You are here

  • Home
  • Celtics land ex-Bucks guard Holiday from Portland

Celtics land ex-Bucks guard Holiday from Portland

Celtics land ex-Bucks guard Holiday from Portland
The Boston Celtics obtained former Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA deal, according to multiple reports on Sunday, responding to the Bucks landing Damian Lillard. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c576k

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Celtics land ex-Bucks guard Holiday from Portland

Celtics land ex-Bucks guard Holiday from Portland
  • The Celtics answered the challenge issued by Milwaukee when the Bucks acquired superstar guard Lillard as part of a three-team deal with Phoenix that sent Holiday to the Trail Blazers
  • In Boston’s lineup, Holiday likely will fill the starting point guard role that previously had belonged to Marcus Smart, who was traded to Memphis in a three-team off-season deal
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

WASHINGTON: Responding to the blockbuster NBA trade that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee, the Boston Celtics obtained former Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers in a trade deal on Sunday.

The Celtics confirmed they are sending guard Malcolm Brogdon, center Robert Williams, a 2024 first-round NBA Draft pick obtained from Golden State and a 2029 first-round selection to the Trail Blazers for Holiday.

“The Holiday season came early this year,” the Celtics posted. “Welcome to Boston @Jrue_Holiday11.”

The Celtics answered the challenge issued by Milwaukee last Wednesday when the Bucks acquired superstar guard Lillard as part of a three-team deal with Phoenix that sent 33-year-old Holiday to the Trail Blazers.

Holiday is a two-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection who played a key role in Milwaukee’s 2021 championship run, the first NBA crown for the Bucks in 50 years.

“We’re excited to see Jrue in a Celtics uniform,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said. “He plays the game with a great competitive character and his impact on and off the court has been felt everywhere throughout his career.”

When Milwaukee swung the deal for Lillard, Las Vegas oddsmakers moved the Bucks into a most fancied role among title contenders for the upcoming season, leapfrogging the Celtics.

Boston’s response figures to add to Eastern Conference tensions even more with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo having said how sad he was to lose Holiday even as his team was adding a top playmaker in Lillard.

Holiday won the NBA’s Teammate of the Year award in three of the past four seasons from player voting, took the NBA Sportsmanship award in 2021 and won this year’s ESPY Sports Humanitarian Award for community charity efforts.

Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, a career-high 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game last season for Milwaukee in his 14th NBA campaign.

In Boston’s lineup, Holiday likely will fill the starting point guard role that previously had belonged to Marcus Smart, who was traded to Memphis in a three-team off-season deal that also brought giant Latvian power forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics.

Add them to the NBA’s top-scoring duo in swingman Jaylen Brown and forward Jayson Tatum and Boston will be a formidable rival for Milwaukee in the East.

Holiday and Tatum were teammates on the US gold medal team at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Bucks will visit Boston on Nov. 22 and March 20 while the Celtics play in Milwaukee on Jan. 11 and April 9.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, the Cameroonian star who won the NBA Most Valuable Player award last season, posted on social media: “This off-season was fun lmao.”

The 76ers haven’t swung a major off-season deal but still have guard James Harden, who has asked for a trade. The Sixers were unable to find a deal that worked well enough to move him.

Portland, a crucial player in reshuffling the East powers, has hauled in a king’s ransom for Lillard, obtaining Deandre Ayton and Belgian rookie forward Toumani Camara from Phoenix, 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Brogdon and Williams from Boston in the Holiday exchange as well as three first-round NBA Draft picks and swaps for better position on two other picks.

Topics: Boston Celtics NBA

Related

Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to five-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history
Sport
Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to five-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history
Heat rout Celtics to book NBA Finals showdown with Denver
Sport
Heat rout Celtics to book NBA Finals showdown with Denver

Atletico rally from two goals down to score 3rd straight win against Cadiz in Spanish league

Atletico rally from two goals down to score 3rd straight win against Cadiz in Spanish league
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
Follow

Atletico rally from two goals down to score 3rd straight win against Cadiz in Spanish league

Atletico rally from two goals down to score 3rd straight win against Cadiz in Spanish league
  • The victory moved Diego Simeone’s team to fourth place behind Girona, Barcelona and leaders Real Madrid
  • Cadiz, winless in three matches and sitting in 12th place, got off to a fast start with Lucas Pires scoring in the 12th and Roger Martí in the 27th
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid rallied from a two-goal deficit to win their third straight game and move into the Champions League spots in the Spanish league.

With a brace from Angel Correa and a goal by Nahuel Molina, Atletico went from 2-1 down at halftime to beating Cadiz 3-2 on Sunday at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The victory moved Diego Simeone’s team to fourth place behind Girona, Barcelona and leaders Real Madrid. Atletico have a game in hand and were coming off wins at Osasuna and against Madrid in the first city derby of the season.

“The team had the tranquility to find the way to victory,” Simeone said. “The guys have been showing great effort, and today’s comeback makes me happy because it wasn’t easy after conceding those two goals.”

Cadiz, winless in three matches and sitting in 12th place, got off to a fast start with Lucas Pires scoring in the 12th and Roger Martí in the 27th. Atletico pulled closer with Correa’s goal in the 32nd, and Nahuel Molina equalized for the hosts early in the second half before Correa got the winner from inside the area in the 66th.

Atletico have won 12 straight home matches at home in the league going back to last season, and the have not lost in 16 consecutive home matches against Cadiz, with 15 wins and a draw.

Cadiz remain winless in their last nine away league matches, since a 2-0 win at Real Betis in April.

HAT TRICK IN 5 MINUTES

Last-place Almeria couldn’t hold on to a three-goal lead at halftime after a hat trick by Luis Suarez in five minutes, drawing 3-3 with second-to-last Granada at home.

Suarez scored Almeria’s goals in the 41st, 44th and in the first minute of first-half stoppage time but the Colombian forward had to leave the game late in the second half with a leg fracture. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance after being substituted.

Granada rallied with goals from Bryan Zaragoza in the 66th, Ricard Sanchez in the 70th and Myrto Uzuni in the 86th.

Almeria, which was led by interim coach Alberto Lasarte after Vicente Moreno was fired this week, remains the only team without a win in the league this season. It has three points from three draws. Granada has five points from a win and two draws.

BETIS BEAT VALENCIA

Real Betis ended their four-game winless streak in all competitions with a 3-0 win over Valencia.

Assane Diao scored in the first half, and Marc Roca and Ez Abde added second-half goals for the hosts.

The win moved Betis to seventh place, with midtable Valencia winless in three matches.

The game at Benito Villamarin Stadium was moved to a night slot because of high temperatures in the southern Spanish city of Seville.

OSASUNA WIN

Osasuna ended a five-game winless streak in all competitions with a 2-0 victory at promoted Alaves, with José Arnaiz and Ante Budimir scoring a goal in each half.

Osasuna’s last win had come at Valencia in August. They next visit league leader Real Madrid.

Alaves, winless in four matches, played a man down from the 49th because of a red card for midfielder Antonio Blanco.

Topics: La Liga Atletico Madrid Cadiz

Related

Atletico Madrid improve to 5th in Spanish league standings with 2-0 win at Osasuna
Football
Atletico Madrid improve to 5th in Spanish league standings with 2-0 win at Osasuna
Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout
Football
Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout

Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0; Lukaku helps crisis-hit Roma beat Frosinone 2-0

Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0; Lukaku helps crisis-hit Roma beat Frosinone 2-0
Updated 4 min 4 sec ago
AP
Follow

Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0; Lukaku helps crisis-hit Roma beat Frosinone 2-0

Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0; Lukaku helps crisis-hit Roma beat Frosinone 2-0
  • Both teams had chances and Atalanta hit the woodwork but neither could find the breakthrough in Bergamo
  • Riccardo Orsolini scored a hat trick to fire Bologna to a 3-0 win over hapless Empoli
Updated 4 min 4 sec ago
AP

MILAN: Juventus and Atalanta fell further behind the Serie A leaders as they played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Both teams had chances and Atalanta hit the woodwork but neither could find the breakthrough in Bergamo.

Juventus remained fourth, four points behind second-place AC Milan and Inter Milan at the top after seven rounds. Atalanta are a point behind Juventus.

Troubled Roma beat Frosinone 2-0 for only their second league win of the season.

Both Atalanta and Juventus were in form heading into Sunday’s match. Atalanta had won their last three matches in all competitions without conceding a goal, while Juventus had three victories in its past four matches.

There were few chances in a tight first half. Davide Zappacosta should have given Atalanta the lead in the 14th minute but his first attempt was blocked by Juventus defender Danilo and he fired the rebound wide of the right post from close range.

Juve’s best chance came early in the second half when Federico Chiesa’s fierce attempt was palmed away by Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso.

His counterpart, Wojciech Szczęsny, did even better 15 minutes from time as he managed to fingertip a stunning free kick from Luis Muriel onto the crossbar. The ball then bounced down and hit the goalkeeper on the back before going out.

LUKAKU AGAIN

Romelu Lukaku was again on target to set Roma on their way to a vital victory.

Jose Mourinho’s team was in crisis after just one win in its six league matches and had lost 4-1 at promoted Genoa midweek.

Roma were playing another promoted side in Frosinone, who have been enjoying an impressive start back in the Italian top flight.

Lukaku, who spent last season on loan at Inter, had netted three times in five matches for Roma since joining from Chelsea and he scored again in the 21st minute following an assist from Paulo Dybala.

Dybala also set up Roma's second with a free kick for Lorenzo Pellegrini to volley home with seven minutes remaining.

HAT TRICK HERO

Riccardo Orsolini scored a hat trick to fire Bologna to a 3-0 win over hapless Empoli.

That ended a run of three goalless draws for Bologna. Empoli, who recorded their first points and first goal midweek, has lost six of its seven matches.

Albert Guðmundsson almost scored a first-half hat trick but Genoa was held to a 2-2 draw at Udinese after a stoppage-time own-goal.

Guðmundsson had the ball in the back of the net three times but one of his strikes was ruled out for offside.

Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca scored his team’s first equalizer with his first Serie A goal and the home side snatched a point when Genoa defender Alan Matturro headed the ball into his own net.

Udinese midfielder Sandi Lovrić was shown a straight red card moments later for a foul on Junior Messias.

Topics: Serie A Juventus Atalanta Romelu Lukaku AS Roma Frosinone

Related

Juventus fall to first defeat of season as 3 glaring errors contribute to 4-2 loss at Sassuolo
Football
Juventus fall to first defeat of season as 3 glaring errors contribute to 4-2 loss at Sassuolo
Lukaku snatches late draw for Inter in fiery Italian Cup semifinal clash at Juve
Football
Lukaku snatches late draw for Inter in fiery Italian Cup semifinal clash at Juve

Neymar left stunned by state of pitch ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League clash in Iran

Neymar left stunned by state of pitch ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League clash in Iran
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Neymar left stunned by state of pitch ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League clash in Iran

Neymar left stunned by state of pitch ahead of Al-Hilal AFC Champions League clash in Iran
  • Footage was shared to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday of Nassaji groundskeepers laying thin strips of turf over what appeared to be vast areas of exposed concrete
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Brazilian superstar Neymar appeared less than happy with the state of the pitch ahead of Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League clash with Iranian side Nassaji Mazandaran.

Footage was shared to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday of Nassaji groundskeepers laying thin strips of turf over what appeared to be vast areas of exposed concrete only three days before the match.

Neymar replied underneath the clip with: “This is not possible,” along with facepalm and crying with laughter emojis.

Some fans also took to the platform to warn the Brazilian against taking part in the match.

“Neymar don’t risk it bro, that pitch looks like a death-trap,” one wrote. Another simply said: “Welcome to Iran, Neymar.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker signed a two-year contract with the Riyadh club in August in a $98 million deal after six years with the French champions.

Al-Hilal began the defense of their AFC Champions League title with a 1-1 draw at home against Uzbek side Navbahor last month.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal Neymar AFC Champions League

Related

Special Neymar draws blank as Al-Hilal draw with Damac
Sport
Neymar draws blank as Al-Hilal draw with Damac
Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League
Saudi Football
Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League

Alcaraz, Sabalenka sail through at China Open

Alcaraz, Sabalenka sail through at China Open
Updated 01 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Alcaraz, Sabalenka sail through at China Open

Alcaraz, Sabalenka sail through at China Open
Updated 01 October 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka both breezed into the next round of the China Open with routine victories on Sunday.

Alcaraz sealed a place in the men’s quarter-finals with a smooth 6-2, 6-2 victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in Beijing.

The world No. 2 overpowered his opponent and seized the first set when Musetti whacked a baseline backhand into the net.

The Spaniard then broke serve twice in the second set and saw out a comfortable match with an unreturned serve.

He will next face Casper Ruud after the world No. 9 came back to beat Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7).

“I feel great, honestly. It was a good performance against a really tough opponent,” Alcaraz said at a post-match news briefing.

“(My level) didn’t (go) up and down. I stayed at a high level, high quality, during the whole match,” the 20-year-old said.

The match balls have been a sticking point in the tournament’s early rounds, with Alcaraz’s main challenger Daniil Medvedev describing them on Saturday as “like a grapefruit.”

Alcaraz said Sunday he had also felt the distinct quality of the balls, which Medvedev said were also quick to fluff up, “since day one.”

“It’s something tough, but tennis players have to get used to the balls in every tournament,” he said in response to a question from AFP.

“Here, in just one or two games, the balls become really different from (when they’re) new. It’s a kind of different (style of) play,” he said.

Also on Sunday, world No. 7 Jannik Sinner obliterated Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-0.

The Italian will play a quarterfinal against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov after he upset fourth-ranked Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka earlier sailed into the second round of the women’s draw with an imperious 6-1, 6-2 defeat of American Sofia Kenin.

The Belarusian pummeled Kenin with a succession of mighty serves and groundstrokes and wrapped up the opening set with an ace after just 23 minutes.

The 25-year-old broke serve twice more in the second set as Kenin — playing with heavy strapping on her left thigh — failed to muster a response.

Sabalenka sealed the match with yet another unreturned serve to set up a tie against Britain’s Katie Boulter, ranked No. 54 in the world.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to play that good on my serve — in practice, it didn’t work very well,” Sabalenka said at a post-match briefing.

“But I was super hyped that I was able to bring that level on my serve today. I think it helped a lot,” she said.

Topics: china open Carlos Alcaraz Aryna Sabalenka

Related

Medvedev topples Alcaraz to book Djokovic rematch in US Open final
Tennis
Medvedev topples Alcaraz to book Djokovic rematch in US Open final
Coco Gauff downs Sabalenka to win US Open crown
Tennis
Coco Gauff downs Sabalenka to win US Open crown

‘Team with best bowlers’ will win World Cup, says Pakistan’s Shadab Khan

‘Team with best bowlers’ will win World Cup, says Pakistan’s Shadab Khan
Updated 01 October 2023
AFP
Follow

‘Team with best bowlers’ will win World Cup, says Pakistan’s Shadab Khan

‘Team with best bowlers’ will win World Cup, says Pakistan’s Shadab Khan
  • Criticized for his Asia Cup performance, Khan said he ‘will be playing with a fresh mindset’
  • The Pakistani all-rounder praises India’s ‘superb welcome,’ says hospitality has been ‘fantastic’
Updated 01 October 2023
AFP

HYDERABAD: Pakistan’s spin bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan Sunday said the team with the strongest bowling unit, capable of stemming the runs on India’s batting-friendly pitches will win the World Cup.
The 24-year-old is leading Pakistan’s spin attack that has come under severe criticism for not taking wickets in the middle overs.
Shadab himself managed just six wickets in five Asia Cup games last month with four coming against outsiders Nepal in a tournament where Pakistan crashed out in Super Four stage.
But Shadab hoped Pakistan’s bowling can stage a comeback at the World Cup which gets underway on Thursday.
“I think the team that has the best bowling will win the World Cup because the pitches will produce high totals,” Shadab told a news conference.
Pakistan suffered a five-wicket loss to New Zealand in their first warm-up match of the tournament on Friday.
They face Australia in their second warm-up game — also in Hyderabad — on Tuesday before opening their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at the same venue three days later.
Despite losing frontline pacer Naseem Shah to a shoulder injury, Shadab insists Pakistan still boast a world class attack.
“Of course Naseem will be missed, but our bowlers are world class so if we perform well in bowling then we can achieve the best results.”
Leg-break bowler Shadab, who has 88 wickets from 64 ODI matches, vowed to lift his own game in the seven-week World Cup.
“Maybe there was a mental barrier and I think that will not be there now because of the rest I have had. The past is past and when the World Cup matches come I will be playing with a fresh mindset.”
Shadab also backed out-of-form Fakhar Zaman who was not asked to bat in Friday’s warm-up game.
“Fakhar is an impact player, we all know that,” said Shadab of the left-hander who managed just 65 runs in four Asia Cup innings.
“We have given him mental space and we need to back an impact player like him.”
Shadab also said the players were overwhelmed by the hospitality since their arrival in Hyderabad under tight security on Wednesday.
“It’s been a superb welcome. People coming to the hotel and their hospitality has been fantastic.
“The food is delicious. I fear our fat levels and weight will go over the limit!”
He added: “Hopefully, we get the same hospitality in Ahmedabad when we play India,” said Shadab of Pakistan’s high-voltage game against their arch-rivals on October 14.

Topics: Pakistan Shadab Khan icc world cup 2023 Cricket sport

Latest updates

Celtics land ex-Bucks guard Holiday from Portland
Celtics land ex-Bucks guard Holiday from Portland
Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown
Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown
Atletico rally from two goals down to score 3rd straight win against Cadiz in Spanish league
Atletico rally from two goals down to score 3rd straight win against Cadiz in Spanish league
Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0; Lukaku helps crisis-hit Roma beat Frosinone 2-0
Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0; Lukaku helps crisis-hit Roma beat Frosinone 2-0
Saudi Space Agency taking part in 74th International Astronautical Congress
Saudi Space Agency taking part in 74th International Astronautical Congress

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.