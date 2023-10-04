Saudi Arabia aims to be among top 10 countries in logistics: transport minister 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to be among the top 10 countries in logistics services, said Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser on Wednesday at the fourth extraordinary congress of the Universal Postal Union.

During his speech at the five-day event held in Riyadh, Al-Jasser stated that Saudi Arabia has witnessed steady progress, thanks to the National Transportation and Logistics Strategy, and is expected to achieve its objectives under Vision 2030.

This initiative aims to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub.

“By 2030, our country is set to become one of the top 10 nations in the Logistics Performance Index,” Al-Jasser said.

The minister continued: “We plan to achieve that through the establishment of 59 logistic zones and by increasing the ports capacity.”

Al-Jasser also highlighted the Kingdom’s plans of serving and accommodating 330 million airline passengers and managing the transportation of 4.5 million tons of air cargo annually.

“This strategy will help double the sector’s contribution to the national GDP,” the minister added.

He also noted: “Our theme people, purpose, progress, the next chapter for the postal service, is an opportunity to discuss the present and the future of our industry, and to identify opportunities for sustainable development.”

Furthermore, the minister acknowledged how the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted Saudi Arabia’s strengths and the importance of leveraging these capabilities.

“With the support and vision of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, the transport, and logistics center in the Kingdom will be elevated to new heights,” Al-Jasser stated.