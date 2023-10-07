You are here

  Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon

Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon

Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon
Updated 24 sec ago
Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon

Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon
  The British broadcaster ditched its 85-year-old Arabic service in January this year as a result of cuts to the BBC's World Service
  The Russian station will also be available on the same frequency in neighboring Syria
DUBAI: Russian news agency Sputnik has launched an Arabic-language radio station in Lebanon on the frequency previously used by the BBC’s Arabic service in the country.

The British broadcaster ditched its Arabic radio service in January this year. At the time, correspondent Emir Nader wrote: “Today is a tragic day for Arab media … One of many huge losses following cuts in BBC World Service’s budget.”

Launched 85 years ago, the BBC’s Arabic service was the first foreign-language radio broadcast provided by what was then known as the BBC Empire Service.

“Back in 1938, when the BBC first launched its radio (service) in Lebanon, it chose the slogan ‘This is London’ as its opening line. Now the news bulletin starts with ‘This is Moscow,’” said Dmitry Tarasov, the chairman of Sputnik Radio in Lebanon.

The Russian station, which will also be available on the same frequency in neighboring Syria, said its schedule will include talk shows hosted by Arab journalists and programs covering “a wide range of topics, from Cairo and Moscow.” It will also broadcast content produced by RT Arabic, a Russian state-owned, free-to-air channel.

Lina Andreichenko, Sputnik Arabic’s managing editor for radio and podcast content, said: “Our main focus will be on information and analytical content. We will address the hottest international topics and matters affecting Lebanese society, since local audiences resonate with social issues the most.”

Raff Publishing announces license agreement with Disney

Raff Publishing announces license agreement with Disney
Updated 06 October 2023
Raff Publishing announces license agreement with Disney

Raff Publishing announces license agreement with Disney
  Deal will see release of book titles to help make children's literature in Arabic more accessible
DUBAI: Raff Publishing, a book publisher part of the Saudi Research and Media Group, has announced a comprehensive license agreement with Disney.

Raff Publishing will release 92 Disney stories in the Middle East and North Africa region — in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman — as part of the agreement.

The 92 titles, which include 44 stories in English and 48 stories translated into Arabic, span famous Disney franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars.

“Raff Publishing is focused on enhancing the availability of Arabic-language children’s books catered to the changing needs of our youngest reading audience,” said Paula Scott, general manager of Raff Publishing.

“In addition to delivering top-tier Arabic-language literary material, this collaboration with Disney serves as a significant component of SRMG’s forward-looking strategy for growth and expansion.”

The newly published titles are currently available at the Riyadh International Book Fair, which concludes on Saturday at King Saud University, and at major Saudi book retailers.

As part of SRMG’s mission to make Arabic-language content more accessible in the MENA region, Raff Publishing is part of a global alliance that broadens SRMG’s reach and offers a wider range of media content.

Disney is the latest addition to SRMG’s list of partners, which includes Warner Bros. Discovery, Bloomberg, The Independent, Billboard, and Shueisha.

Snapchat launches first machine learning lens at Riyadh Book Fair

Snapchat launches first machine learning lens at Riyadh Book Fair
Updated 06 October 2023
Snapchat launches first machine learning lens at Riyadh Book Fair

Snapchat launches first machine learning lens at Riyadh Book Fair
  The lens was created to improve interactive experiences for the hearing-impaired community
  It utilizes machine learning technology
DUBAI: Snapchat, in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, has launched an augmented reality lens to help improve interactive experiences for the hearing-impaired.
The lens was launched at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Sept. 28 at the King Saud University in Riyadh.
It utilizes machine learning technology, which allows the camera to accurately identify and interpret 28 distinct hand gestures from the Arabic alphabet used in Arabic Sign Language.
“This year’s participation in the book fair is unique and innovative, as we are launching special services for the deaf community,” said Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission.
“We look forward to the impressive results of the augmented reality experiences at the exhibition, which align with our mission to promote cultural exchange and make literature more accessible to different segments of society through the positive impact on visitors.”
The fair features a unique 3D technology display, encouraging attendees to participate in an interactive experience in which books spring to life through a selfie camera, each tap of which unveils inspirational quotes.
The event will also introduce a specially designed lens experience for children, aimed at promoting a passion for reading. The experience will take users on a hot air balloon ride, with the balloon designed in the shape of a book and featuring the message “Reading Uplifts You” alongside Riyadh Book Fair’s logo and branding.
The lens marks a milestone for Snapchat as it is the first Arabic sign language lens ever introduced in the Middle East and North Africa region.
A survey found 83 percent of consumers say they are interested in AR for learning, according to Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead for the Saudi market at Snap Inc.
“AR can provide powerful opportunities to enhance learning, from educational guides to recipes and beyond,” Alhammadi said. “This is the greatest untapped opportunity for brands to become early adopters, further highlighting the growing interest in AR for educational purposes.
“We believe AR is the next technological advancement that will impact industries, and our AR is powered by AI to make it more creative and useful,” he added.

Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies

Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies
Updated 06 October 2023
Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies

Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies
  Google is accused of paying $10 billion a year based on revenue share agreements to smartphone makers and others who agree to make its software the default and maintain its monopoly in search
WASHINGTON: A former executive at Samsung Electronics’ venture capital arm who proposed that mobile app developer Branch Metrics’ software be installed in Samsung smartphones faced pushback due to pressure from Google, he said on Thursday in a landmark antitrust trial against the Alphabet unit.
Patrick Chang, who worked at Samsung Next to invest in innovative companies, had urged the parent company to add Branch, which can search within apps, to its Android smartphones.
Branch Metrics founder and former CEO Alexander Austin testified in late September that his company eliminated some of its software’s functions to fend off Google’s complaints as it sought to make deals with wireless carriers and smartphone makers.
Branch had to ensure that its searches remained within apps and never linked to the web, Austin noted.
Chang testified that Samsung also faced pushback from wireless carries, like AT&T, which sell Android phones.
Google is accused of paying $10 billion a year based on revenue share agreements to smartphone makers like Samsung Electronics, wireless carriers and others who agree to make its software the default and maintain its monopoly in search.
In its questioning, the Justice Department showed an August 2020 email by Samsung executive David Eun, who complained that “Google is clearly buying its way to squelch competitors.”
Under cross examination by an attorney for Google, Chang was asked about another possible explanation for Samsung’s disinterest in Branch, which is that the software was clunky and few users clicked on links that Branch offered.
Chang testified during the fourth week of a more than two-month trial in which the US Justice Department is seeking to show that Google abused its monopoly of search and some search advertising. Google has said that its business practices were legal. 

Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene

Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene
Updated 05 October 2023
Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene

Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene
  Agreement will allow Warner to offer artists more support, executive says
  Deal 'will usher in a new wave of innovation,' talent agency boss says
LONDON: Warner Music has announced a strategic partnership with HuManagement, a talent agency that represents artists from across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The deal includes a long-term scouting agreement, as well as marketing and branding opportunities for HuManagement’s artists.

Alfonso Perez-Soto, president of emerging markets at Warner Music, said the partnership would help the company to enhance its presence in the region.

“As we continue to grow our operations in the Middle East and establish ourselves as market leaders, it’s imperative that we offer our artists an unrivaled service,” he said.

The deal would also allow Warner to offer its artists more support, including live shows, sponsorship and brand development, he said.

The two companies have collaborated before, with Warner helping boost the international profiles of two of HuManagement artists: Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak and Lebanese singer and TV personality Maya Diab.

HuManagement’s co-founders Hady Hajjar and Tarek Abou Jaoude said the deal would help to raise the profile of artists and creators from across the region.

“We believe this collaboration will usher in a new wave of innovation, creativity and unprecedented opportunities for the music and talent industry,” Hajjar said.

National Geographic Arabia celebrates Chile and Mozambique natural wonders in October issue

National Geographic Arabia celebrates Chile and Mozambique natural wonders in October issue
Updated 05 October 2023
National Geographic Arabia celebrates Chile and Mozambique natural wonders in October issue

National Geographic Arabia celebrates Chile and Mozambique natural wonders in October issue
  Issues include stories on the importance of preserving the environment
LONDON: National Geographic Arabia magazine has released its new issue for October 2023, featuring a cover story on the challenges facing glaciers in Chile’s Patagonia region.

The issue also included articles on the history of photography, ancient Amazonian art, and Mozambique’s success in preserving its environment.

The cover story, “Troubles in the Heart of Ice,” exposed readers to the devastating effects of climate change on glaciers in Chile.

It highlighted the alarming rate at which glaciers are melting and the significant impact this phenomenon is having on the region’s ecosystem.

October’s issue also showed the development of color photographs from the mid-19th century to the present day and featured “The First Storytellers of the Amazon,” a story covering a challenging expedition to unveil paintings inside rock formations dating back thousands of years.

In “Wildness, Not a Prairie,” the magazine shares the success story of Mozambique in its development of a pioneering model for a sustainable economy based on nature conservation.

The story highlights how the African country adopted an innovative approach to managing its vast wild reserves by providing harmony and an “exchange of interests” between the people of the surrounding villages and the animals that live in them.

National Geographic Arabia is a comprehensive knowledge magazine issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Network in its Arabic version since October 2010, in partnership with the international magazine National Geographic.

