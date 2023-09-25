You are here

FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets

FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets
Al-Ittihad, winners of the Roshn Saudi League (RSL) 2022-2023, will represent hosts Saudi Arabia at FIFA Club World Cup 2023. (Twitter/@ittihad_en)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets

FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets
  • Seven clubs, including Saudi’s Al-Ittihad, will contest the continental championship from Dec. 12th to Dec. 22nd
  • 20th edition of the global club tournament will feature a debut appearance from European champions Man. City
RIYADH: Club World Cup 2023 match tickets will be available for purchase from Tuesday Sept. 26th at FIFA.com/tickets.

Seven clubs will contest the continental championship in Saudi Arabia from Dec. 12th to Dec. 22nd.

Al-Ittihad, winners of the Roshn Saudi League (RSL) 2022-2023, will represent hosts Saudi Arabia.

The 20th edition of the global club tournament will feature a debut appearance from European champions Manchester City.

It will also feature Concacaf champions Club Leon of Mexico, Japan’s Urawa Reds, Egypt’s Al Ahly and New Zealand’s Auckland City.

The line-up will be completed by the yet-to-be determined Copa Libertadores winners.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Al-ittihad Manchester city

LIV Golf Jeddah, presented by ROSHN, to stage momentous regular season finale

LIV Golf Jeddah, presented by ROSHN, to stage momentous regular season finale
LIV Golf Jeddah, presented by ROSHN, to stage momentous regular season finale

LIV Golf Jeddah, presented by ROSHN, to stage momentous regular season finale
  • Individual champion, team championship seeds, and securing 2024 league spots all on the line for LIV Golf’s return to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Oct. 13-15
  • Following an exciting final round at LIV Golf Chicago — the 12th event of the season — Cameron Smith currently leads the individual standings with 170 points
JEDDAH: LIV Golf makes its highly anticipated return to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for LIV Golf Jeddah, presented by ROSHN, October 13-15, when the league’s 2023 regular season will reach its epic conclusion and set the stage for the Team Championship — and the future for many LIV golfers.

The event marks the thirteenth tournament of the league’s first full season. Superstar names among the list of 13 major winners who will compete in King Addullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia include 2023 PGA Championship winner and 2023 US Ryder Cup Team selection Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith, World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, 2020 US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau, and two-time major winners Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer.

There will be much to play for among those atop the individual standings — a star-studded list competing for the season-ending individual title. Those further down the standings face a battle to secure their future, with those players ranked 45 and below in the standings’ “Drop Zone” at season’s end facing relegation and the reality of losing their LIV Golf status for next year.

Following an exciting final round at LIV Golf Chicago — the 12th event of the season — Smith currently leads the individual standings with 170 points after victories in London and Bedminster. In-form American Talor Gooch, a three-time individual champion this season, is in hot pursuit of the Australian with 162 points. Last week’s LIV Golf Chicago champion and ‘Mr. 58,’ Bryson DeChambeau, occupies the third place in the standings with 146 points. Other players in contention of a top three finishing spot include 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah winner Koepka and 4Aces GC captain Johnson, among others.

As the final opportunity to secure points in the individual standings, the pressure to play well in Jeddah intensifies. Those who finish in the top 24 in the overall standings will lock-in their position in the LIV Golf League for the next season. Players finishing in the “Open Zone” (positions 25-44), however, may face trade or release by their respective teams. Meanwhile, those finishing in positions 45 and below sitting in the “Drop Zone” will be relegated and will automatically qualify for the League’s promotional tournament, where they will have the opportunity to earn their spot back for the 2024 season.

Aside from the individual standings race, each player in the 48-man field has good reason to make their scores count, as the final team standings following LIV Golf Jeddah will determine seeds 1-12 for the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami the following week, with the top four teams receiving first-round byes. Through 12 events, 4Aces GC — featuring Johnson, Reed, Peter Uihlein, and Pat Perez — sits atop the team standings with 188 points after team victories in Adelaide and London.

DeChambeau’s Crushers GC (178 points), which includes Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri, made significant gains thanks to their victory last week in Chicago, giving them a seven-point lead in second place over Torque GC. Torque GC features Chilean stars Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, Colombian Sebastian Muñoz, and Spanish rookie David Puig, who closely trail Crushers GC with 171 total points following wins in Orlando, DC, Andalucía, and Greenbrier.

The all-South African Stinger GC, featuring major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester, currently sits in fourth place with 157 points. RangeGoats GC (155 points) occupies fifth place, thanks to five top-three finishes this season, driven by standout performances by Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters, and captain Watson.

Topics: LIV Golf Jeddah Brooks Koepka Cameron Smith Bryson Dechambeau

SPL clubs clean sweep lower league opponents in King's Cup

SPL clubs clean sweep lower league opponents in King’s Cup
SPL clubs clean sweep lower league opponents in King’s Cup

SPL clubs clean sweep lower league opponents in King’s Cup
Saudi Pro League clubs displayed their dominance over lower tier opposition as Al-Ettifaq, Al-Shabab, Al-Taawoun and Al-Hazm progressed from the King Cup’s round of 32 on Sunday night.

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq defeated Jeddah FC 4-0 thanks to goals by Gini Wijnaldum (26th minute), Moussa Dembele (38 and 45) and Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi (59).

Al-Shabab overcame Al-Batin 2-1 after extra time, having taken the lead on 33 minutes through Belgian international Yannick Carrasco before being pegged by Brahian Aleman’s equalizer four minutes later. Carrasco scored the winner in the 118th minute to send the Riyadh giants to the last 16.

Another Roshn Saudi league club, Al-Taawoun, beat First Division Al-Qadsia — coached by former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler — 2-0 with goals from Musa Barrow and Abdulfattah Mohamed.

In the last of the day’s clashes, Al-Hazm defeated Al-Arabi 3-1, with first-half goals from Faiz Selemani (10, 15) and Mohammed Al-Thani (30). The First Division visitors responded with a consolation goal by Diego Miranda in first-half stoppage time.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl maintain perfect start after win over Baniyas

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl maintain perfect start after win over Baniyas
UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl maintain perfect start after win over Baniyas

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl maintain perfect start after win over Baniyas
  • The Dubai club joined Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain on 9 points at the top of the table
Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic’s star power told when his Al-Wasl joined holders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club and dethroned champions Al-Ain in maintaining 100 percent starts as the ADNOC Pro League resumed after the international break.

The Dubai club beat resilient Baniyas 3-2 on Sunday, with the ex-Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt and Galatasaray hitman claiming a goal and assist.

This followed usual suspects Fede Cartabia and Yahya Al-Ghassani leading the way for Shabab Al-Ahli in their commanding 2-0 win at 10-man Al-Bataeh, plus Al-Ain blitzing sorry Ajman 6-0.

In other games, UAE center-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi channeled Zinedine Zidane with an astounding volley during fourth-placed Al-Jazira’s 4-0 thumping of Ittihad Kalba; Sharjah extended bottom-placed Al-Nasr’s miserable beginning with a 1-0 defeat; and 2017 AFC Player of the Year Omar Khrbin edged Al-Wahda beyond promoted Hatta — also without a point — via the same scoreline.

New-signing Paco Alcacer netted on Saturday when Andres Iniesta’s Emirates Club rose to seventh, courtesy of a 2-0 triumph against unwinding Khor Fakkan.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from matchweek three.

Player of the Week — Haris Seferovic (Al-Wasl)

Great expectations followed July’s arrival of Seferovic in Dubai.

His was the kind of globally recognized name not seen at Zabeel Stadium since the tumultuous reign of Diego Maradona, more than a decade ago.

Seferovic cannot match “El Pibe de Oro” for on-field ability, or off-field drama. No one can.

The 93-cap center-forward does, however, provide substantial ballast to his employer’s hopes of ending a title drought which stretches back to 2006-07.

Instincts honed at three World Cups and two European Championships witnessed him perfectly positioned to tap-in from a Baniyas defensive error. His imposing stature then meant he could stretch to keep a corner alive which resident “Golden Boy” Ali Saleh scrambled home.

Zabeel Stadium has been club-great Fabio De Lima’s stage. The club’s fortunes have rested on the shoulders of the UAE top flight’s fourth-highest scorer.

It was too much weight for one star, no matter how gloriously talented, to carry. Fast forward to 2023/24 and third-placed Wasl boast envious options everywhere.

Seferovic and Saleh exchanged assists versus Baniyas, with highly promising Ivorian youngster Adama Diallo netting a fifth ADNOC Pro League goal in 380 minutes via an assist from UAE forward Caio Canedo — back at his beloved club following four, mixed seasons at Al-Ain.

Tireless Malian midfielder Siaka Sidibe, again, shone off the bench; beguiling ex-Baniyas playmaker Nicolas Gimenez shimmered in a first run-out versus former employers; and there was even an 89th-minute cameo from exalted 2016 AFC Player of the Year Omar Abdulrahman.

Red Star Belgrade double winner Milos Milojevic’s stellar support cast ensured De Lima’s blank on the night mattered little.

More momentum should be gained in meetings versus strugglers Khor Fakkan, Ajman and Hatta. If Seferovic aides in putting those teams to the sword, anything is possible.

Goal of the Week — Khalifa Al-Hammadi (Al-Jazira)

Frank de Boer had much to admire in Jazira’s ruthless restart.

A typical preponderance of possession — 62 percent/38 percent — at expected dark horses Kalba translated into a comprehensive triumph, despite losing the attempts count 17/7.

Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo was hugely influential; former Fulham flyer Neeskens Kebano netted an opening goal in pride of Abu Dhabi colors; and club favorite Al-Hammadi conjured a strike of ethereal quality.

Football fans of long memory cherish France icon Zidane’s glorious volley, sent on its way from behind his head, in the 2001-02 UEFA Champions League final. It is not impudent to suggest Al-Hammadi’s effort was of a similar ilk.

With the match already wrapped up at 3-0, an out-swinging corner from substitute Richard Akonnor floated, harmlessly, away from the penalty spot. UAE regular Al-Hammadi, however, had different thoughts.

The 33-cap center-back — who was the youngest performer from his nation’s 2019 AFC Asian Cup semifinalists — skipped into the air. Facing away from goal, this delivery was met first time with a delicate sweep past the despairing grasp of Eisa Hooti.

A staggering effort from one of Asia’s outstanding defenders.

Coach of the Week — Alfred Schreuder (Al-Ain)

In a weekend stained by shameful behavior from Ajax supporters in “De Klassieker,” a maligned former coach continues to excel in foreign lands.

Alfred Schreuder lasted only eight unsettled months at Johan Cruyff Arena, up to January 2023. A fresh start at UAE football’s most-decorated outfit has produced results of rich promise.

The 50-year-old’s sixth victory from six matches was inspired by the creative abilities of Al-Ain recruits Kaku and Omer Atzili.

A flurry of 21 goals have come in the ADNOC Pro League, ADIB Cup and AFC Champions League, to the concession of just three. They roar into Thursday’s heavyweight contest at Sharjah.

UAE football is in fine fettle

An early season repeat, in the league, of last term’s ADIB Cup, President’s Cup and UAE Super Cup showpiece finals between Sharjah and Al-Ain whets the appetite.

The grandstand event — taking place on Thursday, Sept. 28 — represents another staging post for an upwardly mobile UAE game.

Meanwhile, ex-South Korea tactician Paulo Bento debuted as UAE national team coach this month with a 4-1 friendly win against Costa Rica, providing ample encouragement ahead of World Cup 2026 qualifying and the winter’s Asian Cup.

Renewed depth at international level was hallmarked by the UAE Olympic team advancing on the same day, as group winners ahead of China, into the 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

In the 2023-24 AFC Champions League, Sharjah’s and Al-Ain’s return of four points on Matchday 1 was, also, the most of any west Asian nation.

That competition has provided a plethora of chastening experiences in the previous seven years. Little hope had been engendered internationally under successive regimes.

Such successes, allied with a burgeoning domestic scene, add to UAE football’s sense of anticipation. Another golden cycle may be underway.

Topics: UAE football Baniyas AL-Wasl

World powerboating champion Al-Qemzi wins again to crown brilliant season

World powerboating champion Al-Qemzi wins again to crown brilliant season
World powerboating champion Al-Qemzi wins again to crown brilliant season

World powerboating champion Al-Qemzi wins again to crown brilliant season
  • Team Abu Dhabi secures F2 Grand Prix victory in Portugal in final race of the 2023 campaign
VILA VELHA DE RODAO: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi recorded another emphatic victory in the Grand Prix of Portugal on Sunday to round off his fourth triumphant season in the UIM F2 World Championship.

The Emirati driver was in complete control on the Tegus River circuit at Vila Velha de Rodao as he led from start to finish, from pole position, to cruise home by 4.8 seconds from Portugal’s Duarte Benavente.

His third Grand Prix success of the season came a week after he had secured his fourth F2 world title to add to his triumphs in 2017, 2019 and 2021, and not for the first time in this campaign, Al-Qemzi looked in a class of his own.

Even two yellow flags in quick succession, which forced restarts toward the end of the race, could unsettle Al-Qemzi as he produced another faultless display to underline his status as the outstanding F2 driver of his generation.

Claiming the third podium position on the day following his Grand Prix success last weekend, Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko took the championship silver medal, while there was bronze for Estonia’s Stefan Arand, who finished fourth on the day.

Taking fifth place, Team Abu Dhabi’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori finished sixth overall in the championship, which has been one of the most fiercely contested in recent years.

The depth of competition simply brought the best out of Al-Qemzi, as he secured the 17th world championship title for Team Abu Dhabi since Guido Cappellini took charge as team manager eight years ago.

Having grabbed pole position with a devastating last lap 24 hours earlier, he was in command from the start on Sunday as he won the race to the first turn, and never looked back.

His path to another Grand Prix win was briefly delayed by accidents which removed Norway’s Tobias Mune-Kaas and Sweden’s Mailda Wiberg, but the back-to-back restarts only seemed to push Al-Qemzi on to the inevitable victory.

While the F2 title was always the top priority this season for Al-Qemzi, with that championship season now over, he will have little time to switch off before returning to action for Team Abu Dhabi next weekend.

He joins forces with his cousin, the vastly experienced Thani Al-Qemzi, in the penultimate round of the 2023 UIM F1H2O World Championship, the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy in Olbia.

Stepping in for the suspended reigning champion, Shaun Torrente, Rashed will relish the opportunity to deliver another world title to the UAE capital.

With the final round of the season to follow in Sharjah in December, Team Abu Dhabi are currently third in the team championship, just five points adrift of Team Sweden and two behind Sharjah Team, having won the crown for five successive seasons.

Topics: World powerboating

Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Chicago

Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Chicago
Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Chicago

Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Chicago
  • The 30-year-old American claimed his second individual title of the season, as well as captaining his team to victory
  • Crushers moved into second place in the team standings with one regular-season tournament left
SUGAR GROVE: Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf Chicago in spectacular fashion on Sunday, shooting a final-round eight-under 63 at Rich Harvest Farms that was reminiscent of his record-breaking performance last month in Greenbrier when he shot a closing 58 to win his first LIV Golf title.

But the win came at the expense of one of his teammates, Anirban Lahiri, who was seeking his first victory in eight years. Lahiri, who held the lead for most of the day after overtaking 36-hole leader Sebastian Munoz, missed a par putt on the 18th hole that would have forced a playoff with DeChambeau.

“To be honest with you, I was actually sad,” said DeChambeau, who was watching from just off the green. “I really wanted him to make that so we could go battle it off in a playoff and finish it off the right way. That was the first emotion that I had.

“Secondly, you’ve got people coming over and congratulating you, and it’s just like: ‘Oh, I really didn’t feel like I won. This isn’t the normal feeling I usually have when you win a tournament.’ It was definitely a huge mix of emotions.”

DeChambeau, who started the day eight strokes off the lead, finished at 13 under while Lahiri and Ripper GC’s Marc Leishman tied for second at 12 under. Leishman, who shot 66, took second-place points via the better final-round score than Lahiri, who shot 69.

DeChambeau and Lahiri did celebrate the team victory together, as the Crushers shot a 15-under counting score on Sunday to finish at 33 under, three strokes ahead of Fireballs GC. Along with DeChambeau’s 63, Charles Howell III (67) and Paul Casey (68) contributed counting scores. Fireballs GC took second while league-leading 4Aces GC claimed third via tiebreaker over RangeGoats GC.

The victory is the second this season for the Crushers, who moved into second place in the team standings with one regular-season tournament left next month in Jeddah. The top four teams in the standings after that event will receive byes going into the Team Championship in Miami.

“This is why I love what we’re doing,” Casey said. “It’s the individual and the team element, and the individual element is rewarding to a certain level, and the team element is rewarding to a whole ’nother level. They’re different. You can’t compare them but boy, does it feel good to play good with these guys.”

Lahiri’s tie for second on the traditional leaderboard is his seventh runner-up finish in all his starts since joining LIV Golf last year. He was seeking his first victory since a pair of wins in February 2015.

He was a bogey-free four-under on his round through 14 holes, but he three-putted the 15th and 18th holes and admitted afterward: “I played really bad, to be honest. I was fighting my swing the whole day.”

Meanwhile, DeChambeau birdied seven of his last 12 holes as his putter heated up. His lengthy putt at 12 left him in disbelief, as he continued to move up the leaderboard.

“I just kept trying to hit as many fairways as I could and hit the irons close and make some putts,” DeChambeau said. “That’s ultimately just kind of what happens when I get on a roll. It just doesn’t stop. Kind of like, uh-oh, here comes the train.”

Lahiri knew his captain was playing well, as the Crushers had moved up the team leaderboard. While the team element remains a vital part of the LIV Golf competition, he knows the individual trophy remains the primary objective.

“I think all four of us would agree that you’re trying to win the tournament outright first,” Lahiri said. “At least that’s how I look at it. Anyone else who says otherwise is lying. But the team win was something that we all knew we needed to pull off, and we knew we should pull off.”

As much as DeChambeau was elated about his own performance, he was also respectful of his teammate’s disappointment.

“It’s one of those things you never want to see a teammate go through,” DeChambeau said. “But it is what it is, and I think he’s learned a lot, obviously. … Your time is coming.”

On Sunday, it was DeChambeau’s time, and he now moves to third in the individual standings, giving him a chance for the outright title next month in Jeddah along with No. 1 Cameron Smith and No. 2 Talor Gooch.

Here are the standings and counting scores for Sunday’s final round of the team competition at LIV Golf Chicago.

1. CRUSHERS GC (-33): Bryson DeChambeau 63, Charles Howell III 67, Paul Casey 68 (Rd. 3 score: -15)

2. FIREBALLS GC (-30): Sergio Garcia 67, Abraham Ancer 69, Eugenio Chacarra 69 (Rd. 3 score: -8)

3. 4ACES GC (-25): Peter Uihlein 66, Pat Perez 70, Patrick Reed 70 (Rd. 3 score: -7)

4. RANGEGOATS GC (-25): Talor Gooch 68, Bubba Watson 68, Harold Varner III 69 (Rd. 3 score: -8)

5. TORQUE GC (-23): Joaquin Niemann 68, Mito Pereira 71, Sebastian Munoz 73 (Rd. 3 score: -1)

6. MAJESTICKS GC (-22): Henrik Stenson 67, Sam Horsfield 68, Ian Poulter 72 (Rd. 3 score: -6)

7. RIPPER GC (-21): Marc Leishman 66, Matt Jones 69, Jediah Morgan 72 (Rd. 3 score: -6)

8. STINGER GC (-19): Charl Schwartzel 69, Branden Grace 70, Louis Oosthuizen 71 (Rd. 3 score: -3)

9. CLEEKS GC (-14): Richard Bland 67, Bernd Wiesberger 70, Graeme McDowell 72 (Rd. 3 score: -4)

10. SMASH GC (-11): Jason Kokrak 70, Brooks Koepka 71, Matthew Wolff 72 (Rd. 3 score: E)

11. HYFLYERS GC (-11): Brendan Steele 68, James Piot 71, Cameron Tringale 73 (Rd. 3 score: -1)

12. IRON HEADS GC (-6): Scott Vincent 70, Danny Lee 70, Kevin Na 71 (Rd. 3 score: -2)

Topics: LIV Golf Chicago golf

