Saudi Arabia, GCC economies 'world leading' in green transition, says City of London's lord mayor

Updated 26 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
Saudi Arabia, GCC economies 'world leading' in green transition, says City of London's lord mayor

Saudi Arabia, GCC economies ‘world leading’ in green transition, says City of London’s lord mayor
  • Nicholas Lyons said: ‘I take my hat off … particularly those hydrocarbon nations who have really grasped the scale of the challenge and are really driving forward now with solutions’
  • ‘As far as the City of London is concerned, we are absolutely committed to helping do everything that we can to fund that journey to net zero as efficiently as possible,’ he added
LONDON: The efforts Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries are making to transition toward cleaner, greener economies are “world leading,” the lord mayor of the City of London said on Monday.

Nicholas Lyons, who visited the Kingdom and the UAE this year and is set to visit Qatar and Bahrain next week, also said there is “fantastic energy” in the Saudi Vision 2030 agenda for reforms and diversification of the nation’s economy.

“The scale of the transition is very substantial, of course, and the hydrocarbon economies have to manage very deftly this transition away from what has been a source of huge wealth,” he told Arab News.

“But they really are, genuinely, world-leading in the moves that they’re making into renewable technologies and clean energy, and they’re investing huge amounts of money in that.”

The levels of investment being made in this regard by Gulf Cooperation Council countries not only offer the prospect of significant financial returns, Lyons said, but will be critical in driving the growth of renewable technology companies and accelerating solutions to the climate crisis.

“I take my hat off to those nations, particularly those hydrocarbon nations who have really grasped the scale of the challenge and are really driving forward now with solutions,” he said.

With the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, set to return to the Gulf in November this year, when Dubai will host, Lyons said he was positive about the role the City of London can play in assisting countries achieve sustainable development.

“As far as the City of London is concerned, we are absolutely committed to helping do everything that we can to fund that journey to net zero as efficiently as possible,” he said.

“That’s not just a comment about how we can help in the UK but how London, as a global financial center, plays its part as a leading underwriter of green bonds and green loans, and with its expertise in insurance, risk and project management, working with countries around the world on sustainable infrastructure programs.”

Lyons, who has been lord mayor since November 2022, a role he called a “privilege” and “a dream come true,” said discussions in some countries surrounding the revision of net-zero and carbon-neutrality targets was more a case of realistic thinking rather than defeatism.

“I think it’s certainly possible to interpret some of the things that we’re hearing now as slightly backward steps,” he said. “I’d like to think rather than it being a backward step in terms of commitment, it’s just more realism in terms of the ability to deliver.

“That, I think, is particularly true where countries, in wanting to be bold and make clear statements of their intent, have set unrealistic targets in terms of timing.

“Maybe I’m being optimistic but I choose to interpret most of the comments that we’ve heard as being in that category, rather than people scaling back.”

Lyons said that much like his discussions with GCC officials in February, talks during his upcoming trip to the region will highlight both the dynamic inward investment opportunities the UK can offer and the ways in which the City of London can offer expertise to countries in the Gulf and the British firms looking to operate in the region.

“There are two big areas that tend to dominate the conversation,” he said. “One is inward investment into the UK. We have a multi-year campaign to get overseas asset owners investing more money through the UK — not necessarily in the UK, but through the UK asset-management structure. There have been very significant investments in the UK by GCC countries, which is terrific, but that’s one of the areas that we’ll talk about.

“The other is around green and sustainable finance. The two come together when it comes to investment in sort of green tech-type companies and fintech (financial technology).

“The conversation is often about how London can help that process and talking about the different strengths of London and what we could do, particularly, I think, in Gulf areas, (where) the insurance market is relatively underdeveloped and also the long-term savings market is also quite small and needs to be built up. And so there are conversations about whether or not we can encourage British firms to set up in the Gulf countries.”

The City of London published its “Vision for Economic Growth — A Roadmap to Prosperity” report this month, the preparation of which involved collaboration with more than 300 stakeholders across the financial and professional services industries over a half-year period.

The report identified the challenges and shifts facing the financial sector, from the application of artificial intelligence to cryptocurrencies, big data, and ways in which they can be addressed, Lyons said.

“With all of the strengths that London has as a global financial center, there are nevertheless seismic challenges and changes taking place in the world of finance,” he added.

“You can’t hide under a duvet and pretend they’re not coming; they may be complicated issues but you have to have a strategy around them. You have to have your regulators start to develop a regime that can manage them.”

Lyons said he also hopes a future growth fund can tap into the “huge expertise” in the UK in sectors such as fintech, green tech and biotech, and offer additional home-grown funding to what is already available from North America and the Gulf.

“These companies, at the moment, are very heavily reliant on international money, particularly North American money (and) we love the fact that we have great investment from the Gulf in these industries,” he said.

“But if we can also provide lots of UK money to sit alongside all of this foreign direct investment, those companies don’t need ultimately to go and list in the United States, where we lose the intellectual property, we lose the people and we lose the value and all of the tax revenue that comes from it.”

Topics: Middle East Saudi Arabia Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) GCC Lord mayor of London

Saudi hospitality sector emerging as new global benchmark

Saudi hospitality sector emerging as new global benchmark
Updated 8 sec ago
Saudi hospitality sector emerging as new global benchmark

Saudi hospitality sector emerging as new global benchmark
Updated 8 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia’s tourism and hospitality sector is in high gear to achieve industry targets set under Vision 2030, industry leaders said during a panel on Tuesday.

“No sector matches tourism in creating jobs, especially in rural areas and communities that are currently suffering from unemployment. One in every five jobs globally today is supported by tourism, so that’s tourism is such an important sector,” Badr Alherbish, chief strategy officer of Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund, said in one of the sessions of the three-day Future Hospitality Summit in Abu Dhabi.

One example of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious development push is the Rua Al Madinah project — a mega mixed-used real estate development to the east of the Prophet’s Mosque — which, according to Ahmed Al-Juhani, CEO of Rua Al Madinah Holding, required laser focus to work around logistical issues to deliver this massive project.

“(Since) the launch, the master plan and infrastructure work… there has been a lot of work done on the ground. We actually took over the land and we made all the detours around the urban development. We completed the design of 5,000 rooms, we signed a hotel management agreement with three companies for these rooms.”

The value of contracts and execution is now more than SR5.3 billion ($1.4 billion), Al-Juhani added, and the company will next month go to the market for the tender of the 5,000 rooms.

“We also have another 7,000 rooms under design right now and in the concept stage and also another 8,000 rooms when start design in November,” he said.

“We are talking about 20,000 rooms before the year ends at different stages: under design, under construction, or in the middle of the design.”

Meanwhile, the Boutique Group headed by Mark DeCocinis is renovating three historic palaces: Al-Hamra Palace which will offer 77 keys including 33 luxury palace suites and 44 luxury villas in Jeddah; Tuwaiq Palace which will provide 96 keys including 40 luxury palace suites and 56 luxury villas; and the Red Palace will offer 71 keys including 46 luxury suites, and 25 luxury guest rooms. Both Tuwaiq and Red Palace are located in Riyadh.

“We’re renovating and restoring these balances, which takes time and it takes a lot of love and attention to detail. Our guest profile, we target the very top of regional and international travelers… we want to provide that exceptional service and personalized service,” DeCocini told the panel.

“I believe Saudi hospitality will be the new benchmark in the world globally.”

Topics: FHSAE23

Saudi Arabia holds Radisson's best regional portfolio: top executive 

Saudi Arabia holds Radisson’s best regional portfolio: top executive 
Updated 27 min 3 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nour El-Shaeri
Saudi Arabia holds Radisson's best regional portfolio: top executive 

Saudi Arabia holds Radisson’s best regional portfolio: top executive 
Updated 27 min 3 sec ago
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia has become an investment magnet with its travel and tourism sector growing at an exponential rate attracting key industry players from all around the world.

Due to the attractive investment environment in the Kingdom, Radisson Hotels is placing the best of its regional portfolio in the Kingdom, a top executive told Arab News during an interview on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Abu Dhabi.

“Reflecting on our journey in Saudi Arabia, we began in 2010 with five properties nationwide. Now, we not only have 10 establishments in Riyadh but 45 throughout Saudi Arabia. This growth is a testament to our dedication and passion in the region,” said Elie Milky, Radisson Hotel’s vice president of development.

Radisson aims to operate 100 hotels in the Kingdom by 2030, which will account for over half of the company’s regional presence, he told Arab News. 

“We now have the best of our regional portfolio in Saudi Arabia,” Milky said. 

Milky highlighted the strategic importance of the newly opened Radisson Blu hotel in Riyadh, owned by the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce. 

The collaboration with the chamber made Radisson Blu’s launch pivotal. This property boasts over 200 rooms and is directly linked with the Riyadh International Conference and Exhibition Center, Milky noted. 

“Today, we are set to announce the signing of more than 10 hotels across the Middle East. This encompasses the unveiling of over 1,000 rooms in the past year and plans to introduce 2,000 more in the coming 12 months, primarily in Saudi Arabia,” Milky revealed. 

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s potential, Milky credited the country’s robust governmental reforms and its stature as the region’s dominant economy for propelling the hospitality sector forward. 

Aiming to fortify its presence, the company plans to enhance its workforce in the Kingdom, targeting 20,000 employees by 2030, a significant leap from the current 7,000. 

On expanding to Saudi Arabia’s secondary cities, Milky emphasized the company’s goal to recruit local talent, capitalizing on the vast skill set these communities offer. 

On the issue of sustainability, Milky remarked on the industry’s evolution, pointing out that while development costs remain high, operational costs will become more economical.

Topics: FHSAE23

UAE economy set for 3% growth in 2023, driven by non-oil sectors: S&P 

UAE economy set for 3% growth in 2023, driven by non-oil sectors: S&P 
Updated 26 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 
UAE economy set for 3% growth in 2023, driven by non-oil sectors: S&P 

UAE economy set for 3% growth in 2023, driven by non-oil sectors: S&P 
Updated 26 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The UAE is expected to achieve 3 percent economic growth in 2023 driven primarily by the non-oil sector, as outlined in a report by Standard and Poor’s.

The analysis from the ratings agency forecasts a further expansion rate of 4 percent next year.

S&P is bullish regarding the prospects of the UAE’s tourism industry, attributing its growth to the successful hosting of major events and activities. 

Trevor Cullinan, a sovereign ratings analyst at the agency, pointed to the impressive expansion of the UAE’s non-oil sector, citing significant strides in services and industrial domains, reported the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM. 

Identifying key sectors that are steering the UAE’s economic growth, Cullinan mentioned oil and gas, wholesale trade, and industry, as well as real estate, construction, and financial services. 

He expects the non-oil sector to sustain its momentum, with factors like an influx of expatriates and tourists, positive sentiments among investors and consumers, and private sector development playing pivotal roles.   

These projections align with the “We Are the UAE 2031” vision, a national strategy aimed at boosting trade and increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product through collaborative efforts between government entities and the private sector, the WAM report stated.  

Tatiana Liskova, a corporate ratings analyst at S&P, sees the UAE’s travel and hospitality industries as a key driver of economic growth, citing Dubai’s achievement in attracting 14.7 million international visitors in 2022, double that of the previous year. 

She expects the sector’s growth to continue, bolstered by high-profile events like the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, a major step toward the UAE’s ambitious goal of welcoming 40 million visitors by 2030 and expanding its hotel room capacity to 250,000.  

Liskova pointed out that both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will maintain their positions as leaders in attracting business and tourists to the country. 

Meanwhile, other emirates such as Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah are making significant progress in diversifying their tourism offerings, enhancing their overall appeal. 

Mohamed Damak, a financial institution ratings analyst and global head of Islamic Finance at S&P, predicts continued strength in the UAE’s banking sector.  

Improved profitability, surpassing pre-COVID-19 levels, and benefiting from rising interest rates are on the horizon, with UAE banks also set to capitalize on technological advancements.  

Topics: UAE Standard & Poor's S&P

Abu Dhabi National Hotels CEO reveals expansion plans at Future Hospitality Summit

Abu Dhabi National Hotels CEO reveals expansion plans at Future Hospitality Summit
Updated 26 September 2023
Miguel Hadchity
Abu Dhabi National Hotels CEO reveals expansion plans at Future Hospitality Summit

Abu Dhabi National Hotels CEO reveals expansion plans at Future Hospitality Summit
Updated 26 September 2023
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Hotels is exploring expansion opportunities in North Africa and Europe, the company’s CEO revealed during the Future Hospitality Summit on Tuesday.

This development strategy points to the company’s growth ambitions, giving access to new customer segments and markets, Khalid Anib indicated.

The executive also emphasized ADNH’s commitment to environmental responsibility, stating: “As owners, we are embracing sustainability and are ready to enhance our buildings to be more sustainable.”

The Future Hospitality Summit, a gathering of industry figureheads and key stakeholders, witnessed prominent business leaders sharing their insights on expansion and ambitions for growth within the market. 

Adeeb Ahamed, the managing director of Lulu Financial Holdings & Twenty14 Holdings, addressed the hospitality industry’s pivotal role in job creation.

Ahamed stated: “One in 11 jobs are generated by the hospitality sector, making it a priority in every market.”

He stressed that despite technological advancements, the hospitality sector remains unique, with limited job displacement, as the human touch remains integral.

Ahamed also highlighted the growing appeal of the region as a tourist hot spot, drawing parallels with popular European destinations.

He noted: “The countries in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) are becoming very attractive in terms of tourism, and this is very good news for the entire economy. Like in Europe where people visit multiple countries in one holiday, the GCC is creating something of that sort and this is where we like to capitalize, we like to see how we can do it in Oman, in Saudi Arabia, in Qatar. And this would give more reasons to travel here.”

In response to the rapid growth of the hospitality sector in neighboring Saudi Arabia, Ahamed commented: “I think Saudi Arabia is not a competition. It’s a combined effort that’s going to bring more confidence to investors to invest in the region, so more awakening done by neighboring countries is definitely going to boost the ecosystem.”

Topics: FHSAE23 Abu Dhabi National Hotels

Saudi Arabia's transport plans play crucial role in global carbon emissions battle 

Saudi Arabia’s transport plans play crucial role in global carbon emissions battle 
Updated 26 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi Arabia's transport plans play crucial role in global carbon emissions battle 

Saudi Arabia’s transport plans play crucial role in global carbon emissions battle 
Updated 26 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sustainable transport plans are a vital part of the Kingdom’s drive to reduce global carbon emissions by 4 percent, said a government official on Tuesday.   

Speaking at the Global Sustainable Transport Forum held in Beijing from Sept. 25-26, the Saudi Transport and Logistics Services Minister, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, stressed that sustainability is a fundamental element of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

Al-Jasser underscored that the Kingdom’s strong commitment to sustainability has been smoothly incorporated into the transport and logistics sector through the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics.    

The strategy includes reducing carbon emissions per person by 2 percent in a year, increasing sustainable mobility, electrifying transport and implementing them across the logistics value chain.   

It also includes developing the necessary infrastructure to meet future demand, with the primary goal of minimizing traffic fatalities. 

According to Al-Ekhbariya, the minister also pointed out that cooperation, innovation and the exchange of best practices create the foundation for achieving common goals. 

He also revealed that there has been significant progress over the years, with the number of fatalities falling from 28 per 100,000 people in 2016 to 13.5 in 2020. 

Through the implementation of a national safety program that emphasizes infrastructure development, road safety awareness and governance improvements, the goal is to lower the fatalities to less than five by 2030. 

Al-Jasser also emphasized how the COVID-19 pandemic hugely affected the global logistics and transportation industry, causing supply chains to break down and some transport sectors to collapse. 

This fact underlines how crucial it is to balance the social, economic, and environmental pillars of sustainable development to create green transportation networks. 

Furthermore, the minister said in August that Saudi Arabia’s master plan to develop logistics centers in the Kingdom will help improve transport services and contribute to infrastructure development. 

He noted that the new master plan will also strengthen Saudi Arabia’s connection with global markets, as the Kingdom is strategically placed in the middle of three continents.   

Saudi Arabia’s NSTL aims to position the Kingdom as one of the top 10 countries globally in the logistics performance index by the end of this decade, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Topics: Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser Global Sustainable Transport Forum Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

