  Abu Dhabi National Hotels CEO reveals expansion plans at Future Hospitality Summit
Abu Dhabi National Hotels CEO reveals expansion plans at Future Hospitality Summit

Abu Dhabi National Hotels CEO reveals expansion plans at Future Hospitality Summit
Khalid Anib, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Hotels. Screenshot.
Updated 13 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Abu Dhabi National Hotels CEO reveals expansion plans at Future Hospitality Summit

Abu Dhabi National Hotels CEO reveals expansion plans at Future Hospitality Summit
Updated 13 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Hotels is exploring expansion opportunities in North Africa and Europe, the company’s CEO revealed during the Future Hospitality Summit on Tuesday.

This development strategy points to the company’s growth ambitions, giving access to new customer segments and markets, Khalid Anib indicated.

The executive also emphasized ADNH’s commitment to environmental responsibility, stating: “As owners, we are embracing sustainability and are ready to enhance our buildings to be more sustainable.”

The Future Hospitality Summit, a gathering of industry figureheads and key stakeholders, witnessed prominent business leaders sharing their insights on expansion and ambitions for growth within the market. 

Adeeb Ahamed, the managing director of Lulu Financial Holdings & Twenty14 Holdings, addressed the hospitality industry’s pivotal role in job creation.

Ahamed stated: “One in 11 jobs are generated by the hospitality sector, making it a priority in every market.”

He stressed that despite technological advancements, the hospitality sector remains unique, with limited job displacement, as the human touch remains integral.

Ahamed also highlighted the growing appeal of the region as a tourist hot spot, drawing parallels with popular European destinations.

He noted: “The countries in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) are becoming very attractive in terms of tourism, and this is very good news for the entire economy. Like in Europe where people visit multiple countries in one holiday, the GCC is creating something of that sort and this is where we like to capitalize, we like to see how we can do it in Oman, in Saudi Arabia, in Qatar. And this would give more reasons to travel here.”

In response to the rapid growth of the hospitality sector in neighboring Saudi Arabia, Ahamed commented: “I think Saudi Arabia is not a competition. It’s a combined effort that’s going to bring more confidence to investors to invest in the region, so more awakening done by neighboring countries is definitely going to boost the ecosystem.”

Topics: FHSAE23 Abu Dhabi National Hotels

Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+

Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+

Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Reflecting Oman’s commitment to fiscal stability, US-based Fitch Ratings upgraded the Gulf nation’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to “BB+” from “BB.”  

According to the agency, the Omani government’s dedication to implementing measures to maintain financial security was a key factor contributing to the advancement. 

This promise comes in response to the challenging scenario of the oil price’s breakeven point, which has declined from $80-90 per barrel between 2017 and 2019 to less than $70 per barrel in 2023. 

The agency also noted that the upgrade implied that the government would not backtrack on recent fiscal consolidation measures. 

“The reduction of Oman’s fiscal breakeven price to below $70 per barrel over our forecast horizon from $80-$90 over 2017-19 significantly reduces vulnerability to oil price swings, although risks remain,” said Fitch Ratings in its report.

Topics: Fitch Ratings credit rating #oman

Saudi Arabia’s transport plans play crucial role in global carbon emissions battle 

Saudi Arabia’s transport plans play crucial role in global carbon emissions battle 
Updated 30 min 37 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi Arabia’s transport plans play crucial role in global carbon emissions battle 

Saudi Arabia’s transport plans play crucial role in global carbon emissions battle 
Updated 30 min 37 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sustainable transport plans are a vital part of the Kingdom’s drive to reduce global carbon emissions by 4 percent, said a government official on Tuesday. 

Speaking at the Global Sustainable Transport Forum held in Beijing from Sept. 25-26, the Saudi Transport and Logistics Services Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser stressed that sustainability is a fundamental element of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

Al-Jasser underscored that the Kingdom’s strong commitment to sustainability has been smoothly incorporated into the transport and logistics sector through the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics.  

Topics: Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser Global Sustainable Transport Forum Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

Egypt awards oil and gas exploration blocks to Eni, BP, QatarEnergy, Zarubezhneft 

Egypt awards oil and gas exploration blocks to Eni, BP, QatarEnergy, Zarubezhneft 
Updated 33 min 24 sec ago
REUTERS 
Egypt awards oil and gas exploration blocks to Eni, BP, QatarEnergy, Zarubezhneft 

Egypt awards oil and gas exploration blocks to Eni, BP, QatarEnergy, Zarubezhneft 
Updated 33 min 24 sec ago
REUTERS 

CAIRO: Egypt awarded on Tuesday four blocks in an oil and gas exploration bid round for concessions in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta to Italy’s Eni, BP, QatarEnergy, and Russia's Zarubezhneft, the petroleum ministry said. 

Eni would take two blocks by itself and a third in a coalition with BP and QatarEnergy, while Zarubezhneft was also awarded a block. 

This comes after Egypt’s petroleum ministry launched an international bidding round on Monday for exploration in 23 open blocks, with the offer deadline set for Feb. 25, according to Reuters. 

The round includes 10 areas in Egypt’s Western Desert, two in the Eastern Desert, seven in the Gulf of Suez and four in the Red Sea, the ministry said. 

Egypt, the most populous Arab country, has sought to position itself as a regional energy hub. 

Topics: Egypt oil and gas

Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+

Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+
Updated 35 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+

Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+
Updated 35 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Reflecting Oman’s commitment to fiscal stability, US-based Fitch Ratings upgraded the Gulf nation’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to “BB+” from “BB.”  

According to the agency, the Omani government’s dedication to implementing measures to maintain financial security was a key factor contributing to the advancement. 

This promise comes in response to the challenging scenario of the oil price’s breakeven point, which has declined from $80-90 per barrel between 2017 and 2019 to less than $70 per barrel in 2023. 

The agency also noted that the upgrade implied that the government would not backtrack on recent fiscal consolidation measures. 

“The reduction of Oman’s fiscal breakeven price to below $70 per barrel over our forecast horizon from $80-$90 over 2017-19 significantly reduces vulnerability to oil price swings, although risks remain,” said Fitch Ratings in its report.

Topics: Fitch Ratings #oman credit rating

Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with business forum

Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with business forum
Updated 59 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with business forum

Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with business forum
Updated 59 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move poised to bolster economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Singapore, the Kingdom’s Minister of Commerce, Majid Al-Qasabi, led a delegation of 36 officials on a working visit to the Southeast Asian country on Tuesday to explore potential bilateral agreements.

This visit, which extends until Sept. 27, is a key part of the Saudi-Singaporean Business Forum, focused on boosting trade in goods and services. The forum aims to foster collaboration in emerging industries, enhance digital literacy, and promote entrepreneurship, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The first day of the forum featured crucial discussions covering the Singaporean education system, cooperation in endowments, and opportunities for student skill development. 

Topics: Singapore business forum Saudi-Singaporean Business Forum Majid Al-Qasabi

