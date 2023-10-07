Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon

DUBAI: Russian news agency Sputnik has launched an Arabic-language radio station in Lebanon on the frequency previously used by the BBC’s Arabic service in the country.

The British broadcaster ditched its Arabic radio service in January this year. At the time, correspondent Emir Nader wrote: “Today is a tragic day for Arab media … One of many huge losses following cuts in BBC World Service’s budget.”

Launched 85 years ago, the BBC’s Arabic service was the first foreign-language radio broadcast provided by what was then known as the BBC Empire Service.

“Back in 1938, when the BBC first launched its radio (service) in Lebanon, it chose the slogan ‘This is London’ as its opening line. Now the news bulletin starts with ‘This is Moscow,’” said Dmitry Tarasov, the chairman of Sputnik Radio in Lebanon.

The Russian station, which will also be available on the same frequency in neighboring Syria, said its schedule will include talk shows hosted by Arab journalists and programs covering “a wide range of topics, from Cairo and Moscow.” It will also broadcast content produced by RT Arabic, a Russian state-owned, free-to-air channel.

Lina Andreichenko, Sputnik Arabic’s managing editor for radio and podcast content, said: “Our main focus will be on information and analytical content. We will address the hottest international topics and matters affecting Lebanese society, since local audiences resonate with social issues the most.”