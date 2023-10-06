You are here

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas.
Reuters
KOLKATA: At least 40 people were killed after a glacial lake burst its banks and triggered flash floods this week in the Indian Himalayas, government officials told Reuters on Friday as rescuers searched for dozens still missing.
The Lhonak Lake in the mountainous Sikkim state overflowed on Wednesday, causing major flooding that authorities said had impacted the lives of 22,000 people.
It is the latest deadly weather event in South Asia’s mountains being blamed on climate change
Sikkim officials had put the death toll at 18 on Thursday evening. Officials in the neighboring downstream state of West Bengal told Reuters that emergency teams recovered another 22 bodies that had been washed away.
The Indian army said it is planning to evacuate nearly 1,500 stranded tourists using helicopters as weather in the region improves.

Fire sweeps through a 6-story residential building in Mumbai, killing 6 and injuring dozens

Fire sweeps through a 6-story residential building in Mumbai, killing 6 and injuring dozens
AP
Fire sweeps through a 6-story residential building in Mumbai, killing 6 and injuring dozens

  Eight fire engines took three hours to extinguish the fire in the Goregaon West district
  Fires are common in India where building laws and safety norms are often flouted
NEW DELHI: A fire swept through a six-story residential building Friday, leaving at least six dead and another 38 injured in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, a fire official said.
Eight fire engines took three hours to extinguish the fire in the Goregaon West district, fire officer Ashok Tarapade said. The rescue work is over and the injured have been taken to two hospitals, he added.
Media reports said the fire started in some shops on the ground floor and the smoke engulfed some floors. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The building was constructed in 2006 to house people who were shifted from a slum in Mumbai and it didn’t have proper fire fighting equipment, the Hindustan Times newspaper cited Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar as saying.
The smoke spread in the building through a lift duct, he said.
Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.
In 2022, a massive fire in a four-story commercial building in New Delhi killed at least 27 people. In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi and killed 43 people.

Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
  Billionaire Anthony Pratt shared what Trump told him —sensitive details about the US submarines — with others, including foreign officials and journalists
  Pratt may now be called by prosecutors to testify against Trump in his classified documents trial, which is due to start next May in Florida
WASHINGTON: Former president Donald Trump shared classified information about US nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman shortly after he left office, in a meeting at his Florida private members club Mar-a-Lago, US media said Thursday.
The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, identified the businessman as billionaire Anthony Pratt, who heads one of the world’s largest packaging companies.
ABC News, which first revealed the story, said Pratt later shared sensitive details about the US submarines with “scores of others, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees, and a handful of journalists.”
Sources told the Times that Trump’s disclosures “potentially endangered the US nuclear fleet.”

Federal prosecutors already investigating Trump for holding classified material at Mar-a-Lago after he left office, interviewed Pratt twice about the incident, the reports said.
Pratt may now be called by prosecutors to testify against Trump in his classified documents trial, which is due to start next May in Florida.
Pratt met Trump at his Palm Beach club in April 2021, and told the ex-president he thought Australia should start buying its submarines from the US, ABC reported.
In response, Trump allegedly told the businessman the exact number of nuclear warheads US submarines routinely carry, and precisely how close they can get to Russian submarines without being detected, the news outlet said.
Aside from the classified documents case, Trump faces three other indictments: one federal and one in Georgia over his efforts to overturn his election loss and stay in power, and one in New York stemming from election-eve hush money payments in 2016 to a porn star.
Trump is currently on trial in New York on charges of wildly and fraudulently inflating the value of his assets so as to get better terms from banks and insurance companies.
 

Russia says downed eight Ukrainian drones

Russia says downed eight Ukrainian drones
MOSCOW: Moscow said Friday it had destroyed eight Ukrainian drones in western Russia, following a deadly Russian strike on a village across the frontline.
The Russian defense ministry said the attempted drone attacks on Belgorod and Kursk took place late Thursday.
“Kyiv regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” it said on Telegram.
It said one drone was destroyed over Kursk at around 8:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), and seven were shot down over Belgorod and the surrounding region a few hours later.
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov initially spoke of six drone strikes in his region, saying on Telegram that “according to preliminary data, no victims.”
“Operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground,” he wrote.
Since Ukraine launched its counter-offensive in June, Russia has weathered waves of drone attacks that have sporadically damaged buildings, including in Moscow.
Russian officials have downplayed their significance.
On Wednesday, Russia said it downed 31 Ukrainian drones in the same region, as well as in Bryansk, further north.
Friday’s announcements came after a Russian strike killed at least 51 people gathered for a wake in a Ukrainian village on Thursday, in an attack described by President Volodymyr Zelensky as “absolute evil.”
The village of 330 people is around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the frontline town of Kupiansk, an area Russian forces have been pushing to recapture after they lost territory to Ukrainian troops last year.

Nigeria's president faces new challenge to election victory as opposition claims he forged diploma

Nigeria’s president faces new challenge to election victory as opposition claims he forged diploma
  Rivals of Tinubu asked the school attended by Tinubu to certify the authenticity of a diploma he filed before the election commission.
  Chicago State University has said it has "no record of issuing" a diploma to Tinubu
ABUJA: Nigeria’s main opposition said Thursday it will present new evidence to support its court challenge seeking to overturn this year’s presidential election, saying it can show the declared winner provided faked academic credentials to authorities.
President Bola Tinubu forged a diploma from an American university that he presented to Nigeria’s election commission before the February vote and should be removed from office, first runner-up Atiku Abubakar and his lawyer alleged in a briefing with reporters. They cited records obtained from the university in a US court hearing and shared with The Associated Press.
Abubakar previously has argued Tinubu should not be president because the election commission did not follow due process in announcing the winner and Tinubu was not qualified to run, citing allegations of dual citizenship and of a criminal indictment in the United States.
Tinubu has denied those claims. He did not comment on the new allegation, but his spokesman denied it. “A man cannot forge the academic records he possesses,” Temitope Ajayi, Tinubu’s media aide, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The challenge is being closely watched by many Nigerians following a divisive election that saw Tinubu win with less than 50 percent of the votes, a first in Nigeria’s history.
Abubakar is one of three candidates who are in court seeking to void Tinubu’s election victory.
Kalu Kalu, Abubakar’s lawyer, said they are set to present “fresh evidence” in the case pending before Nigeria’s Supreme Court.
“A party at fault cannot be allowed to enjoy the fruit of his illegality,” Kalu said.
No presidential election in Nigeria has ever been voided.
In advancing his court challenge, Abubakar secured an order from the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois directing Chicago State University, which Tinubu attended, to release his academic records.
In a transcript of a deposition this week given to AP by Abubakar’s lawyers, and which has not been made available by the court, Caleb Westberg, registrar of the university, confirmed the school “has the original record of Bola Tinubu.” But he said he could not confirm the authenticity of the diploma that the Nigerian leader presented to the election commission indicating he graduated in 1979.
“We’re not qualified to verify whether this document (the diploma) is authentic, given that it is not in our possession,” Westberg said.
Asked to confirm that the school “has no record of issuing” the diploma in question, Westberg responded, “Correct.”
Alexandre de Gramont, who represented Abubakar in US court, said in a statement that the team got “virtually everything we sought” after a “hard-fought battle to obtain the educational records … which Mr. Tinubu’s lawyers vigorously opposed at every step.”
It is not the first time that a Nigerian leader has been accused of forgery. Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu’s predecessor, faced similar allegations though they were never proven to be true.

 

Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel literature prize

Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel literature prize
  Fosse was honored "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable."
  Fosse's writing is defined more by form than content
STOCKHOLM: Norway’s Jon Fosse, whose plays are among the most widely staged of any contemporary playwright in the world, won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday.
Sometimes compared to Samuel Beckett, another Nobel-winning playwright, Fosse’s work is minimalistic, relying on simple language which delivers its message through rhythm, melody and silence.
The Swedish Academy said the 64-year-old was honored “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”
Fosse’s writing is defined more by form than content, where what is not said is often more revealing than what is.
“Fosse presents everyday situations that are instantly recognizable in our own lives,” said the jury.
“His radical reduction of language and dramatic action expresses the most powerful human emotions of anxiety and powerlessness in the simplest terms,” it added.
“While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognized for his prose,” the jury said.
“I am overwhelmed and grateful,” Fosse said in a statement. “I see this as an award to the literature that first and foremost aims to be literature, without other considerations.”
Speaking to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, he said he was “surprised but also not,” after his name had been mentioned in Nobel speculation for several years.
“I was used to the excitement around it, but I was used to not getting it.”
Fosse’s oeuvre, written in Nynorsk — a written form of Norwegian used by 10 percent of the population — spans a variety of genres and consists of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children’s books and translations.
The chairman of the Nobel committee, Anders Olsson, told reporters Fosse had come to be regarded as an innovator through his “ability to evoke man’s loss of orientation, and how this paradoxically can provide access to a deeper experience, close to divinity.”
His major works include “Boathouse” (1989) and “Melancholy” I and II (1995-1996).
Born among the fjords of western Norway, Fosse is usually seen clad in black with a few days’ stubble.
He grew up in a family which followed a strict form of Lutheranism and rebelled by playing in a band and declaring himself an atheist.
He ended up converting to Catholicism in 2013.
After studying literature, he made his debut in 1983 with the novel “Red, Black” which moves back and forth in time and between perspectives.
His latest book, “Septology,” a semi-autobiographical magnum opus — seven parts spread across three volumes about a man who meets another version of himself — runs to 1,250 pages without a single full stop.
The third volume was shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize.
Struggling to make ends meet as an author in the early 1990s, Fosse was asked to write the start of a play.
“I knew, I felt, that this kind of writing was made for me,” he once said in an interview with a French theater website.
He enjoyed the form so much he wrote the entire play, entitled “Someone is Going to Come,” which gave him his international breakthrough when it was staged in Paris in 1999.
“Even in this early piece, with its themes of fearful anticipation and crippling jealousy, Fosse’s singularity is fully evident. In his radical reduction of language and dramatic action, he exposes human anxiety and ambivalence at its core,” Olsson said.
Fosse went on to win international acclaim for his next play, “And We’ll Never be Parted,” in 1994.
According to his Norwegian publisher, Samlaget, his plays have been staged more than a thousand times around the world.
His work has been translated into around 50 languages.
“I don’t write about characters in the traditional sense of the word. I write about humanity,” Fosse told French newspaper Le Monde in 2003.
Inevitably compared with Norway’s national playwright Henrik Ibsen, Fosse won the International Ibsen Award, one of the theater world’s most prestigious prizes, in 2010.
After longstanding accusations that the Nobel is a male-dominated prize, followed by a devastating #MeToo scandal in 2018, the Swedish Academy has vowed a more global and gender-equal literature prize.
In the years since, it has honored three women — France’s Annie Ernaux, US poet Louise Gluck and Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk — and three men — Austrian author Peter Handke, Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah and Fosse.

