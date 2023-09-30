You are here

  • Home
  • Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten by Crystal Palace

Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten by Crystal Palace

Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten by Crystal Palace
Manchester City’s Dutch defender Nathan Ake shoots the ball but it’s stopped by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa during their Premier League match at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton on Sept. 30, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4vd2z

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten by Crystal Palace

Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten by Crystal Palace
  • Arsenal closed to within a point of the lead by cruising to a 4-0 win at Bournemouth
  • Wolves had taken just four points from their first six games but stunned the champions at Molineux
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

MANCHESTER, UK: Manchester City’s perfect start to the Premier League season came undone in a shock 2-1 loss to Wolves, as Manchester United slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Arsenal closed to within a point of the lead by cruising to a 4-0 win at Bournemouth, while Aston Villa thrashed Brighton 6-1 to move into the top four.
City had won the opening six games of their title defense as they aim to become the first side to ever claim four consecutive English top-flight titles.
By contrast, Wolves had taken just four points from their first six games but stunned the champions at Molineux.
Ruben Dias’ own goal put the home side in front, but City responded after the break through Julian Alvarez’s free-kick.
Wolves, though, were a constant threat on the counter-attack and got their reward when Hwang Hee-Chan swept home at the second attempt 25 minutes from time.
City’s defeat means Liverpool can go top should they end Tottenham’s unbeaten Premier League start under Ange Postecoglou in the 1615GMT kick off.
United have now lost four of their opening seven league games of the season to pile more pressure on Erik ten Hag.
Joachim Andersen’s stunning first-half volley separated the sides at Old Trafford.
United had won a League Cup meeting between the sides 3-0 in midweek.
But with Palace restored to full strength, the Red Devils suffered from a familiar lack of cutting edge up front as they labored to get back into the game.
Defeat sees United slip to 10th in the table.
Arsenal moved up to second as Mikel Arteta’s men eased to victory at Bournemouth.
Bukayo Saka had been an injury doubt, but headed into an empty net to open the scoring on his 87th consecutive Premier League appearance.
Saka could have had more had he not then handed over penalty duties.
Martin Odegaard has shared responsibility from the spot with Saka this season and the Norwegian slotted home Arsenal’s second before the break.
Both Saka and Odegaard then stood aside to give Kai Havertz the confidence boost of his first goal for the club when the Gunners were awarded a second spot-kick on 53 minutes.
Ben White rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.
Newcastle’s recovery from a slow start to the season continues as the Magpies overcame Burnley 2-0.
Miguel Almiron fired into the top corner to open the scoring and Alexander Isak’s penalty secured the points 14 minutes from time.
Ollie Watkins bagged a hat-trick in Villa’s stunning demolition of Brighton.
Two goals from the England striker and a Pervis Estupinan own goal put Villa 3-0 up inside 26 minutes.
Ansu Fati reduced the deficit with his first Brighton goal.
But the day belonged to Watkins and he became the first Villa player in 47 years to score two hat-tricks in one season.
Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz piled on the pain for Brighton in the closing stages and did enough to edge Villa ahead of the Seagulls on goal difference.
“We are feeling strong here with the supporters, we are connected with them,” said Villa boss Unai Emery after a 10th consecutive home Premier League win.
Sheffield United remain bottom after the Blades were beaten 2-0 at West Ham with Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio getting the goals for David Moyes’ men.

Topics: Manchester city Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal Premier league

Related

Newcastle United find Carabao Cup heroes in win over Man City
Sport
Newcastle United find Carabao Cup heroes in win over Man City
Luton get their first Premier League victory by beating Everton 2-1
Sport
Luton get their first Premier League victory by beating Everton 2-1

Luton get their first Premier League victory by beating Everton 2-1

Luton get their first Premier League victory by beating Everton 2-1
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
Follow

Luton get their first Premier League victory by beating Everton 2-1

Luton get their first Premier League victory by beating Everton 2-1
  • Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris scored seven minutes apart at Goodison Park
  • Beto missed two chances to equalize for Everton
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: Luton earned their first Premier League win after scoring two first-half goals and hanging on for a 2-1 victory at Everton on Saturday.
Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris scored seven minutes apart at Goodison Park before Dominic Calvert-Lewin cut the lead in half shortly before the break.
Beto missed two chances to equalize for Everton by sending headers over the crossbar — first in the 75th and again in the 86th.
A week ago, Luton secured their first point in a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton after having lost their first four games of the season — its first-ever in the Premier League.
Luton last played in England’s top division in 1991-92 — the season before it was rebranded as the Premier League.
The visitors outhustled Toffee defenders on both goals. Lockyer was first to a rebound off the crossbar to poke home in the 24th. Morris then got clear of a defender and volleyed in Alfie Doughty’s free kick in the 31st.
Calvert-Lewin netted from close range in the 41st. He’s now scored in three straight games.

Topics: Luton Town everton English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Luton gains promotion to Premier League after beating Coventry in penalty shootout
Football
Luton gains promotion to Premier League after beating Coventry in penalty shootout
Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time
Football
Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time

Pakistan’s football body appoints new head coach ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers

Pakistan’s football body appoints new head coach ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers
Updated 30 September 2023
Follow

Pakistan’s football body appoints new head coach ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers

Pakistan’s football body appoints new head coach ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers
  • Stephen Constantine has been an elite FIFA instructor since 2000 and has helped improve India’s rankings in the game
  • Pakistan will be facing Cambodia in the World Cup qualifiers scheduled to take place on the 12th and 17th of October
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Saturday announced the appointment of Stephen Constantine as the new head coach of the men’s national squad, hoping that its decision would help the team win the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cambodia next month.
The new coach has been an elite FIFA instructor since 2000 and has earned immense respect in South Asia after he took India 176 to 96 in international rankings. According to a PFF statement, he brings top-tier professional experience and his familiarity with the region allows him to have an immediate impact.
“Stephen has agreed to join PFF with a singular focus for now – to win qualifiers against Cambodia,” the statement added. “The away and home-based leg between Pakistan and Cambodia will be played on the 12th and 17th of October in Cambodia and Pakistan, respectively.”
The federation also thanked the outgoing coach, Shehzad Anwar, for “resurrecting Pakistan men’s national team” within a year, saying the Pakistan team would not have been prepared to rise to the next level without his hard work and passion.
Pakistan have faced challenges and struggles in the world of international football over the years. Historically, they have not been considered a strong team on the world stage compared to some of the top footballing nations.
Several factors, including limited resources, infrastructure, and competition within the country, have contributed to their lower FIFA ranking. However, football is still developing in Pakistan, and there have been efforts to improve the sport’s status in the country.
 

Topics: Pakistan football sport

Yemenis at Asian Games divided by war, united by sport

Yemenis at Asian Games divided by war, united by sport
Updated 30 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Yemenis at Asian Games divided by war, united by sport

Yemenis at Asian Games divided by war, united by sport
  • The Yemeni team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China is the only sign of the country’s unity, according to delegation chief Abdel Sattar Al-Hamadani
  • Yemen’s medal tally in Hangzhou is zero with the multisport event halfway through
Updated 30 September 2023
AFP

HANGZHOU, China: One delivered gas cylinders in government-run Aden for a living and the other cooked meals in Houthi-held Sanaa.
Now the two athletes from war-torn Yemen find themselves on the same team at the Asian Games.
Yemen has been in the grip of a war since 2014 pitting forces loyal to the internationally recognized government against the Iran-backed Houthis. The conflict has cost hundreds of thousands of lives.
The Yemeni team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China is the only sign of the country’s unity, according to delegation chief Abdel Sattar Al-Hamadani.
“We marched behind a single banner at the opening of the Games,” Hamadani told AFP.
“Sport has paid a heavy price for the war,” added Hamadani, who heads the Yemeni Basketball Association, pointing out the absence of any material support, apart from that provided by the International Olympic Committee and Asian bodies.
Said Al-Khodr, a judo fighter from Aden, worked in the morning and trained in the afternoon to make the Games team.
“The love of sport runs through my veins and I toil from dawn until 3:00 p.m. carrying gas cylinders on my back to deliver across the city,” he said.
“Then I take a shower and go to my judo training session nine or 10 kilometers (five-six miles) from home, said the 19-year-old father-of-one.
The athlete said he often hitchhikes to training because the transport allowance from his judo club “isn’t enough to cover my costs.”
The Yemeni economy was already in crisis before the Houthis seized Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a years-long civil war between the militia and the internationally-recognized government backed by an Arab military alliance.
Khodr said at one stage he quit the sport given the difficulties, including a close call when shrapnel from bombing fell around the car in which he was traveling.
“I gave my uniform to someone else because I couldn’t bear to see it hanging up in my house,” he said.
“I lasted five or six months and then one day my feet took me to the club, and I had to pay $300 for a new outfit.”
Yussef Iskander, another athlete in the small Yemeni delegation, says he narrowly escaped death when a shell exploded as he left the hall where he was practicing the martial art of wushu.
One piece of shrapnel pierced his foot, another killed one of his teammates and a third caused the amputation of another’s foot.
The explosion happened in Taiz, a city in the southwest of the Arabian Peninsula country.
“Because of the injury I stopped training from 2015 to 2021, but eventually resumed to raise the Yemeni flag in China,” he said.
A silver medallist at the Arab Games in Beirut in 2014, Iskander, who is expecting his second child, trains for about an hour a day.
“China has been preparing for the Games for a year and a half and we’ve been preparing for just one month here,” he said in Hangzhou.
Iskander rejects the idea of emigrating, but judoka Abdalla Faye, 29, wants to escape his war-ravaged homeland.
“I want to go to France, where judo is practiced, where I can flourish, but I have no money,” he said.
The Sanaa resident has two jobs, alternating between delivering ready-made meals and working as a security guard in the Houthi-held capital.
“I go to training exhausted, which doesn’t help me prepare for big tournaments,” said Faye, who came 17th in the -73kg category at the Games.
Yemen’s medal tally in Hangzhou is zero with the multisport event halfway through.
But Hamadani hopes his country can take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying he has already received invitations for athletics, boxing and swimming.
He intends to lead an official delegation to France — if he can get out of Yemen, where airports are few and numerous checks are carried out by the warring factions for movement between areas.

Topics: Yemen 19th Asian Games Hangzhou

Related

Koreas clash at Asian Games as fierce rivalries take center stage
Sport
Koreas clash at Asian Games as fierce rivalries take center stage
Asian Games: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan to bag gold in men’s squash
Sport
Asian Games: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan to bag gold in men’s squash

Former MMA star Sapp praises Saudi Arabia’s fighting ambitions

Former MMA star Sapp praises Saudi Arabia’s fighting ambitions
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Former MMA star Sapp praises Saudi Arabia’s fighting ambitions

Former MMA star Sapp praises Saudi Arabia’s fighting ambitions
  • Bob Sapp is one of the most famous foreign MMA fighters in Japan
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Bob Sapp, one of the most famous foreign MMA fighters in Japan, has praised Saudi Arabia for its sporting ambitions, which will be highlighted at the end of October when WBC Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury takes on UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in an exhibition match in Riyadh.

“Saudi Arabia, I tell you, it looks to be very exciting,” Sapp said in an interview with Arab News Japan. “Saudi Arabia is a powerhouse in the combat entertaining, combat sports arena. Hosting Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is absolutely excellent. Tyson Fury is the No. 1 heavyweight in the world in boxing, Francis Ngannou is the No. 1 MMA heavyweight. This will be very big.”

Twenty years ago, Sapp was one of the most famous MMA athletes in the world, having given up NFL football for fighting. He became hugely popular in Japan both in the K-1 mixed martial arts field and as a celebrity. At the age of 50, he is still active and says he would also like to fight in the Middle East, hinting that a big fight could take place later this year.

“Who will go against Saudi Arabia or Tyson Fury vs. Ngannou?” he asked. “I think Dubai, they’ve got some very big powerhouse hitters as well and Dubai would like to compete in the arena as well.”

Sapp says negotiations are ongoing for a possible fight against a big-name fighter in an Arab country, but no deal has been confirmed yet.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: MMA Japan Saudi Arabia Bob Sapp Mixed martial arts

Related

Update Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk to fight for undisputed heavyweight crown in Riyadh
Sport
Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk to fight for undisputed heavyweight crown in Riyadh
Tyson Fury lays down gauntlet to Francis Ngannou ahead of Riyadh ‘Battle of the Baddest’ bout video
Sport
Tyson Fury lays down gauntlet to Francis Ngannou ahead of Riyadh ‘Battle of the Baddest’ bout

Koreas clash at Asian Games as fierce rivalries take center stage

Koreas clash at Asian Games as fierce rivalries take center stage
Updated 30 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Koreas clash at Asian Games as fierce rivalries take center stage

Koreas clash at Asian Games as fierce rivalries take center stage
  • Arch-rivals North and South Korea face off in football, while India and Pakistan compete in hockey
  • Saturday will see gold medals awarded in weightlifting, diving, shooting, table tennis, and eSports
Updated 30 September 2023
AFP

HANGZHOU: North and South Korea clash on the football pitch and India do battle with Pakistan in hockey as fierce rivalries take center stage at the Asian Games on Saturday.
The men’s and women’s 100m sprint titles will also be contested on the athletics track in Hangzhou, where the rain fell steadily in the early afternoon.
With the Games approaching their halfway point, hosts China have raked in 107 gold medals, far ahead of the rest, with Zhang Zhizhen doing his part on Saturday by winning the men’s tennis crown.
The 60th-ranked Zhang made a slow start and fell 4-1 behind in the first set of the final against Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki.
But with the home crowd roaring him on, the 26-year-old from Shanghai battled back to win 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) and become the first Chinese men’s singles tennis champion at the Games since 1994.
“It’s been a very, very tough week, not just this match, but very tough for the whole week actually, from the first match onwards,” said Zhang.
“But I’m super-happy that from the beginning of the first match, step by step, I’ve played better and better tennis.”
Earlier in the day, Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Chang Yung-jan won gold in women’s doubles. The second-seeded pair beat fellow Taiwanese Lee Ya-hsuan and Liang En-shuo 6-4, 6-3.
Rising Chinese star Zheng Qinwen won the women’s singles title on Friday.
Some of Saturday’s most mouthwatering match-ups come later in the day.
North Korea and South Korea face off for a place in the semifinals of the women’s football, with local and regional bragging rights at stake between two countries that are still technically at war.
Also in the last eight, holders Japan play the Philippines, China face Thailand and Taiwan meet Uzbekistan.
Towards the end of another packed schedule, arch-rivals Pakistan and India face off in a men’s hockey group match, in what is sure to be another fierce encounter between neighbors with fraught ties.
Gold medals will be won on Saturday in other sports, including weightlifting, diving, shooting, table tennis and eSports.
Diving, which is expected to be dominated by the home nation’s world-class squad, and weightlifting get under way for the first time at these Games.
The drizzle could be a factor in the outdoor sports.
As well as the 100m titles, five other golds will be snapped up on the second day of track and field.
EJ Obiena of the Philippines, the world number two, will be hot favorite to clinch a first Asian Games gold of his career in the pole vault.
 

Topics: Asian games 2023

Latest updates

Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten by Crystal Palace
Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten by Crystal Palace
Luton get their first Premier League victory by beating Everton 2-1
Luton get their first Premier League victory by beating Everton 2-1
Saudi leadership keen to ‘promote, protect human rights’
Saudi leadership keen to ‘promote, protect human rights’
Houthis told to release citizens detained for celebrating revolution
Houthis told to release citizens detained for celebrating revolution
Calls for justice one year after Iran’s ‘Bloody Friday’
Calls for justice one year after Iran’s ‘Bloody Friday’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.