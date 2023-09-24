‘UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation’ launched to promote sustainability and inclusivity

RIYADH: The “UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation” was launched at the UN headquarters in New York by five member states of the Digital Cooperation Organization — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Cyprus, Pakistan and Rwanda, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The SPA said the DCO formed the group to facilitate international digital cooperation and advocate sustainable growth of the electronic economy, promoting prosperity and social inclusion globally.

This initiative was introduced on the sidelines of the 78th UN Annual General Assembly meeting.

The group underscored the profound impact of digital technologies on societies over the past two decades, connecting billions of individuals, governments and businesses. It will actively support collective efforts to enhance the digital economy.

The DCO, headquartered in Riyadh, strongly supports this initiative and its member states’ active participation.

Dima Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the DCO, said: “The establishment of the UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation by the Digital Cooperation Organization is an initiative aimed at contributing to realigning the UN’s sustainable development goals for 2030 through international multi-stakeholder collaboration and action.”

She added: “We are pleased that the Republic of Cyprus has joined the Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation.”

Thessalia Shambou, commissioner at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus and an observer at the UN, emphasized that the DCO will play a pivotal role in uniting member states to leverage the potential of cooperation and expedite the achievement of SDGs.

The group’s launch reaffirms the commitment of the DCO and its member states to foster a sustainable and more inclusive digital economy, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives to drive economic diversification, nurture innovation and entrepreneurship, and empower youth and women in the digital sphere.

The DCO, established in November 2020, is the world’s first standalone international intergovernmental organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy.

This global multilateral organization brings together the ministries of communications and information technology of its member states, focusing on empowering youth, women and entrepreneurs.