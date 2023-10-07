Where We Are Going Today: The H Box 

The H Box is a trendy, health-conscious restaurant offering nutritious and flavorful meals.
One of its standout features is the wide range of gluten-free options, catering to those with dietary restrictions but without compromising on taste.
The restaurant takes pride in providing diet-friendly dishes that are low in carbohydrates and high in healthy fats.
The H Box ensures that everyone can have a fantastic culinary experience, offering food from various cuisines with three options for each order: chicken, meat or salmon.
Diners craving Indian flavors can opt for the skinny creamy masala, while those seeking a taste of Italy can choose the Tuscan salmon.
The H Box offers 18 types of salads. Among the favorites is the avocado chicken salad made with edamame, avocado, cherry tomatoes, rocca and quinoa in a pomegranate, molasses and honey mustard dressing.
Menu options range from salads, finger food, sandwiches, burgers, tacos and pasta to guilt-free desserts.
Finger foods offered include Arabic pies, tarts and pizza made from gluten, sugar and dairy-free ingredients.
Diners can choose from a menu that adheres to the principles of the ketogenic diet, enjoying savory meals while sticking to their dietary goals.
Ten sandwich and wrap options include shawarma, falafel wrap, salu Mexican wrap, crunchy tuna avo and Peru chicken.
The 31 dessert choices are free of gluten, sugar and dairy, and are a great source of energy and protein.
Favorites include the keto fudge chocolate cookies, peaky blondies, orange truffle and chocolate crepes.
With both gluten-free and keto options, the H Box is a haven for health-conscious foodies seeking a balanced, flavorful and guilt-free dining experience.
The H Box is located in Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Road in Riyadh.
For more, checkout their Instagram account @the_hbox_sa
Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis
Updated 06 October 2023
WASHINGTON: Drugs like Ozempic, which have become increasingly popular for losing weight, heighten the risk of certain severe gastrointestinal problems including stomach paralysis, according to a large study published Thursday.
The paper, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), looked at a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists that includes the brands Wegovy, Ozempic, Rybelsus and Saxenda.
It then compared the rate of serious side effects to another class of weight loss drug, bupropion-naltrexone.
The GLP-1 agonists were associated with an almost four times increased risk of stomach paralysis, a nine times higher risk of pancreatitis and four times greater risk of bowel obstruction.
These conditions can cause hospitalization and require surgery, depending on their severity.
“Given the wide use of these drugs, these adverse events, although rare, must be considered by patients thinking about using them for weight loss,” said lead author Mohit Sodhi, a medical student at the University of British Columbia in Canada, in a statement.
“The risk calculus will differ depending on whether a patient is using these drugs for diabetes, obesity or just general weight loss,” he added. “People who are otherwise healthy may be less willing to accept these potentially serious adverse events.”
Originally developed for managing Type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 agonists have soared in popularity in recent years as a means to lose weight, mainly through “off-label” use.
Saxenda and Wegovy were approved for weight loss in 2020 and 2021, but the clinical trials used to greenlight them involved too few people with too short a follow-up time to detect very rare events, the researchers said.
Epidemiologist and co-author Mahyar Etminan said that while there had been anecdotal reports of some patients using these drugs for weight loss and then having repeated episodes of nausea and vomiting as a result of stomach paralysis, the current study was the first to examine the question at a larger scale.
The authors trawled through US patient records searching for people prescribed liraglutide or semaglutide — the two main GLP-1 agonists — or bupropion/naltrexone, a non GLP-1 weight loss medication, to see how many went on to develop certain gastrointestinal conditions.
Their analysis included patients with a recent history of obesity, but excluded those with diabetes or who had been prescribed another antidiabetic drug. Just over 5,400 records were included in the final analysis.
“The results from this study highlight how important it is that patients access these drugs only through trusted medical professionals, and only with ongoing support and monitoring,” said Simon Cork, a senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, who was not involved in the research.
“It is vital that regulation is tightened to ensure that these drugs are only prescribed under the right circumstances.”
Need a quiet spot to “decompress” before venturing back into congested city traffic? Look no further than Woods specialty cafe and roastery.
Woods has branches in Riyadh, Khobar, Dammam and Khafji, each with a distinct but cohesive look.
We tried their most popular summer drink, the iced latte, SR18 ($4), which we sipped as soft music played in the background. It was the perfect ratio of ice to liquid — and in one of the quietest spots in town.
For those seeking a non-dairy option, the outlets offer oat milk as an option for all beverages.
Woods also has a wide selection of tempting baked goods on display, all made fresh daily.
A choice of sweets is also available, including mango forest dessert and honey cake, as well as savory delights, such as cheesy and zataar croissants.
All items on sale have calorie contents clearly marked for those conscious of what they consume.
Each of the branches is open 24/7, except for Shorofat Park in Alkhobar, which opens from 7 a.m. until midnight daily.
Woods also delivers via the apps such as Hunger Station and Jahez.
Check their instagram @Woods.KSA for offers and any seasonal specials.
Recipes for Success: Mansard Riyadh’s culinary director Glenn Eastman talks patience, ‘scary fusion’
The culinary director of Mansard Riyadh offers advice and a recipe for French toast
Updated 05 October 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: For Glenn Eastman — culinary director at Mansard Riyadh and head chef at Sadelle’s, a chic French-style café in the heart of Riyadh — cooking is all about taking the time to get lost in it.
“I love to cook dishes that take time at home,” he tells Arab News. “I like something that has to braise for, like, three or four hours. I find it very therapeutic.”
Eastman says he has been fortunate to have worked in “many places that have been at the beginning of their boom when they entered the food industry.” And with his move to Saudi six years ago, he continues, “I think that my luck has held. The change is extraordinary. And the growth is extraordinary. The whole direction of food has changed. The whole outlook (on food) now is not as something that’s just to feed your body, people are feeding their souls, feeding their passions, with it.”
Here, Eastman talks patience, scary fusion, and well-done meat, and provides a classic French toast recipe.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Don’t do it. (Laughs.) No, just kidding. I think it’s important that you have one really good knife that just drives your passion. It’s like if you’re a guitar player and you have that one guitar that when you touch it, it brings music out of you. Also, you should never be afraid to get outside of your comfort zone and really explore. The only way to learn is to do new things.
What was the most common mistake you made when you were starting out?
Many. The worst was that I just didn’t have the patience to follow the flow, to wait for everything to come to its perfect point before it was used. Maybe I’d use an unripe tomato because I didn’t want to wait for it to ripen; or maybe I wouldn’t let bread proof long enough. But as trying as this patience thing is, it’s one of the keys to success.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
There’s a lot, but from my experience, herbs are what really do it. When you add fresh herbs to a dish, that perfume and aroma can really drive the flavor profile to a point where it’s exceptional.
When you go out to eat, are you able to relax and enjoy it, or do you find yourself critiquing the food?
I try not to. And I’ve learned to control myself over the years. But as a young chef, that was very hard. But now I try to just enjoy the experience. And out of every (visit), I can take away something that’s a learning experience for me, you know? So I try to look at it like that.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I like ethnic cuisines. So, when I’m here, I try to find the best Saudi restaurant… you know? Or I try to find the very best Korean restaurant — which is hard here, by the way — or Japanese. So, I like specific ethnic touches. I’m not a fusion guy. Fusion, it’s a little scary.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
I don’t know where to start. In general, I’m pretty accepting of people’s tastes. Like, you get a lot of people that want their poached eggs well done. To me, that’s just a boiled egg. Those kinds of things are mildly infuriating, but not impossible to deal with. At L’Ami Dave (restaurant in Mansard Riyadh), for example, if someone orders a steak well done, I mean, OK, everybody has their taste. That’s fine. But what a way to ruin a great piece of wagyu. It’s infuriating, but you learn to live with it.
What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?
I had a French mentor and he used two dishes to teach me about patience. One was a real Spanish paella. And the other was beef bourguignon.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
As a young chef, I used to have a real hard time with rice. I mean, I could make rice paste like you’d never believe; I could use it for glue! But, eventually, through repetition — and having people criticize me, basically — I learned to do it well.
As a head chef, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Or are you quite laid back?
Some people are jokers and some people are serious. I’ve learned to put that on the back burner — I don’t need to over-control that. But I’m inflexible on cleanliness and culinary basics.
Chef Glenn’s French toast
INGREDIENTS:
1 loaf of brioche bread, sliced 45mm thick (about 85g per slice); 12 whole eggs; 120g granulated sugar; 2g sea salt; 5g vanilla extract; seeds from ½ vanilla bean; 1lt whole milk
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Leave the bread at room temperature to dry overnight.
2. Mix all the other ingredients together to make the custard and refrigerate overnight.
3. Soak the dried bread in custard for 2 hours.
4. Pan fry the toast in clarified butter on a low temperature until the toast is lightly brown on both sides.
5. Place on tray in oven at 160c and bake for 10 minutes until the custard sets and brioche slices are moist but firm.
6. Remove from oven, cut in half diagonally and pan fry in butter until lightly crisped.
7. Place on plate, dust with powdered sugar, and serve hot with you favorite red fruit jam and maple syrup.
Review: Bylsan, locally made herbal feminine hygiene products
Updated 04 October 2023
Jasmine Bager
If you are looking for a vaginal wash that is gentle, safe, potentially healing and locally made, try Bylsan. Formulated by former King Fahd Medical City researcher and gynecologist-turned-entrepreneur, Dr. Ahmed Al-Badr, the product has been approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
Made with myrrh and lavender extracts, the 200 ml bottle has clear liquid inside that lathers nicely without feeling heavy or sticky. The product is free of sulfates, silicone, parabens, and artificial fragrances.
Acting as an acidity neutralizer, the wash is suitable for daily use. Its main aim is to help cleanse the sensitive area and reduce the risk of infection. It is safe for new mothers to use post-surgery and promises to help relieve delivery pains.
Al-Badr told Arab News: “Leveraging my background in research and gynecology, I meticulously formulated Bylsan wash with a deep understanding of women’s intimate health needs.”
“Knowing the lack of such products and through scientific investigation and clinical expertise, I ensured that Bylsan not only meets the highest standards of safety but also addresses specific gynecological concerns effectively.”
Al-Badr is committed to creating a line of products to advance “women’s well-being, combined with a strong research foundation,” and said he has 15 new products in the pipeline. His only hurdle, so far, has been securing funding.
Available at Whites for SR90 ($24), the price tag is a bit steep compared to similar imported offerings on the shelves, but it is well worth a try.
With a vibrant presence on social media, Al-Badr has become a pioneer in normalizing conversations about women’s body health and creating products to support them in the Kingdom.
For more information, check out their Instagram @bylsanksa.
JEDDAH: Roll and More serves up Indian street food in a fine dining setting with modern decor. Located in Jeddah’s Hira Street, the restaurant’s ambience is cozy and comfortable. While I anticipated an all-Indian musical playlist, the eclectic soundtrack added a unique touch to the dining experience.
For my appetizers, I selected the fried samosas, which were generously stuffed with spiced potato and served with two sauces: a zesty chili mint yogurt and a sweet, tangy tamarind sauce. I also ordered the butter shrimp tacos, which came drenched in a rich sauce infused with Indian spices.
My main course was flavorful biryani rice infused with an aromatic blend of nuts and Indian spices paired with the chicken butter masala — a tender and mouthwatering delight — accompanied by two slices of buttery naan bread.
I also indulged in the grilled shrimp roll — a generously sized tortilla loaded with tomatoes, lettuce, and some special Indian sauce to complement the shrimps.
To quench my thirst, I could not resist the fresh mango lassi. This refreshing beverage provided a welcome respite from the spices, though its thick and creamy texture might prompt you to order a glass of water.
The dessert — caramel French toast served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream — was a true delight and stole the spotlight from the rest of the meal. The contrasting textures and flavors created a delightful symphony for the taste buds.
Roll and More also offers an array of options for group dining, including rice bowls, roll boxes, and taco boxes, making it a perfect choice for gatherings and parties.
The friendly and efficient staff further enhanced the overall experience.
For more information, visit @rollandmoreksa on Instagram.