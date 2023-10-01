You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Ittihad ready for AFC Champions League challenge, coach says

Al-Ittihad ready for AFC Champions League challenge, coach says

Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo said a spate of injuries and a crowded fixture list would not prevent his team putting up a strong performance in the second round of the AFC Champions League. (X/@ittihad)
Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo said a spate of injuries and a crowded fixture list would not prevent his team putting up a strong performance in the second round of the AFC Champions League. (X/@ittihad)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zpfes

Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Ittihad ready for AFC Champions League challenge, coach says

Al-Ittihad ready for AFC Champions League challenge, coach says
  • Pressure ‘will not be an obstacle to us delivering the expected performance,’ Nuno Santo says
  • Saudi team will play Iranian side Sepahan in Isfahan on Monday night
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo said a spate of injuries and a crowded fixture list would not prevent his team putting up a strong performance in the second round of the AFC Champions League.

The Jeddah giants play Iranian side Sepahan in Isfahan on Monday night.

“We have a big match against a good and organized team, and I personally know their coach,” the Portuguese told a press conference.

“We are currently working on preparing the players through recovery due to the proximity of match dates. We are suffering from the continuous absence of players due to injuries and we are constantly working on finding solutions,” he said.

“We have exceptional players and the pressure of the matches will not be an obstacle to us delivering the expected performance.”

Santo made special reference to the quality of his goalkeepers.

“Goalkeeping at Al-Ittihad is exceptional, with the presence of two great goalkeepers and this year we acquired the experienced Abdullah Al-Mayouf, who has a great track record in this tournament.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-ittihad AFC Champions League Nuno Santo

Related

“Of course, this is one of the biggest matches of my coaching career, Fabiano Flora said ahead of the King’s Cup clash.
Saudi Football
Al-Kholood boss Fabiano Flora eyes Al-Ittihad giant-killing in King’s Cup
Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return
Saudi Football
Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return

Neymar left stunned by state of pitch ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League clash in Iran

Neymar left stunned by state of pitch ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League clash in Iran
Updated 55 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Neymar left stunned by state of pitch ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League clash in Iran

Neymar left stunned by state of pitch ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League clash in Iran
  • Footage was shared to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday of Nassaji groundskeepers laying thin strips of turf over what appeared to be vast areas of exposed concrete
Updated 55 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Brazilian superstar Neymar appeared less than happy with the state of the pitch ahead of Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League clash with Iranian side Nassaji Mazandaran.

Footage was shared to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday of Nassaji groundskeepers laying thin strips of turf over what appeared to be vast areas of exposed concrete only three days before the match.

Neymar replied underneath the clip with: “This is not possible,” along with facepalm and crying with laughter emojis.

Some fans also took to the platform to warn the Brazilian against taking part in the match.

“Neymar don’t risk it bro, that pitch looks like a death-trap,” one wrote. Another simply said: “Welcome to Iran, Neymar.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker signed a two-year contract with the Riyadh club in August in a $98 million deal after six years with the French champions.

Al-Hilal began the defense of their AFC Champions League title with a 1-1 draw at home against Uzbek side Navbahor last month.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal Neymar AFC Champions League

Related

Special Neymar draws blank as Al-Hilal draw with Damac
Sport
Neymar draws blank as Al-Hilal draw with Damac
Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League
Saudi Football
Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League

Alcaraz, Sabalenka sail through at China Open

Alcaraz, Sabalenka sail through at China Open
Updated 01 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Alcaraz, Sabalenka sail through at China Open

Alcaraz, Sabalenka sail through at China Open
Updated 01 October 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka both breezed into the next round of the China Open with routine victories on Sunday.

Alcaraz sealed a place in the men’s quarter-finals with a smooth 6-2, 6-2 victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in Beijing.

The world No. 2 overpowered his opponent and seized the first set when Musetti whacked a baseline backhand into the net.

The Spaniard then broke serve twice in the second set and saw out a comfortable match with an unreturned serve.

He will next face Casper Ruud after the world No. 9 came back to beat Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7).

“I feel great, honestly. It was a good performance against a really tough opponent,” Alcaraz said at a post-match news briefing.

“(My level) didn’t (go) up and down. I stayed at a high level, high quality, during the whole match,” the 20-year-old said.

The match balls have been a sticking point in the tournament’s early rounds, with Alcaraz’s main challenger Daniil Medvedev describing them on Saturday as “like a grapefruit.”

Alcaraz said Sunday he had also felt the distinct quality of the balls, which Medvedev said were also quick to fluff up, “since day one.”

“It’s something tough, but tennis players have to get used to the balls in every tournament,” he said in response to a question from AFP.

“Here, in just one or two games, the balls become really different from (when they’re) new. It’s a kind of different (style of) play,” he said.

Also on Sunday, world No. 7 Jannik Sinner obliterated Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-0.

The Italian will play a quarterfinal against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov after he upset fourth-ranked Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka earlier sailed into the second round of the women’s draw with an imperious 6-1, 6-2 defeat of American Sofia Kenin.

The Belarusian pummeled Kenin with a succession of mighty serves and groundstrokes and wrapped up the opening set with an ace after just 23 minutes.

The 25-year-old broke serve twice more in the second set as Kenin — playing with heavy strapping on her left thigh — failed to muster a response.

Sabalenka sealed the match with yet another unreturned serve to set up a tie against Britain’s Katie Boulter, ranked No. 54 in the world.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to play that good on my serve — in practice, it didn’t work very well,” Sabalenka said at a post-match briefing.

“But I was super hyped that I was able to bring that level on my serve today. I think it helped a lot,” she said.

Topics: china open Carlos Alcaraz Aryna Sabalenka

Related

Medvedev topples Alcaraz to book Djokovic rematch in US Open final
Tennis
Medvedev topples Alcaraz to book Djokovic rematch in US Open final
Coco Gauff downs Sabalenka to win US Open crown
Tennis
Coco Gauff downs Sabalenka to win US Open crown

‘Team with best bowlers’ will win World Cup, says Pakistan’s Shadab Khan

‘Team with best bowlers’ will win World Cup, says Pakistan’s Shadab Khan
Updated 01 October 2023
AFP
Follow

‘Team with best bowlers’ will win World Cup, says Pakistan’s Shadab Khan

‘Team with best bowlers’ will win World Cup, says Pakistan’s Shadab Khan
  • Criticized for his Asia Cup performance, Khan said he ‘will be playing with a fresh mindset’
  • The Pakistani all-rounder praises India’s ‘superb welcome,’ says hospitality has been ‘fantastic’
Updated 01 October 2023
AFP

HYDERABAD: Pakistan’s spin bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan Sunday said the team with the strongest bowling unit, capable of stemming the runs on India’s batting-friendly pitches will win the World Cup.
The 24-year-old is leading Pakistan’s spin attack that has come under severe criticism for not taking wickets in the middle overs.
Shadab himself managed just six wickets in five Asia Cup games last month with four coming against outsiders Nepal in a tournament where Pakistan crashed out in Super Four stage.
But Shadab hoped Pakistan’s bowling can stage a comeback at the World Cup which gets underway on Thursday.
“I think the team that has the best bowling will win the World Cup because the pitches will produce high totals,” Shadab told a news conference.
Pakistan suffered a five-wicket loss to New Zealand in their first warm-up match of the tournament on Friday.
They face Australia in their second warm-up game — also in Hyderabad — on Tuesday before opening their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at the same venue three days later.
Despite losing frontline pacer Naseem Shah to a shoulder injury, Shadab insists Pakistan still boast a world class attack.
“Of course Naseem will be missed, but our bowlers are world class so if we perform well in bowling then we can achieve the best results.”
Leg-break bowler Shadab, who has 88 wickets from 64 ODI matches, vowed to lift his own game in the seven-week World Cup.
“Maybe there was a mental barrier and I think that will not be there now because of the rest I have had. The past is past and when the World Cup matches come I will be playing with a fresh mindset.”
Shadab also backed out-of-form Fakhar Zaman who was not asked to bat in Friday’s warm-up game.
“Fakhar is an impact player, we all know that,” said Shadab of the left-hander who managed just 65 runs in four Asia Cup innings.
“We have given him mental space and we need to back an impact player like him.”
Shadab also said the players were overwhelmed by the hospitality since their arrival in Hyderabad under tight security on Wednesday.
“It’s been a superb welcome. People coming to the hotel and their hospitality has been fantastic.
“The food is delicious. I fear our fat levels and weight will go over the limit!”
He added: “Hopefully, we get the same hospitality in Ahmedabad when we play India,” said Shadab of Pakistan’s high-voltage game against their arch-rivals on October 14.

Topics: Pakistan Shadab Khan icc world cup 2023 Cricket sport

Team Abu Dhabi battle to keep F1 powerboating title hopes alive

Team Abu Dhabi battle to keep F1 powerboating title hopes alive
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Team Abu Dhabi battle to keep F1 powerboating title hopes alive

Team Abu Dhabi battle to keep F1 powerboating title hopes alive
  • Emirati cousins Thani, Rashed Al-Qemzi eyeing win in Sardinia to boost team crown chances
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News

SARDINIA: Team Abu Dhabi’s powerboating cousins Thani and Rashed Al-Qemzi were on Sunday aiming to keep their team’s title hopes alive in the 2023 UIM F1H2O World Championship, taking place in Sardinia.

While Sweden’s Jonas Andersson can clinch the drivers’ crown with victory in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy after securing pole position, the two Emiratis are still battling to deliver a sixth successive team triumph to the UAE capital.

Their case was helped when mechanical problems put Finn Sami Selio out of action in Saturday’s revamped qualifying phase, damaging the challenge of the Sharjah Team sandwiched between Andersson’s leading Team Sweden, and the Abu Dhabi duo in third place.

Andersson won the first of the day’s two group sprint races that have been introduced as part of an all-new Grand Prix qualifying format, dominating the 20 laps ahead of his two chief title rivals, Victory Team’s Erik Stark, and Sharjah Team’s Ferdinand Zandbergen.

Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al-Qemzi, pole position setter and Grand Prix winner in Sardinia last year, finished in fifth place.

Italian Alberto Comparato then secured the second group sprint race ahead of Frenchman Peter Morin and Finnish racer Filip Roms, with Rashed Al-Qemzi taking fourth place.

The final Grand Prix qualifying order, including pole position, was initially thrown into confusion because of a yellow flag toward the end of the first sprint race which affected the finishing times.

But Andersson was later named in pole position with the fastest lap time from the two sprint races, ahead of Comparato, Stark, Morin, and Zandbergen. Rashed Al-Qemzi qualified in seventh spot, with his cousin in ninth.

After securing his fourth F2 world title in Portugal earlier this month and signing off with another Grand Prix win last weekend, Rashed Al-Qemzi has stepped up again to partner his vastly experienced relative and is clearly ready for a fresh challenge.

The move from F2 to the F1H2O World Championship is a significant one, particularly when it comes to handling the intense pressure generated at the sharp end of qualifying and race action, and a crucial final round to follow in Sharjah in December.

Few understand that better than Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini, who fought his way to 10 F1H2O drivers’ titles, and is mentoring the younger Al-Qemzi to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious cousin.

Rashed has made only fleeting F1H2O appearances since his debut in Sharjah in 2016. But he settled quickly into the rapid pace of things in Sardinia, recording the fastest time in Friday’s Group B free practice session after championship leader Andersson had set the pace in Group A.

The Emirati looked to have produced a repeat performance in Group B qualifying, before his fastest lap was ruled out for an infringement, and he eventually finished third to Comparato and Morin.

Topics: Abu Dhabi F1

Related

Yemenis at Asian Games divided by war, united by sport
Sport
Yemenis at Asian Games divided by war, united by sport
Security forces recover 4 out of 6 kidnapped footballers in southwestern Pakistan — official 
Pakistan
Security forces recover 4 out of 6 kidnapped footballers in southwestern Pakistan — official 

UAE Pro League review: Al-Ain and champions Shabab Al-Ahli maintain perfect starts

UAE Pro League review: Al-Ain and champions Shabab Al-Ahli maintain perfect starts
Updated 01 October 2023
Matt Monaghan
Follow

UAE Pro League review: Al-Ain and champions Shabab Al-Ahli maintain perfect starts

UAE Pro League review: Al-Ain and champions Shabab Al-Ahli maintain perfect starts
  • Al-Wasl draw against Khor Fakkan sees them fall two points behind the top two
Updated 01 October 2023
Matt Monaghan

Holders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club and Al-Ain maintained 100-percent starts to the season after heavyweight clashes, while Al-Wasl blew up theirs in unfathomable fashion against nine men, throughout ADNOC Pro League’s engrossing Matchweek 4.

Thursday’s sell-out crowd witnessed Al-Ain’s 10 men secure an epic 3-2 victory at shell-shocked Sharjah, courtesy of substitute Jonatas’ fierce clincher. Shabab Al-Ahli, meanwhile, breezed past Al-Wahda 3-1 on Friday, with emergent UAE force Yahya Al-Ghassani impressing former employers.

Saturday’s utterly chaotic second half at Khor Fakkan saw Wasl shockingly drop two points off leading pace. Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic’s first-half brace had sparked a 3-0 lead for the visitors by 14 minutes, but their collapse to 3-3 was completed by resurgent hosts in the 91st minute despite red cards for Uzbekistan midfielder Abdulla Abdullayev and Masoud Sulaiman.

Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini’s brace earned a 3-0 victory for relieved Al-Nasr at rock-bottom Hatta; Morocco hit man Walid Azaro’s hat-trick proved in vain during Ajman’s 5-3 loss to grateful Ittihad Kalba; and Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo had a hand in all three goals when Al-Bataeh were downed 3-1 by Frank de Boer’s momentum-building Al-Jazira.

Spain icon Andres Iniesta went close when Emirates Club played out a goalless stalemate at Baniyas.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week: Al-Ghassani (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

There was a poignancy to this breathtaking display from one of the Middle East’s finest.

Al-Ghassani’s first steps in senior professional football were taken with Wahda, after exiting the academy of the then-named Al-Ahli. But despite an undeniable talent, it never truly happened for the winger at Al-Nahyan Stadium from 2018 until January 2021’s move back home.

Only 12 top-flight starts, four goals and five assists were recorded.

Fast forward to the present and Al-Ghassani was a standout performer in last season’s title victory, plus scorer of a brace during August’s agonizing AFC Champions League play-off exit to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nasr.

A pair in coach Paulo Bento’s impressive UAE debut — a 4-1 thumping of Costa Rica with Paris Saint-Germain’s Keylor Navas between the sticks — augurs much for World Cup 2026 qualifying’s impending kick-off and winter’s Asian Cup.

Al-Ghassani’s punishing pace and flawless technique were showcased for Mu’nas Dabbur’s seventh-minute opener, a clipped assist shredding the visiting defense. A noteworthy maturity, too, for an entertainer approaching his prime at 25 years old.

In tandem with fellow outstanding UAE prospect Harib Abdalla on the opposite flank, Shabab Al-Ahli’s counter-punching approach — they ceded 59-percent possession — made perfect sense.

Wahda’s loss is, emphatically, Shabab Al-Ahli’s gain. It makes the former strong contenders to claim another result in Saturday’s glamour clash at Jazira.

Goal of the week: Gabbiadini (Al-Nasr)

A long-awaited breakout for a beleaguered club and a star addition.

Gabbiadini had suffered alongside his new teammates in a tortured start to this season, which featured three successive league losses. In that time, the summer addition from relegated Sampdoria accrued only one assist, amid opening defeat to Jazira.

The narrative shifted in the Hajar Mountains.

Gabbiadini’s sharp mind and acute skills were present before half-time, breaking the deadlock in this clash of great import.

Nasr’s quick free-kick caused a goal-mouth scramble. The ball eventually made its way toward the 13-times-capped attacker, who met it with a forceful back heel that flew through Hatta goalkeeper Salam Khairi from close range.

Such refinement attracted the Blue Wave to Gabbiadini, following the briefest of summer attachments with Cedric Bakambu prior to joining Galatasaray.

It could yet prove adroit business for a 12th-placed sleeping giant who must awaken from perpetual slumber. Sleepwalk back into bad habits and harsh punishment should await versus Al-Ain on Sunday, before another international break.

Coach of the week: Gerard Zaragoza (Khor Fakkan)

Zaragoza experienced the startling highs and lows of club management, in this unforgettable Khor Fakkan debut.

A promotion from assistant coach was bequeathed by Abdulaziz Al-Anbari’s mid-September exit. That occurred after fitful ADNOC Pro League form, plus landslide ADIB Cup elimination by Kalba.

This change at the helm — whatever its permanence — looked misguided when on-song Wasl raced into an early three-goal lead. A comeback appeared impossible against visitors, surely, posed to extend a perfect start to the season.

But the ex-Shabab Al-Ahli tactician had a different idea. Lourency and Mohammed Al-Junaibi — one of two 24th-minute substitutes as Zaragoza attempted to catalyze a comeback — exchanged goal contributions before the hour mark, moving Khor Fakkan within striking distance.

This wind was taken out of their sails by twin dismissals. Yet, Khor Fakkan and Zaragoza were not done.

Another replacement, Juninho, took advantage of uncharacteristic dallying from Morocco center-back Soufiane Bouftini in injury time to poke home the unlikeliest of levelers.

Cosmin conundrum continues at Sharjah

We’ve been here before.

Last season featured an unprecedented haul of four different cup trophies for Sharjah under Cosmin Olaroiu, but an underwhelming seventh-placed finish for a side that contained Miralem Pjanic, Kostas Manolas and Paco Alcacer.

This season has featured a gritty 3-1 AFC Champions League play-off victory in front of 80,898 partisan Tractor S.C. supporters and a creditable goalless group-stage opener at Qatar’s Al-Sadd. Yet in the topflight, they already sit six points off the pace in fifth after defeat at home to an Al-Ain team reduced to 10 men by Kouame Autonne’s 37th-minute dismissal.

This represents an intractable problem for Sharjah’s board.

Olaroiu’s reputation as a serial trophy hoarder is unmatched across Asia, but paltry league form is a growing concern.

Topics: UAE UAE Pro League

Related

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl maintain perfect start after win over Baniyas
Sport
UAE Pro League review: Al-Wasl maintain perfect start after win over Baniyas
UAE Pro League review: Iniesta denied dream home debut by Ajman
Sport
UAE Pro League review: Iniesta denied dream home debut by Ajman

Latest updates

Turkiye strikes suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq after suicide attack in Ankara
Turkiye strikes suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq after suicide attack in Ankara
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Of Mice and Men’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Of Mice and Men’
Frankly Speaking: How do US Jews feel about a Saudi-Israel deal?
Frankly Speaking: How do US Jews feel about a Saudi-Israel deal?
Senegal navy intercepts migrant boats as more risk perilous journey
Senegal navy intercepts migrant boats as more risk perilous journey
Pope calls for talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Pope calls for talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.