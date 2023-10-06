20 pro-government Somali fighters killed battling Al-Shabab

MOGADISHU: At least 20 pro-government fighters have been killed in fierce battles with Al-Shabab terrorists in central Somalia, local militia commanders and a clan elder said on Thursday.
The fighting erupted on Wednesday after the national army and allied local clan militias launched an offensive in an area of Galmudug state known as Shabelow forest controlled by the Al-Qaeda-linked group.
Somali Information Minister Daud Aweys confirmed the clashes and said more than 100 Al-Shabab fighters had been killed but did not give a death toll among pro-government ranks.
The central government launched a major offensive against Al-Shabab last year. Still, in September, it admitted “several significant setbacks” and called for a three-month pause in a planned drawdown of African Union troops backing the Somali army.
“There was heavy fighting in the Shabelow area, which lasted more than 10 hours. Twenty-eight fighters, mostly from the local community fighters, were martyred and others wounded,” said Abdiaiz Hasan, a local militia commander.
“The fighting stopped, but there is still tension, and enforcement is going on in the area,” he added.
Minister Aweys said at a press conference in Mogadishu that the joint forces had succeeded in overrunning Al-Shabab forest hideouts and that more than 100 militants had been killed.
“The army and the local community fighters supporting them are now in the final stages of eliminating the remnants of the Kharijites in Shabelow forest,” he said, using a government term for Al-Shabab that means “renegades” in Somali.
Adan Moalim Abdirahman, a traditional elder in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state, said he had information that up to 30 members of the army and militias had lost their lives.
“We are in control of the contested areas, and there is aerial bombardment targeting the hideouts of the terrorists. They will soon be eliminated,” added Mohammed Ayanle, another local militia member, giving a death toll among allied ranks of more than 20.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May last year, vowing “all-out war” against the terrorists, who have carried out numerous deadly attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries, including Kenya.
His government launched a major offensive against the extremists in August last year, joining forces with local clan militias known as macawisley and backed by AU troops and US airstrikes.
Updated 05 October 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
TUNIS: North African states have seen an uptick in the number of migrants arriving and risking the perilous Mediterranean crossing to Southern Europe since a military coup in Niger severed cooperation between the West African nation and the EU.
Migration emanating from the Sahel, a belt of nations stretching from Mali in the west to Sudan in the east, has had major repercussions for Arab countries including Libya and Algeria, where gangs of smugglers are exploiting the crisis.
Following the coup in Niger in July, analysts say there has been a notable transformation in the latitude afforded people smugglers, who appear to be operating with a heightened sense of impunity in the region.
“Smugglers have found alternative routes and methods to cross into the country,” Moustapha Saleh, an expert specializing in migration and illicit economies in North Africa and the Sahel, at the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, told Arab News.
“The new Nigerien authorities seem to tolerate these bypass routes, enabling migrants to continue their journey to Algeria and Libya.”
The Nigerien crisis began in late July when the country’s presidential guard mounted a coup against President Mohamed Bazoum, replacing him with their own commander, Abdourahamane Tchiani.
Niger was swept up in a spate of military coups that began in 2020 and has since toppled governments in Mali and Burkina Faso. The takeovers were partly driven by frustrations among the military and citizens over lack of security in their countries. But violence has soared as the juntas kick out foreign troops that were previously helping to fight militants, and UN peacekeepers begin to leave.
All three countries are battling militants who have killed thousands and displaced more than 2 million people in the Sahel region. Despite signing a security pact last month promising to defend each other against rebels or aggressors, at least 29 Nigerien soldiers were recently killed in a reported ambush near the country’s border with Mali. According to one estimate, Daesh militants slaughered about 100 Nigerien soldiers in multiple attacks over five days.
Violent extremists, many with links to Al-Qaeda and Daesh, have grown particularly active in the “three-borders” area since French and UN troops departed from southeast Mali, ending vital air reconnaissance support.
Niger has long been used by migrants aiming to reach North Africa as a jumping off point for Europe. Bazoum’s government had been working with the EU to help control the flow of migrants, and with the UN to facilitate their return.
In exchange for its cooperation, the EU had planned to allocate $200 million in assistance to Niger to address the country’s various security challenges.
“Some migrants were moving through Niger due to its relatively open borders compared with neighboring countries, which had their own conflicts, mainly with terrorists,” Aneliese Bernard, an independent consultant working in the fields of stabilization and counterinsurgency in West Africa, told Arab News.
However, the EU’s decision to halt cooperation with Niger’s new rulers in the wake of the coup has raised fears over threats to regional security, uncontrolled migration flows, and the possibility of more drownings in the Mediterranean.
As stated already, there has been a sharp rise in the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean, with more than 12,000 people arriving on the Italian island of Lampedusa in a single week.
With a population of approximately 6,000, Lampedusa’s local authorities have declared a state of emergency.
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rushed to the island to discuss the migrant crisis, with Meloni calling for an EU mission to block boats carrying migrants across the Mediterranean.
Experts have questioned the effectiveness of the European approach to the migration challenge.
Mukesh Kapila, a senior humanitarian activist previously with the UN, who recently visited refugee camps in Greece, pointed out that many people migrate for economic reasons, and are not refugees as defined in the 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.
Every economic migrant who is not deported from the EU blocks the space for an individual who genuinely qualifies for protection.
“This shows that the EU migration and asylum systems are overwhelmed,” Kapila told Arab News. “They are simply not working.”
“(Before the Niger coup) the same military leaders who grabbed the power had effectively implemented the EU’s anti-migration policy in Niger. Now, they might be abandoning it,” Kerem Schamberger, an expert on migration issues at the German human rights organization Medico International, told Arab News.
Moreover, there has been a discernible relaxation of restrictions at checkpoints for migrants en route to northern Niger. This stands in stark contrast with the pre-coup environment, where migrants encountered substantial obstacles and stringent controls.
Schamberger highlights the consequences of the anti-migration legislation, known as Law 36-2015, which made it illegal for migrants to travel from southern Niger to the north.
“This law made migration routes through the Sahara Desert more perilous as migrants were forced to take dangerous routes through the desert without adequate protection, leading to a significant increase in deaths due to thirst and starvation.”
Beatrice Bianchi, a Sahel expert with the Italy-based Med-Or Leonardo Foundation, said that if the government of Niger were to repeal Law 36-2015, “it could have an immediate impact on migration cooperation with Europe.”
She told Arab News: “Repealing this law would likely lead to a resurgence of the original migration routes through (Niger’s) Agadez, potentially increasing the number of migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean.”
Niger’s pre-coup government was not a completely reliable partner, however.
While it played a central role in the EU anti-migration strategy in the West African region and received large sums of money as development aid, “there has been a significant disconnect between this funding and its actual impact on the ground, with people accusing the government of stealing those funds,” said Schamberger.
“In the eyes of many, the funds seemed to flow into the pockets of influential politicians, the military, and economic elites, rather than supporting the local economy or the people.”
And this is not the first time that allegations have emerged about EU funds, provided in exchange for help on the migration issue, being misused by recipient nations.
In 2019, The Associated Press news agency reported that EU funds given to Libya to stem migration were frequently stolen or misappropriated.
From 2016 to 2018, the EU allocated more than $200 million in funding to Sudan, resulting in migrants being forced to take increasingly dangerous routes out of the country, according to a 2018 report by the New Humanitarian.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration, or IOM, says that border closures and airspace restrictions resulting from the coup have placed hundreds of thousands of migrants and displaced persons at risk.
The closure of land borders by Niger’s neighbors in response to the coup provided a temporary break in the flow of migration.
Despite these measures, Schamberger says “migration from Niger to Algeria and Libya never completely ceased, even with the anti-migration law in place.”
He added: “The routes through the Sahara, however, became increasingly dangerous for migrants while Algeria continued its policy of deporting migrants to Niger. This policy led to a growing number of migrants returning to the city of Agadez through the border crossing point of Assamaka, exacerbating the city’s already crowded conditions.”
Against this backdrop, the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, sought support from EU foreign ministers at an informal meeting in Toledo, Spain, at the end of August.
ECOWAS has reacted to the Niger coup by imposing sanctions on the junta leaders and threatening to use military force if they fail to restore constitutional order.
Support from European powers for ECOWAS appears unlikely, however, with France announcing that it will end its military presence in Niger by the end of 2023.
Following the reported deadly ambush of troops in Niger, the country is being viewed as the new soft underbelly of the Sahel region as well as a major impediment to the implementation of the EU’s migration strategy.
“The EU has been working toward preventing the small fraction of the overall big number of migrants from reaching its borders for the past eight to 10 years, while the majority of African migration is internal,” Franck Duvell, a senior researcher at the University of Osnabruck in Germany, told Arab News.
Diplomatic sources say the EU has been evaluating the establishment of a search-and-rescue area in Tunisian waters to enhance its ability to manage and coordinate rescue operations at sea.
Duvell added: “The cooperation with Tunisia and Niger reflects the EU’s broader strategy of externalizing migration controls beyond its borders.”
US envoy: Aid to Libya for flood recovery will accelerate if country moves toward unity
The nation is split between two rival governments, in the east and west of the country, that are backed by armed militias and international patrons
Storm Daniel caused widespread destruction and claimed thousands of lives when it hit the east of the country on Sept. 10, especially in Derna where two dams collapsed
Updated 05 October 2023
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: The formation of a unified government in Libya would help accelerate relief efforts in the aftermath of devastating floods that killed nearly 15,000 people in the county last month, the US ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, said on Thursday.
Storm Daniel caused widespread destruction when it hit the east of the country on Sept. 10. The worst-hit location was Derna, where two dams collapsed and the released water destroyed part of the city. The US has been the largest donor to the international relief efforts that followed.
The storm that was the catalyst for the disaster is blamed on the effects of global warming, but it has also sparked a wider, renewed discussion about the growing need to reunite the divided country and create a road map for democratic elections that can establish a unified government, according to Norland.
Libya has been engulfed by political turmoil and national divisions since the 2011 Arab Spring protests that led to the overthrow and killing of Muammar Qaddafi, who had ruled the North African nation for 42 years.
The nation is split between two rival governments that are backed by armed militias and international patrons. In the west of the country, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah heads the internationally recognized Government of National Unity. In the east, Prime Minister Ossama Hamad heads the Government of National Stability, backed by powerful military commander Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.
“Perhaps it is not by coincidence, but the discussion around reconstruction has also generated renewed debate and focus on electoral laws and the formation of an agreed caretaker government that would lead the country to elections,” Norland said during his briefing on Thursday, attended by Arab News.
There are concerns about funding for relief efforts and humanitarian aid actually reaching those most in need, he added, and moves to bring the divided country back together would help to ease them.
“We hope to see more progress in the coming days and weeks on a pathway to elections and concerted efforts to reconstruct and assist the people of Derna and eastern Libya,” Norland said.
But he added: “I don’t think that anybody believes that will happen overnight.”
Norland said US officials have spent weeks in Libya assessing the country’s needs in support of the international flood-relief effort. He and Gen. Michael Langley, the commander of US Africa Command, visited Tripoli and Benghazi on Sept. 20 and 21 “for meetings with Libyan military and political leaders to reiterate the importance of east-west cooperation in Libya to the long-term recovery and stabilization of the country.”
The international community is looking for a credible road map to elections in the country, Norland said, with the full engagement of all factions and key leaderships including the eastern-based House of Representatives; the High State Council, an advisory body formed under the terms of the 2015 Libyan Political Agreement; the Presidential Council; the Government of National Unity; and the Libyan National Army.
“Over the span of visits to Libya by myself and Gen. Langley, the United States airlifted more than 29 metric tonnes of critical life-saving humanitarian supplies to Benghazi to support the most urgent needs in flood-affected communities,” Norland said.
“We also discussed the urgent need for further progress in the political process, aiming to reach the stage of elections and the formation of a unified government capable of effectively serving all of the people across the country in the wake of this crisis.
“So, indeed, in addition to the immediate humanitarian relief needs of the people in flood-affected areas, a unified national mechanism is required to effectively and efficiently implement reconstruction efforts.”
The US, along with France, Germany, Italy and the UK, has endorsed a UN call for a “unified national mechanism” that can coordinate with local, national and international partners to help deliver relief as part of a transparent and accountable response to aid and reconstruction needs in Libya.
“Unifying relief efforts responds to the demands of the Libyan people and is crucial to facilitate additional support and technical assistance from both the United States and other international. Partners,” Norland said.
America has been the largest donor in the response to the flooding, he added, and the tragedy has created an opportunity for all sides to recognize that they must work together to move forward through a process of political consensus.
“In response to what has happened, the United States has committed $12 million in humanitarian aid, and a program of diplomacy, development and defense engagement, which are ongoing,” Norland said.
“We are the largest donor to the humanitarian response for people affected by the floods in Derna and eastern Libya. Our embassy declared a disaster emergency on the day of the flood, and USAID’s (the US Agency for International Development) Tunis-based director from the Disaster Assistance Response team was activated on Sept. 13 and continues to coordinate with humanitarian partners and Libyan officials across the country to deliver support.”
Norland touched briefly on questions about efforts by Russia to engage in the relief effort in the country. He noted that the controversial Russian state-funded private military company Wagner Group is operating in Libya and said it had “contributed” to the divisions and problems there. But he added that it is up to the Libyan people to “decide for themselves” whether or not Russia can be helpful to them.
The US will support Libya in its efforts to unify its military and government to help ensure the most effective international response to the humanitarian crisis in the country, he added.
California Muslim mayor confronts racism by expanding inclusion for all citizens
Updated 05 October 2023
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Farrah Khan, the woman of color and the first Muslim to win the mayoral seat in Irvine, California, was inspired to run for public office while volunteering on a campaign by the remarks of the husband of a candidate she was helping, who told her a Pakistani Muslim could “never win.”
Provoked by the comments, Khan ran for a city council seat two years later in 2016 but was beaten back by an onslaught of racism that saw Muslims, Arabs and Pakistanis as portrayed as “terrorists.”
Refusing to allow hate to win, Khan ran again and won a council seat in 2018. Two years later, she challenged and defeated Irvine’s incumbent Mayor Christina Shea, whose campaign resorted to stereotyping to push Khan back.
“Through that (volunteer) work, I got to really be involved in the community, which kind of sparked my interest in politics but always behind-the-scenes. It wasn’t until 2014, I was volunteering on a campaign and after an event we were kind of all sitting around talking and I mentioned that I really would look forward to more diversity when it came to leadership roles and elected officials. And the candidate’s husband at the time said to me, ‘Well, I hope you are not thinking about running.’ And I said, ‘You know, I am not. But why not?’”
Khan said she was shocked by the casual comment.
“He said, ‘People like you with names like yours are unelectable.’ That was 2014. No one in the room said anything. No one said that is wrong or that is not true. It was just complete silence. And so, I am driving home, and I am talking to my husband, and I am talking to my sisters, and I am just so enraged, like how are we, even today, hearing comments like this and thinking that it is ok? And it just didn’t settle well with me.”
Khan said she could not get past the casual racist comment and decided to run for a seat on the Irvine City Council.
“So, I ran, for the first time, for the city council in 2016. I didn’t win that year. I lost. But I was fourth out of 11 candidates that were running and gained a lot of local attention. And then folks … really encouraged me to run again. And so, in 2018, I ran again and came in first out of 12 candidates for city council,” Khan said, adding she was prompted to run for mayor two years after that.
“And then of course (in the) 2020 (mayor’s race), we not only had the pandemic but the social injustice issues that we were faced with. And a mayor at the time that just didn’t get the community’s needs and was responding to people with, ‘If you don’t like the city I live in, go find another city to live in.’ And that was in the LA Times. It really bothered me that no one was stepping up to challenge her only because she was not only an incumbent but a 20-year incumbent (mayor and council member) and she had never lost any of her campaigns.”
After winning a city council seat in 2018, Khan went on to challenge the city’s new mayor, Shea, in 2020. The campaign saw Khan subjected to a barrage of racist attacks. Instead of giving up, however, Khan said she “pivoted” and championed the need to bring diversity to Irvine’s government.
“I think it was all that driving force of all the negativity. In 2016, I will tell you I didn’t want to run again after that campaign because it was just so brutal. There were signs throughout the city that basically said that I was a terrorist, that linked me with the Muslim Brotherhood, that I was supported by all of these (Muslim and Arab and Pakistani) organizations and made me out to be a scary person,” Khan recalled, saying she was stunned by the intensity of the anti-Muslim hate thrown her way by the mayor at the time, Donald P. Wagner, and his supporters.
“I was just like, my gosh, for people that know me, I am just the shyest person there. It was me fighting against that. (During) most of that campaign, I would come home and just cry my eyes out and just be like, ‘What is this?’ I heard politics was nasty and it was bad but I didn’t know how horrible it got where people that you considered your friends when it comes to politics are not your friends, and there is so much of a struggle.”
Khan defeated Shea and two other candidates in the November 2020 general election, winning with 56,304 votes or 46.7 percent of the total votes cast. She led Shea by nearly 15,000 votes.
The racism she faced in politics, Khan said, would change who she was, prompting her to offer voters an alternative environment of inclusion and acceptance.
“You do have to fight back and stand up for yourself,” she said. “If you don’t, politics eats you up alive.”
Khan said she did not win because Muslim, Pakistani or Arab voters dominated the election. They were a small minority in a city that was nearly 43 percent Caucasian and 40 percent Asian. Khan estimated that Irvine’s population was only 5 to 8 percent Muslim and 2.5 percent Black.
“I ran (in 2018) on making sure that we were going to make our community more inclusive. Because of the hate that I faced, I wanted to make sure that no one else in our city was pinpointed. Just the xenophobia, the bigotry, all that stuff needed to be dealt with. And so those were some topics that I spoke of. And I think those also resonated with our API (Asian and Pacific Islander) community as well.
“But when it came to 2020, it was totally different,” Khan said, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and public anger over police killings of African Americans like George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“We have about an 11 percent Hispanic American population and probably a 2.5 percent Black population. When they came out, especially the Black community during the Black Lives Matter rallies, I was at the very first rally and several others after that.”
Khan said that she continued to face racism in each election, adding that the stereotypes were intended to frighten voters and undermine her growing popularity and reputation of embracing diversity for all.
“And I remember our mayor at the time really pointing me out using my pictures at the rally, saying ‘Oh, she is out there trying to incite violence,’ that I was against the police and I wanted to eliminate safety in the city … (She was) targeting me as one person, but that is how our communities get targeted, day after day,” Khan said.
“And so, I really made an effort to uplift the community’s voices and make sure that their issues were being heard. So that campaign was all about doing the right thing for the pandemic, and of course, … standing up and speaking out for social injustice issues.”
After becoming mayor, Khan created the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to “uplift the voices” of diversity and be inclusive of everyone in the community regardless of race or religion.
“Through that committee, we have done so much as far as being able to outreach into our general population and making sure were celebrating each other. For the first time in our city’s history, we celebrated Juneteenth. We celebrated Hispanic Heritage. And we celebrated Mid-Autumn Festival,” Khan said, referring to a festival celebrated in Chinese culture. They had prepared for only 200 attendees, but more than 2,000 came out.
“And last year, I held a Ramadan event at City Hall, and it brought our Muslim community together … Those are ways we really bring our communities together to understand each other, to learn our cultures and our religions and not to be afraid, and I think that is something that has really sparked an interest in our committee members.”
“That told us that when you make even the smallest effort to bring people together, they come out because they are craving it. So we just ran with it year after year since then … I will tell you, I get so much hate on social media ... The last time we celebrated Hispanic Heritage, there were so many comments (saying) … they are such a small population, it’s only 11 percent, why are we so focused on them? That’s exactly why we are so focused on them. And I don’t care if you are .5 percent of the population in our city, we are going to celebrate you and we are going to make sure you feel you are a part of this city.”
Khan grew up in northern California and began her career in the biotech and innovation industry as a regulatory manager focusing on streamlining complex products and international research. In 2004, she and her family moved to Irvine, where her two sons have attended schools since kindergarten. She and her husband also serve as legacy partners with the Irvine Public School Foundation.
Khan said she is planning to run for Orange County California supervisor in 2024 by spreading her message of inclusion and promising to build upon her record of addressing the environment and issues involving essential services for residents including housing, jobs, education, and transportation.
In her short time as mayor, she has launched several new strategies leading to Irvine becoming the first city in Orange County to spearhead COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in local neighborhoods and senior centers. She passed HERO pay, which provides bonuses of up to $1,000 for frontline grocery workers who were employed during the pandemic, created a new committee focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, and adopted a resolution with strategies to support achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.
Khan made her comments during an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show,” broadcast Wednesday Oct. 4, 2023 on the US Arab Radio network on WNZK AM 690 radio in Detroit and WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington D.C.
Russia kills 49 in attack in northeast Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say
A cafe and a shop were struck early in the afternoon in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that residents of the small village of about 330 people had been holding a memorial service in the cafe that was hit
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
KYIV: A Russian attack killed at least 49 people, including a six-year-old boy, as they gathered in a cafe for a memorial service in a village in northeastern Ukraine on Thursday, the country's interior minister said.
A cafe and a shop were struck early in the afternoon in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said, adding that many civilians had been there at the time.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that residents of the small village of about 330 people had been holding a memorial service in the cafe that was hit.
"From every family, from every household, there were people present at this commemoration. This is a terrible tragedy," Klymenko told Ukrainian television.
Seven people were also in hospital after the attack, which appeared to be the most devastating Russian strike on a residential area in weeks.
Officials posted footage of rescue workers clambering through smoldering rubble. Some photos showed bodies lying alongside slabs of concrete and twisted metal, and others showed rescue workers carrying away covered bodies.
Klymenko said it was not immediately clear whether Russian forces, who invaded Ukraine 19 months ago, had shelled the village or had fired a missile.
He said the strike was clearly very targeted and that Ukrainian security services had launched an investigation into the matter.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was attending a summit with European leaders in Spain, said that "the Russian terror should be stopped". "Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defence, about strengthening our soldiers, about giving our country protection from terror," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia has frequently carried out air strikes since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, and Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive in the south and east that it says is gradually making progress.
Moscow did not immediately comment on the events in Hroza. Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians, many have been killed in attacks that have hit residential areas as well as energy, defence, port, grain and other facilities.
Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval
Pilot, labeled a ‘hero’ and ‘patriot’ by allies, cannot afford private accommodation on govt financial handout
His family remain trapped in Afghanistan hiding from the Taliban
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: A former Afghan Air Force pilot who served alongside British forces and fled the Taliban remains stuck living in a hotel a month after his asylum application to remain in the UK was approved, The Independent reported on Thursday.
The pilot, whose case caused uproar after he was threatened with deportation to Rwanda for crossing the English Channel illegally, despite being labeled a “hero” and “patriot” by coalition allies, is struggling to find permanent accommodation as he is forced to rely on a government financial handout called universal credit, which cannot cover most rents.
Until he finds accommodation, he will be unable to repatriate his family who are hiding in Afghanistan. Local councils are currently prioritizing families over single migrants due to shortages.
Without permanent housing, he fears he will soon become homeless, with the UK Home Office ramping up efforts to clear a backlog of asylum applications, and seeking to reduce the amount of time people whose applications are approved are allowed to remain in government-funded accommodation — with some evicted in as few as seven days.
The pilot has yet to receive a notice of eviction, which he also needs to present to a local authority to apply for social housing.
He told The Independent: “I’m trying a lot to find a shared house or flat but it is very, very difficult to find it. I’m still waiting for my leaving (eviction) letter from the Home Office. I haven’t received it yet but if the situation is continuing like this maybe I will become homeless.”
He added: “I can work and I can study. I will try and search to see if I can use my pilot training here in the UK. I’m thinking about how can I get the duty that I had in Afghanistan in aviation. If I could get a job, I could stand on my own feet soon.”
He said: “I have a serious problem, which is an economic problem. If I can get some income, it will be very easy for me. There are lots of aviation academies, and if I can pay for them, I can get my licence and it would not be difficult. But right now, it is difficult because of my economic situation. I will try and find out how I can manage.
“If I don’t have success I will try and study another field that could lead to a job. This is my plan.”
Steve Smith, CEO of refugee charity Care4Calais, which worked with the pilot to have his asylum application approved, said: “The euphoria of being granted status is, sadly, quickly replaced with the stresses and challenges of finding accommodation and work or training. Today, with the recent surge in asylum grants, those challenges are greater than they have been in the last few decades.”
Smith added: “Family reunification is an expensive process, and getting out of Afghanistan is a logistical nightmare. More needs to be done to assist Afghan families like the pilot’s.
“The government has accepted his service alongside our troops has placed his life at risk in Afghanistan. But that risk equally applies to his family. We can’t abandon them to a life of fear under the Taliban regime.”
A Home Office spokesperson told The Independent: “We encourage individuals to make their onward plans as soon as possible after receiving their decision, whether that is leaving the UK following a refusal, or taking steps to integrate in the UK following a grant. We provide support for refugees to access jobs, benefits and housing.”