Best and Worst: Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair talks style comebacks and dream destinations

DUBAI: The Saudi model talks style comebacks, math and dream destinations.







Amira Al-Zuhair walking for Alexis Mabille in July, 2022. (Getty Images)



Best TV show/film you’ve ever seen?

“Scandal” is my all-time favorite. I'll forever be in awe of Olivia Pope’s character.

Worst TV show/film you’ve ever seen?

Horror movies get me every time. I know it’s their purpose, but I’m just not a fan of being terrified.

Best personal style moment so far?

I feel most confident and stylish when I’m wearing jeans. They’re so versatile, and I love experimenting with different pieces and accessories to create unique looks.

Worst personal style moment?

Any time I don’t feel comfortable in what I’m wearing. Comfort is key; it allows you to enjoy yourself and the occasion you’re dressing for.

Best accessory for a little black dress?

A cute handbag. Your choice can either dress it up or down.

Worst accessory for a little black dress?

There’s no worst accessory. It depends on the dress style, the cut, and the occasion.

Best fashion trend of 2023?

I’m loving the comeback of double denim! It’s a classic trend with a fresh twist.

Worst fashion trend of 2023?

The worst trend, in my opinion, is following too many trends. Choose whatever suits you best and aligns with your personal style.

Best advice you’ve ever been given?

“Surround yourself with people who genuinely want the best for you.” Love and support can lead to amazing things.

Worst advice you’ve ever been given?

“Be content with what you have.” I believe in constantly striving for more, it’s the only way to evolve.

Best book you’ve ever read?

“The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. It’s a timeless masterpiece that beautifully explores the pursuit of dreams and the interconnectedness between our aspirations and the universe.

Worst book you’ve ever read?

Every book offers something to learn from, so I can’t say there’s a worst one.

Best thing to do when you’re feeling low?

Put on some good music and dance it out!

Worst thing to do when you’re feeling good?

Worrying about the future. It keeps you from fully savoring the joy of the present.

Best holiday destination?

Hotel Caesar Augustus in Capri. The view from the hotel is the most breathtaking I’ve ever seen.

Worst holiday destination?

Anywhere can turn into a nightmare when the weather is bad. But, with the right company, you can find beauty and enjoyment anywhere.

Best subject at school?

My favorite subjects (and the ones I was best at) were math and economics. I guess numbers have always been my strong suit!

Worst subject at school?

I can’t think of one. I was a bit of a nerd; competing in national math competitions was my idea of fun!

Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?

Planning your next day before you go to bed is a game-changer.

Worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day?

Aimlessly scrolling on your phone.

Best concert you’ve ever been to?

Any of Queen B’s concerts!

Worst concert you’ve ever been to?

Probably those school concerts where we were all forced to sing. Those off-pitch notes are hard to forget!