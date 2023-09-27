You are here

'Exciting times ahead': NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr. hails basketball growth in Middle East
NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr (Getty Images)
Updated 27 September 2023
'Exciting times ahead': NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr. hails basketball growth in Middle East
  • Standfirst: The Hall of Famer spoke to Arab News ahead of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves at the Etihad Arena
Ahead of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, presented by ADQ at the Etihad Arena, and the two much-anticipated preseason matchups between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, Arab News caught up with NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr. to find out what he expects to go down on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7.

Hardaway spoke on the UAE capital hosting NBA preseason games for the second consecutive year, and holding its inaugural International Basketball Week in August this year, which featured national teams preparing for the FIBA World Cup.

“I find it very exciting to witness the international growth of basketball, especially in the Middle East,” said Hardaway Sr., a five-time NBA All-Star with the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. “The game is making significant strides and becoming more accessible to fans around the world. Events like the International Basketball Week that took place a few months ago here in Abu Dhabi and the NBA games being played here are indeed exciting times for local fans.

“Any opportunity the team has to practice and prepare for the upcoming season will benefit the players. It’s a long season and I believe that, in the long run, all players will come together and develop that chemistry.”

A basketball Hall of Famer, Hardaway Sr. is the father of Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. When asked about his son’s chances of winning the championship next season, Hardaway Sr. was confident the Mavericks can experience success this year.

“Yes, I believe the Dallas Mavericks have a shot at winning the championship next season,” he said. “I think the Mavs have all the elements in their favor to be strong contenders for the title. Furthermore, they possess a not-so-secret weapon in Luka Doncic, who can lead the team to the NBA Playoffs. He is arguably one of the best players in the league right now and a serious candidate for the NBA MVP Award.”

Complementing the action in Abu Dhabi is the NBA District, a fan-centric event at Manarat Al-Saadiyat from Oct. 5 to 8. This interactive gathering, which welcomed nearly 10,000 fans last year, offers enthusiasts the chance to meet NBA legends, including Hardaway Sr. One person the NBA legend is looking forward to seeing during NBA Week is, unsurprisingly, his son.

“I do have a busy schedule, but we will definitely make an effort to spend some quality time together and acquaint ourselves with this beautiful city and all it has to offer,” Hardaway Sr. said. “I’m eagerly anticipating our exploration of Abu Dhabi; I’ve heard it’s a fantastic destination and I can’t wait to experience it.”

Taking place on Oct. 5 and 7 and tipping off at 8pm GST on Yas Island, tickets for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 can still be purchased at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

Dubai hosts inaugural camp for some of the world's best squash players
  • Event at Jumeirah Beach Hotel looks to establish location as sport’s global base
  • The Flipper Devices Camp in Dubai is the first step toward making the city the world’s ultimate squash hub
DUBAI: Some of the world’s best squash players descended on Dubai this month for the inaugural Flipper Devices Camp of Champions, a high-performance event designed to attract top professionals from across the globe.
The camp, which was organized by The Flying DAF Squash Academy with the support of Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Squash Association, was divided into two phases at the J-Club, at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, with the objective of positioning Dubai as a global base for the sport.
The first phase was led by former men’s world No. 2 Rodney Martin and included an impressive lineup, including current women’s world No. 1 Nouran Gohar, No. 5 Amanda Sobhy, and men’s No. 6 Marwan El Shorbagy.
Phase two played host to reigning world champion and No. 4-ranked Mostafa Asal, No. 11 Karim Gawad, and world No. 12 Youssef Soliman.
Kanzy El-Dafrawy, CEO and founder of The Flying DAF, and former world No. 21, said: “Since we launched the academy year, the response has been phenomenal.
“Our vision is not just to make an impact and grow locally, but also globally. The Flipper Devices Camp in Dubai is the first step toward making the city the world’s ultimate squash hub, a home for top-level professional squash players from around the globe.
“Dubai is the perfect place for athletes to be based, considering they have access to the best equipment, sources, and training programs — complemented by the emirate’s geographical location, which makes it very easy to travel to tournaments worldwide.
“Jumeirah Beach Hotel and the J-Club have been extremely supportive to us throughout this camp, giving us a space where we can run local and global events, and ultimately leverage this camp by offering a high-end and luxurious stay to our professional athletes.”
Mohammed Mubarak Al Mutaiwei, president of the UAE Squash Association, said: “I express my appreciation for the distinguished presence of champions of the game within the UAE, particularly in the emirate of Dubai.
“My sincere gratitude to DAF Academy for their exceptional initiative in hosting one of the most formidable international camps in the sport of squash. This gathering, showcasing the pinnacle of talent within the sport, underscores their firm commitment to improve the sport.
“We recognize the endorsement of all clubs and academies throughout the UAE that are dedicated to furthering the federation’s mission and elevating the country’s standing at both regional and global levels.”
Squash is one of the world’s fastest-growing sports and is played in more than 185 countries. There are more than 1,500 courts accessible in the UAE.

Morocco picked 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host

Morocco picked 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host
Morocco picked 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host

Morocco picked 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host
  • The 2027 tournament was awarded to East African neighbors Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania
  • Morocco’s bid opponents were a Benin-Nigeria co-host plan and Zambia after Algeria this week withdrew
CAIRO: Morocco being picked Wednesday to host soccer’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 was expected.
It was a surprise, however, that the 2027 tournament was awarded to East African neighbors Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania when its bid rivals included soccer powers Senegal and Egypt.
The Confederation of African Football’s president Patrice Motsepe announced the winners after votes by its executive committee.
Morocco was heavily favored to get the 2025 AFCON, when the 2022 World Cup semifinalist is also currently part of an innovative Europe-led joint bid for the 2030 tournament with Spain and Portugal, and possibly Ukraine.
Morocco’s bid opponents were a Benin-Nigeria co-host plan and Zambia after Algeria this week withdrew its candidacy from both the 2025 and ‘27 contests. Guinea previously was picked for 2025 but was stripped of hosting by CAF.
East Africa has not staged the biennial tournament since Ethiopia was the 1976 host.
The delayed 2023 edition of the 24-team tournament kicks off in January in Ivory Coast.

As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join

As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join
As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join

As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join
  • Ukraine soccer officials also urged other UEFA member countries late Tuesday to refuse to play Russia
  • “UAF confirms that we will not take part in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams,” the Ukraine federation said
GENEVA: The Ukraine soccer federation said it will boycott any European youth competition that includes Russia as UEFA works on easing a blanket ban imposed since the war started.
Ukraine soccer officials also urged other UEFA member countries late Tuesday to refuse to play Russia, a stance that England reiterated within hours of the European soccer body announcing a new policy of trying to reintegrate Russian Under-17 teams.
Qualifying groups are played in October and November for the Under-17 European Championship for boys and girls, which have finals tournaments next year.
“UAF confirms that we will not take part in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams,” the Ukraine federation said, “and appeal to other UEFA member associations to boycott possible matches with the participation of teams from the Russian Federation.”
“We strongly urge UEFA to review this decision and leave in force the previous decision on the complete exclusion of any teams from the Russian Federation from participation in international competitions.”
Latvia also pledged Wednesday to refuse to play Russia, with other British, Baltic and Scandinavian countries likely to follow.
The Kyiv-based Ukraine federation said letting teams return during the conflict “tolerates Russia’s aggressive policy.”
Ukraine soccer leader Andriy Pavelko is a member of the policy-setting UEFA executive committee and so is Alexander Dyukov, his Russian counterpart. Dyukov did attend the committee meeting Tuesday in Cyprus that shaped the new policy and Pavelko did not, UEFA said.
UEFA and FIFA moved within days of the military invasion of Ukraine starting in February 2022 to remove and ban all Russian national and club teams.
Even before those decisions were made, Poland and their men’s team captain Robert Lewandowski said they would not play Russia in a 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff scheduled in Moscow a month later.
Switzerland’s soccer federation also said its women’s team would not play Russia at the Euro 2022 tournament hosted by England.
Now 19 months into a war that shows no sign of ending, UEFA signaled Tuesday that it wants to restore Russian teams into its youth competitions, though without their flag, anthem, national colors and playing in only away games.
UEFA said “children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults,” and its staff will look at finding groups that Russian Under-17 teams can play in.
Ukraine’s Under-17 girls’ teams are scheduled to play three games in Germany from Oct. 14-20 in a group that also includes Austria and Romania.
The Under-17 boys are due in Liechtenstein to play games from Oct. 15-21 against the host, Germany and Finland.
Russian youth players plus their coaches and officials would face issues getting visas and flights to travel for UEFA games. Serbia is a traditional ally of Russia that will host qualifying groups for Under-17 boys and girls in the weeks ahead.
The English Football Association defied UEFA’s new policy despite having vice presidents of UEFA and FIFA, David Gill and Debbie Hewitt, respectively, and likely being confirmed in two weeks’ time by UEFA as the men’s Euro 2028 co-host with its British and Irish neighbors.
“We do not support the position of readmitting Russia to UEFA age grade competitions,” the English FA said, “and our position remains that England teams won’t play against Russia.”

‘Fantastic chance’ as India hope to end World Cup drought

'Fantastic chance' as India hope to end World Cup drought
‘Fantastic chance’ as India hope to end World Cup drought

'Fantastic chance' as India hope to end World Cup drought
  • India’s last major title was 2013 Champions Trophy after 2011’s World Cup glory
  • India begin World Cup campaign with match against Australia on October 8
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma’s India face “humongous” expectations from fans in their cricket-crazy nation to end a world title drought by winning the World Cup at home.

India’s last major title was the 2013 Champions Trophy, which came after Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifted the 2011 World Cup in Mumbai.

The 50-over marquee tournament opens on October 5 and, with the last two editions won by the then hosts — Australia in 2015 and England in 2019 — the nation of 1.4 billion dreams again.

Veteran sports journalist Ayaz Memon said it is tough to predict a winner for the 10-team tournament predicting a “very interesting and close contest,” but that the hosts, fresh from winning the Asia Cup, remain one of the favorites.

“Fan expectations are humongous,” said Memon, who witnessed India’s first-ever World Cup triumph under Kapil Dev 40 years ago.

“We have had disappointments and heartbreaks because we lost the semifinals both times — 2015 and 2019. A strong sense of expectations from this team because the team looks very good on paper.”

India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 8 followed by a hotly-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

A match involving India, which has superstars including Virat Kohli and Rohit, draws millions of fans and is a winner for the broadcasters and sponsors.

“With this particular World Cup we think we have a fantastic chance because India playing at home are a tough side to beat,” Rakesh Patel, founder of the popular fan group “Bharat Army,” told AFP.

“And we think it’s our time to win a World Cup again.”

Supporters, who travel vast distances across India to watch their stars live, expect nothing short of a title win for the number-one ranked team.

“We are very excited,” said Patel, who is traveling from London to see his team.

“Going into this World Cup, if you look at our performances against Australia and recently the Asia Cup, we have a batting line-up which is very well settled.”

India’s obsession with cricket began in 1983 when Dev’s underdogs stunned the West Indies in the final at Lord’s and suddenly the sport had many takers, including sponsors.

Twenty-eight years later, Dhoni’s winning six against Sri Lanka to win the crown at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium triggered a nationwide celebration in what turned out to be cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar’s last World Cup.

Spinner HarbHajjan Singh said the night of that win remains the most special moment of his life, and hopes for another Indian victory in this year’s final on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

“The night of the win was the best ever night of my life so far. It was a dream realized with the World Cup trophy in your hand,” HarbHajjan told Star Sports.

“For the first time we saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing. I hope it gets repeated this time in Ahmedabad.”

But former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said India will have to overcome the pressure from millions of fans to come up trumps, and said a dream final would be against Pakistan.

“India will be playing in front of their crowd at home and the match will be broadcast around the world,” Akhtar told Star Sports.

“All this pressure will be on India not on us (Pakistan). If India comes out of this pressure to win the World Cup in India against Pakistan, then the galaxy is the limit for the Indian team.”
 

Saudi Arabia participating in Asian Games with an eye on Riyadh 2034

Saudi Arabia participating in Asian Games with an eye on Riyadh 2034
Saudi Arabia participating in Asian Games with an eye on Riyadh 2034

Saudi Arabia participating in Asian Games with an eye on Riyadh 2034
  • 188 Saudi athletes are competing in the 19th Asian Games
  • Riyadh will host the 22nd edition of the event in 2024
Hangzhou: The main target of Saudi participation in the 19th Asian Games is to uplift the contingent’s performance, the squad’s spokesperson told Arab News, as the Kingdom is preparing to host the games in Riyadh. 

A total of 188 Saudi athletes, including 19 women, are competing in 19 sports at venues spread across Zhejiang province in eastern China. The games started on Sept. 23 and will conclude on Oct. 4. 

During a glittering opening ceremony in Hangzhou, equestrian Ahmed Adnan H. Sharbatly and taekwondo athlete Dunya Ali Abutaleb held the Kingdom’s flag, leading its delegation in a march pass. 

The opening ceremony was one of the best spectacles in sports with the use of technology and lightning, setting a benchmark for the next hosts, including Riyadh, which will organize the 22nd edition of the pan-Asian multi-sport event in 2034. 

“The ceremony was impressive,” Abdulaziz Al-Baqous, media attache to the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee for the 19th Asian Games, told Arab News, referencing the technology that was used. 

Saudi Arabia has yet to register any number on the medal tally. Success is expected in athletics — the sport in which Saudi Arabia has won 17 out of its 25 gold medals in the games’ history. 

Al-Baqous, who has been working with the Olympic Committee since 2016, feels the target for the Saudi team this time is to better its previous performance in the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesia. At the time, the Kingdom won one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. 

“The expectation from the Saudi team is to first (improve upon) the performance from the last Asian Games. Then to start pulling up the scales as we will be hosting the games in 2034,” he said. “We need to work harder and realize our targets in the coming years.” 

Saudi Arabia’s participation this time has not been limited to traditional sports, with esports making its debut as a medal sport in the 19th Asian Games, and the 21 players from the Kingdom competing in the category. 

The Kingdom has been investing heavily in the discipline and is emerging as a powerhouse in esports development under its Vision 2030 transformation programs. 

“Vision 2030 and its initiatives are a key enabler for all athletes. It is just the beginning. The strategies that were announced recently, i.e. the federation support strategy, the clubs support, also the Olympic training center, are the long-term programs — they will bring results in the future and that is why our delegation has young participants and new sports too,” Al-Baqous said. 

“We are confident with time, will be seeing the results from these strategies and massive investments in sports.” 

For Al-Baqous, the Asian Games was not just about competition but also about allowing athletes to meet their counterparts from other countries and establish connections with them. 

“For me, the participation in Asian Games is beyond sports,” he said. “It is also an opportunity to gather and socialize between sports fraternities in Asia, getting to share culture.” 

