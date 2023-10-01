You are here

  Saudi Arabia to grant premium residency for regional HQ executives 

Saudi Arabia to grant premium residency for regional HQ executives 

Saudi Arabia to grant premium residency for regional HQ executives 
In its pre-budget statement for 2024, the Ministry of Finance highlighted the collaborative work between the Ministry of Investment and various government entities to remove obstacles for investors.
RIYADH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to enhance its business environment, the Ministry of Investment has developed a mechanism to grant premium residency to executives based at regional headquarters. The initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with the country’s Premium Residency Center, according to an official release.    

In its pre-budget statement for 2024, the Ministry of Finance highlighted the collaborative work between the Ministry of Investment and various government entities to remove obstacles for investors.     

This includes cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing to establish an exception mechanism and permissions for companies looking to set up their headquarters within one of their branches in the Kingdom.    

Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance revealed that the Investment Ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to implement incentives for employees at regional headquarters.

These incentives include granting visas based on the company’s requirements, enabling spouses under the family residency to work, and extending the age limit for dependents allowed to stay with regional headquarters employees to 25 years.   

Saudi Arabia continues to make strides in improving its business climate, attracting investments and fostering a more accommodating environment for foreign companies.   

The statement also mentioned that both the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Commerce have agreed to activate a special process for issuing commercial records for companies with regional headquarters. 

The ministry further noted that the National Investment Strategy and the ongoing efforts of various government entities have led to several achievements. These include issuing licenses for more than 162 regional centers by the end of the third quarter of 2023.  

Additionally, it launched the ‘Meza’ platform, which facilitates investors’ access to business service providers from the private sector in areas such as business establishment services, financial and tax consulting services, logistics services, and headquarters transfer services. 

The platform also includes the process of obtaining licenses and subsequent government approvals for the commercial registry, as well as assisting companies in finding suitable office spaces, housing, and schools for employees' families. 

The statement highlighted that in continuation of efforts to enhance Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global investment center, four special economic zones were launched in April 2023. The aim is to develop and diversify the Saudi economy and improve the investment environment. 

“This will enhance the Kingdom’s position as a leading global investment destination. It will also open new prospects for development, relying on each region’s competitive advantages to support vital and promising sectors, including logistics, industrial, technical, and other priority sectors of the Kingdom,” the statement said.   

In the first half of 2023, Saudi Arabia’s special economic zones attracted more than SR47 billion ($12.5 billion) in investments in vital sectors, including the maritime industry, mining, industry, logistics, and modern technologies. 

Saudi Arabia issues 136 industrial licenses in August 2023

Saudi Arabia issues 136 industrial licenses in August 2023
Updated 20 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia issues 136 industrial licenses in August 2023

Saudi Arabia issues 136 industrial licenses in August 2023
Updated 20 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic activity gained momentum with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issuing 136 industrial licenses in August compared to 102 in July.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the food product manufacturing sector received 29 permits, followed by the non-metallic mineral industry with 21.

Moreover, the rubber and plastics industry obtained 15 permits, and 12 licenses were issued in the paper production sector.

The SPA report added that the ministry issued 795 industrial licenses between January and August. The number of factories during this period reached 11,110, taking the total investments made by these firms to SR1.489 trillion ($400 billion).

The SPA report further noted that investment volume in August for new licenses stood at SR1.6 billion.

Small enterprises accounted for 83.09 percent of the total licenses issued in August, followed by medium enterprises with 16.18 percent and micro-enterprises with 0.74 percent.

The report added that national factories held the most significant chunk of the total licenses at 76.47 percent, followed by foreign establishments and joint-investment firms with 16.18 percent and 7.35 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, 87 factories started production in August, with an investment of SR1.5 billion. Of these plants, 79.31 percent were national factories, 12.64 were foreign establishments and 8.64 percent were joint investment firms.

Meanwhile, the ministry issued 36,293 certificates of origin in August, up from 34,926 in July.

The initiative is seen as a part of the ministry’s efforts to boost exports across various sectors.

A certificate of origin is a pivotal document in international trade, validating that the exported goods are on a nationality basis.

Banks in GCC benefiting from strong operating conditions: Fitch Ratings  

Banks in GCC benefiting from strong operating conditions: Fitch Ratings  
Updated 01 October 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Banks in GCC benefiting from strong operating conditions: Fitch Ratings  

Banks in GCC benefiting from strong operating conditions: Fitch Ratings  
Updated 01 October 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council are currently reaping the benefits of robust operating conditions, driven by factors such as high oil prices, contained inflation, and rising interest rates, according to Fitch Ratings.  

In its latest report, the US-based credit rating agency pointed out variations in bank performance across the GCC markets, with financial institutions in the UAE demonstrating signs of improvement compared to their counterparts. 

“We expect this improvement to be overall sustained, which, along with other solid financial metrics being maintained, could lead to positive rating actions on some UAE banks’ Viability Ratings,” said Fitch Ratings.  

The report highlights that banks in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE are well-positioned to benefit from rising interest rates, primarily due to the swift repricing of loan books and substantial funding from low-cost current and savings accounts. 

UAE banks, in particular, have seen significant gains from rising rates, with average net interest margins increasing by 100 base points in the first half of 2023 compared to 2020.  

NIMs in the UAE are anticipated to stabilize in the second half of 2023 before experiencing a slight dip in 2024, the report added. 

Conversely, Qatari banks have experienced only modest NIM improvements due to weak credit demand and ongoing public sector repayment of overdraft facilities. 

Strong operating conditions have contributed to robust asset quality metrics in the UAE and Saudi Arabia during the first half of 2023.  

“UAE mortgage portfolios could be pressured given their high proportion of variable-rate loans, but the rise in property prices should keep losses-given-default close to nil,” added Fitch.   

Saudi banks are projected to outpace the GCC average in financing growth for both 2023 and 2024, driven by increased corporate credit demand and persistent high interest rates. 

With oil prices expected to average $80 per barrel in 2023 and $75 per barrel in 2024, the region’s banks can anticipate continued support for their operating conditions, as per the report. 

Saudi endowment investment funds exceed $133m in net assets 

Saudi endowment investment funds exceed $133m in net assets 
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi endowment investment funds exceed $133m in net assets 

Saudi endowment investment funds exceed $133m in net assets 
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s endowment investment funds have experienced significant growth, with the number of licensed funds increasing by 13 in 2023, reaching a total of 24, as reported by the General Authority of Awqaf. 

In a newly released report, the authority revealed that this expansion has pushed the net assets of endowment investment funds in the Kingdom beyond the SR500 million ($133 million) milestone for the current year. 

This aligns with the government’s strategic objectives to advance the financial sector and streamline the licensing processes for various products.  

S&P upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+ with stable outlook  

S&P upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+ with stable outlook  
Updated 34 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

S&P upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+ with stable outlook  

S&P upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+ with stable outlook  
Updated 34 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a new development signaling a shift in Oman’s economic landscape, global credit rating agency Standard & Poor has upgraded the nation’s long-term credit rating from “BB” to “BB+.” 

S&P Global’s assessment underscores a transformation in Oman’s non-oil sector, promising substantial growth in the years ahead, particularly between 2023 and 2026. This shift is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the country’s financial prosperity. 

Furthermore, government fiscal and economic momentum is set to continue until 2026, forecasting an average of 2 percent year-on-year growth in the country’s gross domestic product, according to the agency. 

“Oman’s economy depends on the oil sector, which accounts for about 30 percent of GDP, 60 percent of goods exports, and 70 percent of government fiscal receipts. This dependence weighs on our assessment of its fiscal and external resilience, and we reflect this in the rating,” the report stated. 

The agency predicts a deceleration in economic growth by 1 percent in 2023, mainly attributed to reductions in oil production.   

Nonetheless, the dip in oil output is anticipated to be counterbalanced by a surge in condensate and gas. 

In the non-hydrocarbon sector, Oman is projected to witness a 2 percent increase in 2023, with hydrocarbon manufacturing expected to rally in 2024 and 2025. 

Moreover, the banking sector witnessed a marked boost in credit balance, registering a growth of 5.3 percent in July 2023 compared to the same month the previous year. 

Data from the nation’s central bank indicates that credit extended to the private sector surged by 5.2 percent by the end of July 2023, totaling 20.2 billion Omani rials ($52.41 million). 

Highlighting another significant sector, Oman’s tourism industry is poised for expansion over the upcoming years. Its contribution to the GDP is projected to rise to 2.75 percent, up from 2.4 percent in 2023, according to Oman’s Minister of Heritage and Tourism. 

In a statement to Oman News Agency, Salim Al-Mahrouqi detailed that the tourism industry was responsible for 1.07 billion Omani rials of the comprehensive 1.9 billion Omani rials revenue in 2022. 

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 3  

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 3  
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 3  

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 3  
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has announced expanding its footprint in the Kingdom with the launch of sales for the third phase of its flagship development, SEDRA, located in Riyadh. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned company has introduced 3,438 new residences and a wide range of amenities within this 20 million sq. meter residential project. 

Prospective residents of SEDRA Phase 3 will be able to choose from a wide array of floor plans and facades, the Saudi Press Agency reported. These options encompass single or multi-family configurations, three- and four-bedroom townhouses, duplexes, and spacious four- and five-bedroom villas. 

With the introduction of the project, ROSHN Group is poised to meet the surging demand for modern, sustainable living spaces in the Kingdom. 

David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group, emphasized the significance of launching the sales of the new offering, underscoring the company’s commitment to enhancing living standards in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. 

The new development is equipped with advanced insulation, solar-powered water heaters, and energy-efficient air-conditioning systems, all contributing to substantial energy and water conservation. 

Furthermore, the project boasts that 12 percent of its total area is dedicated to open and green spaces, enabling residents to enjoy the natural beauty of the community, including a wadi and acacia forest. 

Located in the northern part of Riyadh, SEDRA offers easy access via Kaden Road, with nearby metro stations F2 and A7, along with key landmarks such as the SAR railway station, Princess Nourah University, Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University, and King Khalid International Airport. 

The development also provides direct access to ROSHN Front’s shopping, leisure, and business areas, delivering an integrated “live, work, play” lifestyle. 

SEDRA is planned in eight phases, with a scope of adding over 30,000 residential units to Riyadh’s housing stock. Each phase will incorporate elements of nature and local heritage into its design, reflecting a blend of tradition and modernity. 

This development aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to elevate living standards across the Kingdom. 

By 2030, ROSHN’s ambitious plans include the development of over 400,000 homes, along with the establishment of 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. 

In a recent move, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea. It encompasses more than 300 sq. km of waterfront promenade, covering a total area exceeding 2 million sq. meters.

