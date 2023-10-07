You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia leads global calls for de-escalation of conflict between Palestinians, Israelis

Saudi Arabia leads global calls for de-escalation of conflict between Palestinians, Israelis

Update Saudi Arabia leads global calls for de-escalation of conflict between Palestinians, Israelis
Smoke is seen in the Rehovot area in Israel as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5r99e

Updated 10 sec ago
Agencies
Follow

Saudi Arabia leads global calls for de-escalation of conflict between Palestinians, Israelis

Saudi Arabia leads global calls for de-escalation of conflict between Palestinians, Israelis
  • Countries urge utmost restraint to avoid exposing civilians to further danger
  • ‘Unequivocal’ condemnation of ‘terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel’
Updated 10 sec ago
Agencies
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has called for an “immediate halt to the escalation of conflict between Palestinians and Israel” after Hamas militants carried out an unprecedented attack on daybreak Saturday.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that it “is closely following developments in the unprecedented situation between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces, which has resulted in a high level of violence taking place on a number of fronts there.”

“We recall our repeated warnings of the dangers of the situation exploding as a result of the continued occupation,” the statement said. It also called on the international community to activate a credible peace process that would lead to a two-state solution.

The Gulf Cooperation Council secretary general Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi urged for an immediate cease-fire, the protection of innocent civilians, and a statement said he held Israeli occupation forces responsible for the current situation.

The UAE foreign affairs ministry, in a statement on social media, also called for an ‘end to the escalation between the Israelis and the Palestinians.’

The UAE has called for exercising the utmost restraint and an immediate ceasefire in order to avoid serious repercussions, and “urged the international community to immediately reactivate the international Quartet to revive the path process of Arab-Israeli peace, and increase all efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, and prevent the region from experiencing further violence, tension, and instability.”

Oman also called on both parties to “exercise utmost levels of restraint, stressing the importance of protecting civilians.”

“Oman is following with concern the ongoing escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides as a result of continued illegal Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, constant Israeli aggressions, which portend serious repercussions,” Oman’s state media said.

Egypt has warned of “grave consequences” from an escalation in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians amid widespread condemnation of Hamas’ rocket attacks on Israel.

Egypt, through a statement from the foreign ministry carried by the state news agency on Saturday, called for “exercising maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger”.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan meanwhile has called “on Israelis, Palestinians to act with restraint, refrain from aggressive acts that will exacerbate situation.”

Qatar’s foreign ministry issued a statement saying that Israel alone was responsible for the ongoing escalation of violence with the Palestinian people.

It said Qatar calls on both sides to exercise utmost restraint and calls on the international community to prevent Israel from using these events as an excuse to launch a disproportionate war against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

“We invite all parties to act reasonably and to stay away from impulsive steps that raise tensions,” Erdogan said.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson said the US “unequivocally condemns” attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas against Israeli civilians and firmly stands with the government and people of Israel, CNN reported on Saturday.

Citing a statement from the spokesperson, CNN reported that White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had spoken with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, and would remain in close contact.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday warned “against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation” after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack.

Biden said in his statement that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and underlined that the United States stood “ready to offer all appropriate means of support.”

“I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel,” Biden said in a statement issued after their call.

“Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation,” Biden added.

Russia has also urged for ‘restraint’ after the attacks on Israel.

“We are now in contact with everyone. With the Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs,” Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Russian private news agency Interfax, adding: “Of course, we always call for restraint.”

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said that she ‘unequivocally’ condemned the ‘terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel’, adding that it was ‘terrorism in its most contemptible form’.

“This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing. The EU expresses its solidarity with Israel in these difficult moments,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell meanwhile said.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte meanwhile said: “Appalling images from Israel. Terror organization Hamas is waging an unprecedented attack on Israel... This violence must stop; Israel has every right to defend itself.”

“The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a post on social media.

Italy meanwhile said it backed “Israel’s right to defend itself” against the “brutal attack” underway after hundreds of rockets were fired on its territory from Gaza.

The Italian government said it “condemns in the strongest terms the terror and the violence underway against innocent civilians”, adding: “We back the right of Israel to defend itself”.

Spain’s acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on social media platform X on Saturday condemned attacks from Gaza against Israel.

“We strongly condemn the very serious terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel.

“Overwhelmed by this indiscriminate violence. All our solidarity (is) with the victims.”

German top envoy Annalena Baerbock said that Germany “firmly condemns the terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel” and it “has our full solidarity” and “the right, guaranteed by international law, to defend itself against terrorism.”

The French foreign ministry also condemned “in the strongest possible terms the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel and its population” after the firing of hundreds of rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

France “expresses its full solidarity with Israel and the victims of these attacks. It reaffirms its absolute rejection of terrorism and its commitment to Israel’s security”, the ministry added.

French president Emmanuel Macron has also strongly condemned attacks in a post on social media.

Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament meanwhile said: We condemn the attacks launched by Hamas on Israel.”

Stephanie Hallett, the US Chargé d’Affaires to Israel said on social media: “I condemn the indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. I am in contact with Israeli officials, and fully support Israel’s right to defend itself from such terrorist acts.

“Sickened by the images coming out of southern Israel of dead and wounded civilians at the hands of terrorists from Gaza. The United States stands with Israel.”

Ukraine’s foreign ministry also condemned what it described as “ongoing terrorist attacks” on Israel.

“Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” the ministry said on the social media platform X.

Topics: Hamas Israel Saudi Arabia Oman

Related

Update Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas gunmen launch surprise attack from Gaza video
Middle-East
Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas gunmen launch surprise attack from Gaza
Israeli troops kill Hamas militant after firebomb attack at military post in West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli troops kill Hamas militant after firebomb attack at military post in West Bank

Regime shelling kills seven civilians in Syria: monitor

Regime shelling kills seven civilians in Syria: monitor
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Regime shelling kills seven civilians in Syria: monitor

Regime shelling kills seven civilians in Syria: monitor
  • Seven civilians, including four children, were killed in ground bombardment by regime forces on several locations
  • Two men were also killed in separate bombardments in Aleppo and Idlib provinces
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Shelling by government forces targeting several locations in rebel-held northwest Syria killed seven civilians including four children on Saturday, a war monitor said.
The Damascus regime has been bombing opposition-held areas in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military academy graduation ceremony in Homs on Thursday that killed dozens of people.
“Seven civilians, including four children, were killed in ground bombardment by regime forces on several locations” on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported.
It said three civilians, among them two children, died when government forces shelled a market and homes in the city of Idlib, and two more children were killed in shelling on the Idlib countryside.
Two men were also killed in separate bombardments in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, said the Britain-based monitor which has a wide network of sources inside Syria.
Swathes of Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces are controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria branch.
The Observatory said that more than 30 people, mostly civilians, had been killed in government bombardment of rebel-held areas since the Homs attack on Thursday.
State media said the attack on the academy had killed 89, while the Observatory reporting a higher toll of 123 dead.
No group has claimed responsibility for the Homs attack, but the Syrian army accused “armed terrorist organizations” for the attack that used “explosive-laden drones,” and vowed to “respond with full force.”
HTS is considered a terrorist group by Damascus, as well as by the United States and United Nations.
Civil war erupted in Syria after President Bashar Assad’s government crushed peaceful protests in 2011.
The conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions after spiralling into a devastating war involving foreign armies, militias and militants.

Topics: Syria shelling Idlib

Related

Turkish drone downed over Syria ‘was 500 meters from US forces’
Middle-East
Turkish drone downed over Syria ‘was 500 meters from US forces’
Update Syria buries dead after military academy drone attack photos
Middle-East
Syria buries dead after military academy drone attack

Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu

Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu

Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu
  • Israeli prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants
  • Hamas on Saturday fired thousands of rockets at Israel and sent dozens of fighters across the country’s heavily fortified border
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israel that it is “at war” with Hamas militants that rule the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s comments in a televised address mark his first since the Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday. He ordered a call-up of reservists and promised that Hamas would “pay a price that it hasn’t known until now.”

“We are at war,” Netanyahu said. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

The prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants that remained locked in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

Hamas on Saturday fired thousands of rockets at Israel and sent dozens of fighters across the country’s heavily fortified border, a massive show of force that caught Israel off-guard on a major holiday.

Political commentators lambasted the government over its failure to anticipate what appeared to be a Hamas attack unseen in its level of planning and coordination.

The Israeli rescue service said that its medics were tending to 16 casualties in southern Israel, including a woman in her 60s who was killed when a rocket fired from Gaza made a direct hit, and two people in serious condition.

There were reports of many more casualties on both sides, but authorities did not immediately release details. Israeli media reported that dozens of people were hospitalized in southern Israel. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported injuries among “many citizens” without giving numbers and loudspeakers on mosques broadcast prayers of mourning for killed militants.

The Israeli military struck targets in Gaza in response for over 2,000 rockets that sent air raid sirens wailing constantly as far north as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. It said its forces were engaged in gunfights with Hamas militants who had infiltrated Israel in at least seven locations. The fighters had sneaked across the separation fence and even invaded Israel through the air with paragliders, the army said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted Hamas to launch its attack, which came after weeks of simmering tensions along the Gaza frontier. The shadowy leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the start of what he called “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.”

“Enough is enough,” he said in the recorded message, as he called on Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight. “Today the people are regaining their revolution.”

In a televised address, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hamas had made “a grave mistake” and promised that “the state of Israel will win this war.”

The attack comes at a time of historic division within Israel over Netanyahu’s proposal to overhaul the judiciary. Mass protests over the plan have sent hundreds thousands of Israeli demonstrators into the streets and prompted hundreds military reservists to avoid volunteer duty — turmoil that has raised fears over the military’s battlefield readiness.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be the lifeless body of an Israeli soldier being trampled by an angry crowd of Palestinians shouting “God is Great.” Other footage appeared to show Palestinian militants dragging away an Israeli soldier, still alive, on a motorcycle and Palestinian men dancing atop a stolen Israeli tank that had been set ablaze. The authenticity of the videos could not immediately be verified.

“We are in a state of war,” said Kobi Shabtai, the Israeli police chief. “There is no other explanation.”

The infiltration of fighters into southern Israel marked a major accomplishment — and escalation — by Hamas. Millions of people were hunkering down in safe rooms, sheltering from rocket explosions and ongoing gunbattles with Hamas fighters. Cities and towns emptied as the military closed roads near Gaza. The army ordered residents near the Palestinian enclave to stay inside. Israel’s rescue service appealed to the public to donate blood.

“We understand that this is something big,” said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesperson. He said the Israeli military had called up the army reserves.

Hect declined to comment on how Hamas had managed to catch the army off guard. “That’s a good question,” he said.

Salah Arouri, an exiled Hamas leader, said the operation was a response “to the crimes of the occupation.” He said fighters were defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the “terror of settlers and occupation troops”, the official news agency WAFA quoted him as saying.

He spoke at an emergency meeting held in Ramallah with a number of top officials from the Palestinian Authority.

Israel has built a massive fence along the Gaza border meant to prevent infiltrations. It goes deep underground and is equipped with cameras, high-tech sensors and sensitive listening technology.

The escalation comes after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel’s volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It also comes at a delicate time for Netanyahu’s far-right government, with hundreds of soldiers in the military reserves have either pulling out of training sessions or promising they won’t report for duty over government’s deeply divisive plan to weaken the Supreme Court.

The divisions within army ranks have threatened to undermine Netanyahu’s reputation as a security expert who would do anything to protect Israel and the cohesion of an institution crucial to the stability of a country locked in low-intensity conflicts on multiple fronts and facing threats from Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group.

Hezbollah congratulated Hamas on Friday, praising the attack as a response to “Israeli crimes” and saying the militants had “divine backing.” The group said its command in Lebanon was in contact with Hamas about the operation.

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then. There have also been numerous rounds of smaller fighting between Israel and Hamas and other smaller militant groups based in Gaza.

The blockade, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, has devastated the territory’s economy. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep militant groups from building up their arsenals. The Palestinians say the closure amounts to collective punishment.

The rocket fire comes during a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year. In the volatile northern West Bank, scores of militants and residents poured into the streets in celebration at the news of the rocket barrages.

Israel says the raids are aimed at militants, but stone-throwing protesters and people uninvolved in the violence have also been killed. Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets have killed over 30 people.

The tensions have also spread to Gaza, where Hamas-linked activists held violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks. Those demonstrations were halted in late September after international mediation.

Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas gunmen launch surprise attack from Gaza

Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas gunmen launch surprise attack from Gaza
Updated 07 October 2023
Agencies
Mohammed Mhawish
Follow

Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas gunmen launch surprise attack from Gaza

Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas gunmen launch surprise attack from Gaza
  • Israeli military said it had responded with air strikes into Gaza
Updated 07 October 2023
Agencies Mohammed Mhawish

JERUSALEM/GAZA: Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, killing at least 100 Israelis and wounding hundreds more in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into Israel with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

Israel said the Iran-backed group had declared war as its army confirmed fighting with militants in several Israeli towns and military bases near Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate.

Israeli forces responded with airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on multiple residential neighborhoods. 

“Our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known,” Netanyahu said. “We are in a war and we will win it.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported 198 Palestinians had been killed and more than 1,600 injured in the Israeli retaliation since the early morning hours.

Meanwhile, at least 100 Israelis were killed in the Palestinian resistance attack, Israel’s ambulance service said. Around 545 Israelis had been wounded, the health ministry said.

After weeks of escalating tensions along the Gaza-Israel border and deadly confrontations in the occupied West Bank of Palestine, Palestinian resistance factions, primarily led by Hamas, declared a full-scale military operation on Saturday into the towns and settlements located along the separation fence with Gaza.

The Israeli military said it had responded with air strikes into Gaza, where witnesses reported hearing heavy explosions and multiple dead being carried into hospitals.

The attack marked an unprecedented infiltration into Israel by an unknown number of Hamas gunmen crossing from the Gaza Strip, and the heaviest blow for Israel in the conflict with Palestinians since the suicide bombings of the Second Intifada some two decades ago.

‘PLEASE SEND HELP’

Speaking to Israel N12 News by phone from Nir Oz, a kibbutz near Gaza, a woman identified as Dorin said militants had infiltrated her house and tried to open the bomb shelter where she was hiding.

“They just came in again, please send help,” she said. “There are a lot of homes harmed ... My husband is holding the door closed ... They are firing rounds of bullets.”

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant said “troops are fighting against the enemy at every location” and authorized the call-up of reservists.

Israeli media reported that gunmen had opened fire on passers-by in Sderot, and footage circulating on social media appeared to show clashes in city streets as well as gunmen in jeeps roaming the countryside.

“We were told there are terrorists inside the kibbutz, we can hear gunfire,” a young woman named Dvir, from Beeri Kibbutz, told Israeli Army Radio from her bomb shelter.

BACKDROP OF SURGING VIOLENCE

The escalation comes against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the West Bank, which together with the Gaza Strip is part of the territories where Palestinians have long sought to establish a state.

Hamas media displayed videos of what it said were bodies of Israeli soldiers brought into Gaza by fighters, and Palestinian gunmen inside Israeli homes and touring an Israeli town in jeeps reportedly been driven into Israel by the attackers.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the footage.

Hamas media also circulated video footage apparently showing a destroyed Israeli tank.

In Gaza, the roar of rocket launches could be heard and residents reported armed clashes along the separation fence with Israel, near the southern town of Khan Younis, and said they had seen significant movement of armed fighters.

Palestinians in Gaza were bracing for Israel’s response.

“We are afraid,” Palestinian woman, Amal Abu Daqqa, said as she left her house in Khan Younis.

Others in Gaza expressed disbelief at the infiltration into Israel. “It is like a dream. I still can’t believe it,” said one Gaza shopkeeper.

The attack came a day after Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war that brought the country to the verge of catastrophic defeat in a surprise attack by Syria and Egypt.

Topics: Israel

Related

Israel strikes Gaza again amid new violence at border
Middle-East
Israel strikes Gaza again amid new violence at border
Update Israeli warplanes strike Gaza as Al-Aqsa crisis escalates
Middle-East
Israeli warplanes strike Gaza as Al-Aqsa crisis escalates

UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate

UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate
Updated 07 October 2023
AP
Follow

UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate

UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate
  • As of July 2023 at least 537 people, including 68 children and 48 women, had died in Iran for protesting, says UN probe report
  • Nationwide protests erupted in Iran following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish who was arrested for wearing a hijab “improperly” 
Updated 07 October 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Iran is cracking down on protesters, unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, and carrying out an “alarming” number of executions, the UN independent investigator on human rights in the Islamic Republic said in a report circulated Friday.
The wide-ranging report by Javaid Rehman, covering the period from October 2022 through July, was written before the announcement early Friday that the Nobel Peace Prize had been awarded to Mohammadi, a longtime campaigner for women’s rights even from her current cell in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison.
Rehman, a Pakistani-born professor of international human rights law at Brunel University in London, singled out Mohammadi among lawyers and human rights defenders imprisoned for their work in the report to the General Assembly.
He was highly critical of the “excessive and lethal use of force” unleashed by Iranian authorities in reaction to nationwide protests following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old member of the Kurdish minority who was arrested for wearing an “improper hijab” or head scarf.
By the end of July, Rehman said, at least 537 people, including 68 children and 48 women, had died for protesting and hundreds more had been injured “while thousands have been reportedly arrested, detained or incarcerated.”
Rehman expressed disappointment that Iran has not carried out an independent and transparent investigation into Amini’s death or the unlawful use of force against protesters.
He recommended that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the country’s government, judiciary and parliament “accept full responsibility” for Amini’s death and take immediate remedial actions.
The investigator, appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, also recommended that Khamenei and Iranian authorities undertake prompt, independent investigations into the killings of protesters and “immediately end all forms of violence, including sexual violence and harassment of girls and women protesters.”
In the aftermath of the protests, Rehman said, Iranian security forces arrested at least 576 civil rights activists ,including teachers and advocates from labor unions and minority groups.
“The arrests and attacks appear to be aimed at punishing and silencing human rights defenders and civil rights activists, in particular in relation to women’s rights and those calling for accountability for the death of Ms. Amini,” he said, adding that human rights lawyers also continue to be imprisoned for their work.
“Human rights defender Narges Mohammadi remains in prison serving a 16-year prison sentence,” Rehman said, singling her out by name.
He added that “innumerable reports” he received “establish that the rights to freedom of opinion and expression and to participate are under serious threat” in Iran.
His report also cited “significant reports” of arrests and threats against journalists for their independent reporting, including on the protests.
As of the end of July, Rehman said, 21 journalists remained jailed, including Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who reported Amini’s death and are accused of “collaborating with the hostile American government,” “colluding against national security” and engaging in propaganda activity against the authorities.
“These charges carry harsh sentences and potentially even the death penalty.” he said.
Rehman also cited “alarming reports of suspected poisonings in girls’ schools across the country.” He expressed concern at the timing of the incidents, which began only a few weeks after the nationwide protests.
Since the first case was reported in Qom Province last Nov. 30, he said, 78 targeted poison attacks have been reported in more than 100 girls’ schools across Iran. More than 13,000 students, the majority of them girls, reportedly received medical treatment, he said. Symptoms included coughing, difficulty breathing, heart palpitations, headaches, nausea, vomiting and numbness in arms and legs.
Many parents reportedly took their daughters out of school for fear of these attacks, Rehman said.
He expressed serious concern that authorities have subjected the schoolgirls, their parents, teachers, journalists and others to harassment and violence — and have intimidated and arrested those calling for accountability and accusing Iranian authorities of complicity or failure to stop the poisonings.
Rehman reported an “alarming increase in the number of executions” in 2022 — at least 582, including 256 for drug-related offenses. As of July 31, he added, 419 people had reportedly been executed this year, including at least 239 for drug-related offenses.
Since the nationwide protests began, at least seven people have been executed for their involvement, Rehman said. The government claimed that six of the defendants confessed to attacking and killing Basij, paramilitary volunteers who are fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic, or police officers, he said.
Rehman said he is “extremely concerned at reports of confessions extracted through torture and of the death penalty having been implemented after court proceedings that substantially violated the right to fair trial.” He said he views the executions of the seven protesters as a violation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Topics: Iranian aggression Nobel Peace Prize Javaid Rehman Brunel University Narges Mohammadi

Related

Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Middle-East
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
UN names three women to probe Iran protests crackdown
Middle-East
UN names three women to probe Iran protests crackdown
Conservative women join Iran protests for Amini
Middle-East
Conservative women join Iran protests for Amini

Tunisian judge orders imprisonment of Saied’s opponent

Tunisian judge orders imprisonment of Saied’s opponent
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Tunisian judge orders imprisonment of Saied’s opponent

Tunisian judge orders imprisonment of Saied’s opponent
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters

 TUNIS: A Tunisian judge has ordered the imprisonment of Abir Moussi, a prominent opponent of President Kais Saied, two days after she was arrested at the presidential palace entrance, her lawyer said, as part of a crackdown on opposition politicians.
Investigations of Moussi, the Free Constitutional Party or PDL leader, went on for hours while her supporters gathered, raising slogans demanding her immediate release and slogans against Saied.
Interior Ministry officials declined to comment.
Police this year have detained more than 20 leading political figures, including Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the Ennahdha Party, accusing some of plotting against state security.
Saied has described those detained as “terrorists, traitors, and criminals.”
Saied, a retired law professor elected president in 2019, shut down the elected parliament in 2021 and moved to rule by decree, actions his opponents described as a coup that he rejects.
“After five hours of investigation, the judge ordered the imprisonment of Moussi on suspicion of processing personal data, obstructing the right to work, and assault intended to cause chaos,” lawyer Nafaa Laaribi said.
Moussi was arrested on Tuesday when she went to the presidential reception office to file an appeal in a local election decree expected at the year’s end.
She said in a video that this step was necessary so that she could later file an appeal in the Administrative Court.
Moussi’s Party warned in a statement against “attempts to fabricate legal obstacles to remove her from participating in the presidential elections” expected next year.
In recent months, the party has organized protests against Saied. Moussi accuses Saied of ruling outside the law.
Moussi is a supporter of late President Zine El Abidine ben Ali who was toppled in 2011.
She describes these revolutions as a “spring of destruction” and accused Western intelligence of changing the rulers in the region and pushing political Islam into power.

Topics: Tunisia

Latest updates

Falconry show lifts off with virtual flights, robotics displays
Falconry show lifts off with virtual flights, robotics displays
Ten-man Spurs top Premier League as Van de Ven sinks Luton
Ten-man Spurs top Premier League as Van de Ven sinks Luton
Kingdom arrests 15,201 illegals in one week
Kingdom arrests 15,201 illegals in one week
Saudi authorities crack down on drug offenders
Saudi authorities crack down on drug offenders
King Salman arrives in Riyadh from NEOM
King Salman arrives in Riyadh from NEOM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.