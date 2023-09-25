‘Phantom of the Opera’ show returns to Riyadh

RIYADH: Riyadh will host the famous Broadway production, “The Phantom of the Opera,” at The Arena from Oct. 14 to Dec. 5.

In partnership with Broadway Entertainment Group and The Really Useful Group, the Saudi capital will host 54 days of magnificent shows, aligning with Riyadh’s vision to become a global art destination and enhance entertainment offerings as part of the Quality of Life Program.

During the showing period, there will be 59 performances featuring a cast of 100 participants, including actors, crews and orchestra members. The play will also feature 230 intricate costume designs.

“The Phantom of the Opera” is a globally popular show that premiered at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London in 1986. It tells the story of a disfigured musical genius haunting the Paris Opera House.

The show has received more than 70 major theatrical awards, including seven Tony Awards on Broadway and four Olivier Awards in London’s West End.

In 2022, the play was performed in Riyadh with Tim Howar as the Phantom and Laura Tebbutt as Christine Daae.

The play will be a recent addition to Riyadh’s repertoire of plays and performances. It will mark the beginning of many exciting events on Riyadh Season’s entertainment calendar.

Riyadh recently delighted audiences with family favorites such as “Shrek The Musical” and the return of “Disney on Ice” as part of their “100 Years of Wonder” celebration.

More than 10 million visitors have attended Riyadh Calendar events this year so far.

Tickets for the show are currently being sold at a 20 percent “early bird” discount, starting from SR280 ($75), and can be bought on https://phantom.platinumlist.net/ and https://www.ticketingboxoffice.com/the-phantom-of-the-opera-tickets/grou...