Arabsat launches new platform for global content delivery

LONDON: Arab Satellite Communications Organization, or Arabsat, has launched a new platform to make it easier for TV channels to share their content with people all over the world.
The platform, called the Contribution Platform, is compatible with all video formats and networks, meaning that TV channels and groups of channels can use it to broadcast from their studios to anywhere in the world.
In a statement, the Riyadh-based satellite services provider said the newly launched platform is poised to “revolutionize the broadcasting landscape” thanks to its greater compatibility, which enables “stakeholders to overcome traditional barriers and bring their content to global audiences seamlessly.”
Al-Hamedi Al-Anezi, CEO of Arabsat, said: “The launch of the new service is in line with our steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers.”
Arabsat also announced two new partnerships with American cloud-based workflow solutions provider TVU Networks, and Zixi, a company that focuses on live broadcast-quality video delivery over IP networks.
These partnerships will help Arabsat to provide its customers with a “seamless and high-quality content distribution experience.”
Al-Anezi added: “Our partnerships with TVU Networks and Zixi will enable us to utilize their cutting-edge solutions to improve the features of our platform.”