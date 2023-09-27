You are here

  • Home
  • Eddie Howe does not intend let Pep Guardiola, Man City off the Carabao Cup hook
Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Eddie Howe does not intend let Pep Guardiola, Man City off the Carabao Cup hook

Eddie Howe does not intend let Pep Guardiola, Man City off the Carabao Cup hook
Newcastle will want to forget their forgettable history in the competition in which they have twice been bridesmaids (finalists in 1976 and 2023) but never the bride. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wyu64

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Eddie Howe does not intend let Pep Guardiola, Man City off the Carabao Cup hook

Eddie Howe does not intend let Pep Guardiola, Man City off the Carabao Cup hook
  • Though his rival intends to rest key players in their third-round clash on Wednesday, Howe will not follow suit as he aims to end Newcastle United’s long trophy drought
  • ‘We will give it every importance and try as hard as we can to progress because we want to try and compete in every competition,’ says Howe
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

NEWCASTLE: It’s about time Newcastle United finally won another trophy — few fans are old enough to remember the last time they hoisted anything of merit.

By the time the Carabao Cup final comes around next year, it will have been nearly 69 years since Newcastle United claimed a domestic honor: the FA Cup in 1955. In fact it will have been 55 years since the Magpies won a trophy of any sort, the last one being the Inter Cities Fairs Cup, a forerunner of the Europa League, in 1969.

There is some beautiful symmetry about all this. It feels to many as if this is finally Newcastle’s time to shine, with Eddie Howe in charge of a Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed, “new money” Premier League Goliath.

However, now is not the time for the Magpies to take their foot off the pedal, as so many top-end, top-flight clubs are guilty of doing around this time of year.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has promised to rest most of the key men from his history-making, treble-winning side when they visit St James’ Park in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. It was the only honor his side did not win last year.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will want to forget their forgettable history in the competition in which they have twice been bridesmaids (finalists in 1976 and 2023) but never the bride.

Therefore, despite far greater battles to come in the Champions League (Paris Saint-Germain will be in town next week) and the Premier League (in which Newcastle got back on track with an overwhelming 8-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday), Howe cannot rest too many players in his bid to lift the only domestic cup the club has never won.

The coach does plan to make a few alterations but wholesale changes to the squad are unlikely as he is clearly taking the game very seriously.

“It’s an important competition for us,” Howe said. “Last year was amazing for us. We started it against Tranmere, which was an incredibly difficult game. It seems a long time ago now but you have to go to some tough places in the early rounds.

“We’ve got the ultimate test coming up, so a totally different tie to last year, but we will give it every importance and try as hard as we can to progress because we want to try and compete in every competition. We’re certainly not dismissing it as anything other than an important game.”

Pushed on whether he might take the Guardiola approach — the Spaniard said he would not be wasting any energy on the competition — Howe said: “I think we will use the squad. I say ‘think’ because it’s not finalized in my brain what we’re going to do yet.

“I need to assess everybody physically first, from the game we’ve just had. There have been players carrying certain things so we’ll need to manage them but we do have players who are really keen to play.

“I think I have to utilize the squad, especially with what we have coming up, not just at the weekend but midweek next week. As I’ve said many times, we want the players to enter the pitch in the best physical condition to showcase their skills.

“There’s no priority list (of competitions). There’s no one tournament more important than the other, as I’ve said to the players many times. The most important game is our next game, whoever that is or whatever competition that is. We’ll focus all our energies in trying to win that match.”

It is the blue half of Manchester that will be visiting Tyneside on Wednesday but it was their red rivals, Manchester United, who dished out the biggest reality check of Howe’s largely successful reign so far at St James’ Park.

In February, coach Erik ten Hag’s men spoiled Geordie Carabao Cup dreams with a 2-0 win in the final at Wembley. Has that shaped Howe’s thinking about the competition this time around?

“That experience has driven us all forward because the experience of the run to get to the final was something we really enjoyed,” he said. “The final, itself, we didn’t (enjoy) because we didn’t get the outcome we wanted but it’s there in the back of our minds.

“We know the Premier League is intense and very difficult and, of course, we have got European competition. But this, with the FA Cup, which our recent performances haven’t been strong in, are competitions we take seriously.

“We are well aware of our hunt for a trophy here. It is pushing us all. This is a competition we take very seriously. We would love that to be a trophy, that we want to win, so we will do everything we can to try and do it.”

Topics: Newcastle United Carabao Cup Man City

Related

Newcastle thrash Sheffield United 8-0 in Premier League
Football
Newcastle thrash Sheffield United 8-0 in Premier League
Analysis Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth
Football
Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth

Pochettino urges struggling Chelsea players to ‘believe’

Pochettino urges struggling Chelsea players to ‘believe’
Updated 26 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Pochettino urges struggling Chelsea players to ‘believe’

Pochettino urges struggling Chelsea players to ‘believe’
  • The Blues, European champions just two years ago, are a lowly 14th in the Premier League table
  • But new manager Pochettino, speaking on the eve of their League Cup third-round match against Brighton, struck a positive note, saying his team were still a work in progress
Updated 26 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino has urged his struggling Chelsea team to keep believing in themselves but admitted they had to “fix” their crippling goalscoring problem.
The Blues, European champions just two years ago, are a lowly 14th in the Premier League table, just four points above the relegation zone, after one win in their first six matches.
Big-spending Chelsea have mustered just five goals in the league — and three of those came in the 3-0 win against newly-promoted Luton.
But new manager Pochettino, speaking on the eve of their League Cup third-round match against Brighton, struck a positive note, saying his team were still a work in progress.
“(It is) a very short time that we are together,” said the Argentine. “Realistically, we only started after the transfer window closed. Before, it was a little bit of an unstable situation.”
He said injury-hit Chelsea were full of ideas and dominating games but struggling to find the net — Raheem Sterling is the top-scorer with just two goals.
“Every single football person in this country sees Chelsea deserve more but we have missed (scoring) goals, the most important thing in football — we cannot forget that,” said the former Tottenham boss.
“We need to get criticized, of course, because we are not winning games but we need to keep being strong in the belief.
“The team is very well-organized, the effort is massive. You can see against Aston Villa (a match Chelsea lost 1-0) how the players fight with 10 men.”
He added: “We are playing well, it’s only we are not clinical in front of the goal. That is what we need to fix and try to give more confidence to our offensive players.”

Topics: Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino

Related

Chelsea and Man City make moves as EPL spending hurtles toward $3 billion in window
Football
Chelsea and Man City make moves as EPL spending hurtles toward $3 billion in window
Chelsea and Everton survive scares in English League Cup
Football
Chelsea and Everton survive scares in English League Cup

Al-Nassr cruise, Al-Hilal stumble into King’s Cup round of 16

Al-Nassr cruise, Al-Hilal stumble into King’s Cup round of 16
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Nassr cruise, Al-Hilal stumble into King’s Cup round of 16

Al-Nassr cruise, Al-Hilal stumble into King’s Cup round of 16
  • Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr comprehensively overcome Ohod 5-1
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News

Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal safely booked their spots in the round of 16 of the King’s Cup after away victories over lower-tier opposition on Monday night.

But while Al-Nassr cruised to a comfortable 5-1 win over Ohod, Al-Hilal struggled to overcome Al-Jabalain 1-0.

Al-Nassr, playing without the rested Cristiano Ronaldo, took the lead on 15 minutes through a penalty by Sadio Mane, but the home team responded with a fine chipped equalizer from Konrad Michalak deep into first-half stoppage time.

Second-half strikes from Seko Fofana (62 minutes), Talisca (75), Ayman Yahya (81) and Sami Al-Najei (86) saw the Yellows safely through to the next round.

In contrast, Al-Hilal could only manage a solitary goal from Reuben Neves on 64 minutes as they labored to beat stubborn first-division outfit Al-Jabalain.

Elsewhere on Monday night, there was shock as Saudi Pro League team Al-Raed were beaten by first-division Al-Najmah 2-1, while Damac progressed after a 2-1 victory over Al-Qaisumah.

Topics: Al Nassr Al Hilal

Related

Special Neymar draws blank as Al-Hilal draw with Damac
Sport
Neymar draws blank as Al-Hilal draw with Damac
Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to a thrilling 4-3 win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. (X/@AlNassrFC)
Sport
Ronaldo magic inspires Al-Nassr to epic win over Al-Ahli

FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets

FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets

FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets
  • Seven clubs, including Saudi’s Al-Ittihad, will contest the continental championship from Dec. 12th to Dec. 22nd
  • 20th edition of the global club tournament will feature a debut appearance from European champions Man. City
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Club World Cup 2023 match tickets will be available for purchase from Tuesday Sept. 26th at FIFA.com/tickets.

Seven clubs will contest the continental championship in Saudi Arabia from Dec. 12th to Dec. 22nd.

Al-Ittihad, winners of the Roshn Saudi League (RSL) 2022-2023, will represent hosts Saudi Arabia.

The 20th edition of the global club tournament will feature a debut appearance from European champions Manchester City.

It will also feature Concacaf champions Club Leon of Mexico, Japan’s Urawa Reds, Egypt’s Al Ahly and New Zealand’s Auckland City.

The line-up will be completed by the yet-to-be determined Copa Libertadores winners.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Al-ittihad Manchester city

Related

The tournament matches will be held between Dec. 12 and 22 in Jeddah. Credit: @sport_ekh
Saudi Sport
Jeddah hosts FIFA Club World Cup 2023 draw
Analysis FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Saudi Arabia will be historic and an end of an era
Saudi Sport
FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Saudi Arabia will be historic and an end of an era

Saudi U-23 football team beat Vietnam 3-1 in Asian Games

Saudi U-23 football team beat Vietnam 3-1 in Asian Games
Updated 25 September 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah
Follow

Saudi U-23 football team beat Vietnam 3-1 in Asian Games

Saudi U-23 football team beat Vietnam 3-1 in Asian Games
  • The Greens will face the Indian team in the qualifying rounds on Thursday
Updated 25 September 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

HANGZHOU, China: The Saudi under-23 football team qualified for the second round of the event in the Asian Games after defeating Vietnam 3-1 on Sunday.
Scoring for the Green Falcons were Mohammed Al-Yami in the 43rd minute, Mohammed Maran in the 87th minute, and Zakaria Hawsawi in the 90th minute.
The Greens will face the Indian team in the qualifying rounds on Thursday.
In tennis, Ammar Al-Haqbani of the Saudi team qualified for the round of 32 in the men's singles competitions, after defeating Qatar'sRashid Naif, 2-0, in the round of 64.

Ammar will next meet on Monday the 60th ranked player in the world, Zhizhen Zhang of China's.
His sister, Yara, lost to Mongolia's Maraljo Shumjav in the round of 64 of the women’s singles tennis competition in two sets to zero.
Ammar and Yara will open the tennis doubles competition at 3 p.m. Monday, facing the Indonesian national team. 

In Taekwondo, the Saudi Arabia's Wahid Mughais was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the individual poomsae competition, after losing to Vietnam's Tran with a score of 7230 against 7490 points.
Wahid had qualified for this round by defeating the Bangladeshi Hussein Noureddine with a score of 7400 against 6460 points.
His colleague Abrar Bukhari dropped out of the competition after losing to Pakistan's Naila with a score of 7340 against 7180 points.

The Saudi under-23 football team qualified for the second round of the event in the Asian Games after defeating Vietnam 3-1 on Sunday. (Supplied)

In e-sports, Saudi Arabia's Ahmed Mujahid retired from competitions early after losing to Vietnam's Duc Hieu Trong with a score of 2-0, and losing to (Non Martinez) from Macau with the same score.
In boxing, the Kingdom's Musa Al-Hawsawi lost his match to Kyrgyzstan's Azat Usenaliev by knockout in the second round of the round of 32 competitions in the over 63-kilogram category.
Saudi rowers Sultan Al-Shali and Turki Al-Aarif ended their participation in the tournament after finishing 12th in the overall standings of the doubles competition in the (LM2x) category. The duo finished the race with a time of 6.56.63 minutes.
In handball, the Saudi handball team lost its first match to Japan with a score of 29 against 37 points. The first half of the match ended with a Japanese lead of 20-14 points.
The Greens Hand will play their second match in the tournament, when they meet the  Mongolian team at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Topics: 2023 Asian Games Asian Games Saudi U-23 national football team 19th Asian Games Green Falcons

Related

Saudi U-23 football team defeats Mongolia to top group at 2023 Asian Games
Saudi Football
Saudi U-23 football team defeats Mongolia to top group at 2023 Asian Games
Saudi U-23 football team tie with Iran in opening match at 19th Asian Games
Saudi Sport
Saudi U-23 football team tie with Iran in opening match at 19th Asian Games

Newcastle thrash Sheffield United 8-0 in Premier League

Newcastle thrash Sheffield United 8-0 in Premier League
Updated 24 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Newcastle thrash Sheffield United 8-0 in Premier League

Newcastle thrash Sheffield United 8-0 in Premier League
  • Victory lifts Newcastle up to eighth and within five points of the top four
Updated 24 September 2023
AFP

SHEFFIELD: Newcastle came close to matching the Premier League's record margin of victory as they thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 at Bramall Lane on Sunday.
Eddie Howe's side ran riot with goals from Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.
The biggest winning margin in the Premier League era is 9-0, a score recorded by Manchester United against Ipswich and Southampton in 1995 and 2021 respectively.
Liverpool won 9-0 against Bournemouth last year, while Leicester managed it against Southampton in 2019.
Sheffield United's largest ever league defeat sent the Blades to the bottom of the Premier League table.
With just one point from their first six games back in the English top flight, Paul Heckingbottom's future as manager is now in doubt.
"The first-half goals we conceded were really poor, but it's the second half I'm upset with," said Heckingbottom.
"The errors that led to goals, a lot of things I'd never seen before, and there's certain things that aren't acceptable."
Newcastle had lost three of their opening five league games of the season to dampen expectations that the Saudi-backed Magpies could challenge for the title.
Howe's men had been in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years on Tuesday as they played out a 0-0 draw away to AC Milan.
But Newcastle showed no signs of fatigue and they exhibited their strength in depth as they became the first side in Premier League history to have eight different scorers in one match, not including own goals.
"I thought we were really good, and once the goals came the confidence returned," said Howe.
"What a response from the players in the past week."
Sheffield United had started the game brightly at an emotional Bramall Lane as tributes were paid to Maddy Cusack.
The 27-year-old, who was the longest-serving player in the club's women's side and also worked in the club's commercial department, died earlier this week.
However, the hosts fell apart as Newcastle struck three times in a 14-minute spell.
Longstaff swept home Gordon's cross before centre-backs Dan Burn and Sven Botman headed home from Kieran Trippier crosses.
Trippier had a hat-trick of assists shortly after the break as he set up Wilson.
It was 5-0 just after the hour mark when Gordon capped a scintillating display by cutting inside and curling a fine 20-yard shot into the bottom corner.
Almiron's sweet strike found the bottom corner to make it six before Guimaraes converted a loose ball in the area.
Substitute Isak completed the rout by latching on to a loose header from Tom Davies.
Victory lifts Newcastle up to eighth and within five points of the top four.

Topics: Newcastle Sheffield United

Related

Analysis Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth
Football
Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth
Sheffield Utd boss says football is ‘worst sport’ for racism
Football
Sheffield Utd boss says football is ‘worst sport’ for racism

Latest updates

Eddie Howe does not intend let Pep Guardiola, Man City off the Carabao Cup hook
Eddie Howe does not intend let Pep Guardiola, Man City off the Carabao Cup hook
Saudi-Iran rapprochement right move but still long way to go: Experts tell Arab News Forum
Saudi-Iran rapprochement right move but still long way to go: Experts tell Arab News Forum
UN General Assembly president ‘encouraged’ by week’s results
UN General Assembly president ‘encouraged’ by week’s results
Morocco calls for resumption of Western Sahara talks
Morocco calls for resumption of Western Sahara talks
Saudi crown prince offers condolences to Bahrain king over military deaths
Saudi crown prince offers condolences to Bahrain king over military deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.