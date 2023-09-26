Saudi authorities thwart massive hash-smuggling attempt

RIYADH: Drug smugglers were caught with a massive 114,973 kg haul of cannabis in Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority found the drugs concealed in a vehicle’s boot as it passed through the Empty Quarter crossing.
The authority said it remains vigilant against smuggling, working closely with its partners in the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.
The authority urges the public to report any suspicious activity or information related to smuggling by contacting the responsible authorities.
Saudi Arabia condemns attack that killed two Bahrain soldiers
Bahrain’s military command said several other soldiers injured by the drone attack
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned an attack on its territory that killed two Bahraini military personnel near the southern border with Yemen.
The Saudi foreign ministry voiced its “condemnation and denunciation” of a “treacherous attack on the defence force of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain stationed on the southern border of the kingdom, which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of its brave soldiers and the injury of others,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
“We express our deepest and sincerest condolences to the leadership and people of the sisterly state of Bahrain, and to the families of the heroic martyrs.”
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands by the sisterly state of Bahrain and renews its stance of rejection to the continued flow of weapons to the terrorist Houthi militia as well as calls to ban arms export to Yemeni territories.”
Bahrain’s military command said a drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels killed the two Bahraini soldiers — one an officer — at Saudi Arabia’s southern border early Monday. The soldiers had been patrolling the area.
The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge carrying out the attack as efforts to strike a peace deal between Riyadh and the rebels continue.
The military’s statement, carried by the state-run Bahrain News Agency, said “a number” of Bahraini soldiers were also wounded in the strike, without elaborating.
“This terrorist attack was carried out by the Houthis, who sent aircraft targeting the position of the Bahraini guards on the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia despite the halt of military operations between the warring sides in Yemen,” the statement said.
#بيان | تُعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة العربية السعودية للهجوم الغادر الذي تعرضت له قوة دفاع مملكة البحرين الشقيقة المرابطة على الحدود الجنوبية للمملكة، والذي أسفر عنه استشهاد عدد من جنودها البواسل وإصابة آخرين. pic.twitter.com/tkWVxrtVLB
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Tuesday the drone attack.
Hussein Ibrahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the OIC, expressed deep condolences to the families of the two individuals killed, as well as to the government and citizens of Bahrain. He also wished a swift recovery for those wounded in the attack.
Secretary-General Taha emphasized that such provocative actions are incompatible with ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Yemen crisis, adding that the OIC remained committed to supporting diplomatic endeavors aimed at ending the Yemen conflict and achieving lasting peace.
Saudi prince becomes viral sensation serving and cooking at newly opened restaurant
Prince Nayef bin Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz donned chef’s apron, joined staff at Makarem Najd restaurant in Jeddah
Prince can be seen cooking chicken over charcoal and explaining restaurant’s food safety accreditation to a customer
Updated 26 September 2023
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: A Saudi prince has caused a social media sensation with video clips of him serving and cooking for customers at his newly opened restaurant.
Prince Nayef bin Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz donned a chef’s apron and joined the staff to offer traditional Saudi cuisine such as mandi, jareesh, kabsa, mitazeez, margoog, harissa, and arekah at the Makarem Najd restaurant in Jeddah.
In one video clip, the prince can be seen cooking chicken over charcoal, and explaining the restaurant’s food safety accreditation to a customer.
“Young people say to me, ‘Why are you wearing this, and why are you working like this?’ This is my job,” the prince said. “I like to share my work with my team. Work is an honor, it is not a shame, and there is no prophet who did not herd sheep — work on yourself.”
Fans on social media approved. Abdul Rahman Al-Solaim said: “This is a message to some of our young men and women who may refuse to work in such professions. Prince Nayef bin Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz mobilizes enthusiasm and promotes the culture of self-employment.”
Another user, Mohammed Al-Shehri, said: “A beautiful and wonderful scene of Prince Nayef personally supervising and serving the patrons of a restaurant.”
The son of inventor, philanthropist, and former Tabuk Gov. Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz, the prince has followed in his father’s footsteps doing charitable work.
One of his projects involved the creation of a rescue and relief helicopter with firefighting capabilities, an initiative that earned him a grand prize from the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions.
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, UNESCO sign deal for cultural programs, heritage fellowships
The two-year program will emphasize the role of heritage and creativity in constructing sustainable sites and a development model founded on cultural and social interaction in AlUla
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Royal Commission for AlUla and UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization officials recently triggered the second phase of a cultural programs agreement signed in Paris in 2021.
The inking of the deal to activate the next stage of the initiative came in coordination with a steering committee represented by bodies including the RCU, UNESCO, the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science, and the Saudi permanent delegation to UNESCO.
Part two of the accord will focus mainly on projects related to building an integrated cultural scheme and developing a fellowship program in antiquities protection in cooperation with UNESCO and the Al-Mamalek Institute. Both initiatives aim to preserve heritage, promote education, nature, and creative arts.
The RCU UNESCO program will provide technical support while concentrating on capacity building and promoting international relations.
HIGHLIGHT
The fellowship program in antiquities protection will welcome its first fellows to AlUla this year, enabling researchers and heritage professionals to conduct work focused on conservation, management, and the exchange of knowledge.
It also aims to highlight cultural heritage and creativity as drivers of AlUla’s sustainable development plan, aligning with the AlUla vision and Saudi Vision 2030.
The two-year program will emphasize the role of heritage and creativity in constructing sustainable sites and a development model founded on cultural and social interaction in AlUla.
The fellowship program in antiquities protection will welcome its first fellows to AlUla this year, enabling researchers and heritage professionals to conduct work focused on conservation, management, and the exchange of knowledge.
The AlUla vision aligns with Vision 2030 in bolstering strategic partnerships in development, including with UNESCO. It aims to enhance education, culture, and science to stimulate economic opportunities, generate employment, and achieve comprehensive sustainable development.
Paying homage to world and local sounds, ‘Music and Antiques’ is a vibrant space founded by Saudi collector and producer Anwar Idriss
Updated 25 September 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: In the heart of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s rich musical heritage is being revealed for contemporary audiences with a space titled “Music and Antiques,” thanks to the passion of Anwar Idriss, a well-traveled enthusiast, collector and producer.
The space represents the deep-rooted love Idriss holds for music, nurtured in Saudi Arabia and the US, where he spent his formative years.
Taking inspiration from signature Georgian designs, infused by his own style he labels “organized chaos,” Idriss has created an inviting and enveloping atmosphere within Music and Antiques. It is characterized by symmetrical layouts, decorative molding, and a generous splash of warm tones.
The striking maroon walls are a testament to this style, coupled with polished wooden floors that seem to echo with stories with every step taken on them. Wooden shelves, showcasing a vast array of musical artifacts, line the walls, adding depth and history to the ambiance.
It is like a luxurious living room, with its wooden nuances and sparkling chandeliers. But the true marvel lies on the second floor, which has been transformed into a museum of musical collectibles.
HIGHLIGHTS
• ‘Music and Antiques’ is located on Al-Zahra district’s Al-Batarji street in Jeddah.
• The second floor is a museum of musical collectibles.
• Most of the showcased items were handpicked by founder Anwar Idriss.
Idriss has an enviable musical background, having collaborated with many prominent Saudi and Arab musicians. This expertise includes the production of TV commercials and music videos.
In a conversation with Arab News, Idriss recalled being a part of the last generation to receive formal music classes at Al-Thagour School in Saudi Arabia: “Ever since then my passion for music never died.”
Idriss says the space is a culmination of a “personal dream,” emphasizing that he seeks to foster an appreciation of music without the distractions of modern technology.
The space serves several purposes, including to educate and protect the artistic heritage of generations past. It also acts as a space for live performances, and encourages children to come for rehearsals or simply explore their own passion for music.
“At its core, Music and Antiques is not just about reminiscing; it is about fostering all talents,” Idriss explained.
“We motivate people to thrive on their skills and not to over-rely on technology when it comes to music,” he added.
Smoking is prohibited during performances, and as well as recording performers. The focus is on nurturing artistic growth and expression, not on seeking fleeting fame, he says.
The beating heart of Music and Antiques is its vast vinyl collection, encompassing genres ranging from blues and jazz to R&B, rock, hip-hop, and Arab music.
At its core, Music and Antiques is not just about reminiscing; it is about fostering all talents.
Anwar Idriss, Music and Antiques founder
Idriss proudly added: “This place houses over 4,000 vinyl records, including an original 1931 classic by Ludwig van Beethoven and a 100-year-old piano.”
The treasure trove of unique items includes paintings by local artists, hundreds of vintage cassette tapes, videotapes, CDs, TVs, and audio equipment, including stereos and gramophones.
Posters of American and Arab music legends including Ray Charles, Abdel Halim Hafez and Fairuz adorn the walls, adding layers to the rich tapestry of musical history being showcased.
Idriss handpicked most of the showcased items at Music and Antiques, and he encourages collectors to exchange music-related antiques.
With an eye on helping people to diversify their income, in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision, Idriss welcomes the selling of items by music aficionados and collectors.
“Everything in the place is for sale, and we support and respect all items,” he said.
The response from the Saudi community has been overwhelming, with visitors flocking from all over the Kingdom to experience the magic of Music and Antiques.
Idriss is even considering franchising the concept to spread its unique spirit far and wide.
Looking ahead, Music and Antiques has ambitious plans to introduce the concept of “Tiny Disc,” which allows musicians to create music on the go. It is a testament to Idriss’ unwavering commitment to artistic creation for generations to come.
Music and Antiques stands as a beacon, reminding us of the enduring power of sound in people’s lives.