operations that help the communities we operate in. Our longstanding collaboration with LuLu offers both organizations an opportunity to demonstrate the power of brands to enact positive change. This imaginative effort to mark Saudi National Day with a Guinness World Record is sure to capture the hearts of the public while also serving the noble cause of charity. We look forward to building on this coalition through future initiatives with trusted and mindful partners.”

The project was also applauded by Fahad Al-Nashwan, assistant secretary-general at Albir Charity. He said: “Charity is one of the pillars of Islam and on the joyful occasion of Saudi National Day, what better way to join in celebrations than this, where families in need are served. We thank LuLu Hypermarket and P&G for reaching out in this imaginative way.”

Meanwhile, celebrity guest Al-Jarrah said: “I am very pleased to be here on this special day to celebrate the 93rd National Day and to participate with my brothers at LuLu Hypermarket and Ariel in achieving the world’s largest number, and I congratulate them on receiving the Guinness certificate.”

On Sept. 19, the display was inaugurated in the presence of LuLu top management led by Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi. The P&G team was led by bin Moammar.

Noug, Kingdom’s first camel milk brand, opens Riyadh store

Noug, Kingdom’s first camel milk brand, opens Riyadh store
Updated 23 September 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Noug, Kingdom’s first camel milk brand, opens Riyadh store

Noug, Kingdom’s first camel milk brand, opens Riyadh store
Updated 23 September 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Noug, the first Saudi brand to specialize in camel milk products, has opened its first branch in Riyadh’s Al-Malqa district.

Noug is a trademark owned by Sawani, which specializes in the camel milk sector in the Kingdom and is one of the Public Investment Fund companies.

Noug was established as part of Sawani to enable the growth of the camel milk sector and to contribute to the development of a sustainable local production system.

The brand offers a range of camel milk products including cheese, butter, yogurt, gelato, laban, cream, and other derivatives of camel milk.

Noug’s camel milk also comes in a variety of flavors including chocolate, dark chocolate with orange, lavender, and cardamom milk flavors.

Commenting on Noug’s flavors, Abdullah Al-Malki, a Riyadh resident, said: “It is a beautiful thing to see, something the Saudi market has been waiting for, for decades.” 

He added: “It tastes great, and the most important thing is all of its products are free of food additives.”

Noug’s first branch in the Saudi capital offers easy and quick services for its customers through a camel milk dispenser machine, which is loaded with a selection of milk flavors to choose from and dozens of empty containers to store the milk.

The selected milk container then goes through a sanitization process, where the product is sanitized before it is dispensed.

“The sanitization step of the machine gives me a sense of assurance, and I don’t have to clean the bottle before pouring milk, which is something I have been doing since the pandemic,” said Sarah Alotaibi, a Riyadh resident.

The official opening of Noug’s first branch took place on Sept. 9, and in the coming months, Noug camel milk and its derivative products will be available in local markets.

Through Noug, Sawani aims to provide high-quality milk products to local and international markets, introduce consumers to the nutritional value and health benefits of camel milk products, raise the production capacity of camel milk and its products, and offer innovative products made from natural camel milk to contribute to enriching the dairy products market in line with the consumers’ taste in the Kingdom.

Camel milk has been part of the Kingdom’s rich heritage and traditions for centuries, and through Noug, Sawani is preserving this long heritage at the heart of the Kingdom, combining the finest traditions and nutritional values with locally produced camel milk.

With eye on expansion, Alesayi Holding acquires Initial Saudi Group

With eye on expansion, Alesayi Holding acquires Initial Saudi Group
Updated 23 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

With eye on expansion, Alesayi Holding acquires Initial Saudi Group

With eye on expansion, Alesayi Holding acquires Initial Saudi Group
Updated 23 September 2023
Arab News

Alesayi Holding Group has taken a stride toward growth and diversification with the acquisition of 85 percent of Initial Saudi Group, a leading facilities and manpower management group with more than 40 years of operational experience. The agreement was signed in the presence of Alesayi Holding Group CEO Hany Habashy, and Initial Saudi Group’s Board Member Faris Bundakji.

Initial Saudi Group operates through its two major companies, Initial Facilities Management and Workforce Saudia. With more than 25,000 associates, Initial provides a variety of services, including cleaning, security, engineering, support, pest control, and landscaping across Saudi Arabia.

The acquisition is driven by Alesayi Group’s focus on expanding and diversifying its service offerings, to cater to the increasing demand for manpower services and emerging opportunities within the Saudi Vision 2030 framework, along with facilitating seamless integration between the group’s sectors and companies.

Mohammad Omar Kassem Alesayi, board member of Alesayi Holding Group, said that the group is built on successful local and global partnerships, as it aims to expand its reach and drive growth. “By leveraging resources and expertise, Alesayi provides innovative solutions that contribute to the goals outlined in the Quality of Life Program under Vision 2030,” he said.

Habashy said: “This acquisition marks an exciting chapter in the group’s journey. By strategically acquiring Initial Saudi Group, Alesayi is positioning itself as an integrated services and solutions provider across a wide range of sectors within the Kingdom. Our commitment to contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of establishing major companies and projects is furthered by our expansion into new sectors, along with our support services in workforce recruitment.”

He added: “Alesayi has a strong reputation for its successful partnerships especially in real estate and hospitality, highlighted by its recent partnership for developing thousands of residential units, and another partnership with Gensler on a multi-use tower project in Jabal Omar, as well as its ongoing partnership with Accor Hotels to become a key player in the hospitality industry within the Kingdom.”

Meanwhile, Jason Ruehland, the newly appointed CEO of Initial Saudi Group, said: “Our reputation and proven track record are well-known in the industry through our subsidiary companies, specializing in pest control, security, and cleaning services. Our services are internally sourced, ensuring better quality and seamless integration across market sectors, giving us a unique edge in delivering superior services.”

Almajdouie-Alhussan Group partnership to enhance students’ road safety

Almajdouie-Alhussan Group partnership to enhance students’ road safety
Updated 23 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Almajdouie-Alhussan Group partnership to enhance students’ road safety

Almajdouie-Alhussan Group partnership to enhance students’ road safety
Updated 23 September 2023
Arab News

Almajdouie Automotive Company, the authorized distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the eastern and northern regions of Saudi Arabia, has signed a new partnership agreement to strengthen the school transportation system in the Kingdom and ensure the students’ safety. Under this agreement, the company will supply 110 school buses to Alhussan Education and Training Group, all designed in accordance with the highest safety standards and in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to improve the quality of life for future generations.

The agreement, signed at the Almajdouie headquarters in Dammam, emphasizes students’ road safety while using school transportation and reinforces the provision of a safe environment for students of the Alhussan Group. The signing ceremony was attended by Yousef Almajdouie, president of Almajdouie Group; Ali Al-Muraisel, chief shared services officer at Almajdouie Automotive; and Sherif Elgohary, managing director of Hyundai at Almajdouie Automotive. Also present from the Alhussan Group were Rasheed Alhussan, president, and Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, vice president.

Almajdouie stressed the company’s commitment to aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to create a better life for future generations. He said that the agreement supports the education sector, one of the vision’s critical pillars. He added that the company is proud to provide high-quality products to an esteemed educational institution that shares their vision of contributing to development programs and noble social objectives. 

“The agreement contributes to providing safe transportation solutions for students, ensuring the highest level of safety, and supporting our strategic partner’s plans to modernize their transportation fleet while delivering valuable services to their staff,” Almajdouie said.

The president also noted that Almajdouie Group, through its various partnerships, strives to provide high-level services and world-class technology vehicles that enhance environmental systems and support the efforts of different government sectors in improving the quality of life. These vehicles make a real contribution to initiatives that strive to preserve a healthy environment.

AlHussan Group’s framework currently includes more than 19 schools, 12,000 students and 2,700 staff members employed in the Kingdom.

Saudi Awwal Bank receives Corporate Ethics Mark from CIPS

Saudi Awwal Bank receives Corporate Ethics Mark from CIPS
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Awwal Bank receives Corporate Ethics Mark from CIPS

Saudi Awwal Bank receives Corporate Ethics Mark from CIPS
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

The Saudi Awwal Bank, one of the Kingdom’s leading banks, received the Corporate Ethics Mark from The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply — the world’s largest professional body for procurement and supply. 

The certificate comes as a recognition after SAB’s staff completed the ethics training and passed an assessment of fraud, corruption, bribery and environmental concerns in procurement and supply chain. 

Ghada Al-Jarbou, chief operating officer at SAB, said: “This is the second certificate we received from CIPS this year, as we strive for excellence across all our procurement processes; this certificate reflects the dedication put forth by our procurement team in achieving this accomplishment and we thank them for their diligent work. This certificate encourages us to continue moving forward on our journey to provide exceptional services and achieve our future goals. We look forward to a bright future where we will continue to achieve more accomplishments and excellence.”

Sam Achampong, managing director at CIPS, said: “SAB as a strong brand in the region is doing the right thing to ensure that their ethical standards are high and staff understands all the pitfalls relating to bribery, corruption and ethical standards.”

He added: “Strong ethics are important to investors, stakeholders and staff who want to work for companies with strong standards. I commend the SAB for going through the training, which is rigorous and extensive and congratulations to the team for passing the test.”

The CIPS Ethical Procurement and Supply eLearning and Test provides learning and guidance for organizations concerned about unethical practices in their supply chains. The program and test enable individuals and organizations to hone their skills and knowledge and ultimately demonstrate their commitment to ethical practice.

Companies that achieve the ethics mark are included in the CIPS Corporate Ethics Register, which includes various sectors and organizations around the globe.

Huawei AppGallery partners with ‘GoChat Messenger,’ empowering users with seamless digital-first lifestyle

Huawei AppGallery partners with ‘GoChat Messenger,’ empowering users with seamless digital-first lifestyle
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Huawei AppGallery partners with ‘GoChat Messenger,’ empowering users with seamless digital-first lifestyle

Huawei AppGallery partners with ‘GoChat Messenger,’ empowering users with seamless digital-first lifestyle
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

Huawei Mobile Services has achieved remarkable success through the seamless integration of the GoChat Messenger app provided by etisalat by e&. This addition of the GoChat Messenger enhances the suite of offerings, catering to customers’ ever-growing demand for amplified connectivity in the evolving digital landscape. 

These partnerships mark a significant stride in augmenting digital services for individuals, enriching their digital-first lifestyles with an all-inclusive free voice and video calling app. This underscores both the surging popularity of Huawei devices in the region and Huawei Mobile Services’ unwavering dedication to delivering innovative solutions to its user base.

For Huawei users, the collaboration with etisalat by e& presents a range of applications that seamlessly enhance the Huawei ecosystem, encompassing full integration with My etisalat by e& app, etisalat by e& Business, e& money, Smile UAE, and the latest addition, GoChat Messenger.

GoChat Messenger is an all-encompassing app for free global HD voice and video calls, embodying efficiency and versatility. It empowers users with a wide range of services in one application, from seamless free worldwide communication and secure money transfers to entertainment, news updates, access to attractive deals, home services and much more. The integration of the innovative AI feature, GoChat GPT, underscores the app’s transformative potential. 

Having garnered over 6 million downloads within a mere year since its official debut, GoChat Messenger has firmly established itself as its users’ communication application of choice. The collaboration between Huawei Mobile Services and GoChat Messenger showcased on the Huawei AppGallery is a testament to the rising significance of Huawei devices in the region. 

Additionally, the alliance with etisalat by e& empowers Huawei Mobile Services’ users with a safer and more streamlined method to manage their digital requirements. In line with enhancing the digital experiences for individual consumers and promoting a digital-first lifestyle, e& life introduces pioneering technologies via intelligent connectivity platforms spanning the entertainment, retail, and financial technology sectors.

William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: “The integration of GoChat Messenger, offered by etisalat by e&, into the Huawei Mobile Services’ ecosystem has been a remarkable achievement. This latest addition further enriches our array of products, catering to the escalating need for enhanced connectivity in the digital era.”

The strategic partnerships between Huawei Mobile Services and leading telco operators’ apps in the UAE are a significant development in the digital transformation in the region. These partnerships offer a number of benefits, extending to both Huawei users and etisalat by e& customers, and they are likely to play a role in the future of the digital economy in the UAE.

Latest updates

Middle East to bolster global hospitality space with $1.9tn worth of projects
Middle East to bolster global hospitality space with $1.9tn worth of projects
KSrelief chief meets with international president of Doctors Without Borders
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief, meets with Dr. Christos Christou.
Egypt, Jordan and Iraq FMs discuss economic, political ties 
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry hosts Jordanian and Iraqi counterparts in New York.
India protests after China bars three female athletes from Asian Games 
Indian Minister of Sports Anurag Singh Thakur delivers a speech during a send off ceremony for Indian athletes.
How Saudi artists are embracing cultural heritage through craftsmanship
How Saudi artists are embracing cultural heritage through craftsmanship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.